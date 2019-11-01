Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

11/01/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

The second session (including negotiation & auction section) of our Company's Istanbul Basaksehir Kayabası 7. Stage Revenue Sharing Model in Return for Land Sale Project's tender which its first session was held on Thursday 31.10.2019 will be held on Thursday 07.11.2019 at 14:30.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:37:03 UTC
