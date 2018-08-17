Log in
Emperor Energy : 17 Aug 18 – Appendix 3Y

08/17/2018 | 05:41am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABNEMPEROR ENERGY LIMITED 56 006 024 764

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

CARL DUMBRELL

Date of last notice

14 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Bond Street Custodians Limited

The registered holder is Bond Street Custodians Limited. Mr Dumbrell is a beneficiary.

Date of change

17 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect:

50,247,101 Fully paid ordinary shares 14,166,666 Listed options

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Listed options

Number acquired

2,000,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$6,000.00

No. of securities held after change

Indirect:

52,247,101 Fully paid ordinary shares 14,166,666 Listed options

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

03/05/2013

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

03/05/2013

Disclaimer

Emperor Energy Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 03:40:04 UTC
