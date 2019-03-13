Employee Feature: Using a Passion to Serve Others

Julie Rajek Uses Her Passion of Cooking to Serve Others

Each month Julie Rajek, FBFC Mortgage Producing Sales Manager and Lender, spends some extra time in her kitchen to help the less fortunate in the Wausau community. On the first Wednesday of each month, Julie prepares a meal and dessert for those who visit the Bridge Street Mission.

The Bridge Street Mission is a community center that offers Christ-centered solutions to the hurting, homeless and needy in Central Wisconsin. They do this by offering safe housing, meals, relationships and programming as well as Bible studies, prayer nights, and other community events. The Bridge Street Mission is currently working on raising money for their 'Feed the Need' drive, so they can continue to build a full kitchen in their building for their volunteers to use.

Julie got involved as a volunteer with the Bridge Street Mission after hearing about the program at a golf outing event that she attended with a broker. 'When I learned of everything that the Bridge Street Mission was doing to help those in our community, and that they were looking for volunteers to cook meals, it felt like a natural fit for me to lend a hand and get involved in their mission' said Julie.

Each month Julie cooks up a fresh dish for the Bridge Street Mission, always highlighted by quality and healthy ingredients. 'Cooking is a passion of mine and I truly enjoy serving those in the community who need it most,' said Julie.

Not only does Julie cook her meals with quality ingredients, she also tries to incorporate something special that will be remembered long after the food is gone. For her March meal, she cooked ham and scalloped potatoes followed by Rice Krispie Treats with green sprinkles in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. When Julie isn't cooking her Wednesday meals, she also finds time to deliver extra food from her family meals at home to the Bridge Street Mission.

The mission of FBFC is to Make Lives Better. When learning of all the great work Julie has been doing for the Mission, the bank as a whole wanted to contribute. FBFC donated a $500 check for Julie to present to the Mission to go towards their new kitchen. On March 6, 2019, along with her homemade meal, Julie brought the FBFC donation to present to the founder of the Wausau Bridge Street Mission.

'We appreciate Julie's and First Bank Financial Centre's support and words of affirmation. With God, all things are possible,' said Heath Tappe, Founder and President of the Board of Bridge Street Mission.

'We are really proud of Julie and all the great work she does for her customers, but also for all the great work she does for her community. Our employees here at First Bank Financial Centre really do live and breathe our mission. Whether they help a family obtain a loan for their home, volunteer at a community event, organize a school supply drive, serve as a board or committee member, deliver food once a month or every day, they individually and collectively make a difference in the lives of those we serve', said Mark W. Mohr, President and CEO of First Bank Financial Centre.

More about Julie Rajek:

Julie is a Mortgage Lender here at First Bank Financial Centre. In the real estate and lending industries since the late '90s, Julie has helped thousands of homebuyers realize their dream of homeownership and strives to make each mortgage transaction a pleasant, informative and professional experience. Serving all of Wisconsin she specializes in USDA Rural Development, VA, FHA, and conventional financing. In her free time she loves cooking and spending time with her family. To learn more about Julie please her FBFC page here.

More about Bridge Street Mission:

Bridge Street Mission exists offers Christ-centered solutions to the hurting, homeless and needy in Central Wisconsin. They accomplished this through:

Developing and offering programming for overcoming addiction

Providing safe and orderly housing

Meal plans and clothing vouchers.

Learning and addressing the root causes of their situation

Equipping them with the Gospel of Jesus Christ

Equipping them with training/re-learning basic life-skills

Training in basic financial responsibility and vocation

To learn more about the Bridge Street Mission please visit www.bridgestreetmission.org.

More About us (FBFC):

First Bank Financial Centre (FBFC) is a full-service, independent, community bank that has served Wisconsin since 1859. They have 14 full-service branches throughout Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties, and loan offices in Wausau, Madison, Green Bay, Illinois, and Minnesota. As a true community bank, its mission is to Make Lives Better. They make it a priority to give back to the customers and communities they serve through charitable giving and volunteer opportunities. Our employees live and work in the areas we serve, giving them a personal stake in the efforts to improve our communities. FBFC and their employees donate over 15,000 hours and more than $200,000 per year to local nonprofit organizations.

