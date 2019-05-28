Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The tender of various properties was held on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11:00 o'clock. Result of the tender, TRY 167.052.600,00 (including VAT) and TRY 141.570.000,00 (excluding V.A.T.) estimated priced 4 units have received bids at the tender with TRY 167.072.600,00 (including VAT) TRY 141.586.949,15 (excluding VAT) total sales price.

The tender process is in progress for properties which we have received offers.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.