Emmaus Life Sciences to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

10/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (Emmaus), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today that Kurt Kruger, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York, New York.

About Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan disease. Its lead product, Endari, demonstrated positive clinical results in the completed Phase 3 clinical trial for sickle cell anemia and sickle ß0-thalassemia and has received U.S. FDA approval. Visit: http://www.emmausmedical.com.


© Business Wire 2018
