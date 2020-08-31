Emperor Energy : 31 August 20 -Details of Company Address

31 August 2020
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Change of Address
Emperor Energy Limited (ASX: EMP) advises that effective change its registered office and principle place of business to
NSW 2000.
All other contact details remain unchanged.
31 August 2020, the Company will Level 21, 201 Sussex Street Sydney
This announcement has been authorised for release by the board of directors.
Yours faithfully
Carl Dumbrell Company Secretary Ph +61 402 277 282 carl@emperorenergy.com.au
Level 21, 201 Sussex St,
GPO Box 5360
emperorenergy.com.au
Sydney, NSW, 2000
Sydney, NSW, 2001
ABN: 56 006 024 764
Ph +02 9275 8878
Attachments
