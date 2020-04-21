|
Employment Characteristics of Families
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT CHARACTERISTICS OF FAMILIES - 2019
In 2019, 4.9 percent of families included an unemployed person, down from 5.2 percent in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Of the nation's 82.6 million families, 81.1 percent had at least one employed member in 2019.
These data on employment, unemployment, and family relationships are collected as part of the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households. Data in this news release are annual averages. Families are classified either as married-couple families or as families maintained by women or men without spouses present. Unless otherwise noted, families include those with and without children under age 18. For further information, see the Technical Note in this news release.
Families and Unemployment
The number of families with at least one member unemployed decreased by 224,000 to 4.1 million in 2019. The proportion of families with an unemployed person declined by 0.3 percentage point to 4.9 percent. (This is the lowest proportion since 1994, the first year for which comparable data are available.) In 2019, the proportion of families with an unemployed person was down for White (4.5 percent), Black (7.9 percent), Asian (4.1 percent), and Hispanic (6.6 percent) families. Black and Hispanic families remained more likely to have an unemployed member than White or Asian families. (See table 1.)
In 2019, among families with an unemployed member, 71.2 percent also had at least one family member employed, up from 70.0 percent in the prior year. The proportion of families with an unemployed member that had at least one family member working full time grew to 62.4 percent in 2019.
Among families with an unemployed member, Black families remained less likely to also have at least one family member who was working (60.2 percent) than White (73.7 percent), Asian (82.4 percent), and Hispanic (73.9 percent) families. In 2019, the likelihood of families with an unemployed member also having an employed family member increased for White and Hispanic families, but changed little for Black and Asian families.
In 2019, 3.9 percent of married-couple families had an unemployed member, less than the corresponding percentages of families maintained by men or families maintained by women (7.8 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively). Among families with an unemployed member, those maintained by women were less likely to also have an employed family member (53.7 percent) than families maintained by men and married-couple families (61.4 percent and 82.1 percent, respectively). (See table 3.)
Families and Employment
In 2019, 81.1 percent of families had at least one employed family member, up from the prior year (80.8 percent). From 2018 to 2019, the likelihood of having an employed family member increased for White (80.6 percent), Black (80.0 percent), and Hispanic (88.3 percent) families and was little different for Asian (88.4 percent) families. (See table 1.)
Families maintained by women remained less likely to have an employed member (78.5 percent) in
2019 than families maintained by men (85.5 percent) or married-couple families (81.2 percent). Among married-couple families, both the husband and wife were employed in 49.4 percent of families. In 18.5 percent of married-couple families only the husband was employed, and in 6.8 percent only the wife was employed. (See table 2.)
Families with Children
In 2019, 33.4 million families, or two-fifths of all families, included children under age 18. (Children are sons, daughters, step-children, or adopted children living in the household who are under age 18. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related and unrelated children, and children not living in the household.) At least one parent was employed in 91.3 percent of families with children, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous year. Among married-couple families with children,
-
percent had at least one employed parent in 2019, and 64.2 percent had both parents employed. Among families maintained by fathers, 85.2 percent of fathers were employed, a greater share than the
-
percent of employed mothers in families maintained by mothers. (See tables 1 and 4.)
Parents
The labor force participation rate-the percent of the population working or looking for work-for all women with children under age 18 was 72.3 percent in 2019, up from 71.5 percent in the prior year. Married mothers remained less likely to participate in the labor force, at 69.9 percent, than mothers with other marital statuses, at 77.6 percent. (Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.) The unemployment rate for married mothers was also considerably lower than for mothers with other marital statuses-2.3 percent, compared with 5.9 percent. (See table 5.)
Mothers with young children are less likely to be in the labor force than those with older children. In 2019, the labor force participation rate of mothers with children under age 6, at 66.4 percent, was lower than the rate of those whose youngest child was age 6 to 17, at 76.8 percent. Among mothers with children under age 3, the participation rate of married mothers was lower than the rate of mothers with other marital statuses (62.2 percent versus 66.6 percent). The unemployment rate of mothers who were married and had children under age 3, at 2.3 percent, was substantially lower than the rate for their counterparts with other marital statuses, at 8.3 percent. (See tables 5 and 6.)
