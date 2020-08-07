|
THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION - JULY 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to
10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly surveys. The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics. The establishment survey measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodology used in these two surveys, see the Technical Note.
Household Survey Data
In July, the unemployment rate declined by 0.9 percentage point to 10.2 percent, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 1.4 million to 16.3 million. Despite declines over the past 3 months, these measures are up by 6.7 percentage points and 10.6 million, respectively, since February. (See table A-1.
For more information about how the household survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.)
Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates declined in July for adult men (9.4 percent), adult women (10.5 percent), teenagers (19.3 percent), Whites (9.2 percent), Asians (12.0 percent), and Hispanics (12.9 percent). The jobless rate for Blacks (14.6 percent) showed little change over the month. (See tables A-1,A-2, and A-3.)
The number of unemployed persons who were on temporary layoff decreased by 1.3 million in July to
-
million, about half its April level. In July, the number of permanent job losers and the number of unemployed reentrants to the labor force were virtually unchanged over the month, at 2.9 million and
-
million, respectively. (Reentrants are persons who previously worked but were not in the labor force prior to beginning their job search.) (See table A-11.)
Among the unemployed, those who were jobless less than 5 weeks increased by 364,000 to 3.2 million in July, and the number of persons jobless 15 to 26 weeks rose by 4.6 million to 6.5 million. By contrast, the number of unemployed persons who were jobless 5 to 14 weeks fell by 6.3 million to 5.2 million. The number of long-termunemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more), at 1.5 million, was little changed over the month. (See table A-12.)
The labor force participation rate, at 61.4 percent, changed little in July, following increases in May and June. Total employment, as measured by the household survey, rose by 1.4 million in July to 143.5 million. The employment-populationratio rose by 0.5 percentage point to 55.1 percent but remains lower than in February (61.1 percent). (See table A-1.)
In July, the number of persons who usually work part time rose by 803,000 to 24.0 million, while the number who usually work full time, at 119.5 million, was little changed. (See table A-9.)
The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) declined by 619,000 to 8.4 million in July, reflecting a decline in the number of people whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions (-658,000). The number of involuntary part-time workers is 4.1 million higher than in February. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs. This group includes persons who usually work full time and persons who usually work part time. (See table A-8.)
In July, the number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job declined by 463,000 to
7.7 million; this measure is 2.8 million higher than in February. These individuals were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work during the last 4 weeks or were unavailable to take a job. (See table A-1.)
Among those not in the labor force who currently want a job, persons marginally attached to the labor force fell by 492,000 to 2.0 million in July. These individuals were not in the labor force, wanted and were available for work, and had looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months but had not looked for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey. Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached who believed that no jobs were available for them, numbered 665,000 in July, essentially unchanged from the previous month. (See Summary table A.)
-2-
Establishment Survey Data
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, less than the increases of 4.8 million in June and 2.7 million in May. In July, nonfarm employment was lower than its February level by 12.9 million, or 8.4 percent. The largest employment increases in July occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care. (See table B-1. For more information about how the establishment survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.)
Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 592,000, accounting for about one-third of the gain in total nonfarm employment in July. Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 502,000, following gains of 2.9 million in May and June combined. Despite the gains over the last 3 months, employment in food services and drinking places is down by 2.6 million since February. Over the month, employment also rose in amusements, gambling, and recreation (+100,000).
Government employment rose by 301,000 in July but is 1.1 million below its February level. Typically, public-sector education employment declines in July (before seasonal adjustment). However, employment declines occurred earlier than usual this year due to the pandemic, resulting in unusually large July increases in local government education (+215,000) and state government education (+30,000) after seasonal adjustment. A July job gain in federal government (+27,000) reflected the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census.
In July, retail trade added 258,000 jobs. Employment in the industry is 913,000 lower than in February. In July, nearly half of the job gain in retail trade occurred in clothing and clothing accessories stores (+121,000). By contrast, the component of general merchandise stores that includes warehouse clubs and supercenters lost jobs (-64,000).
Employment in professional and business services increased in July (+170,000) but remains 1.6 million below its February level. The majority of July's gain occurred in temporary help services (+144,000).
In July, the other services industry added 149,000 jobs, with most of the increase occurring in personal and laundry services (+119,000). Since February, employment in other services is down by 627,000.
In July, health care added 126,000 jobs, with employment growth in offices of dentists (+45,000), hospitals (+27,000), offices of physicians (+26,000), and home health care services (+16,000). Job losses continued in nursing and residential care facilities (-28,000). Employment in health care is down by 797,000 since February.
In July, employment in social assistance increased by 66,000, with child day care services accounting for most of the gain (+45,000). Employment in social assistance is 460,000 lower than in February.
Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 38,000 in July, following an increase of 87,000 in June. Despite job gains over the past 2 months, employment in the industry is down by 470,000 since a recent peak in January. In July, employment rose in transit and ground passenger transportation (+20,000), air transportation (+16,000), and couriers and messengers (+9,000).
Manufacturing employment increased by 26,000 in July. An employment gain in motor vehicles and parts (+39,000) was partially offset by losses in fabricated metal products (-11,000), machinery (-7,000),
-3-
and computer and electronic products (-6,000). Although manufacturing has added 623,000 jobs over the past 3 months, employment is 740,000 lower than in February.
Financial activities added 21,000 jobs in July, with most of the gain in real estate and rental and leasing (+15,000). Since February, employment in financial activities is down by 216,000.
In July, construction employment changed little (+20,000), following job gains of 619,000 in May and June combined. However, employment in the industry remains 444,000 below its February level.
Mining continued to shed jobs in July (-7,000), reflecting a loss in support activities for mining (-11,000). Mining has lost 127,000 jobs since a recent peak in January 2019, although nearly three- fourths of this decline has occurred since February 2020.
In July, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 7 cents to $29.39, following large changes in recent months. Average hourly earnings of private-sectorproduction and nonsupervisory employees decreased by 11 cents to $24.63 in July. The large employment fluctuations-especially in lower-paidindustries-over the past several months complicate the analysis of recent trends in average hourly earnings. (See tables B-3 and B-8.)
The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours in July. In manufacturing, the workweek rose by 0.7 hour to 39.7 hours, and overtime increased by
0.3 hour to 2.8 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.0 hours. (See tables B-2 and B-7.)
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up by 26,000, from +2,699,000 to +2,725,000, and the change for June was revised down by 9,000, from +4,800,000 to +4,791,000. With these revisions, employment in May and June combined was 17,000 higher than previously reported. (Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.)
_____________
The Employment Situation for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
-4-
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on July 2020 Establishment and Household Survey Data
Data collection for both surveys was affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the establishment survey, approximately one-fifth of the establishments are assigned to four regional data collection centers for collection. Although these centers were closed, interviewers at these centers worked remotely to collect data by telephone. Additionally, BLS encouraged businesses to report electronically. The collection rate for the establishment survey-which had a longer-than-average collection period in July-was 78 percent, higher than the average for the 12 months ending in February 2020. The household survey is generally conducted through in-person and telephone interviews. However, for the safety of both interviewers and respondents, the vast majority of interviews were done by telephone, with in-person interviews conducted on an extremely limited basis in some areas of the country. The household survey response rate was 67 percent, up from the rate of 65 percent in June but much lower than the average rate of 83 percent for the 12 months prior to the pandemic.
In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits.
In the household survey, individuals are classified as employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on their answers to a series of questions about their activities during the survey reference week (July 12th through July 18th). Workers who indicate they were not working during the entire survey reference week and expect to be recalled to their jobs should be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff. As in recent months, a large number of persons were classified as unemployed on temporary layoff in July.
Since March, household survey interviewers have been instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to temporary, coronavirus-related business closures or cutbacks as unemployed on temporary layoff. BLS and Census Bureau analyses of the underlying data suggest that this group still may include some workers affected by the pandemic who should have been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff.
The share of responses that may have been misclassified was much smaller in June and July than in prior months.
For March through June, BLS published an estimate of what the unemployment rate would have been had misclassified workers been included. Repeating this same approach, the overall July unemployment rate would have been about 1 percentage point higher than reported. However, this represents the upper bound of our estimate of misclassification and probably overstates the size of the misclassification error.
According to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses.
More information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july- 2020.htm .
-5-
2020 Preliminary Benchmark Revision to Establishment Survey Data
to be released on August 19, 2020
Each year, the establishment survey estimates are benchmarked to comprehensive counts of employment from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for the month of March. These counts are derived from state unemployment insurance (UI) tax records that nearly all employers are required to file. On August 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), BLS will release the preliminary estimate of the upcoming annual benchmark revision. This is the same day that the first-quarter 2020 data from QCEW will be issued. Preliminary benchmark revisions for all major industry sectors, as well as total nonfarm and total private employment, will be available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesprelbmk.htm .
The final benchmark revision will be issued with the publication of the January 2021 Employment Situation news release in February 2021.
-6-
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Summary table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
Change from:
|
Category
|
June 2020-
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employment status
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
259,225
|
260,047
|
260,204
|
260,373
|
169
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
163,373
|
158,227
|
159,932
|
159,870
|
-62
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.0
|
60.8
|
61.5
|
61.4
|
-0.1
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
157,346
|
137,242
|
142,182
|
143,532
|
1,350
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
60.7
|
52.8
|
54.6
|
55.1
|
0.5
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,027
|
20,985
|
17,750
|
16,338
|
-1,412
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.7
|
13.3
|
11.1
|
10.2
|
-0.9
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
95,852
|
101,820
|
100,273
|
100,503
|
230
|
Unemployment rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.7
|
13.3
|
11.1
|
10.2
|
-0.9
|
Adult men (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
11.6
|
10.2
|
9.4
|
-0.8
|
Adult women (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
13.9
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
-0.7
|
Teenagers (16 to 19 years). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12.7
|
29.9
|
23.2
|
19.3
|
-3.9
|
White. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
12.4
|
10.1
|
9.2
|
-0.9
|
Black or African American. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.9
|
16.8
|
15.4
|
14.6
|
-0.8
|
Asian. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.8
|
15.0
|
13.8
|
12.0
|
-1.8
|
Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.5
|
17.6
|
14.5
|
12.9
|
-1.6
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.0
|
11.6
|
9.7
|
9.1
|
-0.6
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.2
|
19.9
|
16.6
|
15.4
|
-1.2
|
High school graduates, no college. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
15.3
|
12.1
|
10.8
|
-1.3
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.2
|
13.3
|
10.9
|
10.0
|
-0.9
|
Bachelor's degree and higher. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.1
|
7.4
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
-0.2
|
Reason for unemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,796
|
18,291
|
14,272
|
12,924
|
-1,348
|
Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
832
|
554
|
565
|
571
|
6
|
Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,794
|
1,645
|
2,356
|
2,358
|
2
|
New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
597
|
536
|
563
|
513
|
-50
|
Duration of unemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,222
|
3,875
|
2,838
|
3,202
|
364
|
5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,795
|
14,814
|
11,496
|
5,169
|
-6,327
|
15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
909
|
1,078
|
1,903
|
6,484
|
4,581
|
27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,170
|
1,164
|
1,391
|
1,501
|
110
|
Employed persons at work part time
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part time for economic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,973
|
10,633
|
9,062
|
8,443
|
-619
|
Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,392
|
9,543
|
7,939
|
7,281
|
-658
|
Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,357
|
843
|
942
|
1,048
|
106
|
Part time for noneconomic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,448
|
14,394
|
17,137
|
17,792
|
655
|
Persons not in the labor force
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,436
|
2,394
|
2,471
|
1,979
|
-492
|
Discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
342
|
662
|
681
|
665
|
-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Summary table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted
|
Category
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
EMPLOYMENT BY SELECTED INDUSTRY
|
|
|
|
|
(Over-the-month change, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
194
|
2,725
|
4,791
|
1,763
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
160
|
3,236
|
4,737
|
1,462
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9
|
676
|
515
|
39
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-5
|
-20
|
-5
|
-7
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7
|
456
|
163
|
20
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7
|
240
|
357
|
26
|
Durable goods1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3
|
143
|
290
|
15
|
Motor vehicles and parts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-3.3
|
39.1
|
210.8
|
39.3
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4
|
97
|
67
|
11
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
151
|
2,560
|
4,222
|
1,423
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.3
|
23.4
|
63.0
|
-5.3
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.0
|
385.9
|
826.9
|
258.3
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-0.5
|
-25.1
|
87.0
|
37.9
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-0.9
|
-1.6
|
-3.2
|
0.3
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-3
|
-40
|
10
|
-15
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21
|
19
|
23
|
21
|
Professional and business services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43
|
160
|
318
|
170
|
Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-4.6
|
46.9
|
143.8
|
143.7
|
Education and health services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73
|
388
|
567
|
215
|
Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45.9
|
359.4
|
462.9
|
191.4
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2
|
1,405
|
1,981
|
592
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9
|
245
|
349
|
149
|
Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34
|
-511
|
54
|
301
|
(3-month average change, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
154
|
-6,478
|
-4,424
|
3,093
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
142
|
-5,985
|
-3,954
|
3,145
|
WOMEN AND PRODUCTION AND NONSUPERVISORY EMPLOYEES
|
|
|
|
|
AS A PERCENT OF ALL EMPLOYEES2
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonfarm women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
49.9
|
49.2
|
49.5
|
49.7
|
Total private women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
48.5
|
47.6
|
48.1
|
48.2
|
Total private production and nonsupervisory employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
82.3
|
80.6
|
81.0
|
81.2
|
HOURS AND EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
ALL EMPLOYEES
|
|
|
|
|
Total private
|
|
|
|
|
Average weekly hours. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34.3
|
34.7
|
34.6
|
34.5
|
Average hourly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
$28.05
|
$29.70
|
$29.32
|
$29.39
|
Average weekly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
$962.12
|
$1,030.59
|
$1,014.47
|
$1,013.96
|
Index of aggregate weekly hours (2007=100)3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
110.5
|
97.4
|
101.2
|
102.2
|
Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
-0.2
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
1.0
|
Index of aggregate weekly payrolls (2007=100)4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
148.2
|
138.2
|
141.8
|
143.6
|
Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
2.6
|
1.3
|
DIFFUSION INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
(Over 1-month span)5
|
|
|
|
|
Total private (258 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.1
|
63.2
|
75.0
|
61.4
|
Manufacturing (76 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
53.3
|
69.7
|
77.0
|
43.4
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes other industries, not shown separately.
-
Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries.
-
The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding annual average aggregate hours.
-
The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding annual average aggregate weekly payrolls.
