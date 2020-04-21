Employment Characteristics of Families 0 04/21/2020 | 10:33am EDT Send by mail :

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 21, 2020 USDL-20-0670 Technical information: cpsinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cps Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov EMPLOYMENT CHARACTERISTICS OF FAMILIES - 2019 In 2019, 4.9 percent of families included an unemployed person, down from 5.2 percent in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Of the nation's 82.6 million families, 81.1 percent had at least one employed member in 2019. These data on employment, unemployment, and family relationships are collected as part of the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households. Data in this news release are annual averages. Families are classified either as married-couple families or as families maintained by women or men without spouses present. Unless otherwise noted, families include those with and without children under age 18. For further information, see the Technical Note in this news release. Families and Unemployment The number of families with at least one member unemployed decreased by 224,000 to 4.1 million in 2019. The proportion of families with an unemployed person declined by 0.3 percentage point to 4.9 percent. (This is the lowest proportion since 1994, the first year for which comparable data are available.) In 2019, the proportion of families with an unemployed person was down for White (4.5 percent), Black (7.9 percent), Asian (4.1 percent), and Hispanic (6.6 percent) families. Black and Hispanic families remained more likely to have an unemployed member than White or Asian families. (See table 1.) In 2019, among families with an unemployed member, 71.2 percent also had at least one family member employed, up from 70.0 percent in the prior year. The proportion of families with an unemployed member that had at least one family member working full time grew to 62.4 percent in 2019. Among families with an unemployed member, Black families remained less likely to also have at least one family member who was working (60.2 percent) than White (73.7 percent), Asian (82.4 percent), and Hispanic (73.9 percent) families. In 2019, the likelihood of families with an unemployed member also having an employed family member increased for White and Hispanic families, but changed little for Black and Asian families. In 2019, 3.9 percent of married-couple families had an unemployed member, less than the corresponding percentages of families maintained by men or families maintained by women (7.8 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively). Among families with an unemployed member, those maintained by women were less likely to also have an employed family member (53.7 percent) than families maintained by men and married-couple families (61.4 percent and 82.1 percent, respectively). (See table 3.) Families and Employment In 2019, 81.1 percent of families had at least one employed family member, up from the prior year (80.8 percent). From 2018 to 2019, the likelihood of having an employed family member increased for White (80.6 percent), Black (80.0 percent), and Hispanic (88.3 percent) families and was little different for Asian (88.4 percent) families. (See table 1.) Families maintained by women remained less likely to have an employed member (78.5 percent) in 2019 than families maintained by men (85.5 percent) or married-couple families (81.2 percent). Among married-couple families, both the husband and wife were employed in 49.4 percent of families. In 18.5 percent of married-couple families only the husband was employed, and in 6.8 percent only the wife was employed. (See table 2.) Families with Children In 2019, 33.4 million families, or two-fifths of all families, included children under age 18. (Children are sons, daughters, step-children, or adopted children living in the household who are under age 18. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related and unrelated children, and children not living in the household.) At least one parent was employed in 91.3 percent of families with children, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous year. Among married-couple families with children, percent had at least one employed parent in 2019, and 64.2 percent had both parents employed. Among families maintained by fathers, 85.2 percent of fathers were employed, a greater share than the percent of employed mothers in families maintained by mothers. (See tables 1 and 4.) Parents The labor force participation rate-the percent of the population working or looking for work-for all women with children under age 18 was 72.3 percent in 2019, up from 71.5 percent in the prior year. Married mothers remained less likely to participate in the labor force, at 69.9 percent, than mothers with other marital statuses, at 77.6 percent. (Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages.) The unemployment rate for married mothers was also considerably lower than for mothers with other marital statuses-2.3 percent, compared with 5.9 percent. (See table 5.) Mothers with young children are less likely to be in the labor force than those with older children. In 2019, the labor force participation rate of mothers with children under age 6, at 66.4 percent, was lower than the rate of those whose youngest child was age 6 to 17, at 76.8 percent. Among mothers with children under age 3, the participation rate of married mothers was lower than the rate of mothers with other marital statuses (62.2 percent versus 66.6 percent). The unemployment rate of mothers who were married and had children under age 3, at 2.3 percent, was substantially lower than the rate for their counterparts with other marital statuses, at 8.3 percent. (See tables 5 and 6.) The labor force participation rate for all fathers with children under age 18 changed little at 93.4 percent in 2019. The participation rate for married fathers, at 94.2 percent, continued to be higher than the rate of fathers with other marital statuses (88.5 percent). Married fathers also continued to have a lower unemployment rate (1.7 percent) than fathers with other marital statuses (5.3 percent). (See table 5.) Employed fathers remained more likely to work full time than employed mothers in 2019; 96.2 percent of employed fathers worked full time, compared with 78.5 percent of employed mothers. Among - 2 - employed mothers, those with older children were more likely to work full time than those with younger children. In 2019, 80.3 percent of employed mothers with children ages 6 to 17 worked full time, compared with 75.8 percent of mothers with children under age 6. Employed fathers with younger and older children were about equally likely to work full time, at 96.1 percent and 96.2 percent, respectively. - 3 - Technical Note The estimates in this release are based on annual