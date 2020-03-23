Emotional Eating May Soar Due to Coronavirus Anxiety and Nationwide Shutdowns

Los Angeles, CA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the present time, America is facing unprecedented lockdowns due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). As the military begins to roll out in cities like New York and Los Angeles, store shelves are ravaged and job losses become imminent, many people may be experiencing increased anxiety and depression in the face of these national uncertainties. In times like these, it’s important that while you prepare your household for the days, weeks and months to come, you also take measures to protect your mental and physical health. Being on lockdown in the home can increase stress and cabin fever, leading people to take on potentially harmful habits such as emotional or stress-based eating to cope with the constant unfolding of events.

The biggest consequence of emotional eating is of course weight gain. A quick, total gain of 10-20% can increase blood pressure markers, blood sugar markers and cholesterol markers. One thing you don’t want to do at a time like this is further damage your health, particularly considering how weight gain can lower your immunity and ability to fight diseases. This is especially true if the diet you’re following is made up of primarily processed foods and sugars. Here are some tips to keep your and household healthy at this time:

Buy fresh produce rather than processed items when you shop – Due to the stockpiling of items and need to remain indoors. Many people are choosing processed items in masse. If you’re already going to the store to restock 1-2 times per week, grab more fresh vegetables, fruits and produce instead.

Take walks – Lacking sunshine (Vitamin D) can have a range of health problems from increased inflammation to decreased immunity. As long as you’re practicing social distancing, getting out for a brief 20-30 minute walk can keep your weight down and provide great health-saving benefits.

Eat on a schedule – It can be very tempting to consistently snack while at home. If you’re an emotional eater, snacking can become a major source of unnecessary calories. Try to restrict your meals to 2-3 times per day.

