Empire Energy : Appendix 3Y – Espie

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

ABN 29 002 148 361

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul Espie AO Date of last notice 9 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest • Invia Custodian Pty Limited <> (including registered holder) Provident P/L ATF Provident Fund> Note: Provide details of the circumstances (Securities held by custodian for and on behalf of Mr Espie's Corporate Trustee and giving rise to the relevant interest. Super Fund. Mr Espie is a Director of the Corporate Trustee and beneficiary of the Super Fund.) • Kuarka Pty Limited ATF (Securities held by custodian for and on behalf of Mr Espie's Corporate Trustee and Super Fund. Mr Espie is a Director of the Corporate Trustee and beneficiary of the Super Fund.) Date of change 27 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 2,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares 375,000 options exercisable at $0.30 per share expiring on 26/09/2020 Class Ordinary shares and Unlisted Options