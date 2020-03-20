Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : -- Notification Regarding Share Buy-Back

03/20/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

In order to protect the investment values of our shareholders and to balance the price stability of our company share by the Board of Directors of our Company:

Within the scope of the Capital Market Board's Communiqué on Returning Shares and CMB Notifications, it has been decided to buy back the shares of our Company up to 251,620,138 nominal shares and a maximum amount of TRY 1,000,000,000.

Our Company has realized a buyback transaction of 10.500.000 nominal shares from 1,11 - 1,12 TL price range on 20.03.2020 pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors. The total number of bought back shares have reached 138.879.862 while the ratio of bought back shares to the Company's capital has reached 3,65 % with the recent transaction pursuant to share buy back process.

The details to the relevant transaction are given in the chart.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 21:09:07 UTC
