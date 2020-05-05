Employment Experience of Youths: Results from a Longitudinal Survey 0 05/05/2020 | 10:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, May 5, 2020 USDL-20-0813 Technical information: nls_info@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/nls Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov LABOR MARKET ACTIVITY, EDUCATION, AND PARTNER STATUS AMONG AMERICANS AT AGE 33: RESULTS FROM A LONGITUDINAL SURVEY Americans born in the early 1980s held an average of 8.2 jobs from age 18 through age 32, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These young adults held more jobs at younger ages: they held an average of 4.5 jobs from ages 18 to 22 compared with 2.3 jobs from ages 28 to 32. While aged 18 to 32, women with more education held more jobs than women with less education. Regardless of education, men held a similar number of jobs. These findings are from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997, a nationally representative survey of about 9,000 men and women who were born during the years 1980 to 1984. These respondents were ages 12 to 17 when first interviewed in 1997 and ages 32 to 38 when interviewed for the 18th time in 2017-18. The survey provides information on work and non-work experiences, training, schooling, income, assets, and other characteristics. The information provided by respondents is representative of all men and women born in the early 1980s and living in the United States when the survey began in 1997. This release focuses on the educational attainment, employment experiences, and partner status of these individuals from their 18th birthday until they turned 33. Highlights from the longitudinal survey among this group include: At their 25th birthday, 29 percent of women had received a bachelor's degree and higher, compared with 22 percent of men. By their 33rd birthday, 37 percent of women held a bachelor's degree and higher, compared with 30 percent of men. Seventy-five percent of women had at least attended some college by age 33 compared with 66 percent of men. (See table 1.)

Seventy-five percent of women had at least attended some college by age 33 compared with 66 percent of men. (See table 1.) Individuals held an average of 8.2 jobs from ages 18 through 32, with over half of these jobs being held between the ages of 18 and 22. (See table 2.)

Among individuals who started jobs while ages 18 to 24, the average individual had 57 percent of their jobs end in less than a year, compared with an average of 37 percent among those who started jobs while ages 25 to 32. In this older age range, job duration is significantly longer for those with more education. Among individuals with less than a high school education who started jobs while ages 25 to 32, the average individual had 53 percent of their jobs end in less than a year, compared with 29 percent among those with a bachelor's degree and higher. (See table 3.) Women with less than a high school diploma were employed an average of 39 percent of weeks from ages 18 to 32, while men with less than a high school diploma were employed 64 percent of weeks. Among individuals with a bachelor's degree and higher, both women and men were employed an average of 81 percent of weeks. (See table 4.)

Individuals were employed for an average of 75 percent of weeks from ages 18 to 32. This varied across age brackets: from ages 18 to 22 individuals were employed 68 percent of weeks, from ages 23 to 27 and from ages 28 to 32 individuals were employed 78 percent of weeks. (See table 5.)

At the time of their 33rd birthday, 50 percent of individuals were married, 17 percent were cohabiting, and 33 percent were single. The percent of individuals who were married varied by education; those with higher levels of education were more likely to be married and less likely to be cohabiting than those with lower levels of education. (See table 6.)

Men who were single at age 33 were employed 71 percent of the weeks from ages 18 to 32, compared with 84 percent for those who were married and 77 percent for those who were cohabiting. The percentage of weeks employed varied less by partner status for women; women who were single at age 33 were employed 69 percent of the weeks from ages 18 to 32, compared with 73 percent for those who were married and 71 percent for those who were cohabiting. (See table 7.) Educational Attainment at Age 33 At 33 years of age, 33 percent of individuals had received a bachelor's degree and higher while 37 percent had attended some college or received an associate degree. Twenty-three percent had a high school diploma or General Education Development (GED) credential and no further schooling. (See table 1.) Women were more likely than men to have received a bachelor's degree by age 25, and this gap did not decrease by age 33. Twenty-two percent of men had earned a bachelor's degree by age 25, compared with 29 percent of women. By 33 years of age, 30 percent of men had earned a bachelor's degree compared to 37 percent of women. In total, 66 percent of men had either attended some college or received a bachelor's degree, compared with 75 percent of women. In addition to being more likely to attend college, women were more likely to have finished their college degree. Of the 75 percent of women who started college, nearly 50 percent received a bachelor's degree by age 33. In comparison, of the 66 percent of men who started college, 45 percent had received a bachelor's degree. At age 33, there was a large difference in educational attainment among racial and ethnic groups. Blacks and Hispanics or Latinos were more likely than Whites to have dropped out of high school. In comparison, Whites were more likely to have ever attended college (73 percent of Whites, compared to 63 percent of Blacks and 62 percent of Hispanics or Latinos) and nearly twice as likely to have received a bachelor's degree by this age. Thirty-eight percent of Whites - 2 - Chart 1. Cumulative number of jobs held from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017, by sex and age Number of Jobs Held 10 8 Women 6 Men 4 2 0 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 Age had received a bachelor's degree at age 33, compared with 20 percent of both Blacks and Hispanics or Latinos. Within each racial and ethnic group examined at age 33, women were more likely to have a bachelor's degree than men. White women were more likely