average data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force status, demographics, and other characteristics of the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over. The data presented in this release are not strictly comparable with data for earlier years due to the introduction of updated population estimates, or controls, used in the CPS. The population controls are updated each year in January to reflect the latest information about population change. Additional information is available from the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop. Upon request, the information in this release will be made available to individuals who are sensory impaired: Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. Reliability of the estimates Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The exact difference, or sampling error, varies depending on the particular sample selected, and this variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence. The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data. Information about the reliability of data from the CPS and guidance on estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability. Definitions Definitions of the principal terms used in this release are described briefly below. Householder. The householder is the family reference person. This is the person (or one of the persons) in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. The relationship of other individuals in the household is defined in terms of their relationship to the householder. The race and Hispanic ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder. Family. A family is a group of two or more persons residing together who are related by birth, marriage, or adoption; all such individuals are considered members of one family. The count of families is for "primary" families only. A primary family consists of a householder and all other persons related to and residing with the householder. Sub-families are excluded from the count of families. A sub-family is a family that does not maintain their own household, such as a married couple living in the home of a friend and their family. In this example, the report would include only one family (the householder's or primary family), not two. Families include those with and without children under age 18. Families are further categorized as follows: Married-couple families refer to opposite-sex married couples residing together and any of their family members residing in the household.

families Families maintained by women or men are made up of householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite- sex spouse. The household may or may not include a same-sex spouse or an unmarried domestic partner of either sex. This release presents data for two marital status categories, defined below. Marital status is based on a person's status at the time of the survey. Married, spouse present. Married, spouse present, includes persons in opposite-sex marriages living together in the same household, even though one may be temporarily absent on business, on vacation, on a visit, in a hospital, or for other reasons. Other marital status. Other marital status includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages. Separated includes persons with legal separations, those living apart with intentions of obtaining a divorce, and other persons permanently or temporarily separated because of marital discord. Married, spouse absent, includes opposite-sex married persons living apart because either the husband or wife was employed and living at a considerable distance from home, was serving away from home in the Armed Forces, had moved to another area, or had a different place of residence for any other reason except separation as defined above. Children. Data on children refer to own children under age 18 that live in the household. Included are sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children of the husband, wife, or person maintaining the family. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other related children, and all unrelated children living in the household. Employed. Employed persons are all those who, during the survey reference week, (a) did any work at all as paid employees; (b) worked in their own business, profession, or on their own farm; or (c) worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in an enterprise operated by a member of the family. Persons who were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, vacation, labor disputes, or another reason also are counted as employed. Full-timeworkers. Full-time workers are those who usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs. Part-timeworkers. Part-time workers are those who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at all jobs. Unemployed. The unemployed are persons who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work at that time, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not be looking for work to be classified as unemployed. Civilian labor force. The civilian labor force comprises all persons classified as employed or unemployed. Labor force participation rate. The labor force participation rate is the labor force as a percent of the population. Employment-population ratio. The employment-populationratio is the employed as a percent of the population. Unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is the number unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force. Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic 2018 2019 EMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82,502 82,633 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66,655 67,006 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.8 81.1 With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61,159 61,551 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,847 15,627 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.2 18.9 White Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65,042 65,082 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,264 52,435 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.4 80.6 With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47,973 48,146 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,778 12,647 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.6 19.4 Black or African American Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,008 9,966 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,934 7,975 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.3 80.0 With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,149 7,228 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,074 1,991 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.7 20.0 Asian Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,977 5,078 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,393 4,487 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88.3 88.4 