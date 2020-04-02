Employment Report on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Mar -10K (18) +273K 0830 Unemployment Rate Mar 3.7% (19) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Mar +0.2% (18) +0.32% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Mar +3.0% (10) +3.0% 0945 Markit Services PMI Mar 37.9 (4) 39.1** 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 45.0 (17) 57.3 *All private-sector workers **March Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

