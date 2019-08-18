Empathy Japan: “ROMPERS BEAR” Originated in Japan Launches Overseas Service with English/Chinese Official Website

ROMPERS BEAR is the only one handmade stuffed toy in the world made from baby clothes by experienced craft persons

Empathy Japan Co., Ltd. (Representative: Kayoko Watanabe, Office: Setagaya-ku Tokyo, Japan), sells “ROMPERS BEAR” (https://www.rompersbear.com/) is the only one stuffed bear in the world that is made from baby clothes contained kid’s memories, is announcing the launch of an official English and Chinese website from July 2019 to make it easier for overseas customers to order.

Empathy Japan Co., Ltd. is offering a ROMPERS BEAR service making a stuffed bear from baby clothes used to be worn by a baby. It has been selected by a lot of customers in Japan for various kinds of occasions: as birthday gift of first year, for remembrance sake of childcare, and to treat mothers by themselves. Experienced craft persons sew every single bear carefully. We carry out all the processes from sewing to inspection in Japan.

To see the ROMPERS BEAR, parents can remember the tender feeling from “parenting with care” sometime ago, at the same time, the kid can realize "his/her parents raised himself/herself in a loving way” with the ROMPERS BEAR.

Rompers are holding babyhood’s loving memories they were used to slipped on and off the baby and washed every day. We hope these rompers are in visible places to the family even after the babyhood is over, not being put inside the drawer of chest. As a child gets older, parents might face quarrel with the child or get tired of taking care of him/her. But then, by seeing the ROMPERS BEAR, it can let them remember the first laugh or squeeze back by tiny soft hand and get the feel of tender smell.

It makes parents to bring back memories of the kid’s babyhood or efforts related to childcare.

Every single ROMPERS BEAR is sewed with the warmest wishes. It is an excellent gift for any anniversary such as birthday of first year or any occasions as kids grow up. ROMPERS BEAR is made as handy size and good form to carry around by kids.

Ordering site: https://www.rompersbear.com/about

Price: JPY 15,984; Including Tax + JPY 2,500; Overseas Shipping

Size: Height: About 25cm / Weight: About 120g

Period of Delivery: After about three months from the date of purchase

Two rompers or baby clothes are required to make a ROMPERS BEAR.

On a sole of the ROMPERS BEAR, kid’s “name with alphabet (within 8 letters of alphabet)” and “date of birth (with the dominical year)” will be embroidered.

Made in Japan.

