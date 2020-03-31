Employees working for employers with between 50-99 employees are most likely to own more than one voluntary product, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

Boomers rate the importance of medical and prescription drug coverage slightly higher than other generational segments, while Gen Xers and Millennials rate life, disability/income replacement, accident, AD&D, critical illness, and cancer slightly higher than Boomers.
Retail/Wholesale Trade segment are the least likely to own traditional health and security products on any funding basis, but top voluntary products owned are dental and vision.
The top two voluntary products owned by employees earning less than $50,000 are vision and dental, while employees earning $50,000 or more most commonly own term life and universal life/whole life.
Government employees have the highest percentage of owning at least one voluntary product; of employees owning voluntary products, they also have the highest percentage of owning just one voluntary product.