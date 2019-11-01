Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The second session (including negotiation & auction section) of our Company's Istanbul Basaksehir Kayabası 7. Stage Revenue Sharing Model in Return for Land Sale Project's tender which its first session was held on Thursday 31.10.2019 will be held on Thursday 07.11.2019 at 14:30.