-
Figures are the percent of industries with employment increasing plus one-half of the industries with unchanged employment, where 50 percent indicates an equal balance between industries with increasing and decreasing employment.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted1
|
|
|
Employment status, sex, and age
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
259,225
|
260,204
|
260,373
|
259,225
|
259,758
|
259,896
|
260,047
|
260,204
|
260,373
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
164,941
|
160,883
|
161,374
|
163,373
|
162,913
|
156,481
|
158,227
|
159,932
|
159,870
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.6
|
61.8
|
62.0
|
63.0
|
62.7
|
60.2
|
60.8
|
61.5
|
61.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
158,385
|
142,811
|
144,492
|
157,346
|
155,772
|
133,403
|
137,242
|
142,182
|
143,532
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61.1
|
54.9
|
55.5
|
60.7
|
60.0
|
51.3
|
52.8
|
54.6
|
55.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,556
|
18,072
|
16,882
|
6,027
|
7,140
|
23,078
|
20,985
|
17,750
|
16,338
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.0
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
14.7
|
13.3
|
11.1
|
10.2
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94,284
|
99,321
|
98,998
|
95,852
|
96,845
|
103,415
|
101,820
|
100,273
|
100,503
|
Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,289
|
8,633
|
8,003
|
5,016
|
5,509
|
9,916
|
8,962
|
8,195
|
7,732
|
Men, 16 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125,378
|
125,860
|
125,944
|
125,378
|
125,639
|
125,707
|
125,782
|
125,860
|
125,944
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
88,025
|
85,429
|
85,685
|
86,793
|
86,123
|
83,139
|
83,900
|
84,596
|
84,533
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
70.2
|
67.9
|
68.0
|
69.2
|
68.5
|
66.1
|
66.7
|
67.2
|
67.1
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
84,798
|
76,425
|
77,375
|
83,589
|
82,357
|
71,916
|
73,702
|
75,629
|
76,212
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
67.6
|
60.7
|
61.4
|
66.7
|
65.6
|
57.2
|
58.6
|
60.1
|
60.5
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,227
|
9,004
|
8,310
|
3,204
|
3,765
|
11,223
|
10,199
|
8,967
|
8,321
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.7
|
10.5
|
9.7
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
13.5
|
12.2
|
10.6
|
9.8
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37,353
|
40,431
|
40,258
|
38,585
|
39,516
|
42,569
|
41,881
|
41,264
|
41,411
|
Men, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
116,939
|
117,492
|
117,580
|
116,939
|
117,254
|
117,330
|
117,410
|
117,492
|
117,580
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
84,284
|
82,203
|
82,353
|
83,771
|
83,176
|
80,461
|
81,057
|
81,995
|
81,904
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
72.1
|
70.0
|
70.0
|
71.6
|
70.9
|
68.6
|
69.0
|
69.8
|
69.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,561
|
74,002
|
74,756
|
80,975
|
79,832
|
69,977
|
71,672
|
73,641
|
74,184
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
69.7
|
63.0
|
63.6
|
69.2
|
68.1
|
59.6
|
61.0
|
62.7
|
63.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,723
|
8,201
|
7,597
|
2,796
|
3,344
|
10,483
|
9,385
|
8,354
|
7,720
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.2
|
10.0
|
9.2
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
13.0
|
11.6
|
10.2
|
9.4
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32,655
|
35,289
|
35,227
|
33,168
|
34,078
|
36,870
|
36,352
|
35,497
|
35,676
|
Women, 16 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
133,847
|
134,344
|
134,429
|
133,847
|
134,119
|
134,189
|
134,265
|
134,344
|
134,429
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
76,916
|
75,454
|
75,689
|
76,580
|
76,790
|
73,343
|
74,327
|
75,336
|
75,337
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
57.5
|
56.2
|
56.3
|
57.2
|
57.3
|
54.7
|
55.4
|
56.1
|
56.0
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73,587
|
66,386
|
67,117
|
73,757
|
73,415
|
61,487
|
63,540
|
66,552
|
67,320
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
55.0
|
49.4
|
49.9
|
55.1
|
54.7
|
45.8
|
47.3
|
49.5
|
50.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,329
|
9,068
|
8,572
|
2,823
|
3,375
|
11,855
|
10,787
|
8,783
|
8,017
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.3
|
12.0
|
11.3
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
16.2
|
14.5
|
11.7
|
10.6
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56,931
|
58,890
|
58,740
|
57,267
|
57,329
|
60,847
|
59,938
|
59,009
|
59,092
|
Women, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125,604
|
126,155
|
126,243
|
125,604
|
125,915
|
125,991
|
126,072
|
126,155
|
126,243
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73,269
|
72,214
|
72,404
|
73,585
|
73,840
|
70,913
|
71,558
|
72,580
|
72,720
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58.3
|
57.2
|
57.4
|
58.6
|
58.6
|
56.3
|
56.8
|
57.5
|
57.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
70,415
|
63,925
|
64,384
|
71,120
|
70,886
|
59,947
|
61,638
|
64,426
|
65,113
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56.1
|
50.7
|
51.0
|
56.6
|
56.3
|
47.6
|
48.9
|
51.1
|
51.6
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,853
|
8,289
|
8,020
|
2,465
|
2,954
|
10,966
|
9,920
|
8,154
|
7,607
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.9
|
11.5
|
11.1
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
15.5
|
13.9
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
52,336
|
53,940
|
53,839
|
52,019
|
52,075
|
55,079
|
54,514
|
53,575
|
53,523
|
Both sexes, 16 to 19 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,682
|
16,557
|
16,550
|
16,682
|
16,590
|
16,574
|
16,566
|
16,557
|
16,550
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,389
|
6,466
|
6,618
|
6,017
|
5,897
|
5,108
|
5,612
|
5,356
|
5,245
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
44.3
|
39.1
|
40.0
|
36.1
|
35.5
|
30.8
|
33.9
|
32.3
|
31.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,409
|
4,884
|
5,353
|
5,250
|
5,054
|
3,479
|
3,932
|
4,114
|
4,235
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.4
|
29.5
|
32.3
|
31.5
|
30.5
|
21.0
|
23.7
|
24.8
|
25.6
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
980
|
1,582
|
1,265
|
767
|
843
|
1,628
|
1,681
|
1,242
|
1,011
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13.3
|
24.5
|
19.1
|
12.7
|
14.3
|
31.9
|
29.9
|
23.2
|
19.3
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,293
|
10,092
|
9,932
|
10,665
|
10,693
|
11,467
|
10,953
|
11,201
|
11,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted1
|
|
|
Employment status, race, sex, and age
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHITE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
200,843
|
201,233
|
201,319
|
200,843
|
201,023
|
201,082
|
201,154
|
201,233
|
201,319
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
127,549
|
124,744
|
124,664
|
126,398
|
126,021
|
121,242
|
122,661
|
124,009
|
123,618
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.5
|
62.0
|
61.9
|
62.9
|
62.7
|
60.3
|
61.0
|
61.6
|
61.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
122,968
|
112,020
|
112,913
|
122,213
|
121,042
|
104,065
|
107,499
|
111,538
|
112,226
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
61.2
|
55.7
|
56.1
|
60.8
|
60.2
|
51.8
|
53.4
|
55.4
|
55.7
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,580
|
12,725
|
11,752
|
4,185
|
4,979
|
17,176
|
15,162
|
12,470
|
11,392
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
10.2
|
9.4
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
14.2
|
12.4
|
10.1
|
9.2
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73,294
|
76,488
|
76,655
|
74,445
|
75,002
|
79,840
|
78,493
|
77,224
|
77,701
|
Men, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
66,301
|
64,888
|
64,672
|
65,988
|
65,522
|
63,645
|
64,125
|
64,688
|
64,420
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
72.1
|
70.3
|
70.1
|
71.7
|
71.1
|
69.1
|
69.5
|
70.1
|
69.8
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
64,399
|
59,214
|
59,432
|
64,007
|
63,120
|
55,776
|
57,263
|
58,898
|
59,054
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
70.0
|
64.2
|
64.4
|
69.6
|
68.5
|
60.5
|
62.1
|
63.8
|
64.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,902
|
5,674
|
5,240
|
1,980
|
2,402
|
7,869
|
6,862
|
5,790
|
5,367
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.9
|
8.7
|
8.1
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
12.4
|
10.7
|
9.0
|
8.3
|
Women, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
55,479
|
54,800
|
54,843
|
55,726
|
55,878
|
53,634
|
54,294
|
55,147
|
55,124
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
57.4
|
56.6
|
56.6
|
57.7
|
57.8
|
55.4
|
56.1
|
56.9
|
56.9
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
53,481
|
48,957
|
49,214
|
54,060
|
53,878
|
45,563
|
47,195
|
49,440
|
49,822
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
55.4
|
50.6
|
50.8
|
56.0
|
55.7
|
47.1
|
48.8
|
51.1
|
51.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,998
|
5,843
|
5,629
|
1,666
|
2,000
|
8,071
|
7,099
|
5,707
|
5,302
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
10.7
|
10.3
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
15.0
|
13.1
|
10.3
|
9.6
|
Both sexes, 16 to 19 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,768
|
5,056
|
5,150
|
4,684
|
4,621
|
3,963
|
4,242
|
4,174
|
4,074
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47.1
|
41.6
|
42.4
|
38.3
|
38.0
|
32.6
|
34.9
|
34.4
|
33.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,088
|
3,848
|
4,266
|
4,145
|
4,043
|
2,727
|
3,041
|
3,201
|
3,350
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.6
|
31.7
|
35.1
|
33.9
|
33.2
|
22.4
|
25.0
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
680
|
1,208
|
884
|
539
|
578
|
1,236
|
1,202
|
973
|
724
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11.8
|
23.9
|
17.2
|
11.5
|
12.5
|
31.2
|
28.3
|
23.3
|
17.8
|
BLACK OR AFRICAN AMERICAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,045
|
33,323
|
33,353
|
33,045
|
33,238
|
33,267
|
33,294
|
33,323
|
33,353
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,942
|
20,134
|
20,321
|
20,722
|
20,596
|
19,487
|
19,858
|
20,010
|
20,094
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.4
|
60.4
|
60.9
|
62.7
|
62.0
|
58.6
|
59.6
|
60.0
|
60.2
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,622
|
17,019
|
17,283
|
19,502
|
19,208
|
16,240
|
16,523
|
16,927
|
17,161
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.4
|
51.1
|
51.8
|
59.0
|
57.8
|
48.8
|
49.6
|
50.8
|
51.5
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,319
|
3,115
|
3,038
|
1,220
|
1,387
|
3,247
|
3,334
|
3,083
|
2,933
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6.3
|
15.5
|
15.0
|
5.9
|
6.7
|
16.7
|
16.8
|
15.4
|
14.6
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,103
|
13,189
|
13,031
|
12,323
|
12,642
|
13,780
|
13,436
|
13,313
|
13,258
|
Men, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,600
|
9,204
|
9,319
|
9,500
|
9,477
|
8,880
|
8,970
|
9,161
|
9,229
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
69.1
|
65.5
|
66.3
|
68.4
|
67.7
|
63.4
|
63.9
|
65.2
|
65.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,061
|
7,752
|
7,923
|
8,956
|
8,812
|
7,448
|
7,583
|
7,670
|
7,827
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65.3
|
55.2
|
56.4
|
64.5
|
63.0
|
53.2
|
54.1
|
54.6
|
55.7
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
540
|
1,453
|
1,396
|
543
|
665
|
1,432
|
1,388
|
1,492
|
1,402
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.6
|
15.8
|
15.0
|
5.7
|
7.0
|
16.1
|
15.5
|
16.3
|
15.2
|
Women, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,388
|
10,082
|
10,136
|
10,431
|
10,374
|
9,995
|
10,097
|
10,113
|
10,156
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
62.2
|
59.8
|
60.0
|
62.5
|
61.7
|
59.4
|
59.9
|
60.0
|
60.2
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,800
|
8,661
|
8,702
|
9,893
|
9,830
|
8,351
|
8,426
|
8,693
|
8,785
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58.7
|
51.4
|
51.6
|
59.2
|
58.5
|
49.6
|
50.0
|
51.6
|
52.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
588
|
1,422
|
1,433
|
537
|
543
|
1,644
|
1,671
|
1,420
|
1,371
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.7
|
14.1
|
14.1
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
16.4
|
16.5
|
14.0
|
13.5
|
Both sexes, 16 to 19 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
954
|
848
|
866
|
792
|
745
|
612
|
791
|
735
|
709
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.8
|
35.1
|
35.9
|
32.2
|
30.7
|
25.2
|
32.7
|
30.4
|
29.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
762
|
607
|
657
|
653
|
566
|
441
|
515
|
564
|
549
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
31.0
|
25.1
|
27.2
|
26.5
|
23.3
|
18.2
|
21.3
|
23.3
|
22.7
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
192
|
241
|
209
|
139
|
180
|
171
|
276
|
171
|
160
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.1
|
28.4
|
24.2
|
17.6
|
24.1
|
28.0
|
34.9
|
23.2
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age - Continued
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted1
|
|
|
Employment status, race, sex, and age
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASIAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,399
|
16,471
|
16,420
|
16,399
|
16,419
|
16,363
|
16,385
|
16,471
|
16,420
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,519
|
10,202
|
10,481
|
10,452
|
10,470
|
9,938
|
9,968
|
10,108
|
10,408
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
64.1
|
61.9
|
63.8
|
63.7
|
63.8
|
60.7
|
60.8
|
61.4
|
63.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,205
|
8,786
|
9,207
|
10,163
|
10,037
|
8,499
|
8,475
|
8,717
|
9,163
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
62.2
|
53.3
|
56.1
|
62.0
|
61.1
|
51.9
|
51.7
|
52.9
|
55.8
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
314
|
1,416
|
1,274
|
290
|
433
|
1,438
|
1,493
|
1,392
|
1,245
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.0
|
13.9
|
12.2
|
2.8
|
4.1
|
14.5
|
15.0
|
13.8
|
12.0
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,881
|
6,269
|
5,939
|
5,947
|
5,948
|
6,425
|
6,417
|
6,362
|
6,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted1
|
|
|
Employment status, sex, and age
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HISPANIC OR LATINO ETHNICITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43,537
|
44,132
|
44,212
|
43,537
|
43,895
|
43,975
|
44,053
|
44,132
|
44,212
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29,097
|
29,006
|
28,737
|
28,916
|
29,443
|
27,841
|
28,218
|
28,907
|
28,560
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
66.8
|
65.7
|
65.0
|
66.4
|
67.1
|
63.3
|
64.1
|
65.5
|
64.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27,733
|
24,794
|
24,998
|
27,610
|
27,672
|
22,579
|
23,241
|
24,711
|
24,885
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.7
|
56.2
|
56.5
|
63.4
|
63.0
|
51.3
|
52.8
|
56.0
|
56.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,365
|
4,212
|
3,739
|
1,305
|
1,771
|
5,263
|
4,977
|
4,195
|
3,675
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.7
|
14.5
|
13.0
|
4.5
|
6.0
|
18.9
|
17.6
|
14.5
|
12.9
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,440
|
15,126
|
15,475
|
14,622
|
14,452
|
16,133
|
15,834
|
15,225
|
15,652
|
Men, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,702
|
15,604
|
15,538
|
15,653
|
15,844
|
15,337
|
15,493
|
15,588
|
15,488
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.9
|
78.3
|
77.8
|
79.6
|
80.0
|
77.2
|
77.9
|
78.2
|
77.6
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,133
|
13,654
|
13,832
|
15,028
|
15,037
|
12,776
|
13,154
|
13,590
|
13,728
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
77.0
|
68.5
|
69.3
|
76.5
|
75.9
|
64.3
|
66.1
|
68.2
|
68.8
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
569
|
1,950
|
1,706
|
625
|
807
|
2,561
|
2,338
|
1,999
|
1,761
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
12.5
|
11.0
|
4.0
|
5.1
|
16.7
|
15.1
|
12.8
|
11.4
|
Women, 20 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,869
|
11,969
|
11,825
|
11,943
|
12,245
|
11,348
|
11,510
|
11,999
|
11,881
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.7
|
59.3
|
58.5
|
60.0
|
61.0
|
56.4
|
57.1
|
59.4
|
58.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,382
|
10,125
|
10,124
|
11,493
|
11,507
|
9,060
|
9,326
|
10,158
|
10,217
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
57.2
|
50.1
|
50.0
|
57.8
|
57.3
|
45.0
|
46.3
|
50.3
|
50.5
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
487
|
1,844
|
1,701
|
450
|
738
|
2,288
|
2,184
|
1,841
|
1,664
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.1
|
15.4
|
14.4
|
3.8
|
6.0
|
20.2
|
19.0
|
15.3
|
14.0
|
Both sexes, 16 to 19 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,527
|
1,434
|
1,374
|
1,320
|
1,354
|
1,157
|
1,216
|
1,319
|
1,191
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.3
|
35.7
|
34.2
|
33.1
|
33.8
|
28.9
|
30.3
|
32.9
|
29.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,218
|
1,016
|
1,042
|
1,090
|
1,128
|
743
|
761
|
964
|
940
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.5
|
25.3
|
25.9
|
27.3
|
28.2
|
18.6
|
19.0
|
24.0
|
23.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
309
|
418
|
332
|
230
|
225
|
414
|
454
|
355
|
251
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.2
|
29.1
|
24.2
|
17.4
|
16.7
|
35.8
|
37.4
|
26.9
|
21.0
|
The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns.
NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Educational attainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less than a high school diploma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,812
|
8,537
|
8,093
|
9,974
|
9,251
|
8,595
|
8,212
|
8,342
|
8,255
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
46.3
|
43.9
|
44.0
|
47.1
|
45.7
|
42.8
|
41.9
|
42.9
|
44.9
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,358
|
7,218
|
6,884
|
9,458
|
8,626
|
6,774
|
6,577
|
6,958
|
6,981
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
44.2
|
37.1
|
37.4
|
44.6
|
42.6
|
33.7
|
33.5
|
35.7
|
38.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
455
|
1,319
|
1,209
|
517
|
625
|
1,821
|
1,634
|
1,385
|
1,274
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.6
|
15.4
|
14.9
|
5.2
|
6.8
|
21.2
|
19.9
|
16.6
|
15.4
|
High school graduates, no college1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,303
|
33,324
|
33,934
|
36,324
|
35,232
|
33,252
|
33,792
|
33,598
|
33,942
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
57.5
|
54.8
|
55.4
|
57.6
|
57.4
|
54.6
|
55.0
|
55.3
|
55.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35,005
|
29,355
|
30,274
|
35,018
|
33,687
|
27,505
|
28,605
|
29,519
|
30,266
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
55.5
|
48.3
|
49.4
|
55.5
|
54.9
|
45.1
|
46.6
|
48.6
|
49.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,297
|
3,969
|
3,660
|
1,306
|
1,545
|
5,747
|
5,187
|
4,079
|
3,677
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
11.9
|
10.8
|
3.6
|
4.4
|
17.3
|
15.3
|
12.1
|
10.8
|
Some college or associate degree
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37,213
|
36,615
|
36,459
|
37,227
|
37,381
|
35,860
|
36,381
|
36,661
|
36,455
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65.0
|
63.8
|
63.4
|
65.0
|
64.7
|
62.5
|
63.3
|
63.8
|
63.4
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35,982
|
32,643
|
32,755
|
36,035
|
36,013
|
30,485
|
31,559
|
32,662
|
32,816
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
62.8
|
56.9
|
57.0
|
62.9
|
62.3
|
53.1
|
54.9
|
56.9
|
57.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,230
|
3,972
|
3,704
|
1,192
|
1,368
|
5,376
|
4,821
|
3,999
|
3,639
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
10.8
|
10.2
|
3.2
|
3.7
|
15.0
|
13.3
|
10.9
|
10.0
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58,303
|
61,339
|
61,410
|
58,702
|
60,487
|
60,127
|
60,442
|
61,861
|
61,847
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73.0
|
72.1
|
71.6
|
73.5
|
73.0
|
71.6
|
71.9
|
72.7
|
72.1
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56,844
|
57,043
|
57,072
|
57,445
|
59,000
|
55,084
|
55,992
|
57,614
|
57,710
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71.1
|
67.1
|
66.6
|
71.9
|
71.2
|
65.6
|
66.6
|
67.7
|
67.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,459
|
4,296
|
4,338
|
1,257
|
1,487
|
5,043
|
4,450
|
4,247
|
4,137
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.5
|
7.0
|
7.1
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
8.4
|
7.4
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals for those 25 years and over because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Total
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
|
Employment status, veteran status, and period of service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VETERANS, 18 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18,805
|
|
18,450
|
16,920
|
|
16,546
|
1,885
|
|
1,904
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,287
|
|
8,853
|
8,210
|
|
7,838
|
1,077
|
|
1,015
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
49.4
|
|
48.0
|
48.5
|
|
47.4
|
57.1
|
|
53.3
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,970
|
|
8,153
|
7,948
|
|
7,247
|
1,022
|
|
906
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47.7
|
|
44.2
|
47.0
|
|
43.8
|
54.2
|
|
47.6
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
316
|
|
699
|
262
|
|
591
|
54
|
|
108
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.4
|
|
7.9
|
3.2
|
|
7.5
|
5.0
|
|
10.7
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,518
|
|
9,597
|
8,710
|
|
8,708
|
808
|
|
889
|
Gulf War-era II veterans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,374
|
|
4,572
|
3,656
|
|
3,806
|
718
|
|
765
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,536
|
|
3,600
|
3,040
|
|
3,132
|
495
|
|
468
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
80.8
|
|
78.7
|
83.2
|
|
82.3
|
69.0
|
|
61.1
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,407
|
|
3,304
|
2,928
|
|
2,873
|
479
|
|
431
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
77.9
|
|
72.3
|
80.1
|
|
75.5
|
66.8
|
|
56.2
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
128
|
|
296
|
112
|
|
259
|
16
|
|
37
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.6
|
|
8.2
|
3.7
|
|
8.3
|
3.2
|
|
7.9
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
838
|
|
972
|
616
|
|
674
|
222
|
|
298
|
Gulf War-era I veterans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,030
|
|
2,993
|
2,518
|
|
2,495
|
512
|
|
499
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,309
|
|
2,257
|
1,973
|
|
1,924
|
336
|
|
333
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
76.2
|
|
75.4
|
78.4
|
|
77.1
|
65.5
|
|
66.8
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,234
|
|
2,099
|
1,913
|
|
1,810
|
321
|
|
289
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73.7
|
|
70.1
|
76.0
|
|
72.5
|
62.7
|
|
58.0
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75
|
|
158
|
60
|
|
114
|
14
|
|
44
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.2
|
|
7.0
|
3.1
|
|
5.9
|
4.3
|
|
13.2
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
721
|
|
736
|
545
|
|
571
|
177
|
|
166
|
World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era veterans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,196
|
|
6,809
|
6,948
|
|
6,571
|
248
|
|
238
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,479
|
|
1,189
|
1,439
|
|
1,159
|
41
|
|
31
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.6
|
|
17.5
|
20.7
|
|
17.6
|
16.3
|
|
12.8
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,425
|
|
1,091
|
1,391
|
|
1,074
|
34
|
|
18
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19.8
|
|
16.0
|
20.0
|
|
16.3
|
13.9
|
|
7.4
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
54
|
|
98
|
48
|
|
85
|
6
|
|
13
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.7
|
|
8.3
|
3.4
|
|
7.4
|
-
|
|
-
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,717
|
|
5,620
|
5,509
|
|
5,412
|
207
|
|
207
|
Veterans of other service periods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,205
|
|
4,076
|
3,798
|
|
3,674
|
407
|
|
402
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,963
|
|
1,807
|
1,758
|
|
1,623
|
205
|
|
184
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
46.7
|
|
44.3
|
46.3
|
|
44.2
|
50.4
|
|
45.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,904
|
|
1,660
|
1,717
|
|
1,490
|
187
|
|
169
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45.3
|
|
40.7
|
45.2
|
|
40.6
|
46.0
|
|
42.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59
|
|
147
|
41
|
|
133
|
18
|
|
14
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.0
|
|
8.1
|
2.3
|
|
8.2
|
8.7
|
|
7.9
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,242
|
|
2,269
|
2,040
|
|
2,051
|
202
|
|
218
|
NONVETERANS, 18 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
231,909
|
|
233,036
|
104,120
|
|
104,921
|
127,789
|
|
128,115
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153,054
|
|
149,881
|
78,490
|
|
76,557
|
74,564
|
|
73,325
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
66.0
|
|
64.3
|
75.4
|
|
73.0
|
58.3
|
|
57.2
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
147,260
|
|
134,215
|
75,735
|
|
69,143
|
71,525
|
|
65,072
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.5
|
|
57.6
|
72.7
|
|
65.9
|
56.0
|
|
50.8
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,794
|
|
15,667
|
2,755
|
|
7,414
|
3,040
|
|
8,252
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.8
|
|
10.5
|
3.5
|
|
9.7
|
4.1
|
|
11.3
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
78,855
|
|
83,154
|
25,630
|
|
28,364
|
53,225
|
|
54,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Veterans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were not on active duty at the time of the survey. Nonveterans never served on active duty in the
U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans could have served anywhere in the world during these periods of service: Gulf War era II (September 2001-present), Gulf War era I (August 1990-August 2001), Vietnam era (August 1964-April 1975), Korean War (July 1950-January 1955), World War II (December 1941-December 1946), and other service periods (all other time periods). Veterans who served in more than one wartime period are classiﬁed only in the most recent one. Veterans who served during one of the selected wartime periods and another period are classiﬁed only in the wartime period. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Updated population controls introduced with the release of January 2020 data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
Persons with no disability
|
Employment status, sex, and age
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
July
|
July
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL, 16 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29,847
|
28,980
|
229,378
|
231,392
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,218
|
5,862
|
158,724
|
155,512
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.8
|
20.2
|
69.2
|
67.2
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,744
|
5,025
|
152,641
|
139,467
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19.2
|
17.3
|
66.5
|
60.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
474
|
837
|
6,082
|
16,045
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.6
|
14.3
|
3.8
|
10.3
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23,629
|
23,118
|
70,655
|
75,880
|
Men, 16 to 64 years
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,610
|
2,589
|
79,382
|
77,256
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.5
|
35.5
|
84.0
|
82.1
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,402
|
2,256
|
76,526
|
69,751
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.6
|
31.0
|
81.0
|
74.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
208
|
334
|
2,856
|
7,505
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8.0
|
12.9
|
3.6
|
9.7
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,532
|
4,698
|
15,078
|
16,822
|
Women, 16 to 64 years
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,455
|
2,180
|
69,725
|
68,841
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
31.8
|
30.4
|
71.9
|
70.8
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,232
|
1,807
|
66,764
|
61,163
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28.9
|
25.2
|
68.9
|
62.9
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
223
|
372
|
2,962
|
7,678
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9.1
|
17.1
|
4.2
|
11.2
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,276
|
4,985
|
27,203
|
28,374
|
Both sexes, 65 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,152
|
1,093
|
9,616
|
9,415
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.7
|
7.5
|
25.3
|
23.5
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,110
|
962
|
9,351
|
8,553
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.4
|
6.6
|
24.6
|
21.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43
|
131
|
265
|
863
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.7
|
12.0
|
2.8
|
9.2
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,820
|
13,435
|
28,373
|
30,684
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: A person with a disability has at least one of the following conditions: is deaf or has serious difficulty hearing; is blind or has serious difficulty seeing even when wearing glasses; has serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition; has serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs; has difficulty dressing or bathing; or has difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor's office or shopping because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Total
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
|
Employment status and nativity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign born, 16 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42,715
|
|
42,079
|
20,687
|
|
20,322
|
22,028
|
|
21,757
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27,982
|
|
27,349
|
16,153
|
|
15,532
|
11,829
|
|
11,817
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65.5
|
|
65.0
|
78.1
|
|
76.4
|
53.7
|
|
54.3
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27,140
|
|
23,946
|
15,757
|
|
13,867
|
11,383
|
|
10,079
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.5
|
|
56.9
|
76.2
|
|
68.2
|
51.7
|
|
46.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
842
|
|
3,404
|
397
|
|
1,666
|
445
|
|
1,738
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.0
|
|
12.4
|
2.5
|
|
10.7
|
3.8
|
|
14.7
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,733
|
|
14,730
|
4,534
|
|
4,789
|
10,199
|
|
9,940
|
Native born, 16 years and over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
216,509
|
|
218,294
|
104,690
|
|
105,622
|
111,819
|
|
112,672
|
Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
136,959
|
|
134,025
|
71,872
|
|
70,153
|
65,087
|
|
63,872
|
Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.3
|
|
61.4
|
68.7
|
|
66.4
|
58.2
|
|
56.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
131,245
|
|
120,546
|
69,041
|
|
63,508
|
62,204
|
|
57,038
|
Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
60.6
|
|
55.2
|
65.9
|
|
60.1
|
55.6
|
|
50.6
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,714
|
|
13,479
|
2,831
|
|
6,644
|
2,884
|
|
6,834
|
Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.2
|
|
10.1
|
3.9
|
|
9.5
|
4.4
|
|
10.7
|
Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79,550
|
|
84,269
|
32,819
|
|
35,469
|
46,732
|
|
48,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: The foreign born are those residing in the United States who were not U.S. citizens at birth. That is, they were born outside the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam, to parents neither of whom was a U.S. citizen. The native born are persons who were born in the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam or who were born abroad of at least one parent who was a U.S. citizen. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status
[In thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLASS OF WORKER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture and related industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,569
|
2,353
|
2,271
|
2,400
|
2,399
|
2,424
|
2,341
|
2,298
|
2,129
|
Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,707
|
1,547
|
1,518
|
1,583
|
1,715
|
1,695
|
1,568
|
1,530
|
1,448
|
Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . .
|
821
|
769
|
714
|
785
|
660
|
701
|
738
|
716
|
677
|
Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42
|
37
|
39
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nonagricultural industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
155,816
|
140,458
|
142,221
|
155,035
|
153,359
|
131,052
|
134,965
|
139,943
|
141,486
|
Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146,774
|
131,946
|
133,580
|
146,004
|
144,494
|
123,401
|
126,942
|
131,444
|
132,893
|
Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,006
|
20,466
|
19,619
|
20,877
|
21,081
|
19,156
|
19,692
|
20,889
|
20,594
|
Private industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
126,768
|
111,480
|
113,961
|
125,099
|
123,412
|
104,200
|
107,228
|
110,579
|
112,358
|
Private households. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
808
|
564
|
708
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125,960
|
110,916
|
113,253
|
124,303
|
122,693
|
103,713
|
106,723
|
110,039
|
111,662
|
Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . .
|
8,995
|
8,449
|
8,558
|
8,942
|
8,818
|
7,544
|
7,945
|
8,376
|
8,557
|
Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
46
|
64
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PERSONS AT WORK PART TIME2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All industries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,102
|
9,306
|
8,572
|
3,973
|
5,765
|
10,887
|
10,633
|
9,062
|
8,443
|
Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,387
|
8,043
|
7,280
|
2,392
|
4,043
|
9,939
|
9,543
|
7,939
|
7,281
|
Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,374
|
978
|
1,034
|
1,357
|
1,321
|
697
|
843
|
942
|
1,048
|
Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,038
|
16,210
|
16,384
|
21,448
|
20,601
|
12,355
|
14,394
|
17,137
|
17,792
|
Nonagricultural industries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,017
|
9,210
|
8,521
|
3,876
|
5,681
|
10,730
|
10,485
|
8,961
|
8,382
|
Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,329
|
7,966
|
7,239
|
2,328
|
3,965
|
9,780
|
9,408
|
7,860
|
7,234
|
Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,354
|
974
|
1,026
|
1,344
|
1,312
|
695
|
836
|
941
|
1,047
|
Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,656
|
15,868
|
15,998
|
21,057
|
20,236
|
11,971
|
14,009
|
16,793
|
17,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes self-employed workers whose businesses are incorporated.
-
Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the survey reference week and excludes employed persons who were absent from their jobs for the entire week.
-
Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for an economic reason such as slack work or unfavorable business conditions, inability to ﬁnd full-time work, or seasonal declines in demand.
-
Refers to persons who usually work part time for noneconomic reasons such as childcare problems, family or personal obligations, school or training, retirement or Social Security limits on earnings, and other reasons. This excludes persons who usually work full time but worked only 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for reasons such as vacations, holidays, illness, and bad weather.
- Data not available.
NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-9. Selected employment indicators
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE AND SEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
158,385
|
142,811
|
144,492
|
157,346
|
155,772
|
133,403
|
137,242
|
142,182
|
143,532
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,409
|
4,884
|
5,353
|
5,250
|
5,054
|
3,479
|
3,932
|
4,114
|
4,235
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,154
|
1,744
|
2,124
|
1,725
|
1,800
|
1,302
|
1,420
|
1,501
|
1,727
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,254
|
3,139
|
3,229
|
3,566
|
3,269
|
2,154
|
2,495
|
2,649
|
2,581
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
151,976
|
137,927
|
139,139
|
152,096
|
150,719
|
129,924
|
133,310
|
138,068
|
139,297
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,787
|
11,669
|
12,154
|
14,223
|
13,428
|
10,023
|
10,608
|
11,249
|
11,593
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
137,189
|
126,259
|
126,985
|
137,921
|
137,392
|
119,906
|
122,691
|
126,771
|
127,741
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
99,911
|
92,407
|
92,504
|
100,439
|
100,313
|
87,769
|
89,943
|
92,702
|
93,068
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35,369
|
32,009
|
31,962
|
35,506
|
35,501
|
30,453
|
31,299
|
32,028
|
32,105
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32,904
|
30,909
|
31,215
|
33,082
|
33,168
|
29,607
|
30,088
|
30,991
|
31,398
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
31,638
|
29,489
|
29,327
|
31,851
|
31,644
|
27,709
|
28,555
|
29,683
|
29,565
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37,278
|
33,851
|
34,481
|
37,482
|
37,079
|
32,137
|
32,748
|
34,069
|
34,673
|
Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
84,798
|
76,425
|
77,375
|
83,589
|
82,357
|
71,916
|
73,702
|
75,629
|
76,212
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,237
|
2,423
|
2,619
|
2,614
|
2,525
|
1,939
|
2,030
|
1,988
|
2,028
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,115
|
878
|
985
|
859
|
817
|
632
|
659
|
714
|
753
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,123
|
1,545
|
1,634
|
1,768
|
1,715
|
1,277
|
1,355
|
1,302
|
1,297
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,561
|
74,002
|
74,756
|
80,975
|
79,832
|
69,977
|
71,672
|
73,641
|
74,184
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,620
|
5,997
|
6,347
|
7,220
|
6,818
|
5,222
|
5,445
|
5,726
|
5,949
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73,941
|
68,005
|
68,409
|
73,775
|
73,159
|
64,758
|
66,271
|
67,865
|
68,243
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
53,775
|
49,575
|
49,744
|
53,706
|
53,374
|
47,236
|
48,488
|
49,471
|
49,683
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,143
|
17,079
|
17,062
|
19,104
|
19,002
|
16,396
|
16,822
|
16,987
|
17,019
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,842
|
16,644
|
16,911
|
17,796
|
17,790
|
16,049
|
16,335
|
16,582
|
16,867
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,789
|
15,852
|
15,771
|
16,807
|
16,582
|
14,792
|
15,330
|
15,903
|
15,796
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,166
|
18,430
|
18,665
|
20,068
|
19,785
|
17,522
|
17,783
|
18,394
|
18,560
|
Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73,587
|
66,386
|
67,117
|
73,757
|
73,415
|
61,487
|
63,540
|
66,552
|
67,320
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,172
|
2,461
|
2,734
|
2,637
|
2,529
|
1,541
|
1,902
|
2,126
|
2,207
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,040
|
866
|
1,139
|
866
|
983
|
670
|
761
|
788
|
974
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,132
|
1,595
|
1,595
|
1,797
|
1,554
|
877
|
1,140
|
1,347
|
1,284
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
70,415
|
63,925
|
64,384
|
71,120
|
70,886
|
59,947
|
61,638
|
64,426
|
65,113
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,168
|
5,671
|
5,807
|
7,003
|
6,610
|
4,801
|
5,163
|
5,523
|
5,644
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63,248
|
58,254
|
58,577
|
64,146
|
64,232
|
55,147
|
56,420
|
58,906
|
59,498
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
46,136
|
42,832
|
42,761
|
46,733
|
46,939
|
40,533
|
41,455
|
43,231
|
43,385
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,225
|
14,930
|
14,900
|
16,403
|
16,499
|
14,058
|
14,478
|
15,041
|
15,086
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,062
|
14,265
|
14,304
|
15,286
|
15,378
|
13,558
|
13,753
|
14,409
|
14,531
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,848
|
13,637
|
13,557
|
15,044
|
15,062
|
12,917
|
13,225
|
13,781
|
13,769
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,112
|
15,421
|
15,816
|
17,413
|
17,293
|
14,615
|
14,964
|
15,675
|
16,113
|
MARITAL STATUS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45,868
|
43,717
|
43,615
|
46,008
|
45,920
|
41,683
|
42,822
|
43,702
|
43,768
|
Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35,338
|
33,903
|
33,934
|
36,175
|
36,353
|
31,860
|
32,978
|
34,440
|
34,794
|
Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,661
|
8,218
|
8,602
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
132,153
|
120,169
|
121,198
|
130,494
|
129,298
|
114,322
|
116,523
|
118,941
|
119,532
|
Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26,232
|
22,642
|
23,294
|
26,884
|
26,553
|
19,106
|
20,741
|
23,179
|
23,982
|
MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total multiple jobholders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,310
|
6,114
|
6,569
|
8,374
|
7,268
|
5,451
|
5,598
|
6,279
|
6,602
|
Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.2
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
4.4
|
4.6
|
SELF-EMPLOYMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-employed workers, incorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,225
|
6,208
|
6,274
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,816
|
9,218
|
9,273
|
9,727
|
9,478
|
8,245
|
8,682
|
9,092
|
9,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
-
Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse.
-
Employed full-time workers are persons who usually work 35 hours or more per week.
-
Employed part-time workers are persons who usually work less than 35 hours per week. - Data not available.
NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unemployed persons
|
|
|
Unemployment rates
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE AND SEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,027
|
|
17,750
|
|
16,338
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
14.7
|
13.3
|
11.1
|
10.2
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
767
|
|
1,242
|
|
1,011
|
12.7
|
14.3
|
31.9
|
29.9
|
23.2
|
19.3
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
312
|
|
470
|
|
368
|
15.3
|
16.4
|
27.6
|
30.1
|
23.8
|
17.6
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
440
|
|
771
|
|
636
|
11.0
|
12.8
|
34.3
|
29.8
|
22.5
|
19.8
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,260
|
|
16,508
|
|
15,327
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
14.2
|
12.6
|
10.7
|
9.9
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,027
|
|
2,770
|
|
2,595
|
6.7
|
8.7
|
25.7
|
23.2
|
19.8
|
18.3
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,245
|
|
13,691
|
|
12,736
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
13.1
|
11.6
|
9.7
|
9.1
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,220
|
|
10,072
|
|
9,408
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
12.8
|
11.5
|
9.8
|
9.2
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,377
|
|
4,261
|
|
4,137
|
3.7
|
4.1
|
14.5
|
13.4
|
11.7
|
11.4
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
958
|
|
3,108
|
|
2,772
|
2.8
|
3.4
|
11.5
|
10.2
|
9.1
|
8.1
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
885
|
|
2,703
|
|
2,499
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
12.3
|
10.7
|
8.3
|
7.8
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,041
|
|
3,651
|
|
3,331
|
2.7
|
3.3
|
13.6
|
11.8
|
9.7
|
8.8
|
Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,204
|
|
8,967
|
|
8,321
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
13.5
|
12.2
|
10.6
|
9.8
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
408
|
|
613
|
|
601
|
13.5
|
14.3
|
27.6
|
28.6
|
23.6
|
22.8
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
155
|
|
167
|
|
240
|
15.3
|
14.8
|
21.0
|
27.8
|
19.0
|
24.2
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
238
|
|
448
|
|
354
|
11.9
|
13.4
|
30.8
|
29.1
|
25.6
|
21.5
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,796
|
|
8,354
|
|
7,720
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
13.0
|
11.6
|
10.2
|
9.4
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
589
|
|
1,339
|
|
1,286
|
7.5
|
9.1
|
23.5
|
22.4
|
19.0
|
17.8
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,208
|
|
6,990
|
|
6,442
|
2.9
|
3.5
|
12.1
|
10.5
|
9.3
|
8.6
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,695
|
|
5,199
|
|
4,828
|
3.1
|
3.5
|
12.1
|
10.6
|
9.5
|
8.9
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
740
|
|
2,282
|
|
2,257
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
14.2
|
13.0
|
11.8
|
11.7
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
479
|
|
1,621
|
|
1,438
|
2.6
|
3.2
|
10.4
|
9.5
|
8.9
|
7.9
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
476
|
|
1,296
|
|
1,134
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
11.4
|
9.2
|
7.5
|
6.7
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
513
|
|
1,791
|
|
1,614
|
2.5
|
3.4
|
12.1
|
10.3
|
8.9
|
8.0
|
Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,823
|
|
8,783
|
|
8,017
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
16.2
|
14.5
|
11.7
|
10.6
|
16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
359
|
|
629
|
|
410
|
12.0
|
14.3
|
36.6
|
31.3
|
22.8
|
15.7
|
16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
157
|
|
303
|
|
128
|
15.3
|
17.8
|
32.9
|
32.0
|
27.8
|
11.6
|
18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
202
|
|
323
|
|
282
|
10.1
|
12.1
|
38.9
|
30.6
|
19.4
|
18.0
|
20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,465
|
|
8,154
|
|
7,607
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
15.5
|
13.9
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
438
|
|
1,431
|
|
1,309
|
5.9
|
8.3
|
28.0
|
24.0
|
20.6
|
18.8
|
25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,036
|
|
6,701
|
|
6,294
|
3.1
|
3.5
|
14.2
|
12.8
|
10.2
|
9.6
|
25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,526
|
|
4,873
|
|
4,580
|
3.2
|
3.6
|
13.7
|
12.5
|
10.1
|
9.5
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
638
|
|
1,980
|
|
1,880
|
3.7
|
4.0
|
14.9
|
13.9
|
11.6
|
11.1
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
479
|
|
1,487
|
|
1,335
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
12.7
|
11.0
|
9.4
|
8.4
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
409
|
|
1,406
|
|
1,365
|
2.6
|
3.3
|
13.3
|
12.5
|
9.3
|
9.0
|
55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
505
|
|
1,842
|
|
1,707
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
15.5
|
13.6
|
10.5
|
9.6
|
MARITAL STATUS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
862
|
|
3,259
|
|
2,892
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
9.7
|
8.3
|
6.9
|
6.2
|
Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
819
|
|
3,367
|
|
3,283
|
2.2
|
3.0
|
13.1
|
11.5
|
8.9
|
8.6
|
Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
622
|
|
1,242
|
|
1,216
|
6.0
|
5.3
|
15.9
|
15.8
|
13.1
|
12.4
|
FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,855
|
|
13,755
|
|
12,920
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
12.9
|
12.0
|
10.4
|
9.8
|
Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,203
|
|
4,007
|
|
3,447
|
4.3
|
6.1
|
24.5
|
19.7
|
14.7
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
Data are not seasonally adjusted. Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse.
