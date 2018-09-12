Empirix : and MetTel Join Forces to Provide End-to-End Visibility for the MetTel Cloud Network

Empirix, a leading global provider of testing and assurance solutions,
and MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader,
announced that they will join forces to provide end-to-end visibility
for the MetTel cloud network to improve the communications experience of
voice customers.
MetTel Customer Innovation Labs has deployed Empirix’ E-XMS virtualized
solution into their network infrastructure to create a quality
controlled environment for its production voice-over-IP (VOIP) network.
MetTel is expanding its use of cloud and virtualization technologies to
future-proof the network and provide the highest network performance
quality, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce operating costs by
reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) in an on-demand, dynamically
scalable environment.
As the industry seeks new ways to decrease costs and complexity while
increasing agility, communications service providers (CSPs) are
deploying technologies into their Network Functions Virtualization
(NFV). Innovations like the fully virtualized Empirix E-XMS are shaping
how service assurance monitoring solutions are architected and deployed
at scale.
“The digital transformation imperative requires enterprises to make
operations more flexible and adaptable to disruptive shifts in the
market, essentially future-proofing them,” said Ed Fox, VP of Network
Services and chief of MetTel Customer Innovation Labs. “MetTel’s rapid
growth requires accelerated quality of service through automation with
virtualization solutions such as E-XMS. Visualizing and analyzing every
call, end-to-end, enables instant root cause identification of potential
issues leading to quicker resolution and predictable problem prevention.
In the digital age, companies are only as good their ecosystem,” said
Fox. “We’re happy to welcome Empirix into the MetTel Digital Ecosystem
as we build the most flexible and scalable network of the future.”
MetTel has grown at a double-digit pace for several years with record 20
percent expansion in revenue in 2017. The company attributes its
long-term, rising growth to a unique business model that harnesses the
best communications and network services and solutions from top carriers
and IT providers into one seamless, integrated service.
“MetTel is great example of a CSP leveraging full-featured, virtualized
technology to improve its customers Quality of Experience (QoE). This
implementation illustrates the ease in which virtualized multi-service
probes can be deployed to ensure performance and improve customer
satisfaction,” stated Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix.
“Furthermore, MetTel is able to leverage their current technology
investments to gain deeper insight into the day-to-day operations and
management of virtualized production environments.”
About MetTel
MetTel is a leading global provider of
integrated digital communications and transformation solutions for
enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a
proprietary network, MetTel enables enterprise companies to easily
deploy and manage technology-driven voice, data, wireless and cloud
solutions worldwide. MetTel’s comprehensive portfolio of customer
solutions boosts enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies
operations.
About Empirix
Empirix provides a holistic view of end-to-end
user communications and behaviors across networks. Originally founded as
Hammer Technologies in 1992 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts
USA. Empirix’ clients are customer-centric, telecommunication operators
and enterprises located around the world.
