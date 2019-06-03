Empire Today® Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Empire Today®, the owner of the famous 800-588-2300 jingle, is proud to
announce its 60th anniversary. Empire®, a leading provider of
installed carpet, flooring, and blinds and shades, was founded by
entrepreneur Seymour Cohen in 1959 as Empire Plastic Covers, a private,
family-owned business. Cohen decided to expand the company's product
line in response to growing customer requests. Over the years, Empire's
product line grew, as did the company's national presence. In December
2002, the company adopted its current formal name: Empire Today, changed
to reflect customer’s ability to shop for floors at home the same day as
they make their appointment and get installation on their new flooring
the very next day.
To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Empire hosted a barbeque
celebration for employees. Along with delicious food, employees enjoyed
taking pictures with the iconic Empire Man character.
“It gives me great pride to join Empire Today’s employees and millions
of customers in celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary,”
said Keith Weinberger, CEO of Empire Today. “We’ve come a long way since
the business started in 1959, and we look forward to serving many more
homeowners during the next six decades.”
More than 3 million satisfied customers have chosen Empire Today because
the company provides a convenient and professional home improvement
experience – from shopping for floors at home with an experienced
flooring professional helping customers pick the right floors for their
needs, to professional, custom installation done just right – Empire
makes getting beautiful new floors easy.
About Empire Today, LLC
Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its
famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of
installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire
serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of
products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial
applications. Empire offers quality, name-brand products including
carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and
window treatments. Empire provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site
consultations, next-day professional installation on many products,
quality products at great prices, and world-class service to about 75 of
the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With over three
million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer
satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.
