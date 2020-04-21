Log in
Employment Characteristics of Families

04/21/2020 | 10:33am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 21, 2020

USDL-20-0670

Technical information: cpsinfo@bls.gov

• www.bls.gov/cps

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902 •

PressOffice@bls.gov

EMPLOYMENT CHARACTERISTICS OF FAMILIES - 2019

In 2019, 4.9 percent of families included an unemployed person, down from 5.2 percent in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Of the nation's 82.6 million families, 81.1 percent had at least one employed member in 2019.

These data on employment, unemployment, and family relationships are collected as part of the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households. Data in this news release are annual averages. Families are classified either as married-couple families or as families maintained by women or men without spouses present. Unless otherwise noted, families include those with and without children under age 18. For further information, see the Technical Note in this news release.

Families and Unemployment

The number of families with at least one member unemployed decreased by 224,000 to 4.1 million in 2019. The proportion of families with an unemployed person declined by 0.3 percentage point to 4.9 percent. (This is the lowest proportion since 1994, the first year for which comparable data are available.) In 2019, the proportion of families with an unemployed person was down for White (4.5 percent), Black (7.9 percent), Asian (4.1 percent), and Hispanic (6.6 percent) families. Black and Hispanic families remained more likely to have an unemployed member than White or Asian families. (See table 1.)

In 2019, among families with an unemployed member, 71.2 percent also had at least one family member employed, up from 70.0 percent in the prior year. The proportion of families with an unemployed member that had at least one family member working full time grew to 62.4 percent in 2019.

Among families with an unemployed member, Black families remained less likely to also have at least one family member who was working (60.2 percent) than White (73.7 percent), Asian (82.4 percent), and Hispanic (73.9 percent) families. In 2019, the likelihood of families with an unemployed member also having an employed family member increased for White and Hispanic families, but changed little for Black and Asian families.

In 2019, 3.9 percent of married-couple families had an unemployed member, less than the corresponding percentages of families maintained by men or families maintained by women (7.8 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively). Among families with an unemployed member, those maintained by women were less likely to also have an employed family member (53.7 percent) than families maintained by men and married-couple families (61.4 percent and 82.1 percent, respectively). (See table 3.)

Families and Employment

In 2019, 81.1 percent of families had at least one employed family member, up from the prior year (80.8 percent). From 2018 to 2019, the likelihood of having an employed family member increased for White (80.6 percent), Black (80.0 percent), and Hispanic (88.3 percent) families and was little different for Asian (88.4 percent) families. (See table 1.)

Families maintained by women remained less likely to have an employed member (78.5 percent) in

2019 than families maintained by men (85.5 percent) or married-couple families (81.2 percent). Among married-couple families, both the husband and wife were employed in 49.4 percent of families. In 18.5 percent of married-couple families only the husband was employed, and in 6.8 percent only the wife was employed. (See table 2.)

Families with Children

In 2019, 33.4 million families, or two-fifths of all families, included children under age 18. (Children are sons, daughters, step-children, or adopted children living in the household who are under age 18. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related and unrelated children, and children not living in the household.) At least one parent was employed in 91.3 percent of families with children, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous year. Among married-couple families with children,

  1. percent had at least one employed parent in 2019, and 64.2 percent had both parents employed. Among families maintained by fathers, 85.2 percent of fathers were employed, a greater share than the
  1. percent of employed mothers in families maintained by mothers. (See tables 1 and 4.)

Parents

The labor force participation rate-the percent of the population working or looking for work-for all women with children under age 18 was 72.3 percent in 2019, up from 71.5 percent in the prior year. Married mothers remained less likely to participate in the labor force, at 69.9 percent, than mothers with other marital statuses, at 77.6 percent. (Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.) The unemployment rate for married mothers was also considerably lower than for mothers with other marital statuses-2.3 percent, compared with 5.9 percent. (See table 5.)

