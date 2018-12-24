Log in
Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Results of Continued Shareholder Meeting

12/24/2018 | 08:50pm CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) -  Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") has issued an order effective December 21, 2018, revoking the Cease Trade Order which was issued by the Commission des Valeurs Mobilières du Québec/Quebec Securities Commission, the predecessor of the AMF, in April 1975.

Further to the continuation of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 19, 2018, the shareholders reaffirmed the results of the meeting from October 31, 2018 as announced on November 5, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Angelo Parravano
CEO
angeloparravano@rogers.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
