Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Employee Spotlight: Jay Reagan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:23pm EST
Published on Feb 18, 2020Share:

Tell us a fun fact about yourself?

I dislike mice with a passion and my son once took a video of my reaction when a mouse attacked me in a duck blind. This innocent clip actually went viral and is supposed to be shown on the TV program 'Viral Outdoors' in the Spring.

What does great customer service mean to you?

Great customer service is meeting the needs of each customer but also going above and beyond to ensure that each customer is 100% satisfied and truly had a unique banking experience with us here at Golden Valley Bank!

What do you love about Golden Valley Bank?

Golden Valley Bank has the Best Employees in Town. Also we have the tools, knowledge, and support to meet and exceed every customers expectations.

What can you help our customers with?

I help local businesses grow and realize their dreams through commercial lending.

How to Contact Jay:

Jay Reagan
VP Commercial Banking
jreagan@goldenvalley.bank
(530) 244-2936

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bank published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:11pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
GL
08:10pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES OPERA LIMITED (OPRA) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
GL
08:09pAIR CANADA : jet lands safely in Toronto after losing a wheel
AQ
08:09pFORD MOTOR : Boosts Compensation for New Chief Operating Officer
DJ
08:09pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES BLOOM ENERGY (BE) INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT FIRM NOW : BE Admits Improper Accounting
GL
08:08pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES GRAND CANYON EDUCATION (LOPE) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
GL
08:07pBALL AEROSPACE : -built Geostationary Air Quality Instrument Launches Successfully
PR
08:07pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, REMINDS GERON CORPORATION (GERN) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
GL
08:06pGOLDEN STAR RESOURCES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Full Year 2019 Results
AQ
08:06pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
4MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC : MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : starts search for new CEO - Sky News
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Trump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group