than White men to have received a bachelor's degree (42 percent compared with 34 percent), Black women were more likely than Black men (25 percent compared with 15 percent), and Hispanic or Latino women were more likely than Hispanic or Latino men (22 percent compared with 18 percent) to have received a bachelor's degree. Employment Experiences from Age 18 through Age 32 Americans born in 1980-84 held an average of 8.2 jobs from ages 18 through 32, with over half of these jobs held from ages 18 to 22. Men held an average of 8.1 jobs and women held an average of 8.3 jobs. Women at higher levels of educational attainment held more jobs than women at lower levels. Women with a bachelor's degree held 8.8 jobs from ages 18 through 32, compared with 6.5 jobs for female high school dropouts. Men held a similar number of jobs regardless of their level of educational attainment. (See table 2.) A job is defined as a period of work, including gaps, with a particular employer. (See the Technical Note for additional information on the definition of a job.) Examining employment experiences by smaller age brackets shows individuals held fewer jobs in each subsequent age bracket. Individuals held an average of 4.5 jobs in the 5-year period from ages 18 to 22. The number of jobs individuals held dropped to 3.3 jobs in the 5-year period from ages 23 to 27, and then dropped further to 2.3 jobs in the 5-year period from ages 28 to 32. The pattern of individuals holding fewer jobs as they aged was similar across all sexes, racial and - 3 - Chart 2. Percent of weeks individuals were employed from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017, by educational attainment and sex Percent of Weeks 100 80 60 40 20 0 Less than a high High school graduates, Some college or Bachelor's degree and school diploma no college associate degree higher Men Women ethnic groups, and levels of educational attainment. The diminishing slope in Chart 1 shows the decline in rate at which workers change jobs as they age. Duration of Employment Relationships The length of time a worker remains with an employer increased with the age at which the worker began the job. Of the jobs began between ages 18 to 24, the average worker had 57 percent of jobs end in less than a year and 90 percent of jobs end in less than 6 years. Among jobs began when 25 to 32 years old, the average worker had 37 percent of jobs end in less than a year and 73 percent end in less than 6 years. Job duration is also related to education. Sixty-five percent of the jobs the average high school dropout started while age 18 to 24 ended within a year, compared with 55 percent of jobs started at those ages by the average individual with a bachelor's degree. (See table 3.) Among individuals with less than a high school diploma who started jobs when they were 25 to 32 years of age, the average individual had 53 percent of these jobs end in less than a year and 85 percent end in less than 6 years. In comparison, for the average individuals with a bachelor's degree who started jobs at those ages, 29 percent of the jobs ended in under 1 year and only 67 percent ended in less than 6 years. - 4 - Chart 3. Percent of weeks individuals were employed from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017, by educational attainment and race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Percent of Weeks 100 80 60 40 20 0 Less than a high school High school graduates, Some college or Bachelor's degree and diploma no college associate degree higher White, non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic Hispanic or Latino Percent of Weeks Employed, Unemployed, and Not in the Labor Force On average, individuals born in 1980-84 were employed during 75 percent of all the weeks from age 18 through age 32, unemployed-that is, without a job but seeking work-6 percent of the weeks, and not in the labor force-that is, neither working nor seeking work-19 percent of the weeks. (See table 4.) As a whole, individuals with higher levels of educational attainment were employed for a higher percentage of weeks and unemployed for a lower percentage of weeks than individuals with lower levels of education. The percentage of weeks not in the labor force decreased with increases in educational attainment. Men were more active in the labor market than women from ages 18 to 32. As a whole, they spent less time not in the labor force than women (16 percent compared with 23 percent) and more time employed (78 percent compared with 72 percent). This relationship held at all levels of educational attainment except among those with a bachelor's degree. Women with a bachelor's degree and higher spent the same proportion of weeks employed as similarly educated men (81 percent) and the same time not in the labor force (16 percent). (See chart 2.) Employment gaps existed between racial and ethnic groups. On average, Whites were employed during 77 percent of the weeks that occurred from age 18 through age 32, Hispanics or Latinos were employed during 74 percent of the weeks, and Blacks were employed during 66 percent of the weeks. - 5 - Chart 4. Partner status of individuals at age 25 in 2005-2009 and at age 33 in 2013-17, by educational attainment Percent 100 80 60 40 20 0 Age 25 Age 33 Age 25 Age 33 Age 25 Age 33 Single Married Cohabiting Less than a high school diploma High school graduates, no college Some college or associate degree Bachelor's degree and higher The employment gap between Whites and Blacks is more pronounced at lower levels of educational attainment. White high school dropouts spent 56 percent of weeks employed from ages 18 through 32, while Black dropouts spent 37 percent of weeks employed during these ages. The gap is smaller among those who held a bachelor's degree. White college graduates spent 82 percent of weeks employed, while Black college graduates spent 79 percent of weeks employed. (See chart 3.) The employment gap between Hispanics or Latinos and Blacks is also more pronounced at lower levels of educational attainment. Hispanic or Latino dropouts spent 57 percent of weeks employed from ages 18 through 32, while Black dropouts spent 37 percent of weeks employed during these ages. Hispanic or Latino and Black college graduates spent a similar percentage of weeks employed (80 percent compared with 79 percent). Individuals spent 68 percent of weeks employed from ages 18 to 22, 78 percent of weeks employed from ages 23 to 27, and 78 percent of weeks employed from ages 28 to 