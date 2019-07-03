Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

07/03/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

The tender of commercial units which are being developed in Ağaoğlu Maslak 1453İstanbul Project, was held on Wednesday 3 July 2019. Result of the tender, TRY46,310,000 (including VAT) and TRY 42,879,629.63 (excluding V.A.T.) estimated priced 18 units have received bids at the tender with TRY 55,230,000 (including VAT) TRY 51,138,888.89 (excluding VAT)total sales price.

The tender process is in progress for properties which we have received offers.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:27:01 UTC
