Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. Announces Private Placement

01/30/2019 | 04:20pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. (the "Company") announces completion of a private placement.

The Company issued 26,000,000 common shares for $130,000 ($0.005 per share). Mr. Robert Salna and Mr. Angelo Parravano each purchased 13,000,000 common shares for $65,000 each. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares are 28,032,701 common shares.

Prior to this transaction, neither Mr. Salna nor Mr. Parravano held directly or indirectly any common shares of the Company. Mr. Salna and Mr. Parravano are each the beneficial owners of their respective shares, and exercise control over a total of 13,000,000 common shares each, representing approximately 46.37% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Salna and Mr. Parravano hold these shares for investment purposes only.

For more information, please contact:
Mr. Angelo Parravano
416-936-3566

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42565


© Newsfilecorp 2019
