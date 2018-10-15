Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***ORMA* *CEMAS* *AVHOL* *EKGYO* *ALBRK*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares

10/15/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

15/10/2018-16:27:41 

***ORMA******CEMAS******AVHOL******EKGYO******ALBRK*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares )

Summary Info                                       DÖNÜŞÜM
Related Companies                                  ALBRK, AVHOL, CEMAS, EKGYO, ORMA

MKK members notification to Central Dematerialised System, regarding Capital Markets Board's '(VII-128.1) Communiqué On Shares' Article 15 - 'Transformation Of Shares To Trading Shares On The Exchange' are listed below.
Exchange Code                                      Number                                             Isın Code Explanation                              Share Group                                        Name-Surname-Title                                 Unit *                                             Wholesale Market **                                Trading Restriction **
ALBRK                                              1                                                  ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S.                 E                                                  LATIFE TUGBA ÇÖRDÜK                                60.208,162
AVHOL                                              2                                                  AVRUPA YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.                        E                                                  MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN                             500,000
CEMAS                                              3                                                  ÇEMAS DÖKÜM SANAYI A.S.                            E                                                  MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN                             10.000,000
EKGYO                                              4                                                  EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.     E                                                  MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN                             100,000
ORMA                                               5                                                  ORMA ORMAN MAHSULLERI INTEGRE SAN. VE TIC. A.S.    E                                                  AZIME EMEK                                         3.208,051

(*) Unit: Thousands separator is period (.), fractions seperator is comma (,). (**) The information is based upon members notification. Demands which are be subject to Communiqué On Shares' Article 15, section (6) will be transformed on wholesale transaction settlement date.



www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/714103


BIST

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 13:37:15 UTC
