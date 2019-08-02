Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The partial provisional acceptance for 32 classrooms of secondary education facility in 655 Block 1 Parcel (last part of the project) within the scope of our Company's İstanbul Başakşehir Hoşdere 3th Stage Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return For Land Sale (Avrupark) has been realized and the relevant Partial Provisional Acceptance Certificate has been approved on 02.08.2019.