Full-timeworkers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work full time (35 hours or more per week) or are on layoff from full-time jobs.
Part-timeworkers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work part time (less than 35 hours per week) or are on layoff from part-time jobs.
NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Reason
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job losers and persons who completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,986
|
14,198
|
13,079
|
2,796
|
3,946
|
20,626
|
18,291
|
14,272
|
12,924
|
On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,050
|
10,596
|
9,444
|
828
|
1,848
|
18,063
|
15,343
|
10,565
|
9,225
|
Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,935
|
3,602
|
3,635
|
1,968
|
2,099
|
2,563
|
2,948
|
3,707
|
3,699
|
Permanent job losers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,362
|
2,825
|
2,862
|
1,360
|
1,456
|
2,000
|
2,295
|
2,883
|
2,877
|
Persons who completed temporary jobs. . . .
|
573
|
776
|
773
|
609
|
643
|
563
|
653
|
824
|
823
|
Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
877
|
545
|
614
|
832
|
727
|
570
|
554
|
565
|
571
|
Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,881
|
2,495
|
2,448
|
1,794
|
1,778
|
1,477
|
1,645
|
2,356
|
2,358
|
New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
813
|
834
|
741
|
597
|
509
|
389
|
536
|
563
|
513
|
PERCENT DISTRIBUTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job losers and persons who completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45.5
|
78.6
|
77.5
|
46.5
|
56.7
|
89.4
|
87.0
|
80.4
|
79.0
|
On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16.0
|
58.6
|
55.9
|
13.8
|
26.5
|
78.3
|
73.0
|
59.5
|
56.4
|
Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.5
|
19.9
|
21.5
|
32.7
|
30.2
|
11.1
|
14.0
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13.4
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
13.8
|
10.5
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28.7
|
13.8
|
14.5
|
29.8
|
25.5
|
6.4
|
7.8
|
13.3
|
14.4
|
New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12.4
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
9.9
|
7.3
|
1.7
|
2.5
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
UNEMPLOYED AS A PERCENT OF THE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job losers and persons who completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.8
|
8.8
|
8.1
|
1.7
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
11.6
|
8.9
|
8.1
|
Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Duration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,387
|
3,620
|
3,430
|
2,222
|
3,542
|
14,283
|
3,875
|
2,838
|
3,202
|
5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,164
|
11,300
|
5,556
|
1,795
|
1,794
|
7,004
|
14,814
|
11,496
|
5,169
|
15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,005
|
3,152
|
7,896
|
2,079
|
1,971
|
1,772
|
2,242
|
3,294
|
7,986
|
15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
773
|
1,867
|
6,328
|
909
|
808
|
833
|
1,078
|
1,903
|
6,484
|
27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,232
|
1,285
|
1,569
|
1,170
|
1,164
|
939
|
1,164
|
1,391
|
1,501
|
Average (mean) duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18.7
|
13.4
|
16.1
|
19.7
|
17.1
|
6.1
|
9.9
|
15.7
|
17.9
|
Median duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.9
|
11.1
|
13.7
|
9.0
|
7.0
|
2.0
|
7.7
|
13.6
|
15.0
|
PERCENT DISTRIBUTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.4
|
20.0
|
20.3
|
36.4
|
48.5
|
61.9
|
18.5
|
16.1
|
19.6
|
5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.0
|
62.5
|
32.9
|
29.5
|
24.5
|
30.4
|
70.8
|
65.2
|
31.6
|
15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.6
|
17.4
|
46.8
|
34.1
|
27.0
|
7.7
|
10.7
|
18.7
|
48.8
|
15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11.8
|
10.3
|
37.5
|
14.9
|
11.1
|
3.6
|
5.2
|
10.8
|
39.6
|
27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18.8
|
7.1
|
9.3
|
19.2
|
15.9
|
4.1
|
5.6
|
7.9
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Employed
|
Unemployed
|
Unemployment
|
|
|
rates
|
Occupation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
July
|
July
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
158,385
|
144,492
|
6,556
|
16,882
|
4.0
|
|
10.5
|
Management, professional, and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . .
|
63,394
|
62,451
|
1,591
|
4,400
|
2.4
|
|
6.6
|
Management, business, and ﬁnancial operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26,877
|
26,904
|
492
|
1,460
|
1.8
|
|
5.1
|
Professional and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,517
|
35,548
|
1,099
|
2,940
|
2.9
|
|
7.6
|
Service occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27,975
|
21,930
|
1,319
|
4,248
|
4.5
|
|
16.2
|
Sales and office occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,686
|
29,507
|
1,274
|
3,384
|
3.6
|
|
10.3
|
Sales and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,998
|
14,239
|
523
|
1,734
|
3.2
|
|
10.9
|
Office and administrative support occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,688
|
15,268
|
751
|
1,650
|
4.1
|
|
9.8
|
Natural resources, construction, and maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,705
|
13,183
|
640
|
1,339
|
4.2
|
|
9.2
|
Farming, ﬁshing, and forestry occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,211
|
983
|
61
|
78
|
4.8
|
|
7.3
|
Construction and extraction occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,545
|
7,675
|
406
|
876
|
4.5
|
|
10.2
|
Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,948
|
4,524
|
174
|
386
|
3.4
|
|
7.9
|
Production, transportation, and material moving
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18,625
|
17,422
|
903
|
2,754
|
4.6
|
|
13.7
|
Production occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,415
|
7,322
|
362
|
929
|
4.1
|
|
11.3
|
Transportation and material moving occupations. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,209
|
10,100
|
541
|
1,825
|
5.0
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total.
NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, occupations reﬂect the introduction of the 2018 Census occupational classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey, or household survey. This classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2018 Standard Occupational Classiﬁcation (SOC). No historical data have been revised. Data for 2020 are not strictly comparable with earlier years.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
unemployed
|
Unemployment
|
Industry and class of worker
|
|
persons
|
|
rates
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,556
|
|
16,882
|
4.0
|
|
10.5
|
Nonagricultural private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,633
|
|
13,460
|
3.5
|
|
10.6
|
Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18
|
|
110
|
2.3
|
|
15.6
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
386
|
|
870
|
3.8
|
|
8.9
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
472
|
|
1,306
|
3.0
|
|
8.6
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
295
|
|
796
|
3.0
|
|
8.4
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
178
|
|
510
|
3.1
|
|
9.0
|
Wholesale and retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
779
|
|
1,924
|
3.9
|
|
9.7
|
Transportation and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
277
|
|
1,067
|
3.7
|
|
13.8
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
103
|
|
311
|
3.9
|
|
12.3
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
169
|
|
463
|
1.7
|
|
4.7
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
635
|
|
1,340
|
3.4
|
|
7.6
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
757
|
|
1,920
|
3.1
|
|
8.0
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
805
|
|
3,456
|
5.3
|
|
25.0
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
233
|
|
691
|
3.4
|
|
10.6
|
Agriculture and related private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
77
|
|
88
|
4.4
|
|
5.7
|
Government workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
816
|
|
1,794
|
3.9
|
|
8.4
|
Self-employed workers, unincorporated, and unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
216
|
|
799
|
2.1
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total.
NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, industries reﬂect the introduction of the 2017 Census industry classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey. This industry classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2017 North American Industry Classiﬁcation System (NAICS). No historical data have been revised.
HOUSEHOLD DATA
TABLE A-15.ALTERNATIVE MEASURES OF LABOR UNDERUTILIZATION
[Percent]
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Measure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U-1 Persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as a percent of the civilian labor force. . . . . . . . .
|
1.2
|
2.0
|
4.9
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
2.1
|
5.0
|
U-2 Job losers and persons who completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.8
|
8.8
|
8.1
|
1.7
|
2.4
|
13.2
|
11.6
|
8.9
|
8.1
|
U-3 Total unemployed, as a percent of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
civilian labor force (official unemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.0
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
14.7
|
13.3
|
11.1
|
10.2
|
U-4 Total unemployed plus discouraged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
workers, as a percent of the civilian labor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
force plus discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.2
|
11.6
|
10.8
|
3.9
|
4.7
|
15.1
|
13.6
|
11.5
|
10.6
|
U-5 Total unemployed, plus discouraged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
workers, plus all other persons marginally
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attached to the labor force, as a percent of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the civilian labor force plus all persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . .
|
4.8
|
12.6
|
11.6
|
4.5
|
5.2
|
16.0
|
14.6
|
12.5
|
11.3
|
U-6 Total unemployed, plus all persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
marginally attached to the labor force, plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total employed part time for economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
force plus all persons marginally attached to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7.3
|
18.3
|
16.8
|
6.9
|
8.7
|
22.8
|
21.2
|
18.0
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOUSEHOLD DATA
Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Total
|
|
Men
|
|
Women
|
|
Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
July
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94,284
|
|
98,998
|
37,353
|
|
40,258
|
56,931
|
|
58,740
|
Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,289
|
|
8,003
|
2,465
|
|
3,728
|
2,824
|
|
4,275
|
Marginally attached to the labor force1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,478
|
|
2,027
|
795
|
|
1,088
|
683
|
|
938
|
Discouraged workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
368
|
|
701
|
212
|
|
426
|
156
|
|
274
|
Other persons marginally attached to the labor force3. . .
|
1,110
|
|
1,326
|
583
|
|
662
|
527
|
|
664
|
MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total multiple jobholders4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,310
|
|
6,569
|
4,080
|
|
3,353
|
4,230
|
|
3,215
|
Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.2
|
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
|
4.3
|
5.7
|
|
4.8
|
Primary job full time, secondary job part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,503
|
|
3,702
|
2,387
|
|
2,136
|
2,116
|
|
1,567
|
Primary and secondary jobs both part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,091
|
|
1,495
|
725
|
|
485
|
1,367
|
|
1,010
|
Primary and secondary jobs both full time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
376
|
|
330
|
268
|
|
206
|
108
|
|
125
|
Hours vary on primary or secondary job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,277
|
|
981
|
678
|
|
507
|
599
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data refer to persons who want a job, have searched for work during the prior 12 months, and were available to take a job during the reference week, but had not looked for work in the past 4 weeks.
Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for reasons such as thinks no work available, could not ﬁnd work, lacks schooling or training, employer thinks too young or old, and other types of discrimination.
Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for such reasons as school or family responsibilities, ill health, and transportation problems, as well as a number for whom reason for nonparticipation was not determined.
Includes a small number of persons who work part time on their primary job and full time on their secondary job(s), not shown separately. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
June2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July2020p
|
Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150,699
|
133,432
|
138,509
|
139,100
|
150,953
|
133,028
|
137,819
|
139,582
|
1,763
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
129,395
|
111,866
|
117,312
|
118,763
|
128,366
|
111,763
|
116,500
|
117,962
|
1,462
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,418
|
19,404
|
20,159
|
20,236
|
21,085
|
19,374
|
19,889
|
19,928
|
39
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
746
|
631
|
631
|
632
|
736
|
633
|
628
|
621
|
-7
|
Logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
51.4
|
50.0
|
51.6
|
52.7
|
50.2
|
51.2
|
51.5
|
51.8
|
0.3
|
Mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
695.0
|
581.0
|
579.6
|
579.2
|
685.6
|
582.2
|
576.1
|
569.1
|
-7.0
|
Oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
151.9
|
152.7
|
154.5
|
156.8
|
149.9
|
153.5
|
153.8
|
155.1
|
1.3
|
Mining, except oil and gas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
194.8
|
179.3
|
180.4
|
182.9
|
190.8
|
178.1
|
177.0
|
179.3
|
2.3
|
Coal mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
51.0
|
43.8
|
44.0
|
45.1
|
51.3
|
44.5
|
44.0
|
45.4
|
1.4
|
Metal ore mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43.4
|
39.5
|
40.3
|
41.1
|
42.4
|
39.5
|
39.9
|
40.6
|
0.7
|
Nonmetallic mineral mining and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
quarrying. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
100.4
|
96.0
|
96.1
|
96.7
|
97.1
|
94.1
|
93.1
|
93.3
|
0.2
|
Support activities for mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
348.3
|
249.0
|
244.7
|
239.5
|
344.9
|
250.6
|
245.3
|
234.7
|
-10.6
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,753
|
7,076
|
7,365
|
7,419
|
7,504
|
7,012
|
7,175
|
7,195
|
20
|
Construction of buildings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,700.6
|
1,555.8
|
1,618.3
|
1,637.4
|
1,658.6
|
1,557.8
|
1,589.6
|
1,596.6
|
7.0
|
Residential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
838.8
|
778.7
|
813.8
|
828.8
|
818.3
|
779.1
|
798.3
|
814.6
|
16.3
|
Nonresidential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
861.8
|
777.1
|
804.5
|
808.6
|
840.3
|
778.7
|
791.3
|
782.0
|
-9.3
|
Heavy and civil engineering construction. . . . . .
|
1,131.7
|
1,053.0
|
1,069.5
|
1,075.0
|
1,072.0
|
1,024.2
|
1,015.8
|
1,017.6
|
1.8
|
Specialty trade contractors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,920.7
|
4,467.5
|
4,677.5
|
4,706.2
|
4,773.2
|
4,430.0
|
4,569.2
|
4,580.4
|
11.2
|
Residential specialty trade contractors. . . . . .
|
2,158.4
|
1,979.9
|
2,076.3
|
2,091.8
|
2,088.6
|
1,957.4
|
2,023.2
|
2,030.9
|
7.7
|
Nonresidential specialty trade contractors. . .
|
2,762.3
|
2,487.6
|
2,601.2
|
2,614.4
|
2,684.6
|
2,472.6
|
2,546.0
|
2,549.5
|
3.5
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,919
|
11,697
|
12,163
|
12,185
|
12,845
|
11,729
|
12,086
|
12,112
|
26
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,093
|
7,259
|
7,609
|
7,598
|
8,067
|
7,269
|
7,559
|
7,574
|
15
|
Wood products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
412.2
|
385.0
|
391.3
|
390.4
|
408.7
|
385.2
|
388.5
|
387.2
|
-1.3
|
Nonmetallic mineral products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
427.6
|
395.2
|
407.2
|
408.1
|
421.1
|
392.0
|
400.3
|
402.0
|
1.7
|
Primary metals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
385.6
|
333.0
|
338.6
|
336.0
|
385.6
|
333.6
|
336.6
|
335.4
|
-1.2
|
Fabricated metal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,501.4
|
1,387.9
|
1,406.8
|
1,393.6
|
1,493.5
|
1,389.2
|
1,397.6
|
1,386.2
|
-11.4
|
Machinery. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,134.1
|
1,037.0
|
1,052.6
|
1,045.1
|
1,127.2
|
1,038.0
|
1,045.5
|
1,038.8
|
-6.7
|
Computer and electronic products. . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,089.0
|
1,079.4
|
1,096.0
|
1,092.8
|
1,082.2
|
1,083.6
|
1,091.9
|
1,085.5
|
-6.4
|
Computer and peripheral equipment. . . . . .