With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,159 4,251 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 584 590 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.7 11.6 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,194 13,281 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,546 11,721 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.5 88.3 With at least one family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,706 10,882 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,649 1,559 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.5 11.7 UNEMPLOYMENT IN FAMILIES Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82,502 82,633 With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,300 4,076 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.2 4.9 Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,012 2,902 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70.0 71.2 Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,636 2,542 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61.3 62.4 White Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65,042 65,082 With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,042 2,903 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.7 4.5 Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,184 2,139 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71.8 73.7 Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,917 1,871 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.0 64.5 Black or African American Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,008 9,966 With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 837 791 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.4 7.9 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Employment and unemployment in families by race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic 2018 2019 Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 504 476 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60.3 60.2 Some family member employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 437 416 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.3 52.6 Asian Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,977 5,078 With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 233 206 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.7 4.1 Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 197 170 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84.5 82.4 Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 175 154 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75.1 74.6 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,194 13,281 With at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 918 879 As a percent of total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.0 6.6 Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 657 650 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71.5 73.9 Some family member(s) employed full time1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 584 568 As a percent of families with at least one family member unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.6 64.6 Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs. NOTE: The race or ethnicity of the family is determined by that of the householder, the family reference person in whose name the housing unit is owned or rented. Estimates for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Table 2. Families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic Number Percent distribution 2018 2019 2018 2019 MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60,094 60,300 100.0 100.0 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 48,791 48,984 81.2 81.2 Husband only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,469 11,163 19.1 18.5 Wife only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,085 4,078 6.8 6.8 Husband and wife. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,317 29,809 48.8 49.4 Other employment combinations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,921 3,934 6.5 6.5 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,302 11,317 18.8 18.8 FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,452 15,317 100.0 100.0 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,003 12,025 77.7 78.5 Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,250 6,163 40.4 40.2 Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,484 3,548 22.5 23.2 Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,269 2,315 14.7 15.1 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,449 3,292 22.3 21.5 FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,956 7,016 100.0 100.0 With at least one family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,861 5,998 84.3 85.5 Householder only. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,703 2,724 38.9 38.8 Householder and other member(s). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,173 2,268 31.2 32.3 Other member(s), not householder. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 985 1,006 14.2 14.3 With no family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,096 1,018 15.7 14.5 Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only. No opposite-sex spouse present. NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Table 3. Unemployment in families by presence and relationship of employed members and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic Number Percent distribution 2018 2019 2018 2019 MARRIED-COUPLE FAMILIES1 With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,528 2,367 4.2 3.9 Employment of family members Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,075 1,942 82.1 82.1 No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 452 425 17.9 17.9 Unemployment of family members Husband unemployed2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 877 784 34.7 33.1 Wife employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 558 506 22.1 21.4 Wife unemployed, husband employed or not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 766 712 30.3 30.1 Husband employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 654 604 25.9 25.5 Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 885 871 35.0 36.8 FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY WOMEN3 With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,233 1,163 8.0 7.6 Employment of family members Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 633 624 51.4 53.7 No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 600 538 48.6 46.3 Unemployment of family members Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 559 510 45.4 43.8 Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 154 152 12.5 13.1 Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 673 653 54.6 56.2 FAMILIES MAINTAINED BY MEN3 With at least one family member unemployed, total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 539 547 7.7 7.8 Employment of family members Some family