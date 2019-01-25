Log in
Employment Attorney Terah Moxley Promoted to Partner at Estes Thorne & Carr

01/25/2019 | 10:37am EST

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation boutique Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC is pleased to announce that employment attorney Terah Moxley has been promoted to partner.

"We are exceptionally pleased that Terah has accepted this new role," said managing partner Jessica Thorne. "With her focus on building relationships and developing winning strategies for clients, Terah embodies what makes this firm special. She joined our firm early in her career, and it has been exciting watching her practice develop. We look forward to her continued success."

Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Moxley's practice is devoted to developing legal strategies and policies focused on keeping employers out of the courtroom, advising clients on issues including the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, she is a staunch advocate when litigation is unavoidable, representing clients in state and federal courts and appellate venues on matters involving discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, as well as restrictive covenants.

"Estes Thorne & Carr is focused on complete client service. It is not just about mobilizing when there is a crisis," said Ms. Moxley. "We are all about developing strategies unique to the individual client and helping to enhance its day-to-day business. This type of work is why I became a lawyer and what I appreciate about practicing at this firm."

Ms. Moxley earned her law degree from Baylor University School of Law, graduating at the top of her class in 2010. She earned her undergraduate degree in political science from Texas Christian University in 2004. She is a member of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and Texas Young Lawyers Association. Her work has earned her recognition on Texas Super Lawyers' Rising Stars listing of the top young attorneys in the state.

For more than a decade, Estes Thorne & Carr's collaborative team of highly experienced attorneys has represented clients in commercial litigation, labor and employment, ERISA litigation, family law, appellate, and healthcare litigation. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council-certified business, Estes Thorne & Carr is one of the largest women-owned law firms in the Southwest. Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC is located at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 2000, Dallas, Texas, 75219.

Media Contact:
Rhonda Reddick
800-559-4534
rhonda@androvett.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employment-attorney-terah-moxley-promoted-to-partner-at-estes-thorne--carr-300784334.html

SOURCE Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
