Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Empire Electric Sales Brings Current's Lighting and Controls Solutions to California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:32am EDT

The new partnership is set to expand availability of industry-leading LED lighting and controls

Empire Electric Sales and GE Current, a Daintree company are now partners in California. The move makes Empire a premier supplier of Current’s lighting and controls solutions, and will expand access to programs tailored to contractors and specifiers in the region.

“We’re excited to hit the ground running with Empire Electric Sales,” said Sara Tabacchi, Regional Vice President at Current. “Empire has outstanding relationships with distributors and a commitment to customer service that we hope to further with our solutions and services.”

Empire is renowned throughout California for its commitment to distributors and end users. From educational opportunities to in-house branch service, Empire strives to act as an extension of distributors, and has unique knowledge about their lighting needs.

“With the ever-growing requirements of Title 24 codes, Current’s fixtures, Daintree Wireless Controls and TriGain® technology is a must for California’s lighting needs,” said Stephanie Mullaney of Empire Electric Sales. “Empire is excited to promote the services Current offers throughout the electrical industry, and to educate the market on wireless controls capabilities and the changes in CRI, R9 and TM30 index that engineers and architects are specifying.”

Empire Electric Sales will also become one of Current’s premier stocking partners. With over 40,000 square feet of space to facilitate shipping and will call capabilities, Empire’s Sacramento location will serve as the regional distribution center for Current products, giving local contractors and customers fast access to lighting and controls solutions.

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Empire Electric Sales:

Empire Electric Sales was founded in 1986 as a manufacturer’s representative covering Northern California. It expanded to Southern California in 1999, and then created its Lighting Division in April 2010 after merging with Stanger Boltz. Empire has successfully created a “hybrid” agency by operating a lighting division within an existing and successful commodities agency. A member of National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), Empire is extremely committed to its manufacturers. Learn more at www.empireelectricsales.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:59aNew VelocityEHS Solution Simplifies Safety Management for Manufacturers
GL
09:58aVirginia to Launch Unmanned Aerial Systems Flight Information Exchange
GL
09:58aA Fashion Retailer Enhances Sales Exponentially with a Competitive Pricing Strategy | Infiniti's Successful Competitive Intelligence Engagement
BU
09:57aCHINA SHENGHAI FOOD : Monthly Return
PU
09:57aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Dorogobuzh Invests over RUB 5 Billion in Ammonia Plant Upgrades
PU
09:57aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Director dealings
PU
09:57aASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE : Monthly Letter – August 2020
PU
09:57aPEABODY ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group