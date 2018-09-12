Empirix : and MetTel Join Forces to Provide End-to-End Visibility for the MetTel Cloud Network

Empirix, a leading global provider of testing and assurance solutions, and MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader, announced that they will join forces to provide end-to-end visibility for the MetTel cloud network to improve the communications experience of voice customers.

MetTel Customer Innovation Labs has deployed Empirix’ E-XMS virtualized solution into their network infrastructure to create a quality controlled environment for its production voice-over-IP (VOIP) network. MetTel is expanding its use of cloud and virtualization technologies to future-proof the network and provide the highest network performance quality, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce operating costs by reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) in an on-demand, dynamically scalable environment.

As the industry seeks new ways to decrease costs and complexity while increasing agility, communications service providers (CSPs) are deploying technologies into their Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). Innovations like the fully virtualized Empirix E-XMS are shaping how service assurance monitoring solutions are architected and deployed at scale.

“The digital transformation imperative requires enterprises to make operations more flexible and adaptable to disruptive shifts in the market, essentially future-proofing them,” said Ed Fox, VP of Network Services and chief of MetTel Customer Innovation Labs. “MetTel’s rapid growth requires accelerated quality of service through automation with virtualization solutions such as E-XMS. Visualizing and analyzing every call, end-to-end, enables instant root cause identification of potential issues leading to quicker resolution and predictable problem prevention.

In the digital age, companies are only as good their ecosystem,” said Fox. “We’re happy to welcome Empirix into the MetTel Digital Ecosystem as we build the most flexible and scalable network of the future.”

MetTel has grown at a double-digit pace for several years with record 20 percent expansion in revenue in 2017. The company attributes its long-term, rising growth to a unique business model that harnesses the best communications and network services and solutions from top carriers and IT providers into one seamless, integrated service.

“MetTel is great example of a CSP leveraging full-featured, virtualized technology to improve its customers Quality of Experience (QoE). This implementation illustrates the ease in which virtualized multi-service probes can be deployed to ensure performance and improve customer satisfaction,” stated Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix. “Furthermore, MetTel is able to leverage their current technology investments to gain deeper insight into the day-to-day operations and management of virtualized production environments.”

About MetTel

MetTel is a leading global provider of integrated digital communications and transformation solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel enables enterprise companies to easily deploy and manage technology-driven voice, data, wireless and cloud solutions worldwide. MetTel’s comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions boosts enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

About Empirix

Empirix provides a holistic view of end-to-end user communications and behaviors across networks. Originally founded as Hammer Technologies in 1992 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts USA. Empirix’ clients are customer-centric, telecommunication operators and enterprises located around the world.

