Empire Resorts Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

03/15/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

BOSTON, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), one of the nation’s leading securities litigation firms representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Empire Resorts Inc. (“Empire Resorts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYNY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2019, Empire Resorts filed on Form 8-K with the SEC a notice of non-reliance on previously issued financial statements.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Empire Resorts securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=empire.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
