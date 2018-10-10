Employees on the Brink: the 3 Factors SaplingHR Found Cause the Most Employee Turnover

Sapling,
a provider of specialized Core HR and Onboarding software for
high-growth, international teams, identified 3 main factors pushing
today’s employees to their breaking point, and ways you can reduce your
company’s talent exodus.
Fact: most employees are considering not returning to work on Monday. A 2017
survey showed that of 17,000 U.S. workers across 19 industries, 71%
of employees were unhappy with their current jobs and seeking a change.
The Sapling team, which specializes in core
HR software, identified 3 main factors pushing today’s employees to
their breaking point, and ways you can reduce your company’s talent
exodus:
Compensation
Compensation is still the main reason employees leave in 2018. In
addition to compensating employees at fair market value, companies
should consider weighing in the value of industry-specific “hot skills”
and advanced experience or training. Salary increases need to be aligned
according to demonstrable performance metrics that are met or exceeded.
Workplace Stress
Stress is being recognized as a significant concern for employers, labor
unions and government regulators. Key factors that impact employee
stress are increased workloads and expectations, additional
responsibilities without increased compensation, difficult co-worker
relationships, and inept or insensitive management. Stress impacts an
employee’s ability to perform at their best and their sense of
integration and inclusion at their company. Employers need to take steps
to establish sustainable workloads for employees and consider employee
engagement programs to keep motivation high.
Lack of Recognition and Workplace Perks
Employees feel they don’t get sufficient recognition from their
companies. In addition to the typical benefits, companies which offer
work arrangements such as telecommuting, flexible work hours, open-door
management policies and training opportunities for professional growth
gives employees a sense of control in their work experience.
Workplace wellness research shows that employers with employee
recognition programs are more likely to have high performing employees
and a greater level of employee tenure and company stability.
To reduce turnover, let employees know the role their contributions play
in your organization’s success starting as early as their employee
onboarding.
Early intervention and recognition of the signs of burnout, stress or
building frustration, will help keep your employees from reaching their
breaking point.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006193/en/