|
163.3
|
169.3
|
171.8
|
170.6
|
162.4
|
169.7
|
171.6
|
170.7
|
-0.9
|
Communications equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
83.5
|
81.2
|
82.4
|
82.2
|
83.1
|
81.4
|
82.2
|
82.1
|
-0.1
|
Semiconductors and electronic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
381.7
|
370.5
|
377.9
|
376.5
|
378.9
|
373.3
|
375.8
|
372.7
|
-3.1
|
Electronic instruments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
427.7
|
425.5
|
429.3
|
427.5
|
425.0
|
426.0
|
428.0
|
424.6
|
-3.4
|
Miscellaneous computer and electronic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32.8
|
32.9
|
34.6
|
36.0
|
32.8
|
33.2
|
34.3
|
35.4
|
1.1
|
Electrical equipment and appliances. . . . . . . .
|
408.9
|
375.8
|
382.5
|
380.3
|
405.7
|
377.5
|
382.2
|
377.7
|
-4.5
|
Transportation equipment1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,723.8
|
1,382.8
|
1,602.1
|
1,611.0
|
1,737.2
|
1,385.9
|
1,591.1
|
1,624.3
|
33.2
|
Motor vehicles and parts2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
980.8
|
677.0
|
896.3
|
910.1
|
998.8
|
677.8
|
888.6
|
927.9
|
39.3
|
Furniture and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
389.5
|
336.0
|
350.6
|
350.1
|
387.4
|
336.1
|
348.5
|
348.0
|
-0.5
|
Miscellaneous durable goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
621.0
|
546.9
|
580.8
|
590.8
|
618.5
|
547.6
|
577.2
|
588.9
|
11.7
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,826
|
4,438
|
4,554
|
4,587
|
4,778
|
4,460
|
4,527
|
4,538
|
11
|
Food manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,665.0
|
1,558.3
|
1,595.1
|
1,622.6
|
1,639.0
|
1,580.6
|
1,586.3
|
1,593.6
|
7.3
|
Textile mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
108.7
|
88.5
|
93.7
|
91.9
|
108.7
|
88.1
|
93.5
|
92.0
|
-1.5
|
Textile product mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
114.2
|
99.3
|
103.7
|
102.1
|
113.6
|
99.3
|
104.0
|
100.9
|
-3.1
|
Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
110.8
|
77.7
|
84.6
|
85.6
|
111.4
|
77.6
|
83.8
|
86.0
|
2.2
|
Paper and paper products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
366.8
|
353.6
|
354.8
|
357.8
|
365.6
|
353.0
|
353.5
|
355.8
|
2.3
|
Printing and related support activities. . . . . . .
|
426.4
|
357.4
|
364.2
|
364.0
|
424.8
|
357.9
|
363.4
|
363.8
|
0.4
|
Petroleum and coal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
117.8
|
105.7
|
106.4
|
107.2
|
114.2
|
104.5
|
103.2
|
103.3
|
0.1
|
Chemicals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
854.7
|
828.6
|
832.8
|
829.4
|
849.9
|
830.1
|
829.7
|
825.2
|
-4.5
|
Plastics and rubber products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
739.2
|
696.2
|
723.8
|
722.0
|
736.2
|
695.3
|
718.8
|
717.8
|
-1.0
|
Miscellaneous nondurable goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
321.9
|
273.1
|
295.3
|
304.4
|
314.1
|
273.1
|
290.7
|
299.2
|
8.5
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
107,977
|
92,462
|
97,153
|
98,527
|
107,281
|
92,389
|
96,611
|
98,034
|
1,423
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27,671
|
24,765
|
25,851
|
26,094
|
27,692
|
24,858
|
25,832
|
26,123
|
291
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,933.8
|
5,559.5
|
5,648.2
|
5,644.3
|
5,906.2
|
5,560.4
|
5,623.4
|
5,618.1
|
-5.3
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,218.4
|
3,013.3
|
3,064.5
|
3,075.0
|
3,205.4
|
3,016.1
|
3,054.6
|
3,061.9
|
7.3
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,185.5
|
2,046.9
|
2,082.0
|
2,066.1
|
2,173.0
|
2,043.0
|
2,067.7
|
2,053.3
|
-14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail
- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
June2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July2020p
|
Wholesale trade - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic markets and agents and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
brokers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
529.9
|
499.3
|
501.7
|
503.2
|
527.8
|
501.3
|
501.1
|
502.9
|
1.8
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,634.2
|
13,637.7
|
14,519.4
|
14,778.7
|
15,614.4
|
13,673.5
|
14,500.4
|
14,758.7
|
258.3
|
Motor vehicle and parts dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,046.5
|
1,777.7
|
1,866.9
|
1,892.4
|
2,031.5
|
1,771.7
|
1,856.2
|
1,880.9
|
24.7
|
Automobile dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,304.9
|
1,110.5
|
1,170.9
|
1,188.2
|
1,300.0
|
1,110.7
|
1,169.0
|
1,185.6
|
16.6
|
Other motor vehicle dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
171.0
|
141.1
|
156.8
|
158.8
|
162.4
|
135.3
|
148.3
|
150.3
|
2.0
|
Auto parts, accessories, and tire stores. . .
|
570.6
|
526.1
|
539.2
|
545.4
|
569.2
|
525.7
|
538.9
|
545.0
|
6.1
|
Furniture and home furnishings stores. . . . . .
|
465.8
|
290.7
|
368.1
|
393.9
|
471.7
|
295.5
|
372.2
|
399.8
|
27.6
|
Electronics and appliance stores. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
466.6
|
350.9
|
375.3
|
403.5
|
473.1
|
355.2
|
380.4
|
411.0
|
30.6
|
Building material and garden supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,327.5
|
1,394.5
|
1,428.5
|
1,413.2
|
1,293.1
|
1,332.3
|
1,363.2
|
1,371.9
|
8.7
|
Food and beverage stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,098.6
|
3,097.3
|
3,154.0
|
3,136.6
|
3,076.3
|
3,103.2
|
3,133.6
|
3,114.7
|
-18.9
|
Health and personal care stores. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,042.6
|
898.8
|
932.0
|
952.2
|
1,050.0
|
904.4
|
934.9
|
956.6
|
21.7
|
Gasoline stations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
958.2
|
891.7
|
915.2
|
923.1
|
946.9
|
890.9
|
904.4
|
910.2
|
5.8
|
Clothing and clothing accessories stores. . . .
|
1,294.8
|
557.8
|
790.3
|
923.7
|
1,296.2
|
573.9
|
803.7
|
924.5
|
120.8
|
Sporting goods, hobby, book, and music
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
538.1
|
358.0
|
408.2
|
427.5
|
550.9
|
369.4
|
418.7
|
437.4
|
18.7
|
General merchandise stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,986.8
|
2,896.2
|
3,059.6
|
3,051.5
|
3,025.5
|
2,947.7
|
3,115.2
|
3,096.7
|
-18.5
|
Department stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,045.7
|
826.2
|
937.0
|
983.4
|
1,071.5
|
856.8
|
971.3
|
1,016.4
|
45.1
|
General merchandise stores, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
warehouse clubs and supercenters. . . . .
|
1,941.1
|
2,070.0
|
2,122.6
|
2,068.1
|
1,954.1
|
2,090.9
|
2,143.9
|
2,080.3
|
-63.6
|
Miscellaneous store retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
849.2
|
611.0
|
691.3
|
723.4
|
836.0
|
607.9
|
684.2
|
712.4
|
28.2
|
Nonstore retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
559.5
|
513.1
|
530.0
|
537.7
|
563.2
|
521.4
|
533.7
|
542.6
|
8.9
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,547.9
|
5,027.8
|
5,143.3
|
5,130.3
|
5,622.2
|
5,083.3
|
5,170.3
|
5,208.2
|
37.9
|
Air transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
509.5
|
385.3
|
382.2
|
398.6
|
505.2
|
383.8
|
378.9
|
395.1
|
16.2
|
Rail transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
175.2
|
148.0
|
144.6
|
142.0
|
174.8
|
148.0
|
144.7
|
141.5
|
-3.2
|
Water transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
68.3
|
57.1
|
57.2
|
58.1
|
65.6
|
56.5
|
55.2
|
55.6
|
0.4
|
Truck transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,553.6
|
1,430.0
|
1,449.6
|
1,457.1
|
1,535.4
|
1,432.4
|
1,436.6
|
1,438.6
|
2.0
|
Transit and ground passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
429.7
|
328.9
|
307.0
|
271.4
|
491.1
|
311.4
|
313.2
|
332.8
|
19.6
|
Pipeline transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
52.0
|
50.4
|
50.0
|
49.7
|
51.7
|
50.5
|
49.9
|
49.8
|
-0.1
|
Scenic and sightseeing transportation. . . . . . .
|
47.9
|
18.2
|
25.7
|
26.0
|
36.2
|
16.7
|
20.3
|
19.7
|
-0.6
|
Support activities for transportation. . . . . . . . . .
|
757.1
|
661.3
|
669.4
|
671.6
|
755.8
|
664.6
|
669.4
|
669.5
|
0.1
|
Couriers and messengers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
773.6
|
824.3
|
874.1
|
877.2
|
816.2
|
885.4
|
907.7
|
916.9
|
9.2
|
Warehousing and storage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,181.0
|
1,124.3
|
1,183.5
|
1,178.6
|
1,190.2
|
1,134.0
|
1,194.4
|
1,188.7
|
-5.7
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
554.6
|
539.5
|
540.0
|
541.0
|
549.6
|
540.7
|
537.5
|
537.8
|
0.3
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,883
|
2,562
|
2,585
|
2,578
|
2,862
|
2,569
|
2,579
|
2,564
|
-15
|
Publishing industries, except Internet. . . . . . . . . .
|
767.5
|
734.9
|
741.2
|
736.5
|
762.7
|
740.0
|
739.0
|
732.1
|
-6.9
|
Motion picture and sound recording
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
459.3
|
213.9
|
223.7
|
224.6
|
446.7
|
209.5
|
216.9
|
212.7
|
-4.2
|
Broadcasting, except Internet. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
264.4
|
237.4
|
238.1
|
237.9
|
266.2
|
238.5
|
238.7
|
238.8
|
0.1
|
Telecommunications. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
707.7
|
684.8
|
681.8
|
679.0
|
707.3
|
688.4
|
683.5
|
681.2
|
-2.3
|
Data processing, hosting and related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
342.3
|
340.2
|
344.1
|
342.1
|
340.4
|
339.5
|
344.8
|
342.9
|
-1.9
|
Other information services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
342.0
|
350.5
|
356.4
|
357.4
|
338.9
|
353.2
|
355.6
|
355.9
|
0.3
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,836
|
8,564
|
8,648
|
8,697
|
8,753
|
8,585
|
8,608
|
8,629
|
21
|
Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,466.4
|
6,428.0
|
6,457.1
|
6,482.0
|
6,431.5
|
6,445.4
|
6,448.2
|
6,455.3
|
7.1
|
Monetary authorities - central bank. . . . . . . . . .
|
19.9
|
19.7
|
19.9
|
20.4
|
19.7
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
19.9
|
0.1
|
Credit intermediation and related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,664.0
|
2,646.4
|
2,659.9
|
2,665.4
|
2,647.5
|
2,650.2
|
2,652.1
|
2,652.8
|
0.7
|
Depository credit intermediation1. . . . . . . . . .
|
1,787.3
|
1,771.7
|
1,781.2
|
1,776.5
|
1,775.9
|
1,772.1
|
1,772.5
|
1,767.0
|
-5.5
|
Commercial banking. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,400.8
|
1,383.6
|
1,391.0
|
1,386.9
|
1,391.9
|
1,383.6
|
1,384.3
|
1,379.4
|
-4.9
|
Nondepository credit intermediation. . . . . . .
|
576.8
|
571.0
|
572.5
|
578.8
|
573.3
|
572.8
|
571.8
|
575.6
|
3.8
|
Activities related to credit intermediation.. .
|
299.9
|
303.7
|
306.2
|
310.1
|
298.3
|
305.3
|
307.8
|
310.2
|
2.4
|
Securities, commodity contracts,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments, and funds and trusts. . . . . . . .
|
978.7
|
962.4
|
969.2
|
978.3
|
968.8
|
968.5
|
968.1
|
969.7
|
1.6
|
Insurance carriers and related activities. . . . .
|
2,803.8
|
2,799.5
|
2,808.1
|
2,817.9
|
2,795.5
|
2,806.9
|
2,808.2
|
2,812.9
|
4.7
|
Real estate and rental and leasing. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,369.2
|
2,135.8
|
2,191.1
|
2,214.5
|
2,321.6
|
2,139.6
|
2,159.5
|
2,174.0
|
14.5
|
Real estate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,744.8
|
1,647.6
|
1,684.4
|
1,696.2
|
1,719.8
|
1,652.9
|
1,669.0
|
1,675.0
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail
- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
June2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July2020p
|
Real estate and rental and leasing -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and leasing services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
600.8
|
465.3
|
483.3
|
495.1
|
578.8
|
463.8
|
467.7
|
476.2
|
8.5
|
Lessors of nonﬁnancial intangible assets. . . .
|
23.6
|
22.9
|
23.4
|
23.2
|
23.0
|
22.9
|
22.8
|
22.8
|
0.0
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,456
|
19,396
|
19,844
|
20,024
|
21,337
|
19,414
|
19,732
|
19,902
|
170
|
Professional and technical services. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,590.6
|
9,137.1
|
9,250.8
|
9,312.0
|
9,566.7
|
9,210.0
|
9,284.1
|
9,298.8
|
14.7
|
Legal services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,159.3
|
1,095.5
|
1,115.6
|
1,116.0
|
1,149.1
|
1,098.4
|
1,105.7
|
1,107.6
|
1.9
|
Accounting and bookkeeping services. . . . . .