32. Men spent a higher percentage of weeks employed in each subsequent age bracket, but this was not the case for women. Men spent 69 percent of weeks employed from ages 18 to 22; this increased to 81 percent of weeks from ages 23 to 27 and then increased slightly to 83 percent from ages 28 to 32. Women spent 68 percent of weeks employed from ages 18 to 22; this increased to 75 percent of weeks from ages 23 to 27, but decreased slightly to 73 percent from ages 28 to 32. Men were employed a higher percentage of weeks than women within all age brackets. (See table 5.) The employment gap between racial and ethnic groups also existed within each age bracket analyzed. Within all age brackets, Whites were employed a higher percentage of weeks than both Blacks and Hispanics or Latinos, and Hispanics or Latinos were employed a higher percentage of weeks than Blacks. - 6 - Chart 5. Percent of weeks individuals were employed from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017, by sex, race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, and partner status Percent of Weeks 100 80 60 40 20 0 Men Women White, non- Black, non- Hispanic or Latino Hispanic Hispanic Single Married Cohabiting As these individuals aged, they generally spent less time out of the labor force. Men spent 24 percent of weeks not in the labor force from 18 to 22 years of age, 12 percent of weeks from ages 23 to 27, and 11 percent from ages 28 to 32. Women spent 27 percent of weeks out of the labor force from ages 18 to 22, and 20 percent and 22 percent of weeks out of the labor force at ages 23 to 27 and ages 28 to 32, respectively. At older ages, women were nearly twice as likely as men to not be in the labor force. Partner Status and Employment Experiences At 25 years of age, 27 percent of Americans born during 1980-84 were married, 20 percent were cohabiting (unmarried and living with a partner), and 52 percent were single (not married and not living with a partner). Comparatively, at 33 years of age, 50 percent were married, 17 percent were cohabiting, and 33 percent were single. (See table 6.) At age 33, those with higher levels of education were more likely to be married and less likely to be cohabiting than those with lower levels of education. At the time of their 33rd birthday, 32 percent of high school dropouts, 42 percent of high school graduates with no college, 49 percent of individuals with some college or an associate degree, and 60 percent of college graduates were married. Twenty-eight percent of those with less than a high school diploma were cohabiting, compared with only 13 percent of those with a bachelor's degree and higher. (See chart 4.) Partner status varied greatly by race and ethnicity. Blacks were more likely to be single than either Whites or Hispanics or Latinos. At 33 years of age, 56 percent of Blacks were single, compared with 27 percent of Whites and 36 percent of Hispanics or Latinos. Blacks were also - 7 - significantly less likely to be married than either Whites or Hispanics or Latinos (30 percent compared with 56 percent and 45 percent, respectively). At both ages 25 and 33, women were significantly more likely to be married and less likely to be single than men. By their 33rd birthday, 53 percent of women were married, 30 percent were single, and 17 percent were cohabiting, while 46 percent of men were married, 36 percent were single, and 18 percent were cohabiting. Women were also more likely to be married than men at each level of educational attainment. Compared with individuals who were single at age 33, those who were married worked more weeks from ages 18 to 32, spent fewer weeks unemployed, and spent fewer weeks not in the labor force. From ages 18 to 32, single individuals spent 70 percent of weeks employed, 8 percent of weeks unemployed, and 22 percent of weeks not in the labor force, while those who were married spent 78 percent of weeks employed, 4 percent of weeks unemployed, and 18 percent of weeks not in the labor force. Cohabiting individuals spent 74 percent of weeks employed, 7 percent of weeks unemployed, and 19 percent of weeks not in the labor force. (See table 7.) Men accounted for most of the variation in employment experiences by partner status. Married men worked more weeks, were unemployed fewer weeks, and were less likely to be not in the labor force than either single or cohabiting men. Married men spent 84 percent of weeks employed, compared with 71 percent for single men and 77 percent for cohabiting men. They spent 5 percent of weeks unemployed, compared with 8 percent for both single men and cohabiting men. Married men spent 12 percent of weeks out of the labor force, compared with 21 percent for single men and 15 percent for cohabiting men. In contrast, there were limited differences in the employment experiences of women by partner status. Married women were employed a slightly higher percentage of weeks than non-married women (73 percent compared with 69 percent for single women and 71 percent for cohabiting women) and were unemployed a lower percentage of weeks than either single or cohabiting women (4 percent compared with 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively). (See chart 5.) Married individuals also worked more weeks than single individuals within racial and ethnic groups. Married Whites spent a higher percentage of weeks employed than single Whites (79 percent compared with 73 percent), married Blacks spent a higher percentage of weeks employed than single Blacks (72 percent compared with 63 percent), and married Hispanics or Latinos spent a higher percentage of weeks employed than single Hispanics or Latinos (76 percent compared with 72 percent). - 8 - Technical Note The estimates in this release were obtained using data from the first 18 rounds of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 (NLSY97). This survey is conducted by the Center for Human Resource Research at The Ohio State University and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago under the direction and sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sample The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 is a nationally representative sample of 8,984 young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. This sample is composed of the following groups: A cross-sectional sample designed to represent the noninstitutionalized, civilian segment of young people living in the U.S. in 1997 and born between January 1, 1980, and December 31, 1984.