member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 303 336 56.2 61.4 No family member employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 236 211 43.8 38.6 Unemployment of family members Householder unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 306 286 56.7 52.4 Other member(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125 137 23.2 25.1 Other family member(s) unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 233 260 43.3 47.6 Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only. Total families with unemployed husbands, including those with unemployed wives. No opposite-sex spouse present. NOTE: Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic Number Percent distribution 2018 2019 2018 2019 WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33,632 33,399 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30,522 30,484 90.8 91.3 No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,109 2,915 9.2 8.7 Married-couple families1 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,883 22,854 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,296 22,275 97.4 97.5 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,545 15,736 67.9 68.9 Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,407 14,661 63.0 64.2 Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,138 1,075 5.0 4.7 Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,751 6,539 29.5 28.6 Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 586 579 2.6 2.5 Families maintained by mother2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,125 7,914 100.0 100.0 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,018 5,966 74.1 75.4 Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,108 1,948 25.9 24.6 Families maintained by father2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,624 2,631 100.0 100.0 Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,209 2,243 84.2 85.2 Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 416 389 15.8 14.8 WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,377 19,297 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,627 17,630 91.0 91.4 No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,751 1,667 9.0 8.6 Married-couple families1 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,859 12,846 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,488 12,463 97.1 97.0 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,384 9,406 73.0 73.2 Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,643 8,680 67.2 67.6 Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 741 725 5.8 5.6 Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,104 3,058 24.1 23.8 Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 370 382 2.9 3.0 Families maintained by mother2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,028 4,868 100.0 100.0 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,887 3,845 77.3 79.0 Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,141 1,023 22.7 21.0 Families maintained by father2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,491 1,583 100.0 100.0 Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,251 1,321 83.9 83.5 Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240 262 16.1 16.5 WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS Total families. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,254 14,102 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,896 12,855 90.5 91.2 No parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,359 1,248 9.5 8.8 Married-couple families1 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,024 10,008 100.0 100.0 Parent(s) employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,808 9,812 97.8 98.0 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,161 6,330 61.5 63.3 Both parents employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,764 5,981 57.5 59.8 Mother employed, not father. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 396 350 4.0 3.5 Father employed, not mother. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,647 3,482 36.4 34.8 Neither parent employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 196 2.2 2.0 Families maintained by mother2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,097 3,046 100.0 100.0 Mother employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,130 2,121 68.8 69.6 See footnotes at end of table. Table 4. Families with own children: Employment status of parents by age of youngest child and family type, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic Number Percent distribution 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mother not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 967 925 31.2 30.4 Families maintained by father2 Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,133 1,048 100.0 100.0 Father employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 957 921 84.5 87.9 Father not employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 176 127 15.5 12.1 Refers to opposite-sexmarried-couple families only. No opposite-sex spouse present. NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic 2018 2019 Total Men Women Total Men Women WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64,235 28,913 35,321 63,638 28,658 34,979 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,206 26,967 25,239 52,033 26,756 25,277 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.3 93.3 71.5 81.8 93.4 72.3 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50,590 26,316 24,274 50,551 26,162 24,390 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44,177 25,231 18,946 44,303 25,159 19,144 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,414 1,085 5,328 6,248 1,002 5,246 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78.8 91.0 68.7 79.4 91.3 69.7 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,616 651 965 1,482 594 888 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.1 2.4 3.8 2.8 2.2 3.5 Married, spouse present3 Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49,007 24,809 24,198 48,746 24,613 24,132 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40,043 23,341 16,703 40,040 23,175 16,866 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.7 94.1 69.0 82.1 94.2 69.9 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39,183 22,895 16,288 39,242 22,770 16,472 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34,625 22,044 12,581 34,708 21,988 12,720 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,558 851 3,707 4,534 782 3,752 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.0 92.3 67.3 80.5 92.5 68.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 860 445 415 798 404 394 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.1 1.9 2.5 2.0 1.7 2.3 Other marital status4 Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,228 4,104 11,123 14,892 4,045 10,847 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,163 3,627 8,536 11,993 3,581 8,412 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.9 88.4 76.7 80.5 88.5 77.