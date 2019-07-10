Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

07/10/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Company has reached an amount of TRY 1,567,611,035.92 (excluding VAT) sales value in return for the sales of 907 units(including presales) with 162.623,76 sqm sellable areabetween the dates of 1 January- 30 June 2019.

Our Company had announced its targets for 2019 2Q as; 2,44 BillionTL sales value and 320 billionthousand sqm sellable area.

Considering the 2019 2Q figures which we have announced as of today; The total value of sold units realized as TRY1,567,611,035.92 TRYand thus we reached 65% of 2.44 Billion TRYwhich is our sales value target. As in the past, our company will do its best in order to achieve its goals in the future.

Unit sales report giving the completed sales (including presales) is attached.

Sales figures stated in sales breakdown tables consist of the sales which are the sale process is finalized at the Company's Marketing Department or throughout sales offices.

The sales process is only completed as the agreements are signed by the homebuyers in front of the notary, down payments are deposited, credits are transferred into accounts and the agreements are approved by our Company. The completion of those processes may take tangible time. Therefore, there may be increases in previous month/months' figures. However, lottery date is taken into account in the lottery sales. In this regard, there may be also decreases in sales due to the reasons of reneging on the contract of the homebuyers and cancelling the contract of the seller.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 21:22:02 UTC