cross-sectional sample designed to represent the noninstitutionalized, civilian segment of young people living in the U.S. in 1997 and born between January 1, 1980, and December 31, 1984. Supplemental samples of Hispanic or Latino and Black youths living in the U.S. in1997 and born between January 1, 1980, and December 31, 1984. This sample size is not adjusted for sample members who have died. Individuals were surveyed annually from 1997-2011 and biennially since 2011. In 2017-18, 6,734 individuals responded to the survey, for a retention rate of 75 percent (representing a 77 percent response rate among those sample members who are still living). Only these individuals are included in the estimates in this release. This release examines the period from respondents' 18th birthday until their 33rd birthday. All results are weighted using the survey weights from the round in the year the respondents turned 33, with the exception of age 25 characteristics in Tables 1 and 6, which use survey weights at age 25. The survey weights correct for interview nonresponse and permanent attrition from the survey. When weighted, the data represent all people who were born in the years 1980 to 1984 and living in the U.S. in 1997. Not represented by the survey are U.S. immigrants who were born from 1980 to 1984 and moved to the U.S. after 1997. NLSY97 sample members remain eligible to be interviewed during military service or if they become incarcerated or institutionalized. Work history data The total number of jobs that people hold during their work life is an easy concept to understand but a difficult one to measure. Reliable estimates require a survey that interviews the same people over the course of their entire work life and also keeps track of all the jobs they ever held. The NLSY97 tracks the number of jobs that people have held, but the respondents in this survey are still young and have many years of work life ahead of them. As the cohort continues to age, however, more complete information will become available. A unique feature of the NLSY97 is that it collects the beginning and ending dates of all jobs held bya respondent so that a longitudinal history can be constructed of each respondent's work experiences. The NLSY97 work history data provide a week-by-week work record of each respondent from January 1, 1994, through the most recent survey date. These data contain information on the respondent's labor force status each week, the usual hours worked per week at all jobs, and earnings for all jobs. If a respondent worked at more than one job in any week, hours and earnings are obtained for additional jobs. When a respondent who missed one or more consecutive survey rounds is interviewed again, he or she is asked to provide information about all time since the last interview. Interaction between time and age in a longitudinal survey Because the NLSY97 is a longitudinal survey, meaning the same people are surveyed over time, the ages of the respondents change with each survey round. It is important to keep in mind this inherent link between the calendar years and the ages of the respondents. The youngest respondents in the sample (birth year 1984) turned 33 during calendar year 2017, whereas the oldest respondents (birth year 1980) turned 33 during calendar year 2013. Some respondents may not be used in all tables if information about their work history is incomplete. As with age, the education attainment of individuals may change from year to year. Educational attainment is taken at the time of the respondents' 33rd birthday. If a respondent had not earned a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) credential, he or she is counted as a high school dropout. Individuals with an associate degree or any enrollment in college after high school are counted as having some college. Definitions Job. A job is defined as a period of work with a particular employer. Jobs are therefore employer-based, not position- based. If a respondent indicates that he or she left a job but in a subsequent survey returned to the same job, it would not be counted as a new job. For self- employed workers, each "new" job is defined by the individuals themselves. Employed. The NLSY97 collects employment histories for civilian jobs and military service. Respondents are classified as employed if they did any work during the specified time period as paid employees, as self- employed proprietors of their own businesses, as unpaid workers in a business owned by a member of their family, or if they were serving in the Armed Forces. Unemployed. Respondents are classified as unemployed if they did not work during the specified time period but reported that they looked for work or were on layoff from a job. No probing for intensity of job search is done. Not in the labor force. Respondents are classified as not in the labor force if they did not work or look for work during the specified time period. Partner Status. Partner status is determined during the month the individual turned 33. Respondents who are married but not living with their spouses are counted as married. To be marked as cohabitating, the respondent must be living with an individual of either gender for at least one month in a sexual relationship. Living with roommates or parents would not affect partner status. Respondents who are not married and not