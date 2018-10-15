Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***ORMA* *CEMAS* *AVHOL* *EKGYO* *ALBRK*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares

15/10/2018-16:27:41

***ORMA******CEMAS******AVHOL******EKGYO******ALBRK*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares ) Summary Info DÖNÜŞÜM Related Companies ALBRK, AVHOL, CEMAS, EKGYO, ORMA MKK members notification to Central Dematerialised System, regarding Capital Markets Board's '(VII-128.1) Communiqué On Shares' Article 15 - 'Transformation Of Shares To Trading Shares On The Exchange' are listed below. Exchange Code Number Isın Code Explanation Share Group Name-Surname-Title Unit * Wholesale Market ** Trading Restriction ** ALBRK 1 ALBARAKA TÜRK KATILIM BANKASI A.S. E LATIFE TUGBA ÇÖRDÜK 60.208,162 AVHOL 2 AVRUPA YATIRIM HOLDING A.S. E MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN 500,000 CEMAS 3 ÇEMAS DÖKÜM SANAYI A.S. E MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN 10.000,000 EKGYO 4 EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S. E MIRAY KARACAN ALPASLAN 100,000 ORMA 5 ORMA ORMAN MAHSULLERI INTEGRE SAN. VE TIC. A.S. E AZIME EMEK 3.208,051 (*) Unit: Thousands separator is period (.), fractions seperator is comma (,). (**) The information is based upon members notification. Demands which are be subject to Communiqué On Shares' Article 15, section (6) will be transformed on wholesale transaction settlement date. www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/714103 BIST