Empire Energy : Appendix 3Y – Underwood

0
12/02/2019 | 12:38am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

ABN

29 002 148 361

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alex Underwood

Date of last notice

01 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest held by Tamarama Energy

(including registered holder)

Services Pty Limited as Trustee for the A.O.E

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Underwood Family Trust. Mr Underwood is a

giving rise to the relevant interest.

director of the Company and beneficiary of

the Trust

Date of change

26 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct - 800,000 Ordinary shares

3,150,000 Performance Rights

1,000,000 Service Rights

Indirect -

900,000 ordinary shares

150,000

ordinary

shares

escrowed

until 13/4/2020

300,000 unlisted options expiring on

30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2019 @

$0.30

300,000 unlisted options expiring on

30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2020 @

$0.30

250,000

unlisted

options

expiring

26/09/2020 @ $0.30

Class

Ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

100,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$39,715.30

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 800,000 Ordinary shares

3,150,000 Performance Rights

1,000,000 Service Rights

Indirect -

1,000,000 ordinary shares

150,000 ordinary shares escrowed

until 13/4/2020

300,000 unlisted options expiring on

30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2019 @

$0.30

300,000 unlisted options expiring on

30/12/2021 vested until 18/4/2020 @

$0.30

250,000 unlisted options expiring

26/09/2020 @ $0.30

Nature of change

On-market trade.

Example:

on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities

under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required

for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-

cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

26 Nov 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 05:37:03 UTC
