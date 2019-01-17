Employee Engagement and Advocacy Platform Provider Smarp Moves Us Office to Atlanta

Smarp, the Finland-based startup specializing in employee engagement and advocacy solutions, has announced that it will relocate its United States offices from New York City, NY to Atlanta, GA.

In May 2018, Smarp secured €4.2M in Series A funding round from Nauta Capital, specifically earmarked to bolster the company’s expansion beyond the Eurozone. US customers now account for around 30% of Smarp’s users and billings.

https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/800/1*pJU0g4bGfxAZsaSdu9FqXQ.png

“Over the next few years, we plan to grow our Atlanta operations into equal status and importance as our global headquarters in Helsinki, Finland,” said Smarp CEO Roope Heinilä.

Founded in 2011, Smarp maintains offices in London and Stockholm. The company first opened a physical presence in the US in 2015, with its North American business development and customer success management teams initially operating from New York City.

Smarp sees Atlanta as a better environment for growth and talent acquisition. Georgia is consistently cited as the top state for doing business. It is also a leading hotspot for available elite tech talent.

Heinilä shared his excitement about the move. “Our primary criterion was the availability of talent, and Atlanta’s world-class universities and diverse talent pool made it a top pick for us. In New York, we found that much of the talent pool was focused on the financial and media industries, whereas we see Atlanta as a growing tech hub with a vast and diverse talent pool.”

“Smarp’s selection of Atlanta as its U.S. headquarters underscores the continuing growth of Atlanta’s high-tech industry and reflects the expanding business links between Georgia and Finland,” said John Saunders, Honorary Consul of Finland in Atlanta and a partner at Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP.

Assistance from The Georgia Department of Economic Development was instrumental in Smarp’s decision, along with key support from the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.

“Smarp’s new North American headquarters here provides our business community with more solutions for employee engagement and advocacy,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Hala Moddelmog. “I am excited to see another international company choose Georgia and join our strong technology ecosystem.”