cohabitating are counted as single. Race and ethnic groups. In this release, the findings are reported for non-Hispanic Whites, non-Hispanic Blacks, and Hispanics or Latinos. These groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. In other BLS publications, estimates usually are published for Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics or Latinos, but these groups are not mutually exclusive. The term Hispanic or Latino is considered to be an ethnicity group, and Hispanics or Latinos can be of any race. Most other BLS publications include estimates for Hispanics or Latinos in the White and Black race groups in addition to the Hispanic or Latino ethnicity group. Information in this release will be made available to sensory-impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. Table 1. Educational attainment of individuals at ages 25 and 33 in 2005-2017 by sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Highest Grade Completed High School Graduates College Characteristic High General Bachelor's High Educational school Some Total school Development Total degree and dropouts college diploma (GED) higher 1 recipients Total, age 25 in 2005‐2009 ……...… 8.7 26.7 19.7 7.1 64.2 39.0 25.2 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 7.1 26.1 19.5 6.5 66.6 37.0 29.6 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 13.2 30.1 19.5 10.5 55.7 43.0 12.7 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 12.4 30.3 23.8 6.5 56.8 44.4 12.4 Men ……………………………………...…… 8.7 30.5 22.3 8.3 60.3 38.6 21.7 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 6.8 29.8 22.4 7.5 63.2 37.0 26.2 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 14.7 35.4 21.8 13.6 48.3 39.3 9.0 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 12.6 33.1 25.9 7.2 53.7 44.0 9.7 Women ……………..………………….….. 8.6 23.0 17.1 5.9 68.1 39.4 28.6 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 7.3 22.4 16.8 5.6 69.9 37.0 32.9 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 11.9 25.0 17.4 7.6 62.8 46.5 16.3 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 12.1 27.3 21.6 5.7 60.0 44.9 15.2 Total, age 33 in 2013‐2017 …....… 6.4 23.1 15.7 7.4 70.4 37.2 33.2 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 5.4 21.9 15.7 6.2 72.6 34.9 37.7 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 9.1 27.0 15.4 11.6 63.4 43.3 20.1 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 9.9 28.1 19.8 8.2 61.8 41.8 19.9 Men ………………………………………...… 6.6 27.0 17.9 9.1 66.2 36.6 29.6 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 5.6 25.5 18.1 7.4 68.9 34.9 34.0 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 10.0 34.2 17.6 16.6 55.2 40.4 14.8 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 10.2 31.0 21.8 9.1 58.6 41.0 17.7 Women ……………..…………………..…. 6.1 19.0 13.4 5.5 74.8 37.7 37.0 White, non‐Hispanic ………………… 5.3 18.3 13.3 5.0 76.4 34.9 41.5 Black, non‐Hispanic ………………… 8.3 19.6 13.1 6.5 71.7 46.2 25.4 Hispanic or Latino …………………… 9.5 24.8 17.6 7.2 65.3 42.8 22.4 1 Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees. NOTE: The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment is determined during the month of the respondent's 25th or 33rd birthday. Table 2. Number of jobs held by individuals from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017 by educational attainment, sex, race, Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, and age Characteristic Average number of jobs for persons ages 18 to 32 in 1998-20171 Total 2 Ages 18 Ages 23 Ages 28 to 22 to 27 to 32 Total, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017…………...………. 8.2 4.5 3.3 2.3 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 7.3 3.9 2.8 1.9 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.6 4.3 3.0 2.0 Some college or associate degree …………………. 8.5 4.7 3.3 2.4 Bachelor's degree and higher 4 ……………………… 8.5 4.6 3.5 2.4 Men ………………....……...…...…...……….…………….. 8.1 4.4 3.3 2.3 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 8.0 4.4 3.1 2.1 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.9 4.4 3.2 2.2 Some college or associate degree …………………. 8.3 4.5 3.3 2.4 Bachelor's degree or higher 4 ………………………… 8.0 4.2 3.4 2.4 Women ………...…...………………...…………..……….... 8.3 4.7 3.3 2.2 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 6.5 3.4 2.5 1.6 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.1 4.1 2.8 1.8 Some college or associate degree …………………. 8.6 4.9 3.3 2.3 Bachelor's degree and higher 4 ……………………… 8.8 4.9 3.6 2.4 White, non-Hispanic………………...……...…...…...…… 8.4 4.7 3.3 2.3 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 8.1 4.5 3.0 2.0 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.7 4.5 3.0 2.0 Some college or associate degree …………………. 8.7 4.9 3.3 2.4 Bachelor's degree and higher 4 ……………………… 8.6 4.8 3.6 2.4 Black, non-Hispanic ..…...……………….....…….…...… 7.9 4.1 3.2 2.3 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 5.6 2.9 2.2 1.5 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.2 3.9 2.9 1.9 Some college or associate degree …………………. 8.7 4.4 3.5 2.5 Bachelor's degree and higher 4 ……………………… 8.3 4.3 3.4 2.6 Hispanic or Latino.......………………...…...…..……… 7.4 4.0 3.1 2.1 Less than a high school diploma ……...…..…....… 7.2 3.7 2.9 2.1 High school graduates, no college 3 ………………… 7.1 3.8 2.9 2.1 Some college or associate degree …………………. 