Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EmployBridge : Announces CEO Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:16am EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Bickes has announced his plan to retire effective January 1, 2020. Michael Miles, a current board member of EmployBridge since 2016 and accomplished industry executive, will succeed Mr. Bickes. Mr. Bickes will remain on the Board of Directors and will work closely with Mr. Miles to ensure a smooth handoff and transition.

Since 2000, EmployBridge has grown from a $220 million revenue company to become the largest light industrial staffing company in the United States with revenues over $3.2 billion. This growth was driven by the strength of branded specialty divisions serving distinct supply chain sectors, from manufacturing to logistics to transportation and more. Mr. Bickes commented, "The opportunity and timing are right for me to pass the torch to Michael, who will continue to lead EmployBridge as the leading light industrial workforce specialty staffing firm in the U.S. We have an experienced leadership team in place and talented colleagues who understand what it takes to deliver exceptional service to our customers and associates. Knowing Michael both personally and professionally for many years, I am confident that our organization is in the hands of an extremely accomplished, innovative, and growth-minded leader."

Mr. Miles has more than 25 years of experience in building, growing, and operating staffing businesses. In 1988 he co-founded Staff Management/SMX, the first company to exclusively offer vendor-on-premise staffing solutions. In 1992 Mr. Miles co-founded PeopleScout, one of the first Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) companies. Staffing Industry Analysts honored Mr. Miles with the Peter Yessne Workforce Innovator Award for his significant contributions to the staffing industry.

"The opportunity that lies ahead for our business is tremendous, and the chance to lead the EmployBridge organization is humbling and incredibly exciting," said Mr. Miles. "I share Tom's passion for continued growth and desire to deliver exceptional service to our customers and associates.  EmployBridge has the team, the scale, and the expertise to continue to drive superior outcomes. I look forward to working with the EmployBridge leadership team and Board of Directors on the next phase of growth and industry-leading value differentiation."

About EmployBridge: As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of more than 400 offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

Media Contact Ken Christensen (678) 534-2346

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employbridge-announces-ceo-transition-300965493.html

SOURCE EmployBridge


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aBASWARE OYJ : Solutions Now Live on SAP App Center; Solutions extend e-Invoicing, e-Procurement and AP automation
AQ
11:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc AMENDMENT
PU
11:48aVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Home Equity Line of Credit Special - Now Extended Through Dec. 31st!
PU
11:48aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations
GL
11:47aVISIBER57 CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aKLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from november 21, 2019 to november 25, 2019
GL
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 26 November 2019
AQ
11:46aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 18 Nov au 22 Nov 2019
AQ
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom to construct the new metro for the Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence
AQ
11:46aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Releases New Video Highlighting Investment and Flood Protection Efforts at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group