Employees on the Brink: the 3 Factors SaplingHR Found Cause the Most Employee Turnover

Fact: most employees are considering not returning to work on Monday. A 2017 survey showed that of 17,000 U.S. workers across 19 industries, 71% of employees were unhappy with their current jobs and seeking a change.

The Sapling team, which specializes in core HR software, identified 3 main factors pushing today’s employees to their breaking point, and ways you can reduce your company’s talent exodus:

Compensation

Compensation is still the main reason employees leave in 2018. In addition to compensating employees at fair market value, companies should consider weighing in the value of industry-specific “hot skills” and advanced experience or training. Salary increases need to be aligned according to demonstrable performance metrics that are met or exceeded.

Workplace Stress

Stress is being recognized as a significant concern for employers, labor unions and government regulators. Key factors that impact employee stress are increased workloads and expectations, additional responsibilities without increased compensation, difficult co-worker relationships, and inept or insensitive management. Stress impacts an employee’s ability to perform at their best and their sense of integration and inclusion at their company. Employers need to take steps to establish sustainable workloads for employees and consider employee engagement programs to keep motivation high.

Lack of Recognition and Workplace Perks

Employees feel they don’t get sufficient recognition from their companies. In addition to the typical benefits, companies which offer work arrangements such as telecommuting, flexible work hours, open-door management policies and training opportunities for professional growth gives employees a sense of control in their work experience.

Workplace wellness research shows that employers with employee recognition programs are more likely to have high performing employees and a greater level of employee tenure and company stability.

To reduce turnover, let employees know the role their contributions play in your organization’s success starting as early as their employee onboarding.

Early intervention and recognition of the signs of burnout, stress or building frustration, will help keep your employees from reaching their breaking point.

