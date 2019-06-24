Empire Today® Wins a Prestigious Gold Davey Award

Empire Today®, a leading provider of installed carpet, flooring and blinds and shades, is pleased to have won a Gold Davey Award in the “Commercials-Consumer Products/Services” category at the 14th annual Davey Awards ceremony.

In partnership with RPM Advertising, Empire® created a commercial to promote its exclusive HOME Fresh carpet, the world’s first and only hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet. The commercial – “Future Man” – introduces HOME Fresh as the carpet of the future.

“We’re continually proud of the work our team produces and are extremely honored to be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in the creative world,” said Gina Cielocha, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Empire Today. “We’re inspired to create unique, stimulating and effective campaigns that intrigue our customers to learn more about our products.”

The 14th annual Davey Awards recognized outstanding work from the “Davids” of creativity, the best small firms, agencies and companies around the world. This year, the Davey Awards received 3,000 entries from advertising agencies, interactive agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality, name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and window treatments. Empire provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service to about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With over three million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

