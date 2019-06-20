Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The tender of 16 commercial units which are being developed in Niğde Emlak konutları Project, was held on Thursday 20 June 2019. Result of the tender, TRY 13,940,000 (including VAT) and TRY 12,907,407.41 (excluding V.A.T.) estimated priced 10 units have received bids at the tender with TRY 16,050,000 (including VAT) TRY 14,861,111.11 (excluding VAT)total sales price.

The tender process is in progress for properties which we have received offers.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.