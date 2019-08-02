Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

08/02/2019

The partial provisional acceptance for 32 classrooms of secondary education facility in 655 Block 1 Parcel (last part of the project) within the scope of our Company's İstanbul Başakşehir Hoşdere 3th Stage Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return For Land Sale (Avrupark) has been realized and the relevant Partial Provisional Acceptance Certificate has been approved on 02.08.2019.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 21:04:09 UTC
