Empire Pipeline Becomes Empire Midstream

08/24/2020 | 09:54am EDT

-- New Name Better Reflects the Company’s Broadened Portfolio of Midstream Businesses --

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Pipeline LLC today announced it has changed its name to Empire Midstream LLC (“Empire Midstream” or the “Company”) effective immediately. The new identity more accurately reflects the Company’s expanded footprint of midstream businesses, including crude oil pipelines, crude oil storage and blending, and produced water filtration and disposal.

Empire Midstream has recently significantly broadened its portfolio of midstream operations beyond its crude oil pipelines businesses. As a result, the Company now provides customers a wider set of in-demand services, including:       

  • Operation of multiple crude oil pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico;
  • Crude oil storage and blending operations at the Gibson Terminal;
  • Operational and financial interest in TROO Clean Environmental, LLC, which provides waste water filtration, solidification, truck washouts and brine (CaCl) blending and sales at its facility servicing the oil and gas industry in the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays; and
  • Class II injection wells to commercially dispose of produced and filtered flowback water for the oil and gas industry in the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays.

Everard W. Marks III, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Midstream, commented, “Over the last nine months, we have made a number of targeted low-risk investments in support of our long-term plans to selectively grow our portfolio of midstream businesses. Today’s announcement is a natural step in our growth as we believe our new name better captures the nature of our full operations and scope of services. We look forward to capitalizing on additional opportunities to prudently expand our footprint of midstream oil and gas assets, while continuing to provide our customers with safe and outstanding service.” 

About Empire Midstream

Empire Midstream LLC (“Empire”) is a midstream development, investment, operating and management company. Empire develops and invests in midstream ventures through affiliated companies and provides all-inclusive operating and management services to those affiliated companies and others. Its affiliated companies own crude oil pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; a crude oil storage and blending terminal in Gibson, Louisiana; an operational and financial interest in TROO Clean Environmental, LLC, which provides filtration and recycling services for oil and gas flowback and produced water in the Northeastern United States; and, is currently permitting two Class II injection wells to commercially dispose of produced and filtered flowback water in the Northeastern United States. Empire is dedicated to developing and investing in low-risk ventures that offer significant returns on investment, while providing its services in a safe and reliable manner with the utmost quality service, integrity and transparency. Empire is committed to operating and maintaining its facilities and systems according to all federal, state and local laws and safety and environmental rules and regulations.

Contact

Leonard M. Waguespack III
Vice President – Operations
len@empirepipelinellc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