Mothers with young children are less likely to be in the labor force than those with older children. In 2019, the labor force participation rate of mothers with children under age 6, at 66.4 percent, was lower than the rate of those whose youngest child was age 6 to 17, at 76.8 percent. Among mothers with children under age 3, the participation rate of married mothers was lower than the rate of mothers with other marital statuses (62.2 percent versus 66.6 percent). The unemployment rate of mothers who were married and had children under age 3, at 2.3 percent, was substantially lower than the rate for their counterparts with other marital statuses, at 8.3 percent. (See tables 5 and 6.)

The labor force participation rate for all fathers with children under age 18 changed little at 93.4 percent in 2019. The participation rate for married fathers, at 94.2 percent, continued to be higher than the rate of fathers with other marital statuses (88.5 percent). Married fathers also continued to have a lower unemployment rate (1.7 percent) than fathers with other marital statuses (5.3 percent). (See table 5.)

Employed fathers remained more likely to work full time than employed mothers in 2019; 96.2 percent of employed fathers worked full time, compared with 78.5 percent of employed mothers. Among

- 2 -

employed mothers, those with older children were more likely to work full time than those with younger children. In 2019, 80.3 percent of employed mothers with children ages 6 to 17 worked full time, compared with 75.8 percent of mothers with children under age 6. Employed fathers with younger and older children were about equally likely to work full time, at 96.1 percent and 96.2 percent, respectively.

- 3 -

Technical Note

The estimates in this release are based on annual average data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force status, demographics, and other characteristics of the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over.

The data presented in this release are not strictly comparable with data for earlier years due to the introduction of updated population estimates, or controls, used in the CPS. The population controls are updated each year in January to reflect the latest information about population change. Additional information is available from the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop.

Upon request, the information in this release will be made available to individuals who are sensory impaired: Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Reliability of the estimates

Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The exact difference, or sampling error, varies depending on the particular sample selected, and this variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.

The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Definitions

Definitions of the principal terms used in this release are described briefly below.

Householder. The householder is the family reference person. This is the person (or one of the persons) in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. The relationship of other individuals in the household is defined in terms of their relationship to the householder. The race and Hispanic ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder.

Family. A family is a group of two or more persons residing together who are related by birth, marriage, or adoption; all such individuals are considered members of one family. The count of families is for "primary" families only. A primary family consists of a householder and all other persons related to and residing with the householder. Sub-families are excluded from the count of families. A sub-family is a family that does not maintain their own household, such as a married couple living in the home of a friend and their family. In this example, the report would include only one family (the householder's or primary family), not two.

Families include those with and without children under age 18. Families are further categorized as follows:

  • Married-couplefamilies refer to opposite-sexmarried couples residing together and any of their family members residing in the household.
  • Families maintained by women or men are made up of householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite- sex spouse. The household may or may not

include a same-sex spouse or an unmarried domestic partner of either sex.

This release presents data for two marital status categories, defined below. Marital status is based on a person's status at the time of the

survey.

Married, spouse present.

Married, spouse

present,

includes persons

in opposite-sex

marriages living together in the same household, even though one may be temporarily absent on business, on vacation, on a visit, in a hospital, or for other reasons.

Other marital status. Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages. Separated includes persons with legal separations, those living apart with intentions of obtaining a divorce, and other persons permanently or temporarily separated because of marital discord. Married, spouse absent, includes opposite-sex married persons living apart because either the husband or wife was employed and living at a considerable distance from home, was serving away from home in the Armed Forces, had moved to another area, or had a different place of residence for any other reason except separation as defined above.

Children. Data on children refer to own children under age 18 that live in the household. Included are sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children of the husband, wife, or person maintaining the family. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related children, and all unrelated children living in the household.

Employed. Employed persons are all those who, during the survey reference week, (a) did any work at all as paid employees; (b) worked in their own business, profession, or on their own

farm; or (c) worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in an enterprise operated by a member of the family. Persons who were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, vacation, labor disputes, or another reason also are counted as employed.

Full-timeworkers. Full-time workers are those who usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.

