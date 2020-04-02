Log in
Employment Report on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

04/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Mar      -10K    (18)   +273K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Mar       3.7%   (19)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*      Mar      +0.2%   (18)  +0.32% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*      Mar      +3.0%   (10)  +3.0% 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Mar       37.9   (4)    39.1** 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Mar       45.0   (17)   57.3 
 
*All private-sector workers 
**March Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