The labor force participation rate for all fathers with children under age 18 changed little at 93.4 percent in 2019. The participation rate for married fathers, at 94.2 percent, continued to be higher than the rate of fathers with other marital statuses (88.5 percent). Married fathers also continued to have a lower unemployment rate (1.7 percent) than fathers with other marital statuses (5.3 percent). (See table 5.)
Employed fathers remained more likely to work full time than employed mothers in 2019; 96.2 percent of employed fathers worked full time, compared with 78.5 percent of employed mothers. Among
- 2 -
employed mothers, those with older children were more likely to work full time than those with younger children. In 2019, 80.3 percent of employed mothers with children ages 6 to 17 worked full time, compared with 75.8 percent of mothers with children under age 6. Employed fathers with younger and older children were about equally likely to work full time, at 96.1 percent and 96.2 percent, respectively.
- 3 -
Technical Note
The estimates in this release are based on annual average data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force status, demographics, and other characteristics of the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over.
The data presented in this release are not strictly comparable with data for earlier years due to the introduction of updated population estimates, or controls, used in the CPS. The population controls are updated each year in January to reflect the latest information about population change. Additional information is available from the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop.
Upon request, the information in this release will be made available to individuals who are sensory impaired: Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
Reliability of the estimates
Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The exact difference, or sampling error, varies depending on the particular sample selected, and this variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.
The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.
Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.
Definitions
Definitions of the principal terms used in this release are described briefly below.
Householder. The householder is the family reference person. This is the person (or one of the persons) in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. The relationship of other individuals in the household is defined in terms of their relationship to the householder. The race and Hispanic ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder.
Family. A family is a group of two or more persons residing together who are related by birth, marriage, or adoption; all such individuals are considered members of one family. The count of families is for "primary" families only. A primary family consists of a householder and all other persons related to and residing with the householder. Sub-families are excluded from the count of families. A sub-family is a family that does not maintain their own household, such as a married couple living in the home of a friend and their family. In this example, the report would include only one family (the householder's or primary family), not two.
Families include those with and without children under age 18. Families are further categorized as follows:
-
Married-couplefamilies refer to opposite-sexmarried couples residing together and any of their family members residing in the household.
-
Families maintained by women or men are made up of householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite- sex spouse. The household may or may not
include a same-sex spouse or an unmarried domestic partner of either sex.
This release presents data for two marital status categories, defined below. Marital status is based on a person's status at the time of the
|
survey.
|
|
|
Married, spouse present.
|
Married, spouse
|
present,
|
includes persons
|
in opposite-sex
marriages living together in the same household, even though one may be temporarily absent on business, on vacation, on a visit, in a hospital, or for other reasons.
Other marital status. Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages. Separated includes persons with legal separations, those living apart with intentions of obtaining a divorce, and other persons permanently or temporarily separated because of marital discord. Married, spouse absent, includes opposite-sex married persons living apart because either the husband or wife was employed and living at a considerable distance from home, was serving away from home in the Armed Forces, had moved to another area, or had a different place of residence for any other reason except separation as defined above.
Children. Data on children refer to own children under age 18 that live in the household. Included are sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children of the husband, wife, or person maintaining the family. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related children, and all unrelated children living in the household.
Employed. Employed persons are all those who, during the survey reference week, (a) did any work at all as paid employees; (b) worked in their own business, profession, or on their own
farm; or (c) worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in an enterprise operated by a member of the family. Persons who were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, vacation, labor disputes, or another reason also are counted as employed.
Full-timeworkers. Full-time workers are those who usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
Part-timeworkers. Part-time workers are those who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at all jobs.
Unemployed. The unemployed are persons who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work at that time, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not be looking for work to be classified as unemployed.
