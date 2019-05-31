Log in
Emmy Awards' Top Commercial: AirGo Miles Strikes a Chord with Viewers

05/31/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official travel rewards provider for the Daytime Emmy Awards, AirGo Miles' time lapse commercial struck a chord with the audience. The first-time sponsor introduced itself as a tech company that makes travel dreams come true for everyday people.

AirGo Miles

The Emmys showcased AirGo Miles through a heart-warming commercial allowing the audience to go through the journey of having the lifelong desire to travel and then finally getting the opportunity to do so through AirGo Miles. "It hit me right in the heart. That commercial made me want to travel," said Daytime Emmy Executive Producer, David Parks

AirGo aired two commercials during the Emmy Awards, a 15 second and the 30 second spot that hit home with viewers. Both commercials can be seen by going to the AirGo Miles YouTube Channel, and the 30 second spot that garnered most of the attention can be seen by going to http://bit.ly/2JNHVES.

One of the company's Directors, Damon West, was also at the Emmy Awards. "I am thrilled with the response we received, not just at the Emmy's, but with our current Travelers as well," said West. "We're in the process of raising capital, and this couldn't have happened at a better time."

As a start-up company in the travel rewards space, AirGo Miles is working to make travel available for everyone. It allows users to earn universal travel miles for doing everyday things like shopping online, working out, even when getting a paycheck. Users, which AirGo Miles calls Travelers, can exchange those Miles for flights, hotels and vacations, all without restrictions.

AirGo Miles is also entering the digital currency space, wherein it will allow people the opportunity to exchange their digital currency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, et al.), for AirGo Coin, which will be usable for Travel. AirGo Miles is currently in the early stages of its ICO (initial coin offering), and is making pre-ICO coin available in limited quantities.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmy-awards-top-commercial-airgo-miles-strikes-a-chord-with-viewers-300859978.html

SOURCE AirGo Miles


© PRNewswire 2019
