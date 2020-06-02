Empire Today :® Honored With Three Stevie® Awards in the 2020 American Business Awards®

Installed flooring industry leader captures Gold and Silver Stevie Awards in the Consumer Products and Human Resources categories.

Empire Today, America’s largest shop-at home flooring provider, was presented with three prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®, the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. Empire® was named as a GOLD STEVIE® WINNER Company of the Year (Consumer Products - Durables - Large), a GOLD STEVIE® WINNER Human Resources Department of the Year, and a SILVER STEVIE® WINNER Human Resources Team of the Year.

“These awards are great recognition of the work our people do every day living 'The Empire Way' and delivering on our businesses’ goals of taking care of our customers, taking care of our people, and growing the business,” said Empire’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Weinberger. “It was especially rewarding to hear the judges talk about what impressed them, including the significant increase in customers’ assessments of our performance for them, our investments in our people, and being named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the second year in a row. This honor from the American Business Awards is great validation of the work which we are so passionate about,” he added.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and window treatments. Empire’s customers enjoy shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service in about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

