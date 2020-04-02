Employment Report on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Mar -10K (18) +273K
0830 Unemployment Rate Mar 3.7% (19) 3.5%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Mar +0.2% (18) +0.32%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Mar +3.0% (10) +3.0%
0945 Markit Services PMI Mar 37.9 (4) 39.1**
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 45.0 (17) 57.3
*All private-sector workers
**March Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