Civilian labor force. The civilian labor force comprises all persons classified as employed or unemployed.
Labor force participation rate. The labor force participation rate is the labor force as a percent of the population.
Employment-population ratio. The employment-populationratio is the employed as a percent of the population.
Unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is the number unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.
Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
82,502
|
82,633
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
66,655
|
67,006
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
80.8
|
81.1
|
With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61,159
|
61,551
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,847
|
15,627
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19.2
|
18.9
|
White
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65,042
|
65,082
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
52,264
|
52,435
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
80.4
|
80.6
|
With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47,973
|
48,146
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,778
|
12,647
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19.6
|
19.4
|
Black or African American
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,008
|
9,966
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,934
|
7,975
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.3
|
80.0
|
With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,149
|
7,228
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,074
|
1,991
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.7
|
20.0
|
Asian
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,977
|
5,078
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,393
|
4,487
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
88.3
|
88.4
|
With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,159
|
4,251
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
584
|
590
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11.7
|
11.6
|
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,194
|
13,281
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,546
|
11,721
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
87.5
|
88.3
|
With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,706
|
10,882
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,649
|
1,559
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12.5
|
11.7
|
UNEMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
82,502
|
82,633
|
With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,300
|
4,076
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.2
|
4.9
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,012
|
2,902
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
70.0
|
71.2
|
Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,636
|
2,542
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61.3
|
62.4
|
White
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65,042
|
65,082
|
With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,042
|
2,903
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,184
|
2,139
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71.8
|
73.7
|
Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,917
|
1,871
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.0
|
64.5
|
Black or African American
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,008
|
9,966
|
With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
837
|
791
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8.4
|
7.9
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
504
|
476
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
60.3
|
60.2
|
Some family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
437
|
416
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
52.3
|
52.6
|
Asian
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,977
|
5,078
|
With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
233
|
206
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.7
|
4.1
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
197
|
170
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
84.5
|
82.4
|
Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
175
|
154
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75.1
|
74.6
|
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,194
|
13,281
|
With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
918
|
879
|
As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
657
|
650
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71.5
|
73.9
|
Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
584
|
568
|
As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.6
|
64.6
|
|
|
-
Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
NOTE: The race or ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder, the family reference person in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. Estimates for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
Table 2. Families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
Number
|
Percent distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
60,094
|
|
60,300
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
48,791
|
|
48,984
|
81.2
|
81.2
|
Husband only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,469
|
|
11,163
|
19.1
|
18.5
|
Wife only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,085
|
|
4,078
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
Husband and wife. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29,317
|
|
29,809
|
48.8
|
49.4
|
Other employment combinations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,921
|
|
3,934
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,302
|
|
11,317
|
18.8
|
18.8
|
FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,452
|
|
15,317
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,003
|
|
12,025
|
77.7
|
78.5
|
Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,250
|
|
6,163
|
40.4
|
40.2
|
Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,484
|
|
3,548
|
22.5
|
23.2
|
Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,269
|
|
2,315
|
14.7
|
15.1
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,449
|
|
3,292
|
22.3
|
21.5
|
FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,956
|
|
7,016
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,861
|
|
5,998
|
84.3
|
85.5
|
Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,703
|
|
2,724
|
38.9
|
38.8
|
Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,173
|
|
2,268
|
31.2
|
32.3
|
Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
985
|
|
1,006
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,096
|
|
1,018
|
15.7
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
-
No opposite-sex spouse present.
NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
Table 3. Unemployment in families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
Number
|
Percent distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1
|
|
|
|
|
|
With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,528
|
|
2,367
|
4.2
|
3.9
|
Employment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,075
|
|
1,942
|
82.1
|
82.1
|
No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
452
|
|
425
|
17.9
|
17.9
|
Unemployment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Husband unemployed2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
877
|
|
784
|
34.7
|
33.1
|
Wife employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
558
|
|
506
|
22.1
|
21.4
|
Wife unemployed, husband employed or not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
766
|
|
712
|
30.3
|
30.1
|
Husband employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
654
|
|
604
|
25.9
|
25.5
|
Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
885
|
|
871
|
35.0
|
36.8
|
FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN3
|
|
|
|
|
|
With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,233
|
|
1,163
|
8.0
|
7.6
|
Employment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
633
|
|
624
|
51.4
|
53.7
|
No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
600
|
|
538
|
48.6
|
46.3
|
Unemployment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
559
|
|
510
|
45.4
|
43.8
|
Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
154
|
|
152
|
12.5
|
13.1
|
Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
673
|
|
653
|
54.6
|
56.2
|
FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN3
|
|
|
|
|
|
With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
539
|
|
547
|
7.7
|
7.8
|
Employment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
303
|
|
336
|
56.2
|
61.4
|
No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
236
|
|
211
|
43.8
|
38.6
|
Unemployment of family members
|
|
|
|
|
|
Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
306
|
|
286
|
56.7
|
52.4
|
Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125
|
|
137
|
23.2
|
25.1
|
Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
233
|
|
260
|
43.3
|
47.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
-
Total families with unemployed husbands, including those with unemployed wives.
-
No opposite-sex spouse present.
NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
Number
|
Percent distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,632
|
|
33,399
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30,522
|
|
30,484
|
90.8
|
91.3
|
No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,109
|
|
2,915
|
9.2
|
8.7
|
Married-couple families1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22,883
|
|
22,854
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22,296
|
|
22,275
|
97.4
|
97.5
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,545
|
|
15,736
|
67.9
|
68.9
|
Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,407
|
|
14,661
|
63.0
|
64.2
|
Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,138
|
|
1,075
|
5.0
|
4.7
|
Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,751
|
|
6,539
|
29.5
|
28.6
|
Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
586
|
|
579
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
Families maintained by mother2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,125
|
|
7,914
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,018
|
|
5,966
|
74.1
|
75.4
|
Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,108
|
|
1,948
|
25.9
|
24.6
|
Families maintained by father2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,624
|
|
2,631
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,209
|
|
2,243
|
84.2
|
85.2
|
Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
416
|
|
389
|
15.8
|
14.8
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,377
|
|
19,297
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,627
|
|
17,630
|
91.0
|
91.4
|
No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,751
|
|
1,667
|
9.0
|
8.6
|
Married-couple families1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,859
|
|
12,846
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,488
|
|
12,463
|
97.1
|
97.0
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,384
|
|
9,406
|
73.0
|
73.2
|
Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,643
|
|
8,680
|
67.2
|
67.6
|
Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
741
|
|
725
|
5.8
|
5.6
|
Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,104
|
|
3,058
|
24.1
|
23.8
|
Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
370
|
|
382
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
Families maintained by mother2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,028
|
|
4,868
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,887
|
|
3,845
|
77.3
|
79.0
|
Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,141
|
|
1,023
|
22.7
|
21.0
|
Families maintained by father2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,491
|
|
1,583
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,251
|
|
1,321
|
83.9
|
83.5
|
Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
240
|
|
262
|
16.1
|
16.5
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,254
|
|
14,102
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,896
|
|
12,855
|
90.5
|
91.2
|
No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,359
|
|
1,248
|
9.5
|
8.8
|
Married-couple families1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,024
|
|
10,008
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,808
|
|
9,812
|
97.8
|
98.0
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,161
|
|
6,330
|
61.5
|
63.3
|
Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,764
|
|
5,981
|
57.5
|
59.8
|
Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
396
|
|
350
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,647
|
|
3,482
|
36.4
|
34.8
|
Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
216
|
|
196
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
Families maintained by mother2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,097
|
|
3,046
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,130
|
|
2,121
|
68.8
|
69.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
Number
|
Percent distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
967
|
|
925
|
31.2
|
30.4
|
Families maintained by father2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,133
|
|
1,048
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
957
|
|
921
|
84.5
|
87.9
|
Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
176
|
|
127
|
15.5
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only.