|
980.8
|
945.9
|
946.1
|
950.4
|
1,033.0
|
1,000.0
|
1,014.6
|
1,015.5
|
0.9
|
Architectural and engineering services. . . . . .
|
1,539.9
|
1,459.7
|
1,487.9
|
1,495.7
|
1,515.7
|
1,461.1
|
1,470.0
|
1,470.0
|
0.0
|
Specialized design services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.3
|
125.5
|
131.9
|
131.8
|
143.7
|
125.3
|
131.4
|
131.9
|
0.5
|
Computer systems design and related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,229.9
|
2,161.5
|
2,155.5
|
2,176.7
|
2,212.2
|
2,166.4
|
2,159.2
|
2,152.2
|
-7.0
|
Management and technical consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,537.3
|
1,474.0
|
1,491.9
|
1,502.4
|
1,531.3
|
1,480.1
|
1,491.4
|
1,496.2
|
4.8
|
Scientiﬁc research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
741.1
|
728.3
|
742.8
|
749.5
|
729.9
|
729.4
|
736.2
|
740.3
|
4.1
|
Advertising and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
495.3
|
449.3
|
454.1
|
446.8
|
492.4
|
449.7
|
452.1
|
443.9
|
-8.2
|
Other professional and technical services. . .
|
763.7
|
697.4
|
725.0
|
742.7
|
759.5
|
699.6
|
723.5
|
741.2
|
17.7
|
Management of companies and enterprises. . .
|
2,447.6
|
2,335.9
|
2,360.9
|
2,350.1
|
2,428.8
|
2,339.2
|
2,344.2
|
2,332.0
|
-12.2
|
Administrative and waste services. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,417.8
|
7,922.8
|
8,232.3
|
8,361.9
|
9,341.7
|
7,864.7
|
8,104.0
|
8,271.1
|
167.1
|
Administrative and support services. . . . . . . . .
|
8,955.8
|
7,469.0
|
7,774.9
|
7,902.6
|
8,887.7
|
7,412.0
|
7,652.4
|
7,820.5
|
168.1
|
Office administrative services. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
530.5
|
495.2
|
497.5
|
507.1
|
528.3
|
494.5
|
493.9
|
505.8
|
11.9
|
Facilities support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
164.7
|
150.9
|
155.1
|
158.6
|
165.0
|
151.5
|
155.9
|
159.4
|
3.5
|
Employment services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,572.9
|
2,676.2
|
2,847.4
|
2,959.9
|
3,626.5
|
2,691.5
|
2,847.5
|
2,996.9
|
149.4
|
Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,883.1
|
2,080.8
|
2,234.7
|
2,336.7
|
2,938.1
|
2,094.8
|
2,238.6
|
2,382.3
|
143.7
|
Business support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
868.4
|
737.0
|
748.8
|
753.2
|
881.7
|
747.0
|
761.1
|
762.7
|
1.6
|
Travel arrangement and reservation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
221.7
|
169.4
|
165.3
|
162.2
|
218.5
|
168.1
|
162.4
|
159.7
|
-2.7
|
Investigation and security services. . . . . . . .
|
957.9
|
889.2
|
903.4
|
897.6
|
957.1
|
888.5
|
903.4
|
899.2
|
-4.2
|
Services to buildings and dwellings. . . . . . .
|
2,300.9
|
2,059.3
|
2,153.6
|
2,174.1
|
2,173.0
|
1,980.0
|
2,030.2
|
2,045.7
|
15.5
|
Other support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
338.8
|
291.8
|
303.8
|
289.9
|
337.6
|
290.9
|
298.0
|
291.1
|
-6.9
|
Waste management and remediation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
462.0
|
453.8
|
457.4
|
459.3
|
454.0
|
452.7
|
451.6
|
450.6
|
-1.0
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23,863
|
22,231
|
22,556
|
22,641
|
24,204
|
22,193
|
22,760
|
22,975
|
215
|
Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,464.0
|
3,375.0
|
3,240.7
|
3,166.5
|
3,777.8
|
3,345.7
|
3,450.1
|
3,473.6
|
23.5
|
Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20,399.3
|
18,856.0
|
19,314.8
|
19,474.4
|
20,425.9
|
18,847.1
|
19,310.0
|
19,501.4
|
191.4
|
Health care3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,300.3
|
15,211.5
|
15,598.7
|
15,734.0
|
16,282.1
|
15,233.6
|
15,585.2
|
15,710.7
|
125.5
|
Ambulatory health care services. . . . . . . . . .
|
7,704.5
|
6,912.4
|
7,284.8
|
7,412.7
|
7,704.4
|
6,911.5
|
7,279.3
|
7,405.5
|
126.2
|
Offices of physicians. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,675.4
|
2,488.1
|
2,563.2
|
2,590.5
|
2,673.3
|
2,490.5
|
2,564.3
|
2,590.2
|
25.9
|
Offices of dentists. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
970.2
|
675.7
|
867.7
|
911.5
|
970.0
|
675.8
|
865.6
|
910.4
|
44.8
|
Offices of other health practitioners. . . . .
|
970.7
|
818.4
|
868.4
|
891.2
|
970.9
|
816.9
|
866.2
|
888.4
|
22.2
|
Outpatient care centers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
963.6
|
910.7
|
932.4
|
940.7
|
963.5
|
911.0
|
933.5
|
941.2
|
7.7
|
Medical and diagnostic laboratories. . . .
|
283.4
|
258.0
|
268.2
|
276.6
|
282.9
|
259.1
|
267.9
|
275.8
|
7.9
|
Home health care services. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,527.4
|
1,466.6
|
1,484.0
|
1,500.0
|
1,530.3
|
1,464.0
|
1,482.1
|
1,497.7
|
15.6
|
Other ambulatory health care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
313.8
|
294.9
|
300.9
|
302.2
|
313.5
|
294.2
|
299.7
|
301.8
|
2.1
|
Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,198.6
|
5,086.8
|
5,108.2
|
5,136.6
|
5,194.6
|
5,104.5
|
5,106.6
|
5,134.0
|
27.4
|
Nursing and residential care facilities. . . . .
|
3,397.2
|
3,212.3
|
3,205.7
|
3,184.7
|
3,383.1
|
3,217.6
|
3,199.3
|
3,171.2
|
-28.1
|
Nursing care facilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,605.3
|
1,505.8
|
1,495.3
|
1,480.3
|
1,600.4
|
1,509.5
|
1,494.1
|
1,476.6
|
-17.5
|
Residential mental health facilities. . . . . .
|
652.3
|
614.9
|
616.7
|
622.1
|
649.1
|
615.3
|
614.3
|
618.0
|
3.7
|
Community care facilities for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
elderly. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
973.5
|
932.3
|
933.2
|
921.3
|
969.2
|
932.8
|
931.7
|
917.1
|
-14.6
|
Other residential care facilities. . . . . . . . . .
|
166.1
|
159.3
|
160.5
|
161.0
|
164.3
|
160.0
|
159.2
|
159.5
|
0.3
|
Social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,099.0
|
3,644.5
|
3,716.1
|
3,740.4
|
4,143.8
|
3,613.5
|
3,724.8
|
3,790.7
|
65.9
|
Individual and family services. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,620.7
|
2,481.4
|
2,500.3
|
2,514.5
|
2,613.4
|
2,472.7
|
2,496.8
|
2,509.2
|
12.4
|
Emergency and other relief services. . . . . .
|
184.8
|
177.1
|
179.7
|
184.4
|
184.6
|
177.9
|
179.2
|
185.2
|
6.0
|
Vocational rehabilitation services. . . . . . . . .
|
326.8
|
263.2
|
274.6
|
279.4
|
321.3
|
263.4
|
272.1
|
274.5
|
2.4
|
Child day care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
966.7
|
722.8
|
761.5
|
762.1
|
1,024.6
|
699.5
|
776.7
|
821.8
|
45.1
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,289
|
10,109
|
12,440
|
13,111
|
16,528
|
9,954
|
11,935
|
12,527
|
592
|
Arts, entertainment, and recreation. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,782.1
|
1,232.0
|
1,660.6
|
1,806.9
|
2,418.3
|
1,196.8
|
1,482.7
|
1,569.8
|
87.1
|
Performing arts and spectator sports. . . . . . . .
|
542.3
|
274.5
|
283.5
|
269.3
|
514.2
|
258.2
|
266.5
|
253.7
|
-12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See footnotes at end of table.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail
- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
June2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July2020p
|
Arts, entertainment, and recreation -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Museums, historical sites, and similar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institutions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
189.7
|
125.6
|
136.3
|
139.4
|
171.5
|
122.0
|
125.2
|
125.5
|
0.3
|
Amusements, gambling, and recreation. . . . .
|
2,050.1
|
831.9
|
1,240.8
|
1,398.2
|
1,732.6
|
816.6
|
1,091.0
|
1,190.6
|
99.6
|
Accommodation and food services. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,506.8
|
8,876.6
|
10,779.0
|
11,304.5
|
14,109.8
|
8,757.0
|
10,452.2
|
10,957.0
|
504.8
|
Accommodation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,233.3
|
1,071.5
|
1,395.4
|
1,442.5
|
2,074.2
|
1,068.7
|
1,287.4
|
1,290.2
|
2.8
|
Food services and drinking places. . . . . . . . . .
|
12,273.5
|
7,805.1
|
9,383.6
|
9,862.0
|
12,035.6
|
7,688.3
|
9,164.8
|
9,666.8
|
502.0
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,979
|
4,835
|
5,229
|
5,382
|
5,905
|
4,816
|
5,165
|
5,314
|
149
|
Repair and maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,364.8
|
1,222.0
|
1,281.2
|
1,290.7
|
1,357.6
|
1,212.9
|
1,273.2
|
1,283.7
|
10.5
|
Personal and laundry services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,535.5
|
849.9
|
1,105.1
|
1,220.7
|
1,525.6
|
841.4
|
1,093.3
|
1,211.9
|
118.6
|
Membership associations and organizations. . .
|
3,079.0
|
2,763.5
|
2,842.9
|
2,870.9
|
3,021.6
|
2,761.3
|
2,798.3
|
2,818.1
|
19.8
|
Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,304
|
21,566
|
21,197
|
20,337
|
22,587
|
21,265
|
21,319
|
21,620
|
301
|
Federal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,848.0
|
2,884
|
2,904
|
2,931
|
2,831.0
|
2,885
|
2,885
|
2,912
|
27
|
Federal, except U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,241.2
|
2,282.8
|
2,300.0
|
2,337.8
|
2,223.7
|
2,282.8
|
2,282.4
|
2,314.2
|
31.8
|
U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
607.1
|
601.0
|
603.5
|
593.6
|
607.4
|
602.0
|
602.9
|
597.5
|
-5.4
|
State government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,835.0
|
4,943
|
4,698
|
4,669
|
5,168.0
|
4,956
|
4,966
|
4,999
|
33
|
State government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,127.7
|
2,250.0
|
1,990.6
|
1,958.7
|
2,477.6
|
2,261.3
|
2,274.0
|
2,303.8
|
29.8
|
State government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . .
|
2,706.9
|
2,692.7
|
2,707.4
|
2,710.5
|
2,690.2
|
2,694.3
|
2,691.7
|
2,695.5
|
3.8
|
Local government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,621.0
|
13,739
|
13,595
|
12,737
|
14,588.0
|
13,424
|
13,468
|
13,709
|
241
|
Local government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,792.2
|
7,615.2
|
7,314.2
|
6,385.9
|
8,006.4
|
7,308.0
|
7,372.2
|
7,587.3
|
215.1
|
Local government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . .
|
6,828.9
|
6,123.3
|
6,280.6
|
6,351.5
|
6,581.3
|
6,115.9
|
6,095.8
|
6,121.5
|
25.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes other industries, not shown separately.
-
Includes motor vehicles, motor vehicle bodies and trailers, and motor vehicle parts.
