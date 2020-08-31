Log in
Emperor Energy : 31 August 20 -Details of Company Address

08/31/2020 | 02:30am EDT

31 August 2020

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Change of Address

Emperor Energy Limited (ASX: EMP) advises that effective change its registered office and principle place of business to

NSW 2000.

All other contact details remain unchanged.

31 August 2020, the Company will Level 21, 201 Sussex Street Sydney

This announcement has been authorised for release by the board of directors.

Yours faithfully

Carl Dumbrell Company Secretary Ph +61 402 277 282 carl@emperorenergy.com.au

Level 21, 201 Sussex St,

GPO Box 5360

emperorenergy.com.au

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Sydney, NSW, 2001

ABN: 56 006 024 764

Ph +02 9275 8878

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor Energy Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:29:04 UTC
