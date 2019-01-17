Employee Engagement and Advocacy Platform Provider Smarp Moves Us Office to Atlanta

Smarp,
the Finland-based startup specializing in employee engagement and
advocacy solutions, has announced that it will relocate its United
States offices from New York City, NY to Atlanta, GA.
In May 2018, Smarp secured €4.2M
in Series A funding round from Nauta Capital, specifically earmarked
to bolster the company’s expansion beyond the Eurozone. US customers now
account for around 30% of Smarp’s users and billings.
“Over the next few years, we plan to grow our Atlanta operations into
equal status and importance as our global headquarters in Helsinki,
Finland,” said Smarp CEO Roope Heinilä.
Founded in 2011, Smarp maintains offices in London and Stockholm. The
company first opened a physical presence in the US in 2015, with its
North American business development and customer success management
teams initially operating from New York City.
Smarp sees Atlanta as a better environment for growth and talent
acquisition. Georgia is consistently cited as the
top state for doing business. It is also a leading
hotspot for available elite tech talent.
Heinilä shared his excitement about the move. “Our primary criterion was
the availability of talent, and Atlanta’s world-class universities and
diverse talent pool made it a top pick for us. In New York, we found
that much of the talent pool was focused on the financial and media
industries, whereas we see Atlanta as a growing tech hub with a vast and
diverse talent pool.”
“Smarp’s selection of Atlanta as its U.S. headquarters underscores the
continuing growth of Atlanta’s high-tech industry and reflects the
expanding business links between Georgia and Finland,” said John
Saunders, Honorary Consul of Finland in Atlanta and a partner at Smith,
Gambrell & Russell, LLP.
Assistance from The Georgia Department of Economic Development was
instrumental in Smarp’s decision, along with key support from the Metro
Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.
“Smarp’s new North American headquarters here provides our business
community with more solutions for employee engagement and advocacy,”
said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Hala Moddelmog. “I am
excited to see another international company choose Georgia and join our
strong technology ecosystem.”