7.5 4.3 3.0 2.1 Bachelor's degree and higher 4 ……………………… 7.8 4.1 3.3 2.3 Time span includes up to the month before the respondent's 33rd birthday. Jobs that were held in more than one of the age categories were counted in each appropriate column, but only once in the total column. Includes individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent (General Education Development (GED)) credential. Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees. NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017-18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment is determined during the month of the respondent's 33rd birthday. Table 3. Duration of employment relationship with a single employer for individuals who started jobs from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017 by age at start of job, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Cumulative percent distribution of duration Percent of completed employment relationships of jobs Characteristic Less than 1 Less than 2 Less than 3 Less than 6 Less than ongoing in 2017 year years years years 13 years survey Total, ages 18 to 24 in 1998-2009......... 57.2 73.9 81.5 90.4 95.2 4.5 Men .................................................... 56.9 73.0 80.5 89.3 94.4 5.4 Women ............................................... 57.5 74.7 82.5 91.5 96.1 3.6 White, non-Hispanic ........................... 56.7 73.2 81.0 89.9 95.2 4.5 Black, non-Hispanic ............................ 62.3 78.2 84.8 92.3 96.1 3.7 Hispanic or Latino ............................... 54.5 72.1 80.0 89.8 94.6 5.3 Less than a high school diploma ......... 65.4 80.7 85.9 92.1 96.0 3.6 High school graduates, no college 1 …… 56.4 72.7 79.9 88.6 94.5 5.0 Some college or associate degree ...... 58.3 74.8 81.8 90.5 95.1 4.7 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….… 55.1 72.4 81.4 91.2 95.8 4.1 Total, ages 25 to 32 in 2005-2017......... 37.3 54.1 62.5 72.5 75.1 24.9 Men .................................................... 35.5 52.0 60.2 70.0 72.6 27.4 Women ............................................... 39.1 56.3 64.9 75.1 77.6 22.4 White, non-Hispanic ........................... 36.2 52.7 61.2 71.5 74.2 25.8 Black, non-Hispanic ............................ 42.0 59.3 67.9 76.4 77.8 22.2 Hispanic or Latino ............................... 36.9 54.2 63.0 73.2 75.6 24.4 Less than a high school diploma ......... 52.9 70.0 77.0 85.1 86.0 14.0 High school graduates, no college 1 …… 40.0 56.8 64.9 74.3 77.1 22.9 Some college or associate degree ...... 40.7 57.9 66.3 74.9 77.3 22.7 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….… 29.0 45.4 54.2 66.7 69.5 30.5 Includes individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent (General Education Development (GED)) credential. Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees. NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017-18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment is determined during the month of the respondent's 33rd birthday. Table 4. Percent of weeks individuals were employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017 by educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Percent of total weeks while ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 Characteristic Employed Unemployed Not in labor force Total, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ……………………. 74.8 6.0 19.2 Less than a high school diploma ……………...……. 51.9 12.0 36.1 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 71.0 8.0 21.0 Some college or associate degree …….............. 75.7 6.5 17.8 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 80.8 2.9 16.3 Men …………………………………………………………...…..… 77.9 6.6 15.5 Less than a high school diploma …………..…….... 63.5 13.4 23.2 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 76.0 8.6 15.3 Some college or associate degree …….............. 79.6 6.7 13.7 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 80.6 3.1 16.3 Women ……………………...…..….. 71.6 5.5 23.0 Less than a high school diploma ……………........ 38.9 10.5 50.6 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 63.5 7.1 29.4 Some college or associate degree …….............. 71.7 6.4 21.9 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 80.9 2.8 16.2 White, non-Hispanic ……………………...…………...….. 77.1 5.0 17.9 Less than a high school diploma …………...………. 56.2 11.2 32.6 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 74.5 6.8 18.7 Some college or associate degree …….............. 77.3 5.4 17.3 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 81.5 2.6 15.9 Black, non-Hispanic ……………………...…………………… 65.6 10.8 23.7 Less than a high school diploma …………….…….. 37.0 16.2 46.9 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 60.2 12.2 27.6 Some college or associate degree …….............. 68.8 11.4 19.9 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 78.8 5.1 16.1 Hispanic or Latino …………………………..………………… 73.9 6.1 20.0 Less than a high school diploma ………...…………… 56.8 9.7 33.5 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….………… 70.1 7.6 22.3 Some college or associate degree ……………..... 77.5 5.4 17.0 Bachelor's degree and higher2 ……….……………… 80.1 3.7 16.2 Includes individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent (General Education Development (GED)) credential. Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees. NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017-18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment is determined during the month of the respondent's 33rd birthday. Table 5. Percent of weeks individuals were employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017 by age, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Age and characteristic Percent of total weeks Employed Unemployed Not in Labor Force Total, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017..................................... 74.8 6.0 19.2 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 68.3 6.4 25.3 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 78.1 6.0 15.9 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 78.0 5.8 16.3 Men, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ..................................... 77.9 6.6 15.5 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 69.1 7.0 23.9 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 81.4 6.7 11.9 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 83.1 6.2 10.7 Women, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ............................... 71.6 5.5 23.0 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 67.5 5.8 26.8 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 74.7 5.4 20.0 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 72.6 5.4 22.0 White, non-Hispanic, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ........... 77.1 5.0 17.9 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 71.5 5.2 23.4 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 80.1 5.1 14.7 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 79.8 4.7 15.5 Black, non-Hispanic, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ............ 65.6 10.8 23.7 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 56.9 11.2 31.9 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 69.5 10.3 20.2 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 70.2 10.9 18.9 Hispanic or Latino, ages 18 to 32 in 1998-2017 ............... 73.9 6.1 20.0 Ages 18 to 22 in 1998-2007 ............................................ 67.6 7.0 25.5 Ages 23 to 27 in 2003-2012 ……….……………………………..…. 77.7 5.9 16.4 Ages 28 to 32 in 2008-2017 ............................................ 76.4 5.5 18.1 NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017-18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Table 6. Partner status at age 25 and age 33 by educational attainment, sex, race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Percent of individuals Age 25 in 2005-2009 Age 33 in 2013-2017 Characteristic Single Married Cohabiting Single Married Cohabiting Total ……………………......................................... 52.3 27.4 20.3 33.0 49.7 17.2 Less than a high school diploma ................. 44.8 24.7 30.5 39.9 32.1 28.0 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 45.3 29.9 24.9 36.0 42.1 21.9 Some college or associate degree ............... 53.0 29.4 17.7 34.8 48.6 16.7 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 61.4 22.5 16.1 27.8 59.7 12.5 Men ............................................................... 59.5 22.1 18.4 35.9 46.3 17.7 Less than a high school diploma ................. 52.8 19.5 27.8 41.6 31.5 26.9 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 51.9 24.2 23.9 38.8 38.3 23.0 Some college or associate degree ............... 60.5 24.0 15.5 37.9 45.0 17.1 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 71.0 16.9 12.1 29.6 58.7 11.7 Women .......................................................... 45.3 32.5 22.2 30.1 53.3 16.7 Less than a high school diploma ................. 36.8 30.0 33.3 38.0 32.8 29.2 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 36.6 37.2 26.2 31.9 47.7 20.4 Some college or associate degree ............... 45.7 34.5 19.8 31.6 52.2 16.2 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 54.3 26.7 19.0 26.3 60.5 13.2 White, non‐Hispanic ...................................... 48.6 30.8 20.7 26.8 56.0 17.2 Less than a high school diploma ................. 37.4 32.4 30.3 38.6 33.3 28.1 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 39.8 33.9 26.3 28.8 47.7 23.6 Some college or associate degree ............... 48.6 33.5 17.9 28.4 55.0 16.6 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 58.8 24.3 16.8 22.6 64.9 12.5 Black, non‐Hispanic ........................................ 68.0 12.9 19.1 55.8 29.5 14.7 Less than a high school diploma ................. 70.4 7.3 22.4 53.1 26.4 20.5 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 66.5 11.7 21.8 60.7 23.3 16.0 Some college or associate degree ............... 66.7 15.1 18.2 53.9 30.8 15.2 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 73.4 14.4 12.2 54.4 36.2 9.3 Hispanic or Latino .......................................... 48.7 30.8 20.5 35.7 44.9 19.4 Less than a high school diploma ................. 32.9 25.1 42.0 28.9 35.3 35.8 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….…… 43.6 35.2 21.2 35.8 42.9 21.3 Some college or associate degree ............... 52.7 31.2 16.2 37.3 45.9 16.8 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 …………………… 62.8 24.4 12.7 35.6 50.5 14.0 Includes individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent (General Education Development (GED)) credential. Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees. NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017‐18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment and partner status are determined during the month of the respondent's 25th or 33rd birthday. Table 7. Percent of weeks individuals were employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force from age 18 through age 32 in 1998-2017 by partner status, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity Percent of total weeks while ages 18 to 32 in 1998‐2017 Characteristic Single Married Cohabiting Employed Unemployed Not in labor Employed Unemployed Not in labor Employed Unemployed Not in labor force force force Total, ages 18 to 32 in 1998‐2017............... 70.1 8.1 21.8 78.2 4.2 17.6 74.0 7.2 18.8 Less than a high school diploma .............. 45.6 13.2 41.2 59.6 9.7 30.7 51.9 13.0 35.1 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 65.2 10.2 24.6 74.6 6.0 19.5 73.7 8.2 18.1 Some college or associate degree ............ 71.7 8.5 19.8 78.6 4.9 16.6 75.6 7.3 17.1 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 79.2 4.3 16.6 81.5 2.2 16.3 81.2 3.5 15.2 Men ............................................................ 70.9 8.4 20.7 83.7 4.6 11.7 76.8 8.0 15.2 Less than a high school diploma .............. 53.6 14.9 31.5 74.5 10.7 14.9 65.8 14.2 20.0 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 67.0 10.6 22.4 84.3 6.8 8.9 77.4 8.5 14.1 Some college or associate degree ............ 73.5 8.1 18.4 85.4 5.0 9.6 77.9 8.1 14.0 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 76.8 4.4 18.9 82.8 2.3 14.9 79.4 3.7 16.8 Women ....................................................... 69.2 7.8 23.1 73.2 3.8 23.0 70.8 6.4 22.8 Less than a high school diploma .............. 35.8 11.2 53.0 43.6 8.7 47.7 37.6 11.7 50.7 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 61.9 9.7 28.5 63.0 5.0 32.0 67.3 7.8 24.9 Some college or associate degree ............ 69.4 9.0 21.5 72.6 4.8 22.7 73.2 6.4 20.3 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 81.4 4.2 14.4 80.4 2.1 17.5 82.5 3.4 14.1 White, non‐Hispanic ................................... 73.3 6.7 20.1 79.3 3.6 17.1 76.1 6.6 17.3 Less than a high school diploma .............. 51.5 12.3 36.2 62.4 9.1 28.5 55.2 12.4 32.4 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 71.1 8.7 20.2 76.0 5.2 18.8 75.5 7.8 16.7 Some college or associate degree ............ 73.0 6.9 20.1 79.5 4.2 16.3 77.3 6.7 16.0 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 80.5 3.5 16.0 81.8 2.1 16.1 82.0 3.3 14.7 Black, non‐Hispanic .................................... 62.5 11.5 26.0 72.2 8.8 19.1 64.1 11.9 24.0 Less than a high school diploma .............. 33.3 16.2 50.5 45.3 15.3 39.5 35.9 17.1 47.0 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 55.3 12.6 32.1 70.1 11.5 18.4 64.4 11.9 23.8 Some college or associate degree ............ 66.7 12.1 21.2 72.9 9.5 17.6 67.6 12.6 19.8 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 76.9 6.6 16.5 81.6 3.0 15.5 79.2 4.3 16.5 Hispanic or Latino ....................................... 72.1 7.8 20.1 75.8 4.4 19.7 72.7 6.9 20.4 Less than a high school diploma .............. 49.8 11.2 39.0 62.5 7.1 30.4 57.0 11.1 32.0 High school graduates, no college 1 ……….… 65.7 9.8 24.6 72.0 6.0 22.0 73.8 7.2 19.0 Some college or associate degree ............ 77.4 6.9 15.7 78.0 4.1 17.9 76.6 5.9 17.5 Bachelor's degree and higher 2 ……….……… 78.7 5.8 15.6 80.9 2.3 16.8 80.6 3.4 16.0 Includes individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent (General Education Development (GED)) credential. Includes individuals with bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degrees NOTE: This table excludes individuals who had not yet turned age 33 when interviewed in 2017‐18. The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 consists of young men and women who were ages 12 to 16 on December 31, 1996. Race and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity groups are mutually exclusive but not exhaustive. Other race groups, which are included in the overall totals, are not shown separately because their representation in the survey sample is not sufficiently large to provide statistically reliable estimates. Educational attainment and partner status are determined during the month of the respondent's 33rd birthday. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:18:08 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 10:33a GEORGE WESTON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 10:32a TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 10:32a Trans-Hit Biomarkers Publishes White Paper on The Urgent Need to Change Existing Practices in Biobanking Initiatives supporting the COVID-19 Pandemic BU 10:31a UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Dunkin' adds Uber Eats to delivery partners AQ 10:31a XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 10:31a Findings by Epicrop Technologies Founder Launches New Era in Epigenetics Applications for Agriculture BU 10:31a COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Powerships Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio BU 10:30a OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q) AQ 10:30a INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : announces 2020 Annual General Meeting voting results AQ 10:29a HCMUK RAISES MONEY FOR THE NHS : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) AQ