Empire Energy : Appendix 3Y – Underwood

Name of entity EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ABN 29 002 148 361

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Alex Underwood Date of last notice 01 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest held by Tamarama Energy (including registered holder) Services Pty Limited as Trustee for the A.O.E Note: Provide details of the circumstances Underwood Family Trust. Mr Underwood is a giving rise to the relevant interest. director of the Company and beneficiary of the Trust Date of change 26 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct - 800,000 Ordinary shares 3,150,000 Performance Rights 1,000,000 Service Rights Indirect - • 900,000 ordinary shares • 150,000 ordinary shares escrowed until 13/4/2020 • 300,000 unlisted options expiring on 30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2019 @ $0.30 • 300,000 unlisted options expiring on 30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2020 @ $0.30 • 250,000 unlisted options expiring 26/09/2020 @ $0.30 Class Ordinary shares