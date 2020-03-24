EmphyCorp News: As Reported in The Lancet - Clinical Features of Patients Infected with the 2019 novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, China

FLEMINGTON, N.J., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmphyCorp Inc. www.EmphyCorp.com, a Private Corporation, specializes in Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology with no known side effects for all lung diseases. In numerous USA human clinical trials, N115 decreased lung inflammation and increased the synthesis of nasal Nitric Oxide that kills invading Bacteria, Fungi, and Viruses to prevent infection. In U.S. Phase III Clinical Trials using Rx N115 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients, N115 produced statistically and clinically significant increases in lung functions, FEV-1, SaO2, FVC, FEV-1/FVC ratios (52% to 86%), increased oxygen levels to treat hypoxemia, demonstrated clinically significant reduction of congestion, coughing, and nasal and lung inflammation, all of which are the symptoms in a coronavirus infection.

As Reported in the Lancet, a Peer Reviewed Medical Journal

2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China February 15, 2020

By Jan 2, 2020, Common symptoms at onset of illness were fever, cough and myalgia or fatigue, Dyspnea (hypoxemia) and a decrease in all lung functions. All patients had pneumonia and had higher plasma levels of inflammatory cytokines. Because steroids delayed viral clearance, corticosteroids should not be routinely given systemically, according to WHO interim guidance. "In patients with influenza pneumonia, corticosteroid use is associated with higher mortality".

Dr. Alain Martin (CEO) believes "EmphyCorp Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray could be used as a treatment to help alleviate the symptoms associated with the Coronavirus infections. N115's potential ability to decrease the symptoms of a coronavirus infection in Patients is currently not a cure or treatment for viral infections, but rather a potential way to improve their symptoms and quality of life.

Furthermore, Allergy season is right around the corner and Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray with no known side effects could be a useful preventive measure in helping reduce the rate and spread of infection by healthy individuals with no underlying health conditions and no COVID-19 infection.

Nasal steroids and other OTC nasal treatments shut down the synthesis of nasal nitric oxide, which then leads to decreased lung functions and a 12%-34% increase in infections, depending upon age or underlying disease."

EmphyCorp's Patented Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray demonstrated efficacy with no known side effects has been used by over 2 Million Patients Globally in over 200 Hospitals over the past 5 years including:

Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Rhinosinusitis

COPD Patients having both underlying diseases and infections

"Unmet Needs" Patients - Children, Pregnant Women, Diabetics, Hypertensive that should not take steroids

EmphyCorp's goal is to get N115 to market as quickly as possible to help provide immediate improvement in "Quality of Life" for millions of Patients suffering from chronic breathing diseases. Of special interest is providing 30 to 60 million "Unmet Needs" Pregnant Women, Children, Diabetic and Hypertensive Patients that should not take Steroids, as stated by the FDA, with a totally safe alternative to daily use of Steroid Nasal Sprays and Steroid COPD Sprays.

EmphyCorp has global Drug Patents plus 2 New U.S. Composition Drug Patents Pending for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis and All Lung Diseases with clinical safety and efficacy data on human testing completed to also support the use of our N115 Nasal Spray for delivery of antivirals, antimicrobials, insulin, and a host of other drugs to treat a host of other diseases around the world.

EmphyCorp would like to enter into sublicense agreements and/or joint ventures or outright sale with respiratory drug manufacturers or companies seeking to enter the respiratory drug market, both in the U.S. and foreign countries, especially to market our nitric oxide enhancing technology as fast as possible.

Dr. Alain Martin (70+ Global Drug Patents) is the creator of our Worldwide Patented N115 Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology

