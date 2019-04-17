Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The partial final acceptance for Residential and Commercial, Infrastructure and Landscaping Works which are located in 956 block 1 parcel, 956 block 2 parcels, and 957 block 1 parcel and 957 block 2 parcel within the scope of Istanbul Başakşehir Hoşdere 2th Stage Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for the Land Sale (Bahçekent Flora) has been realized and the relevant Partial Final Acceptance Certificate has been approved on 16.04.2019.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail