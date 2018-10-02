Emmaus Life Sciences to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Emmaus
Life Sciences, Inc. (Emmaus), a leader in sickle cell disease
treatment, announced today that Kurt Kruger, Chief Financial Officer,
will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare
Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York,
New York.
About Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments
and therapies primarily for rare and orphan disease. Its lead product,
Endari, demonstrated positive clinical results in the completed Phase 3
clinical trial for sickle cell anemia and sickle ß0-thalassemia and has
received U.S. FDA approval. Visit: http://www.emmausmedical.com.
