Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

10/18/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Regarding with the protocol signed between the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Environment and Urbanization Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) and our Company, it is hereby decided to develop projects by our Company through 'Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale' on the lands owned by TOKI which are considered to be evaluated within the scope of the protocol. In the framework of the protocol, the revenues to be received within the scope of projects will be distributed as 85 % will belong to TOKİ and the 15 % will be owned by our Company.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 21:45:12 UTC
