Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting

Our Company's 2018 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 30th of April 2019 at 10.00 AM Barbaros Quarter, Mor Sümbül Street No:7/2 Ataşehir/İstanbul
Information will be provided on the website www.emlakkonut.com.tr
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail
Disclaimer
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:27:05 UTC