Emperor Energy : 17 Aug 18 – Form 604 Notice of change in interest of a substantial holder

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Emperor Energy Limited 006 024 764

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Bond Street Custodians Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

17/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company 14/08/2018

The previous notice was dated

14/08/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares (FPOs) 50,247,101 5.53% 52,247,101 5.75%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes Affected 17/08/2018 Carl Dumbrell On market buy $6,000 2,000,000 FPO's 2,000,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Bond Street Custodians Limited Bond Street Custodians Limited Bond Street Custodians Limited Registered Holder 52,247,101 FPO's 52,247,101

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Bond Street Custodians Limited GPO Box 4067 Sydney NSW 2001

Signature

print name Mr Carl Dumbrell

CapacityDirector

sign here

Date

17 August 2018

DIRECTIONS