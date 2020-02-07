Log in
Employees of ATSG Companies Raise Over $380,000 for Charity

02/07/2020 | 12:02pm EST

Employees of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries raised over $380,000 in pledges and donations to local and national charities in 2019.

ATSG companies have held a charity drive every year since 1984, challenging employees to participate in an annual act of collective generosity that benefits local communities and improves the lives of fellow citizens. ATSG companies employ more than 4,000 people nationwide.

The majority of the funds raised each year come from bi-weekly employee contributions made through payroll deductions. The individual donations quickly add up to sizable sustaining gifts, which are distributed to charities throughout the year. These pledges are supplemented by employee-organized fundraising events including bake sales, contests, raffles, cookouts, and an annual golf outing.

Funds raised during the company’s campaign support a variety of causes including the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, United Way, and Wounded Warrior Project, among others.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio, ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