-
No opposite-sex spouse present.
NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Men
|
Women
|
Total
|
Men
|
Women
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
64,235
|
28,913
|
35,321
|
63,638
|
28,658
|
34,979
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
52,206
|
26,967
|
25,239
|
52,033
|
26,756
|
25,277
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81.3
|
93.3
|
71.5
|
81.8
|
93.4
|
72.3
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
50,590
|
26,316
|
24,274
|
50,551
|
26,162
|
24,390
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
44,177
|
25,231
|
18,946
|
44,303
|
25,159
|
19,144
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,414
|
1,085
|
5,328
|
6,248
|
1,002
|
5,246
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
78.8
|
91.0
|
68.7
|
79.4
|
91.3
|
69.7
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,616
|
651
|
965
|
1,482
|
594
|
888
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.1
|
2.4
|
3.8
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
Married, spouse present3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
49,007
|
24,809
|
24,198
|
48,746
|
24,613
|
24,132
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40,043
|
23,341
|
16,703
|
40,040
|
23,175
|
16,866
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81.7
|
94.1
|
69.0
|
82.1
|
94.2
|
69.9
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39,183
|
22,895
|
16,288
|
39,242
|
22,770
|
16,472
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34,625
|
22,044
|
12,581
|
34,708
|
21,988
|
12,720
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,558
|
851
|
3,707
|
4,534
|
782
|
3,752
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
80.0
|
92.3
|
67.3
|
80.5
|
92.5
|
68.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
860
|
445
|
415
|
798
|
404
|
394
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
Other marital status4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,228
|
4,104
|
11,123
|
14,892
|
4,045
|
10,847
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,163
|
3,627
|
8,536
|
11,993
|
3,581
|
8,412
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.9
|
88.4
|
76.7
|
80.5
|
88.5
|
77.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,407
|
3,421
|
7,987
|
11,309
|
3,392
|
7,918
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,552
|
3,187
|
6,365
|
9,595
|
3,171
|
6,424
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,856
|
234
|
1,622
|
1,714
|
220
|
1,493
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
74.9
|
83.3
|
71.8
|
75.9
|
83.8
|
73.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
755
|
206
|
550
|
684
|
189
|
494
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
5.9
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35,880
|
15,995
|
19,886
|
35,706
|
15,987
|
19,719
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29,936
|
14,753
|
15,183
|
29,858
|
14,714
|
15,144
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
83.4
|
92.2
|
76.4
|
83.6
|
92.0
|
76.8
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29,097
|
14,429
|
14,668
|
29,049
|
14,385
|
14,664
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25,604
|
13,860
|
11,744
|
25,608
|
13,841
|
11,768
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,493
|
569
|
2,924
|
3,441
|
544
|
2,897
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81.1
|
90.2
|
73.8
|
81.4
|
90.0
|
74.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
840
|
324
|
515
|
809
|
329
|
480
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
3.4
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28,354
|
12,919
|
15,436
|
27,932
|
12,672
|
15,260
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22,270
|
12,214
|
10,056
|
22,175
|
12,042
|
10,133
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
78.5
|
94.5
|
65.1
|
79.4
|
95.0
|
66.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,494
|
11,888
|
9,606
|
21,502
|
11,777
|
9,725
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18,573
|
11,371
|
7,201
|
18,695
|
11,319
|
7,376
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,921
|
516
|
2,405
|
2,807
|
458
|
2,349
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75.8
|
92.0
|
62.2
|
77.0
|
92.9
|
63.7
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
776
|
327
|
449
|
673
|
265
|
408
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.5
|
2.7
|
4.5
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
4.0
|
WITH NO OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
193,556
|
95,765
|
97,791
|
195,538
|
96,695
|
98,842
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
109,869
|
59,129
|
50,740
|
111,506
|
59,931
|
51,574
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56.8
|
61.7
|
51.9
|
57.0
|
62.0
|
52.2
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
105,171
|
56,382
|
48,789
|
106,987
|
57,299
|
49,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Men
|
Women
|
Total
|
Men
|
Women
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
84,396
|
47,704
|
36,692
|
86,294
|
48,664
|
37,630
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,775
|
8,678
|
12,096
|
20,693
|
8,634
|
12,059
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
54.3
|
58.9
|
49.9
|
54.7
|
59.3
|
50.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,698
|
2,747
|
1,951
|
4,519
|
2,633
|
1,886
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.3
|
4.6
|
3.8
|
4.1
|
4.4
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
-
Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs.
