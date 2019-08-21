Empire Today :® Senior Marketing Manager Honored in Midwest Brand Innovator's ‘40 Under 40' List

Empire Today, a leading provider of installed carpet, flooring, and blinds and shades, is proud to announce that Senior Marketing Manager Cameron Koslow has been honored in Brand Innovator’s list of 40 Under 40 brand marketers in the Midwest. The seventh annual list recognizes the next generation of marketing and media executives who define how brands use technology to engage with consumers.

Koslow is a marketing professional with more than ten years of experience in brand management, lead generation, experiential, and affiliate marketing. At Empire®, he is responsible for lead generation efforts, which includes growing referral and experiential marketing programs, and overseeing the execution of Empire Today’s mass media campaigns.

“Running a successful modern marketing team requires forward-thinking marketing strategies and constantly challenging routine, tried and true tactics,” said Gina Cielocha, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Empire Today. “This recognition appropriately reflects the consummate effort Cameron puts forth to look at how the market and consumers are changing, and how new media can provide opportunities for growth. I am very proud of his achievement, and can’t wait to see the innovation he will deliver in years to come.”

40 Under 40 honorees were nominated by the Brand Innovators community, which includes more than 25,000 brand marketers across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The Brand Innovators editorial team selected winners based on their professional accomplishments, expertise in leveraging digital media and emerging advertising technology platforms, and a drive to continually keep their respective brands on the cutting edge of innovation.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized in Brand Innovator’s 40 Under 40,” said Koslow. “I’m extremely proud to work alongside a motivated team of best-in-class marketers who are always willing to take the calculated risks necessary to stay ahead of emerging trends, helping to ensure the future growth of the business.”

Brand Innovators honored the Midwest honorees at a reception in Chicago in June. The organization produces 40 Under 40 lists of trail-blazing young professionals in four additional regions: the Northeastern U.S., Western U.S., Southern U.S., and Europe.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire offers quality name-brand products, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, tile and vinyl flooring, as well as blinds and shades, as they serve residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. What makes Empire special is their shop-at-home convenience and on-site consultations, next-day professional installation, quality products at great prices, and world-class service to 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to making sure its customers are happy. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

