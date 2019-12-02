Empire Energy : Appendix 3Y – Espie

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Paul Espie AO
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
9 October 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
• Invia Custodian Pty Limited <>
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Provident P/L ATF Provident Fund>
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
(Securities held by custodian for and on
|
|
behalf of Mr Espie's Corporate Trustee and
|
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
Super Fund. Mr Espie is a Director of the
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Trustee and beneficiary of the
|
|
|
Super Fund.)
|
|
|
• Kuarka Pty Limited ATF
|
|
|
(Securities held by custodian for and on
|
|
|
behalf of Mr Espie's Corporate Trustee and
|
|
|
Super Fund. Mr Espie is a Director of the
|
|
|
Corporate Trustee and beneficiary of the
|
|
|
Super Fund.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
27 November 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
2,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
375,000 options exercisable at $0.30 per
|
|
|
share expiring on 26/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares and Unlisted Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
NIL
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$1,000,000
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
4,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
375,000 options exercisable at $0.30 per
|
|
|
share expiring on 26/09/2020
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Off Market Trade
|
Example:
|
on-market trade, off-market
|
|
trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
securities
|
under dividend reinvestment
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities
|
to
|
N/A
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a
|
|
|
contract in relation to which the
|
|
|
interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
|
|
|
provide details and an estimated
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
|
Were the interests in the
|
securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period where
|
|
prior written clearance was required?
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date N/A was this provided?
27 November 2019
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 05:37:04 UTC