-
Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
-
Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.
NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
Table 6. Employment status of mothers with own children under 3 years old by single year of age of youngest child and marital status, 2018-2019 annual averages
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
With own children under 3 years old
|
With own children under 3 years old
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2 years
|
|
1 year
|
Under 1
|
Total
|
2 years
|
|
1 year
|
Under 1
|
|
|
year
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL MOTHERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,825
|
2,842
|
|
3,133
|
2,849
|
8,685
|
2,673
|
|
3,171
|
2,842
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,462
|
1,858
|
|
1,956
|
1,648
|
5,512
|
1,778
|
|
2,032
|
1,702
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61.9
|
65.4
|
|
62.4
|
57.8
|
63.5
|
66.5
|
|
64.1
|
59.9
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,210
|
1,775
|
|
1,866
|
1,569
|
5,284
|
1,707
|
|
1,947
|
1,630
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,827
|
1,323
|
|
1,347
|
1,157
|
3,940
|
1,271
|
|
1,463
|
1,206
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,383
|
452
|
|
519
|
412
|
1,344
|
436
|
|
485
|
424
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.0
|
62.5
|
|
59.6
|
55.1
|
60.8
|
63.9
|
|
61.4
|
57.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
251
|
83
|
|
90
|
78
|
228
|
71
|
|
85
|
72
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
|
4.6
|
4.8
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
Married, spouse present3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,195
|
1,996
|
|
2,195
|
2,004
|
6,187
|
1,896
|
|
2,278
|
2,013
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,694
|
1,221
|
|
1,328
|
1,145
|
3,849
|
1,192
|
|
1,438
|
1,219
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.6
|
61.2
|
|
60.5
|
57.1
|
62.2
|
62.9
|
|
63.2
|
60.5
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,597
|
1,187
|
|
1,294
|
1,116
|
3,759
|
1,165
|
|
1,404
|
1,191
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,656
|
881
|
|
945
|
831
|
2,825
|
869
|
|
1,064
|
891
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
940
|
306
|
|
349
|
285
|
934
|
295
|
|
340
|
299
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58.1
|
59.4
|
|
59.0
|
55.7
|
60.8
|
61.4
|
|
61.6
|
59.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
97
|
35
|
|
33
|
29
|
90
|
27
|
|
34
|
28
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
Other marital status4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,630
|
846
|
|
938
|
845
|
2,499
|
777
|
|
893
|
828
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,768
|
637
|
|
628
|
503
|
1,663
|
586
|
|
594
|
483
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
67.2
|
75.2
|
|
67.0
|
59.5
|
66.6
|
75.4
|
|
66.5
|
58.3
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,614
|
589
|
|
572
|
453
|
1,525
|
542
|
|
544
|
439
|
Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,170
|
442
|
|
402
|
327
|
1,116
|
402
|
|
399
|
315
|
Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
443
|
147
|
|
170
|
127
|
410
|
140
|
|
145
|
124
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61.4
|
69.5
|
|
60.9
|
53.6
|
61.0
|
69.8
|
|
60.8
|
53.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
154
|
48
|
|
57
|
50
|
138
|
44
|
|
50
|
44
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8.7
|
7.6
|
|
9.0
|
9.8
|
8.3
|
7.5
|
|
8.5
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs.
-
Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs.
-
Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
-
Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.
NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
|
|