Empire Realty Investments Building Value & Growth Through Turnarounds, Long-Term Strategy for Value-Add Properties

Have a property that is underperforming, struggling with high vacancies,
suffering from deferred maintenance, or in need of capital improvements?
Empire Realty Investments, Inc. has the solution.
For nearly 60 years, Empire Realty Investments, a family-owned firm
headquartered in Philadelphia, has been rescuing challenged properties,
particularly in growing primary and secondary U.S. markets, through its
hands-on approach to acquisition, investment, repositioning, and
management of residential, commercial, and retail projects. President
Michael Pearlstein says growth of a family-owned firm in this highly
competitive space is hard to find and credits his approach of
specializing in high-density, workforce markets, being personally
involved in every project, and holding stabilized assets for the long
term as the keys to Empire’s success.
“We study demographics very closely and seek opportunities in areas
where job markets, economic growth, and population growth are on the
rise and where rental markets are affordable,” Pearlstein said. “Our
financial strength is what gives us the ability to turnaround distressed
properties. We invest in rehabilitating exteriors and interiors and work
closely with third-party management companies to manage projects
efficiently and with stability to enhance reputation, grow tenant
interest, and increase rental income, whether for residential, retail,
or mixed-use properties,” he said.
National Presence, Personal Approach
Over the years, Empire Realty Investments has acquired, managed, and
transacted approximately 7,000 units, in 124 properties, in more than 18
states across the country. That includes 5 million square feet and more
than 1,000 acres of retail, multi-family, and residential space. Most
recently, Pearlstein added five new properties to Empire’s portfolio,
including 600 units in West Norriton, Pa., Shaker Heights, Ill. (a
suburb of Cleveland), Indianapolis, Detroit, and soon-to-be Memphis. In
addition, he acquired Columbia Colonnade, a 450,000-square-foot,
100-acre, mixed-use retail property in Bloomsburg, Pa.
One of the hallmarks of Empire is the total access that sellers – from
institutional investors and REITs to regional owners and brokers – have
to Pearlstein and the fact that “when we go under contract, they know
we’ll close the deal,” he said. “We are not motivated by unrealistic
projections and investment offerings for joint venture and syndication
fees. Our relationships are strong, especially with our third-party
property management companies around the country; our capital
improvement plans are sound; and we are focused on long-term, steady
growth,” Pearlstein added.
Business Stability
Pearlstein’s father, Robert, began the business in 1960 with the
founding of Empire Realty, and in 1987, Empire Realty Investments merged
with Empire Realty and Empire Management Company. Over the decades, the
boutique family firm has weathered major market volatility. The 1970s
saw soaring interest rates; the 1980s were marked by the RTC and
savings-and-loan crisis; the 90s included corporate restructurings and
the shift to offshore labor; and the late 2000s suffered from the Great
Recession. “Through it all, we have learned to keep it simple and
practical, to maintain strong relationships, and to always be prepared
to capitalize on value-add opportunities whether in stable or turbulent
times,” Pearlstein said.
For more information on Empire Realty Investments, visit www.empirerealtyinvestments.com
or call 215-232-5400.
About Empire Realty Investments
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Empire Realty Investments has one of the
finest reputations for successfully acquiring, repositioning, and
operating a diverse portfolio of real estate assets. Its success is
rooted in a hands-on management style with third-party management
partners that turns around distressed assets in challenging rental
markets and operates stabilized properties with a commitment to superior
performance.
Empire Realty Investments, Inc. has been a trusted and stable real
estate investor since 1960, focused on multi-family and retail assets in
strong, stable, growing markets across the United States. As a
family-owned, boutique firm, Empire’s response time, due diligence, and
financing decisions are quick and efficient. The firm’s experience also
includes work with the Veterans Administration, Housing and Urban
Development, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Wall
Street-securitized DUS mortgage programs.
If you have a property in the United States which meets Empire’s buying
criteria, please contact us at www.empirerealtyinvestments.com
or call 215-232-5400.
