Empire Today® Recognized for Its Achievement in Customer Excellence

15th Annual Confirmit ACE Awards Honored Empire’s Outstanding Customer Experience Program

Empire Today, America’s largest shop-at-home flooring provider, has been awarded a 2020 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award in the Voice of the Customer category. This honor recognizes Empire’s outstanding commitment and significant impact in developing a strategic approach to listening to customers and using that voice to drive change. For the 15th year, Confirmit’s ACE Awards program honors their clients’ dedication and tangible business improvements. As a recipient of a Confirmit ACE Award, Empire® has proven its commitment to their customers by continually evolving its program to make smarter decisions and faster actions, leading to better business outcomes.

Empire Today helps homeowners pick the right floor for their needs and budget, and that starts by listening to their needs and answering their questions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very proud of our customer experience organization and this award reflects our team’s hard work,” said Empire’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Weinberger. “One of our company values is to take care of our customers. To us, this means more than picking up the phone when they call; it is the strong relationships we create with them, how we learn about their pain points, and how we solve them. We continually work to strengthen the bond of trust and that’s the most important part of any relationship, especially as a home services provider.”

“We’re honored to present Empire Today with a 2020 Confirmit ACE Award and recognize their well-deserved accomplishment,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit. “We have witnessed Empire’s persistent drive to improve experiences and create long lasting relationships. Customer and employee experience are critical components of business success and Empire’s exemplary program demonstrates their ability to consistently move the benchmark higher.”

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and window treatments. Empire’s customers enjoy shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service in about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

About Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2020 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

