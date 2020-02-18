Employee Spotlight: Jay Reagan

Published on Feb 18, 2020

Tell us a fun fact about yourself?

I dislike mice with a passion and my son once took a video of my reaction when a mouse attacked me in a duck blind. This innocent clip actually went viral and is supposed to be shown on the TV program 'Viral Outdoors' in the Spring.

What does great customer service mean to you?

Great customer service is meeting the needs of each customer but also going above and beyond to ensure that each customer is 100% satisfied and truly had a unique banking experience with us here at Golden Valley Bank!

What do you love about Golden Valley Bank?

Golden Valley Bank has the Best Employees in Town. Also we have the tools, knowledge, and support to meet and exceed every customers expectations.

What can you help our customers with?

I help local businesses grow and realize their dreams through commercial lending.

How to Contact Jay:

Jay Reagan

VP Commercial Banking

jreagan@goldenvalley.bank

(530) 244-2936