-
Includes ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS
|
|
|
|
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34.3
|
34.7
|
34.6
|
34.5
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40.1
|
38.9
|
39.1
|
39.5
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
46.2
|
42.9
|
43.4
|
43.8
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39.1
|
38.9
|
38.9
|
38.9
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40.4
|
38.7
|
39.0
|
39.7
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40.9
|
38.7
|
39.0
|
39.9
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39.6
|
38.7
|
39.0
|
39.2
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.2
|
33.8
|
33.6
|
33.5
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34.1
|
34.3
|
34.3
|
34.0
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.8
|
38.0
|
38.2
|
38.4
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.6
|
31.2
|
31.2
|
30.5
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.2
|
37.8
|
38.1
|
38.3
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42.0
|
42.3
|
42.4
|
42.5
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.2
|
36.5
|
36.4
|
36.3
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37.5
|
37.7
|
37.5
|
37.6
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.1
|
36.4
|
36.3
|
36.3
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.0
|
32.9
|
33.1
|
33.4
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25.8
|
25.9
|
25.7
|
25.3
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
31.9
|
32.7
|
32.4
|
32.2
|
AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.8
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Average hourly earnings
|
|
|
Average weekly earnings
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
|
2020p
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
$28.05
|
$29.70
|
$29.32
|
$29.39
|
$962.12
|
|
$1,030.59
|
$1,014.47
|
|
$1,013.96
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.05
|
30.15
|
29.94
|
30.07
|
1,164.91
|
|
1,172.84
|
1,170.65
|
|
1,187.77
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34.11
|
35.26
|
35.20
|
35.14
|
1,575.88
|
|
1,512.65
|
1,527.68
|
|
1,539.13
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.75
|
31.49
|
31.62
|
31.73
|
1,202.33
|
|
1,224.96
|
1,230.02
|
|
1,234.30
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.75
|
29.03
|
28.64
|
28.81
|
1,121.10
|
|
1,123.46
|
1,116.96
|
|
1,143.76
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.19
|
30.50
|
30.00
|
30.22
|
1,193.87
|
|
1,180.35
|
1,170.00
|
|
1,205.78
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25.25
|
26.63
|
26.35
|
26.43
|
999.90
|
|
1,030.58
|
1,027.65
|
|
1,036.06
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.81
|
29.60
|
29.18
|
29.22
|
923.29
|
|
1,000.48
|
980.45
|
|
978.87
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.28
|
25.36
|
25.06
|
25.34
|
827.95
|
|
869.85
|
859.56
|
|
861.56
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
31.39
|
32.49
|
32.30
|
32.46
|
1,217.93
|
|
1,234.62
|
1,233.86
|
|
1,246.46
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19.73
|
20.74
|
20.60
|
20.99
|
603.74
|
|
647.09
|
642.72
|
|
640.20
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.95
|
25.69
|
25.28
|
25.40
|
953.09
|
|
971.08
|
963.17
|
|
972.82
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.54
|
43.04
|
43.33
|
43.42
|
1,744.68
|
|
1,820.59
|
1,837.19
|
|
1,845.35
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42.26
|
43.61
|
43.39
|
44.12
|
1,529.81
|
|
1,591.77
|
1,579.40
|
|
1,601.56
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.93
|
37.59
|
37.80
|
37.80
|
1,347.38
|
|
1,417.14
|
1,417.50
|
|
1,421.28
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.75
|
35.40
|
35.16
|
35.10
|
1,218.38
|
|
1,288.56
|
1,276.31
|
|
1,274.13
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.64
|
28.40
|
28.39
|
28.45
|
912.12
|
|
934.36
|
939.71
|
|
950.23
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16.59
|
17.42
|
17.00
|
16.86
|
428.02
|
|
451.18
|
436.90
|
|
426.56
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25.21
|
27.23
|
26.66
|
26.58
|
804.20
|
|
890.42
|
863.78
|
|
855.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted
[2007=100]
|
|
|
Index of aggregate weekly hours1
|
|
|
Index of aggregate weekly payrolls2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
Industry
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
from:
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
|
|
June
|
|
June
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020p
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
110.5
|
|
97.4
|
101.2
|
102.2
|
|
1.0
|
148.2
|
|
138.2
|
141.8
|
143.6
|
1.3
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
96.3
|
|
85.9
|
88.6
|
89.7
|
|
1.2
|
126.5
|
|
117.0
|
119.9
|
121.9
|
1.7
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
106.8
|
|
85.3
|
85.6
|
85.5
|
|
-0.1
|
146.3
|
|
120.8
|
121.0
|
120.6
|
-0.3
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
101.1
|
|
94.0
|
96.2
|
96.5
|
|
0.3
|
135.1
|
|
128.7
|
132.2
|
133.0
|
0.6
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
93.4
|
|
81.7
|
84.8
|
86.5
|
|
2.0
|
120.5
|
|
110.2
|
112.9
|
115.9
|
2.7
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
92.9
|
|
79.2
|
83.0
|
85.1
|
|
2.5
|
120.4
|
|
107.3
|
110.6
|
114.2
|
3.3
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94.4
|
|
86.2
|
88.1
|
88.8
|
|
0.8
|
121.0
|
|
116.4
|
117.8
|
119.1
|
1.1
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
114.7
|
|
100.5
|
104.5
|
105.7
|
|
1.1
|
155.0
|
|
144.6
|
148.2
|
150.2
|
1.3
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . .
|
103.0
|
|
93.0
|
96.7
|
96.9
|
|
0.2
|
134.9
|
|
127.2
|
130.7
|
132.4
|
1.3
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
101.1
|
|
93.2
|
94.8
|
95.2
|
|
0.4
|
132.7
|
|
126.7
|
128.0
|
129.2
|
0.9
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
97.0
|
|
86.6
|
91.9
|
91.4
|
|
-0.5
|
126.5
|
|
118.7
|
125.1
|
126.8
|
1.4
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . .
|
123.4
|
|
110.4
|
113.2
|
114.6
|
|
1.2
|
156.6
|
|
144.3
|
145.6
|
148.1
|
1.7
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
99.9
|
|
99.0
|
98.6
|
98.9
|
|
0.3
|
137.1
|
|
140.7
|
141.2
|
141.9
|
0.5
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94.6
|
|
85.6
|
85.7
|
85.0
|
|
-0.8
|
142.4
|
|
133.0
|
132.5
|
133.5
|
0.8
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
107.5
|
|
106.0
|
105.8
|
106.3
|
|
0.5
|
150.7
|
|
155.5
|
155.9
|
156.7
|
0.5
|
Professional and business services. . . . .
|
120.8
|
|
110.8
|
112.3
|
113.3
|
|
0.9
|
165.0
|
|
158.8
|
159.9
|
161.0
|
0.7
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . .
|
130.4
|
|
119.2
|
123.0
|
125.3
|
|
1.9
|
173.4
|
|
162.9
|
168.0
|
171.5
|
2.1
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
121.7
|
|
73.6
|
87.5
|
90.4
|
|
3.3
|
162.8
|
|
103.4
|
120.0
|
123.0
|
2.5
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
108.6
|
|
90.8
|
96.5
|
98.7
|
|
2.3
|
150.1
|
|
135.5
|
141.0
|
143.7
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate hours. Aggregate hours estimates are the product of estimates of average weekly hours and employment.
-
The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate weekly payrolls. Aggregate payrolls estimates are the product of estimates of average hourly earnings, average weekly hours, and employment.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted
|
|
Women employees (in thousands)
|
|
Percent of all employees
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
|
2020p
|
Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75,319
|
65,388
|
68,250
|
69,389
|
49.9
|
49.2
|
49.5
|
|
49.7
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
62,275
|
53,186
|
55,997
|
56,911
|
48.5
|
47.6
|
48.1
|
|
48.2
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,723
|
4,333
|
4,483
|
4,497
|
22.4
|
22.4
|
22.5
|
|
22.6
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
97
|
94
|
93
|
93
|
13.2
|
14.8
|
14.8
|
|
15.0
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
975
|
933
|
952
|
953
|
13.0
|
13.3
|
13.3
|
|
13.2
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,651
|
3,306
|
3,438
|
3,451
|
28.4
|
28.2
|
28.4
|
|
28.5
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,944
|
1,741
|
1,833
|
1,840
|
24.1
|
24.0
|
24.2
|
|
24.3
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,707
|
1,565
|
1,605
|
1,611
|
35.7
|
35.1
|
35.5
|
|
35.5
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
57,552
|
48,853
|
51,514
|
52,414
|
53.6
|
52.9
|
53.3
|
|
53.5
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,088
|
9,517
|
10,075
|
10,241
|
40.0
|
38.3
|
39.0
|
|
39.2
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,777.9
|
1,645.4
|
1,674.5
|
1,680.5
|
30.1
|
29.6
|
29.8
|
|
29.9
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,741.0
|
6,512.5
|
7,017.4
|
7,174.5
|
49.6
|
47.6
|
48.4
|
|
48.6
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,436.5
|
1,227.0
|
1,251.5
|
1,253.0
|
25.6
|
24.1
|
24.2
|
|
24.1
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
132.5
|
132.5
|
131.7
|
132.6
|
24.1
|
24.5
|
24.5
|
|
24.7
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,138
|
1,024
|
1,037
|
1,022
|
39.8
|
39.9
|
40.2
|
|
39.9
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,958
|
4,852
|
4,863
|
4,872
|
56.6
|
56.5
|
56.5
|
|
56.5
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,725
|
8,796
|
8,977
|
9,103
|
45.6
|
45.3
|
45.5
|
|
45.7
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
18,709
|
17,039
|
17,546
|
17,706
|
77.3
|
76.8
|
77.1
|
|
77.1
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,781
|
5,194
|
6,332
|
6,678
|
53.1
|
52.2
|
53.1
|
|
53.3
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,153
|
2,431
|
2,684
|
2,792
|
53.4
|
50.5
|
52.0
|
|
52.5
|
Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,044
|
12,202
|
12,253
|
12,478
|
57.8
|
57.4
|
57.5
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1
[In thousands]
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
105,604
|
90,081
|
94,378
|
95,748
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,093
|
13,609
|
14,115
|
14,135
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
540
|
442
|
438
|
428
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,586
|
5,158
|
5,291
|
5,291
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,967
|
8,009
|
8,386
|
8,416
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,549
|
4,806
|
5,131
|
5,149
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,418
|
3,203
|
3,255
|
3,267
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
90,511
|
76,472
|
80,263
|
81,613
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23,432
|
20,852
|
21,730
|
21,961
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,738.1
|
4,410.6
|
4,458.7
|
4,459.2
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,332.0
|
11,624.0
|
12,370.0
|
12,569.6
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,921.1
|
4,385.7
|
4,474.7
|
4,502.6
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
440.7
|
431.9
|
426.4
|
429.1
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,306
|
2,028
|
2,033
|
2,040
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,768
|
6,562
|
6,572
|
6,582
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,343
|
15,446
|
15,718
|
15,896
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,261
|
19,389
|
19,867
|
20,084
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,515
|
8,319
|
10,159
|
10,738
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,886
|
3,876
|
4,184
|
4,312
|
|
|
|
|
-
Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1
|
Industry
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS
|
|
|
|
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.5
|
34.1
|
34.0
|
34.0
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.0
|
39.5
|
39.8
|
40.2
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47.2
|
43.7
|
44.1
|
44.2
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
39.6
|
39.4
|
39.4
|
39.4
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.5
|
39.4
|
39.8
|
40.6
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.8
|
39.4
|
39.7
|
40.8
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40.9
|
39.4
|
39.9
|
40.1
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32.3
|
33.1
|
33.0
|
32.9
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.7
|
34.2
|
34.1
|
34.1
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38.6
|
37.6
|
37.9
|
38.1
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.2
|
31.3
|
31.0
|
30.9
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37.7
|
37.9
|
38.1
|
38.5
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42.0
|
41.9
|
42.3
|
42.6
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.1
|
35.9
|
36.1
|
36.0
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.8
|
37.0
|
36.9
|
37.0
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.4
|
35.8
|
35.8
|
35.8
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32.1
|
32.1
|
32.6
|
32.7
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.6
|
24.3
|
24.2
|
24.0
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.8
|
31.8
|
31.7
|
31.3
|
AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.2
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
3.6
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.2
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.1
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
-
Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1
|
|
|
Average hourly earnings
|
|
|
Average weekly earnings
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
|
2020p
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
$23.54
|
$24.97
|
$24.74
|
$24.63
|
$788.59
|
|
$851.48
|
$841.16
|
|
$837.42
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.74
|
25.39
|
25.40
|
25.48
|
1,014.34
|
|
1,002.91
|
1,010.92
|
|
1,024.30
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.80
|
30.72
|
30.72
|
30.62
|
1,406.56
|
|
1,342.46
|
1,354.75
|
|
1,353.40
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28.45
|
28.97
|
29.31
|
29.29
|
1,126.62
|
|
1,141.42
|
1,154.81
|
|
1,154.03
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22.19
|
22.75
|
22.65
|
22.87
|
920.89
|
|
896.35
|
901.47
|
|
928.52
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23.09
|
23.61
|
23.52
|
23.82
|
965.16
|
|
930.23
|
933.74
|
|
971.86
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.68
|
21.46
|
21.29
|
21.33
|
845.81
|
|
845.52
|
849.47
|
|
855.33
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23.29
|
24.89
|
24.60
|
24.45
|
752.27
|
|
823.86
|
811.80
|
|
804.41
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
20.68
|
21.66
|
21.62
|
21.26
|
696.92
|
|
740.77
|
737.24
|
|
724.97
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26.05
|
26.96
|
26.84
|
26.82
|
1,005.53
|
|
1,013.70
|
1,017.24
|
|
1,021.84
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16.64
|
17.87
|
18.08
|
17.47
|
502.53
|
|
559.33
|
560.48
|
|
539.82
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
22.55
|
22.91
|
22.64
|
22.48
|
850.14
|
|
868.29
|
862.58
|
|
865.48
|
Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.75
|
37.82
|
38.51
|
38.51
|
1,543.50
|
|
1,584.66
|
1,628.97
|
|
1,640.53
|
Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.84
|
35.46
|
35.75
|
35.99
|
1,187.78
|
|
1,273.01
|
1,290.58
|
|
1,295.64
|
Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.71
|
29.09
|
29.03
|
29.18
|
1,019.73
|
|
1,076.33
|
1,071.21
|
|
1,079.66
|
Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.84
|
29.58
|
29.28
|
29.23
|
985.54
|
|
1,058.96
|
1,048.22
|
|
1,046.43
|
Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.39
|
25.29
|
25.26
|
25.24
|
782.92
|
|
811.81
|
823.48
|
|
825.35
|
Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14.49
|
14.51
|
14.53
|
14.50
|
356.45
|
|
352.59
|
351.63
|
|
348.00
|
Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21.37
|
22.95
|
22.52
|
22.43
|
658.20
|
|
729.81
|
713.88
|
|
702.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1
[2002=100]
|
|
|
Index of aggregate weekly hours2
|
|
|
Index of aggregate weekly payrolls3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
Industry
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
from:
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
from:
|
|
|
June
|
|
June
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020p
|
Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
117.9
|
|
102.4
|
106.9
|
108.5
|
|
1.5
|
185.5
|
|
170.8
|
176.8
|
178.6
|
1.0
|
Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94.6
|
|
82.1
|
85.8
|
86.8
|
|
1.2
|
143.3
|
|
127.7
|
133.5
|
135.5
|
1.5
|
Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
135.4
|
|
102.6
|
102.6
|
100.5
|
|
-2.0
|
234.7
|
|
183.4
|
183.4
|
179.0
|
-2.4
|
Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
110.8
|
|
101.8
|
104.4
|
104.4
|
|
0.0
|
170.1
|
|
159.2
|
165.2
|
165.1
|
-0.1
|
Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
85.4
|
|
72.4
|
76.6
|
78.4
|
|
2.3
|
124.0
|
|
107.8
|
113.5
|
117.3
|
3.3
|
Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
87.2
|
|
71.2
|
76.5
|
78.9
|
|
3.1
|
125.6
|
|
104.9
|
112.4
|
117.4
|
4.4
|
Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
82.4
|
|
74.4
|
76.5
|
77.2
|
|
0.9
|
120.4
|
|
112.8
|
115.1
|
116.3
|
1.0
|
Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
124.6
|
|
107.8
|
112.9
|
114.4
|
|
1.3
|
199.0
|
|
184.1
|
190.4
|
191.9
|
0.8
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . .
|
110.4
|
|
99.7
|
103.6
|
104.7
|
|
1.1
|
163.2
|
|
154.4
|
160.1
|
159.1
|
-0.6
|
Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
108.5
|
|
98.4
|
100.3
|
100.8
|
|
0.5
|
166.9
|
|
156.6
|
158.9
|
159.6
|
0.4
|
Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
101.9
|
|
92.1
|
97.0
|
98.3
|
|
1.3
|
145.3
|
|
141.0
|
150.3
|
147.1
|
-2.1
|
Transportation and warehousing. . . . . .
|
140.4
|
|
125.8
|
129.0
|
131.2
|
|
1.7
|
201.5