Empire Today® Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Homeowners continue to choose Illinois-based company for convenience, quality and value

Empire Today®, the owner of the famous 800-588-2300 jingle, is proud to announce its 60th anniversary. Empire®, a leading provider of installed carpet, flooring, and blinds and shades, was founded by entrepreneur Seymour Cohen in 1959 as Empire Plastic Covers, a private, family-owned business. Cohen decided to expand the company's product line in response to growing customer requests. Over the years, Empire's product line grew, as did the company's national presence. In December 2002, the company adopted its current formal name: Empire Today, changed to reflect customer’s ability to shop for floors at home the same day as they make their appointment and get installation on their new flooring the very next day.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Empire hosted a barbeque celebration for employees. Along with delicious food, employees enjoyed taking pictures with the iconic Empire Man character.

“It gives me great pride to join Empire Today’s employees and millions of customers in celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary,” said Keith Weinberger, CEO of Empire Today. “We’ve come a long way since the business started in 1959, and we look forward to serving many more homeowners during the next six decades.”

More than 3 million satisfied customers have chosen Empire Today because the company provides a convenient and professional home improvement experience – from shopping for floors at home with an experienced flooring professional helping customers pick the right floors for their needs, to professional, custom installation done just right – Empire makes getting beautiful new floors easy.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality, name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and window treatments. Empire provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service to about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With over three million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

