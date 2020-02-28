Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses in Ohio — 2018

News Release Information 19-1948-CHI

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Ohio's private industry employers reported 93,100 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2018, resulting in an incidence rate of 2.4 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that Ohio was among 12 states and the District of Columbia that had an incidence rate of total recordable cases (TRC) significantly lower than the national rate of 2.8. (Ohio was 1 of 41 states and the District of Columbia for which statewide estimates are available. See Technical Noteat the end of this release for more information about the survey.)

Ohio's findings from the 2018 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses include:

TRC incidence rates in private industry ranged from 1.1 in professional and business services to 4.4 in natural resources and mining. (See table 1.)

Three supersectors, with 56 percent of private industry employment, accounted for almost 72 percent of the occupational injuries and illnesses: trade, transportation, and utilities; manufacturing; and education and health services. (See table 2.)

In private industry, the TRC injury and illness incidence rate ranged from 2.2 for establishments employing from 11 to 49 workers to 3.0 for establishments employing from 50 to 249 workers. (See table 3.)

Ohio's private industry TRC rate of 2.4 in 2018 was significantly lower than the rate in 2017. (See table 4.)

Private industry injury and illness case types

Of the 93,100 private industry injury and illness cases reported in Ohio, 46,600 were of a more severe nature, involving days away from work, job transfer, or restriction-commonly referred to as DART cases. These cases occurred at a rate of 1.2 cases per 100 full-time workers. Fifty-nine percent of the DART cases in Ohio were incidents that resulted in at least one day away from work, similar to the 57 percent nationally. Other recordable cases (those not involving days away from work, job transfer, or restriction) accounted for approximately 46,500 cases in Ohio at a rate of 1.2. In comparison, the national rate for other recordable cases was 1.3.

In Ohio, the education and health services and leisure and hospitality supersectors each had a significant decline in the TRC incidence rate over the year. The manufacturing supersector had a significant increase in the DART incidence rate. No other private industry supersector had a significant change in either the TRC incidence rate or the DART incidence rate from the previous year.

In 2018, 88,600, or 95.2 percent, of private industry recordable injuries and illnesses in Ohio were injuries. Workplace illnesses accounted for an additional 4,400 recordable cases. Three categories-hearing loss, respiratory conditions, and poisoning-accounted for approximately 36.4 percent of the occupational illnesses in Ohio. Nationally, these three categories amounted to 22.9 percent of the work-related illness total.

State and local government injury and illness cases

In the state and local government sector in Ohio, 20,900 injury and illness cases were reported in 2018, resulting in a rate of 3.8 cases per 100 full-time workers. Nationally, the rate was 4.8. Eighty-four percent of injuries and illnesses reported in Ohio's public sector occurred among local government workers.

State estimates

Private industry and public sector estimates are available for 41 participating states and the District of Columbia for 2018. The private industry injury and illness rate was statistically higher than the national rate of 2.8 cases per 100 full-time workers in 22 states, lower in 12 states and in the District of Columbia, and not statistically different in 7 states. (See chart 1.) Caution should be taken when comparing rates among different states as some differences can be attributed to different industry composition within each state.

Technical Note

The Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) is a Federal/State cooperative program that publishes estimates on nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses. Each year, approximately 200,000 employers report for establishments in private industry and the public sector (state and local government). In-scope cases include work-related injuries or illnesses to workers who require medical care beyond first aid. See the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the entire recordkeeping guidelines. The SOII excludes all work-related fatalities as well as nonfatal work injuries and illnesses to the self-employed; to workers on farms with 10 or fewer employees; to private household workers; to volunteers; and to federal government workers. For more information on the scope and sampling methodology see the SOII Handbook of Methods.

Additional occupational injury and illness data are available from our regional web page at www.bls.gov/regions/midwest.

Industry Total recordable cases Cases with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction Other recordable cases Total Cases with days away from work Cases with job transfer or restriction All industries including state and local government 2.6 1.3 0.8 0.5 1.3 Private industry 2.4 1.2 0.7 0.5 1.2 Goods-producing 3.2 1.6 0.9 0.7 1.5 Natural resources and mining 4.4 2.3 1.3 1.0 - Construction 3.1 1.3 0.9 0.4 1.8 Manufacturing 3.2 1.7 0.9 0.8 1.4 Service-providing 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.4 1.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities 2.9 1.8 1.1 0.7 1.1 Information 1.8 0.6 0.5 - 1.2 Financial activities - - - - - Professional and business services 1.1 0.5 0.4 - 0.5 Education and health services 3.1 1.2 0.7 0.5 1.9 Leisure and hospitality 2.2 0.7 0.5 0.3 1.4 Other services, except public administration - - - - - State and local government 3.8 1.8 1.5 - 2.0 State government 2.4 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.0 Local government 4.3 1.9 1.6 - 2.4 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals. Dashes indicate data not available.

Incidence rates represent the number of injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time workers and were calculated as: (N/EH) x 200,000 where: N = number of injuries and illnesses; EH = total hours worked by all employees during the calendar year; and 200,000 = base for 100 equivalent full-time workers (working 40 hours per week, 50 weeks per year).

Industry Total recordable cases Cases with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction Other recordable cases Total Cases with days away from work Cases with job transfer or restriction All industries including state and local government 114.0 56.4 35.5 20.8 57.7 Private industry 93.1 46.6 27.5 19.1 46.5 Goods-producing 29.4 15.1 8.2 6.9 14.2 Natural resources and mining 1.2 0.6 0.4 0.3 - Construction 6.3 2.7 1.9 0.8 3.7 Manufacturing 21.9 11.9 6.0 5.9 10.0 Service-providing 63.7 31.4 19.3 12.2 32.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities 24.6 15.6 9.3 6.3 9.1 Information 1.1 0.4 0.3 - 0.8 Financial activities - - - - - Professional and business services 6.7 3.4 2.3 - 3.2 Education and health services 20.4 8.1 4.8 3.3 12.3 Leisure and hospitality 7.1 2.4 1.5 0.9 4.7 Other services, except public administration - - - - - State and local government 20.9 9.8 8.1 - 11.1 State government 3.3 1.9 1.5 0.4 1.4 Local government 17.6 7.9 6.5 - 9.8 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals. Dashes indicate data not available.

Industry All establishments Establishment employment size (workers) 1 to 10 11 to 49 50 to 249 250 to 999 1,000 or more All industries including state and local government 2.6 - 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.5 Private industry 2.4 - 2.2 3.0 2.5 2.6 Goods-producing 3.2 - 3.5 3.5 2.9 2.8 Natural resources and mining 4.4 0.5 - - 3.8 - Construction 3.1 - 3.7 3.0 2.3 - Manufacturing 3.2 - 3.1 3.6 2.9 2.8 Service-providing 2.2 - 1.9 2.8 2.3 2.6 Trade, transportation, and utilities 2.9 - 2.6 3.3 3.2 3.7 Information 1.8 1.2 6.5 0.5 0.3 Financial activities - - - 0.7 - 0.2 Professional and business services 1.1 - 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 Education and health services 3.1 - 1.7 3.3 3.9 4.2 Leisure and hospitality 2.2 1.5 3.2 4.4 5.8 Other services, except public administration - - - - 1.0 - State and local government 3.8 - - 2.6 4.4 2.2 State government 2.4 - - 5.0 2.4 1.7 Local government 4.3 - - 2.5 6.2 3.2 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals. Dashes indicate data not available.

