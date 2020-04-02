Empire Medical Training Launches EMPIRE COVID-19 STIMULUS PLAN™ Membership Discounts, Non-Member Options, and Virtual Training

--Meet the Experts “5 Stars” Aesthetics-Consortium™ Starts April 13, 2020--

Empire Medical Training, Inc., the premier full-time physician-led nationwide provider of accredited continuing medical education and training workshops for physicians and healthcare professionals announced today that they are leading the fight to keep America safe through the EMPIRE COVID-19 STIMULUS PLAN.™ The EMPIRE COVID-19 STIMULUS PLAN™ features flexible, discounted, and deferred payment options for members and non-members, plus two new career boosting options -- the Empire Virtual Training™ program and the virtual Meet the Experts “5 Stars” Aesthetics-Consortium™ that features an elite cadre of world renowned Aesthetic Medicine physician faculty educators. https://www.empiremedicaltraining.com/coronavirus/

Stephen Cosentino, DO, President of Empire, says, “The world may be a different place in the wake of the COVID-19 public health pandemic but Empire’s 22-year commitment to its members and non-members remains steadfast. Our values dictate that we must find new ways to help our Aesthetic Medicine practitioners through financial relief and program flexibility move through this challenging time where social distancing prevents them from engaging in continuing education that is vital to their practice viability, and their patient’s needs.” https://www.empiremedicaltraining.com/memberships/

Dr. Cosentino adds, “When we come out of this crisis, practitioners will be ready with newly infused Empire training -- value-added Aesthetic Medicine essential pearls of information to grow their practices and exceed their patient’s expectations.” http://empiremedicaltraining.com/pricing/

During the COVID-19 public health crisis, Empire members will be offered at no additional charge access to the newly expanded and enhanced Empire Virtual Training™ program, featuring a robust and vast curriculum that offers the academic and clinical pathway for practitioners to advance their careers, learn new procedures, and apply the methodology and strategies to their practice now to be ready when patients return to practitioner’s practices. http://empiremedicaltraining.com/virtual-training/

Non-members may purchase individual workshops. http://empiremedicaltraining.com/pricing/ The learn from the comfort of your home Empire Virtual Training™ program may be viewed live on mobile devices using Empire’s “live-stream” technology. Participants may complete their hands on training anytime in the future when it is safe to do so at one of Empire’s many nationally located testing centers. http://empiremedicaltraining.com/#thecourses

Also offered exclusively during the COVID-19 crisis, Empire members may take advantage of a truly unique opportunity to learn virtually from the best assembled Aesthetics Medicine physician experts in the country by attending The Meet the Experts “5 Stars” Aesthetics-Consortium.™ https://www.empiremedicaltraining.com/meet-the-experts/5-stars-aesthetics-consortium/

Explains Dr. Cosentino, “The Meet the Experts '5 Stars' Aesthetics-Consortium™ is a high-powered 4-week training program intended to fully educate members and other motivated practitioners on methods to develop and advance their skills and expand their practice offerings.” The live stream non-CME program starts April 13, 2020, Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. The curriculum includes Facial Aesthetics, Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, Complications of Injectables including avoidance and treatment methods, PRP, Anti-Aging Medicine, Pain Management, Digital and Social Media, and practice marketing.

Learn more about special training programs and membership options, including single course discounts, www.empiremedicaltraining.com/pricing/ www.empiremedicaltraining.com/coronavirus or call 1.866.333.6747.

For more than 22 years in the Aesthetic Medicine training industry, Empire has maintained its top position as the #1 source for accredited CME education and training for Aesthetic Medicine in the nation.

Empire offers more than 700 workshops each year, with more than 45 different topics, training more than 14,000 Medical and Dental Professionals each year. https://www.empiremedicaltraining.com/calendar/

About Empire Medical Training, Inc.

Since 1995, more than 125,000 physicians and health care professionals have successfully graduated from Empire and have implemented their Empire-based procedural training to gain significant advances over their potential competitors. Empire Medical Training provides ongoing medical education in Aesthetics, Anti-aging, Weight Management Medicine, Pain Management, and Surgery.