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,407 3,421 7,987 11,309 3,392 7,918 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,552 3,187 6,365 9,595 3,171 6,424 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,856 234 1,622 1,714 220 1,493 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74.9 83.3 71.8 75.9 83.8 73.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 755 206 550 684 189 494 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.2 5.7 6.4 5.7 5.3 5.9 WITH OWN CHILDREN 6 TO 17 YEARS, NONE YOUNGER Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,880 15,995 19,886 35,706 15,987 19,719 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,936 14,753 15,183 29,858 14,714 15,144 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83.4 92.2 76.4 83.6 92.0 76.8 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,097 14,429 14,668 29,049 14,385 14,664 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25,604 13,860 11,744 25,608 13,841 11,768 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,493 569 2,924 3,441 544 2,897 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.1 90.2 73.8 81.4 90.0 74.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 840 324 515 809 329 480 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.8 2.2 3.4 2.7 2.2 3.2 WITH OWN CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28,354 12,919 15,436 27,932 12,672 15,260 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,270 12,214 10,056 22,175 12,042 10,133 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78.5 94.5 65.1 79.4 95.0 66.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,494 11,888 9,606 21,502 11,777 9,725 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18,573 11,371 7,201 18,695 11,319 7,376 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,921 516 2,405 2,807 458 2,349 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75.8 92.0 62.2 77.0 92.9 63.7 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 776 327 449 673 265 408 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 2.7 4.5 3.0 2.2 4.0 WITH NO OWN CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 193,556 95,765 97,791 195,538 96,695 98,842 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109,869 59,129 50,740 111,506 59,931 51,574 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56.8 61.7 51.9 57.0 62.0 52.2 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105,171 56,382 48,789 106,987 57,299 49,688 See footnotes at end of table. Table 5. Employment status of the population by sex, marital status, and presence and age of own children under 18, 2018-2019 annual averages - Continued [Numbers in thousands] Characteristic 2018 2019 Total Men Women Total Men Women Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84,396 47,704 36,692 86,294 48,664 37,630 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,775 8,678 12,096 20,693 8,634 12,059 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54.3 58.9 49.9 54.7 59.3 50.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,698 2,747 1,951 4,519 2,633 1,886 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.3 4.6 3.8 4.1 4.4 3.7 Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs. Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs. Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only. Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages. NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Table 6. Employment status of mothers with own children under 3 years old by single year of age of youngest child and marital status, 2018-2019 annual averages [Numbers in thousands] 2018 2019 Characteristic With own children under 3 years old With own children under 3 years old Total 2 years 1 year Under 1 Total 2 years 1 year Under 1 year year TOTAL MOTHERS Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,825 2,842 3,133 2,849 8,685 2,673 3,171 2,842 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,462 1,858 1,956 1,648 5,512 1,778 2,032 1,702 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61.9 65.4 62.4 57.8 63.5 66.5 64.1 59.9 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,210 1,775 1,866 1,569 5,284 1,707 1,947 1,630 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,827 1,323 1,347 1,157 3,940 1,271 1,463 1,206 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,383 452 519 412 1,344 436 485 424 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.0 62.5 59.6 55.1 60.8 63.9 61.4 57.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251 83 90 78 228 71 85 72 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.8 4.1 4.0 4.2 4.2 Married, spouse present3 Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,195 1,996 2,195 2,004 6,187 1,896 2,278 2,013 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,694 1,221 1,328 1,145 3,849 1,192 1,438 1,219 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.6 61.2 60.5 57.1 62.2 62.9 63.2 60.5 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,597 1,187 1,294 1,116 3,759 1,165 1,404 1,191 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,656 881 945 831 2,825 869 1,064 891 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 940 306 349 285 934 295 340 299 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58.1 59.4 59.0 55.7 60.8 61.4 61.6 59.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 97 35 33 29 90 27 34 28 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.6 2.9 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 Other marital status4 Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,630 846 938 845 2,499 777 893 828 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,768 637 628 503 1,663 586 594 483 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.2 75.2 67.0 59.5 66.6 75.4 66.5 58.3 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,614 589 572 453 1,525 542 544 439 Full-time workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,170 442 402 327 1,116 402 399 315 Part-time workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 443 147 170 127 410 140 145 124 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61.4 69.5 60.9 53.6 61.0 69.8 60.8 53.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 154 48 57 50 138 44 50 44 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.7 7.6 9.0 9.8 8.3 7.5 8.5 9.1 Usually work 35 hours or more per week at all jobs. Usually work less than 35 hours per week at all jobs. Refers to persons in opposite-sex married couples only. Includes persons who are never married; widowed; divorced; separated; and married, spouse absent; as well as persons in same-sex marriages. NOTE: Own children include sons, daughters, step-children, and adopted children. Not included are nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other related and unrelated children. Detail may not sum to totals due to rounding. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Attachments Original document