Part-timeworkers. Part-time workers are those who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at all jobs.

Unemployed. The unemployed are persons who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work at that time, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not be looking for work to be classified as unemployed.

Civilian labor force. The civilian labor force comprises all persons classified as employed or unemployed.

Labor force participation rate. The labor force participation rate is the labor force as a percent of the population.

Employment-population ratio. The employment-populationratio is the employed as a percent of the population.

Unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is the number unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.

Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

2018

2019

EMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

82,502

82,633

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66,655

67,006

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.8

81.1

With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61,159

61,551

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,847

15,627

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.2

18.9

White

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65,042

65,082

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52,264

52,435

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.4

80.6

With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47,973

48,146

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,778

12,647

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.6

19.4

Black or African American

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,008

9,966

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,934

7,975

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.3

80.0

With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,149

7,228

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,074

1,991

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.7

20.0

Asian

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,977

5,078

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,393

4,487

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

88.3

88.4

With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,159

4,251

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

584

590

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.7

11.6

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,194

13,281

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,546

11,721

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.5

88.3

With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,706

10,882

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,649

1,559

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.5

11.7

UNEMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

82,502

82,633

With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,300

4,076

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

4.9

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,012

2,902

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70.0

71.2

Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,636

2,542

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61.3

62.4

White

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65,042

65,082

With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,042

2,903

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.7

4.5

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,184

2,139

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

71.8

73.7

Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,917

1,871

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.0

64.5

Black or African American

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,008

9,966

With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

837

791

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8.4

7.9

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

2018

2019

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

504

476

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

60.3

60.2

Some family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

437

416

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52.3

52.6

Asian

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,977

5,078

With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

233

206

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.7

4.1

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

197

170

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84.5

82.4

Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

175

154

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75.1

74.6

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,194

13,281

With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

918

879

As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.0

6.6

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

657

650

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

71.5

73.9

Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

584

568

As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.6

64.6

  • Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.

NOTE: The race or ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder, the family reference person in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. Estimates for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table 2. Families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

Number

Percent distribution

2018

2019

2018

2019

MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

60,094

60,300

100.0

100.0

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

48,791

48,984

81.2

81.2

Husband only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,469

11,163

19.1

18.5

Wife only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,085

4,078

6.8

6.8

Husband and wife. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29,317

29,809

48.8

49.4

Other employment combinations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,921

3,934

6.5

6.5

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,302

11,317

18.8

18.8

FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,452

15,317

100.0

100.0

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,003

12,025

77.7

78.5

Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,250

6,163

40.4

40.2

Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,484

3,548

22.5

23.2

Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,269

2,315

14.7

15.1

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,449

3,292

22.3

21.5

FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,956

7,016

100.0

100.0

With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,861

5,998

84.3

85.5

Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,703

2,724

38.9

38.8

Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,173

2,268

31.2

32.3

Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

985

1,006

14.2

14.3

With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,096

1,018

15.7

14.5

  1. Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
  2. No opposite-sex spouse present.

NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table 3. Unemployment in families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

Number

Percent distribution

2018

2019

2018

2019

MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1

With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,528

2,367

4.2

3.9

Employment of family members

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,075

1,942

82.1

82.1

No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

452

425

17.9

17.9

Unemployment of family members

Husband unemployed2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

877

784

34.7

33.1

Wife employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

558

506

22.1

21.4

Wife unemployed, husband employed or not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

766

712

30.3

30.1

Husband employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

654

604

25.9

25.5

Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

885

871

35.0

36.8

FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN3

With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,233

1,163

8.0

7.6

Employment of family members

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

633

624

51.4

53.7

No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

600

538

48.6

46.3

Unemployment of family members

Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

559

510

45.4

43.8

Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

154

152

12.5

13.1

Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

673

653

54.6

56.2

FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN3

With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

539

547

7.7

7.8

Employment of family members

Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

303

336

56.2

61.4

No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

236

211

43.8

38.6

Unemployment of family members

Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

306

286

56.7

52.4

Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125

137

23.2

25.1

Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

233

260

43.3

47.6

  1. Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
  2. Total families with unemployed husbands, including those with unemployed wives.
  3. No opposite-sex spouse present.

NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

Number

Percent distribution

2018

2019

2018

2019

WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33,632

33,399

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30,522

30,484

90.8

91.3

No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,109

2,915

9.2

8.7

Married-couple families1

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22,883

22,854

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22,296

22,275

97.4

97.5

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,545

15,736

67.9

68.9

Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,407

14,661

63.0

64.2

Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,138

1,075

5.0

4.7

Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,751

6,539

29.5

28.6

Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

586

579

2.6

2.5

Families maintained by mother2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,125

7,914

100.0

100.0

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,018

5,966

74.1

75.4

Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,108

1,948

25.9

24.6

Families maintained by father2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,624

2,631

100.0

100.0

Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,209

2,243

84.2

85.2

Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

416

389

15.8

14.8

WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,377

19,297

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,627

17,630

91.0

91.4

No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,751

1,667

9.0

8.6

Married-couple families1

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,859

12,846

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,488

12,463

97.1

97.0

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,384

9,406

73.0

73.2

Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,643

8,680

67.2

67.6

Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

741

725

5.8

5.6

Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,104

3,058

24.1

23.8

Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

370

382

2.9

3.0

Families maintained by mother2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,028

4,868

100.0

100.0

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,887

3,845

77.3

79.0

Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,141

1,023

22.7

21.0

Families maintained by father2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,491

1,583

100.0

100.0

Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,251

1,321

83.9

83.5

Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

240

262

16.1

16.5

WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS

Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,254

14,102

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,896

12,855

90.5

91.2

No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,359

1,248

9.5

8.8

Married-couple families1

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,024

10,008

100.0

100.0

Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,808

9,812

97.8

98.0

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,161

6,330

61.5

63.3

Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,764

5,981

57.5

59.8

Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

396

350

4.0

3.5

Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,647

3,482

36.4

34.8

Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

216

196

2.2

2.0

Families maintained by mother2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,097

3,046

100.0

100.0

Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,130

2,121

68.8

69.6

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

Number

Percent distribution

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

967

925

31.2

30.4

Families maintained by father2

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,133

1,048

100.0

100.0

Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

957

921

84.5

87.9

Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

176

127

15.5

12.1

  1. Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
  2. No opposite-sex spouse present.

NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

2018

2019

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64,235

28,913

35,321

63,638

28,658

34,979

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52,206

26,967

25,239

52,033

26,756

25,277

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.3

93.3

71.5

81.8

93.4

72.3

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50,590

26,316

24,274

50,551

26,162

24,390

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44,177

25,231

18,946

44,303

25,159

19,144

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,414

1,085

5,328

6,248

1,002

5,246

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

78.8

91.0

68.7

79.4

91.3

69.7

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,616

651

965

1,482

594

888

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.1

2.4

3.8

2.8

2.2

3.5

Married, spouse present3

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

49,007

24,809

24,198

48,746

24,613

24,132

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40,043

23,341

16,703

40,040

23,175

16,866

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.7

94.1

69.0

82.1

94.2

69.9

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39,183

22,895

16,288

39,242

22,770

16,472

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34,625

22,044

12,581

34,708

21,988

12,720

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,558

851

3,707

4,534

782

3,752

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.0

92.3

67.3

80.5

92.5

68.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

860

445

415

798

404

394

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.1

1.9

2.5

2.0

1.7

2.3

Other marital status4

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,228

4,104

11,123

14,892

4,045

10,847

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,163

3,627

8,536

11,993

3,581

8,412

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.9

88.4

76.7

80.5

88.5

77.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,407

3,421

7,987

11,309

3,392

7,918

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,552

3,187

6,365

9,595

3,171

6,424

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,856

234

1,622

1,714

220

1,493

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74.9

83.3

71.8

75.9

83.8

73.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

755

206

550

684

189

494

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.2

5.7

6.4

5.7

5.3

5.9

WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35,880

15,995

19,886

35,706

15,987

19,719

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29,936

14,753

15,183

29,858

14,714

15,144

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

83.4

92.2

76.4

83.6

92.0

76.8

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29,097

14,429

14,668

29,049

14,385

14,664

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25,604

13,860

11,744

25,608

13,841

11,768

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,493

569

2,924

3,441

544

2,897

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.1

90.2

73.8

81.4

90.0

74.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

840

324

515

809

329

480

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.8

2.2

3.4

2.7

2.2

3.2

WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28,354

12,919

15,436

27,932

12,672

15,260

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22,270

12,214

10,056

22,175

12,042

10,133

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

78.5

94.5

65.1

79.4

95.0

66.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,494

11,888

9,606

21,502

11,777

9,725

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18,573

11,371

7,201

18,695

11,319

7,376

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,921

516

2,405

2,807

458

2,349

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75.8

92.0

62.2

77.0

92.9

63.7

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

776

327

449

673

265

408

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.5

2.7

4.5

3.0

2.2

4.0

WITH NO OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

193,556

95,765

97,791

195,538

96,695

98,842

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

109,869

59,129

50,740

111,506

59,931

51,574

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56.8

61.7

51.9

57.0

62.0

52.2

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105,171

56,382

48,789

106,987

57,299

49,688

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued

[Numbers in thousands]

Characteristic

2018

2019

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84,396

47,704

36,692

86,294

48,664

37,630

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,775

8,678

12,096

20,693

8,634

12,059

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54.3

58.9

49.9

54.7

59.3

50.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,698

2,747

1,951

4,519

2,633

1,886

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.3

4.6

3.8

4.1

4.4

3.7

  1. Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
  2. Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs.
  3. Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
  4. Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.

NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table 6. Employment status of mothers with own children under 3 years old by single year of age of youngest child and marital status, 2018-2019 annual averages

[Numbers in thousands]

2018

2019

Characteristic

With own children under 3 years old

With own children under 3 years old

Total

2 years

1 year

Under 1

Total

2 years

1 year

Under 1

year

year

TOTAL MOTHERS

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,825

2,842

3,133

2,849

8,685

2,673

3,171

2,842

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,462

1,858

1,956

1,648

5,512

1,778

2,032

1,702

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61.9

65.4

62.4

57.8

63.5

66.5

64.1

59.9

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,210

1,775

1,866

1,569

5,284

1,707

1,947

1,630

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,827

1,323

1,347

1,157

3,940

1,271

1,463

1,206

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,383

452

519

412

1,344

436

485

424

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.0

62.5

59.6

55.1

60.8

63.9

61.4

57.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251

83

90

78

228

71

85

72

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.6

4.5

4.6

4.8

4.1

4.0

4.2

4.2

Married, spouse present3

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,195

1,996

2,195

2,004

6,187

1,896

2,278

2,013

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,694

1,221

1,328

1,145

3,849

1,192

1,438

1,219

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.6

61.2

60.5

57.1

62.2

62.9

63.2

60.5

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,597

1,187

1,294

1,116

3,759

1,165

1,404

1,191

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,656

881

945

831

2,825

869

1,064

891

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

940

306

349

285

934

295

340

299

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58.1

59.4

59.0

55.7

60.8

61.4

61.6

59.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

97

35

33

29

90

27

34

28

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.6

2.9

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.3

Other marital status4

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,630

846

938

845

2,499

777

893

828

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,768

637

628

503

1,663

586

594

483

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.2

75.2

67.0

59.5

66.6

75.4

66.5

58.3

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,614

589

572

453

1,525

542

544

439

Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,170

442

402

327

1,116

402

399

315

Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

443

147

170

127

410

140

145

124

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61.4

69.5

60.9

53.6

61.0

69.8

60.8

53.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

154

48

57

50

138

44

50

44

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8.7

7.6

9.0

9.8

8.3

7.5

8.5

9.1

  1. Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
  2. Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs.
  3. Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
  4. Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.

NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 14:32:04 UTC
