08/07/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Transmission of material in this news release is embargoed until

USDL-20-1503

8:30 a.m. (ET) Friday, August 7, 2020

THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION - JULY 2020

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to

10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care.

Chart 1. Unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, July 2018 - July 2020

Chart 2. Nonfarm payroll employment over-the-month change, seasonally adjusted, July 2018 - July 2020

Percent

16.0

14.0

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

Thousands

10,000

5,000

0

-5,000

-10,000

-15,000

-20,000

-25,000

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

This news release presents statistics from two monthly surveys. The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics. The establishment survey measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodology used in these two surveys, see the Technical Note.

Household Survey Data

In July, the unemployment rate declined by 0.9 percentage point to 10.2 percent, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 1.4 million to 16.3 million. Despite declines over the past 3 months, these measures are up by 6.7 percentage points and 10.6 million, respectively, since February. (See table A-1.

For more information about how the household survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.)

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates declined in July for adult men (9.4 percent), adult women (10.5 percent), teenagers (19.3 percent), Whites (9.2 percent), Asians (12.0 percent), and Hispanics (12.9 percent). The jobless rate for Blacks (14.6 percent) showed little change over the month. (See tables A-1,A-2, and A-3.)

The number of unemployed persons who were on temporary layoff decreased by 1.3 million in July to

  1. million, about half its April level. In July, the number of permanent job losers and the number of unemployed reentrants to the labor force were virtually unchanged over the month, at 2.9 million and
  1. million, respectively. (Reentrants are persons who previously worked but were not in the labor force prior to beginning their job search.) (See table A-11.)

Among the unemployed, those who were jobless less than 5 weeks increased by 364,000 to 3.2 million in July, and the number of persons jobless 15 to 26 weeks rose by 4.6 million to 6.5 million. By contrast, the number of unemployed persons who were jobless 5 to 14 weeks fell by 6.3 million to 5.2 million. The number of long-termunemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more), at 1.5 million, was little changed over the month. (See table A-12.)

The labor force participation rate, at 61.4 percent, changed little in July, following increases in May and June. Total employment, as measured by the household survey, rose by 1.4 million in July to 143.5 million. The employment-populationratio rose by 0.5 percentage point to 55.1 percent but remains lower than in February (61.1 percent). (See table A-1.)

In July, the number of persons who usually work part time rose by 803,000 to 24.0 million, while the number who usually work full time, at 119.5 million, was little changed. (See table A-9.)

The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) declined by 619,000 to 8.4 million in July, reflecting a decline in the number of people whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions (-658,000). The number of involuntary part-time workers is 4.1 million higher than in February. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs. This group includes persons who usually work full time and persons who usually work part time. (See table A-8.)

In July, the number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job declined by 463,000 to

7.7 million; this measure is 2.8 million higher than in February. These individuals were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work during the last 4 weeks or were unavailable to take a job. (See table A-1.)

Among those not in the labor force who currently want a job, persons marginally attached to the labor force fell by 492,000 to 2.0 million in July. These individuals were not in the labor force, wanted and were available for work, and had looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months but had not looked for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey. Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached who believed that no jobs were available for them, numbered 665,000 in July, essentially unchanged from the previous month. (See Summary table A.)

-2-

Establishment Survey Data

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, less than the increases of 4.8 million in June and 2.7 million in May. In July, nonfarm employment was lower than its February level by 12.9 million, or 8.4 percent. The largest employment increases in July occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care. (See table B-1. For more information about how the establishment survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.)

Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 592,000, accounting for about one-third of the gain in total nonfarm employment in July. Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 502,000, following gains of 2.9 million in May and June combined. Despite the gains over the last 3 months, employment in food services and drinking places is down by 2.6 million since February. Over the month, employment also rose in amusements, gambling, and recreation (+100,000).

Government employment rose by 301,000 in July but is 1.1 million below its February level. Typically, public-sector education employment declines in July (before seasonal adjustment). However, employment declines occurred earlier than usual this year due to the pandemic, resulting in unusually large July increases in local government education (+215,000) and state government education (+30,000) after seasonal adjustment. A July job gain in federal government (+27,000) reflected the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census.

In July, retail trade added 258,000 jobs. Employment in the industry is 913,000 lower than in February. In July, nearly half of the job gain in retail trade occurred in clothing and clothing accessories stores (+121,000). By contrast, the component of general merchandise stores that includes warehouse clubs and supercenters lost jobs (-64,000).

Employment in professional and business services increased in July (+170,000) but remains 1.6 million below its February level. The majority of July's gain occurred in temporary help services (+144,000).

In July, the other services industry added 149,000 jobs, with most of the increase occurring in personal and laundry services (+119,000). Since February, employment in other services is down by 627,000.

In July, health care added 126,000 jobs, with employment growth in offices of dentists (+45,000), hospitals (+27,000), offices of physicians (+26,000), and home health care services (+16,000). Job losses continued in nursing and residential care facilities (-28,000). Employment in health care is down by 797,000 since February.

In July, employment in social assistance increased by 66,000, with child day care services accounting for most of the gain (+45,000). Employment in social assistance is 460,000 lower than in February.

Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 38,000 in July, following an increase of 87,000 in June. Despite job gains over the past 2 months, employment in the industry is down by 470,000 since a recent peak in January. In July, employment rose in transit and ground passenger transportation (+20,000), air transportation (+16,000), and couriers and messengers (+9,000).

Manufacturing employment increased by 26,000 in July. An employment gain in motor vehicles and parts (+39,000) was partially offset by losses in fabricated metal products (-11,000), machinery (-7,000),

-3-

and computer and electronic products (-6,000). Although manufacturing has added 623,000 jobs over the past 3 months, employment is 740,000 lower than in February.

Financial activities added 21,000 jobs in July, with most of the gain in real estate and rental and leasing (+15,000). Since February, employment in financial activities is down by 216,000.

In July, construction employment changed little (+20,000), following job gains of 619,000 in May and June combined. However, employment in the industry remains 444,000 below its February level.

Mining continued to shed jobs in July (-7,000), reflecting a loss in support activities for mining (-11,000). Mining has lost 127,000 jobs since a recent peak in January 2019, although nearly three- fourths of this decline has occurred since February 2020.

In July, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 7 cents to $29.39, following large changes in recent months. Average hourly earnings of private-sectorproduction and nonsupervisory employees decreased by 11 cents to $24.63 in July. The large employment fluctuations-especially in lower-paidindustries-over the past several months complicate the analysis of recent trends in average hourly earnings. (See tables B-3 and B-8.)

The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours in July. In manufacturing, the workweek rose by 0.7 hour to 39.7 hours, and overtime increased by

0.3 hour to 2.8 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.0 hours. (See tables B-2 and B-7.)

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up by 26,000, from +2,699,000 to +2,725,000, and the change for June was revised down by 9,000, from +4,800,000 to +4,791,000. With these revisions, employment in May and June combined was 17,000 higher than previously reported. (Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.)

_____________

The Employment Situation for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

-4-

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on July 2020 Establishment and Household Survey Data

Data collection for both surveys was affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the establishment survey, approximately one-fifth of the establishments are assigned to four regional data collection centers for collection. Although these centers were closed, interviewers at these centers worked remotely to collect data by telephone. Additionally, BLS encouraged businesses to report electronically. The collection rate for the establishment survey-which had a longer-than-average collection period in July-was 78 percent, higher than the average for the 12 months ending in February 2020. The household survey is generally conducted through in-person and telephone interviews. However, for the safety of both interviewers and respondents, the vast majority of interviews were done by telephone, with in-person interviews conducted on an extremely limited basis in some areas of the country. The household survey response rate was 67 percent, up from the rate of 65 percent in June but much lower than the average rate of 83 percent for the 12 months prior to the pandemic.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits.

In the household survey, individuals are classified as employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on their answers to a series of questions about their activities during the survey reference week (July 12th through July 18th). Workers who indicate they were not working during the entire survey reference week and expect to be recalled to their jobs should be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff. As in recent months, a large number of persons were classified as unemployed on temporary layoff in July.

Since March, household survey interviewers have been instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to temporary, coronavirus-related business closures or cutbacks as unemployed on temporary layoff. BLS and Census Bureau analyses of the underlying data suggest that this group still may include some workers affected by the pandemic who should have been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff.

The share of responses that may have been misclassified was much smaller in June and July than in prior months.

For March through June, BLS published an estimate of what the unemployment rate would have been had misclassified workers been included. Repeating this same approach, the overall July unemployment rate would have been about 1 percentage point higher than reported. However, this represents the upper bound of our estimate of misclassification and probably overstates the size of the misclassification error.

According to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses.

More information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july- 2020.htm .

-5-

2020 Preliminary Benchmark Revision to Establishment Survey Data

to be released on August 19, 2020

Each year, the establishment survey estimates are benchmarked to comprehensive counts of employment from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for the month of March. These counts are derived from state unemployment insurance (UI) tax records that nearly all employers are required to file. On August 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), BLS will release the preliminary estimate of the upcoming annual benchmark revision. This is the same day that the first-quarter 2020 data from QCEW will be issued. Preliminary benchmark revisions for all major industry sectors, as well as total nonfarm and total private employment, will be available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesprelbmk.htm .

The final benchmark revision will be issued with the publication of the January 2021 Employment Situation news release in February 2021.

-6-

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Summary table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

July

May

June

July

Change from:

Category

June 2020-

2019

2020

2020

2020

July 2020

Employment status

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

259,225

260,047

260,204

260,373

169

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

163,373

158,227

159,932

159,870

-62

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.0

60.8

61.5

61.4

-0.1

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

157,346

137,242

142,182

143,532

1,350

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

60.7

52.8

54.6

55.1

0.5

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,027

20,985

17,750

16,338

-1,412

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.7

13.3

11.1

10.2

-0.9

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

95,852

101,820

100,273

100,503

230

Unemployment rates

Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.7

13.3

11.1

10.2

-0.9

Adult men (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

11.6

10.2

9.4

-0.8

Adult women (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

13.9

11.2

10.5

-0.7

Teenagers (16 to 19 years). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.7

29.9

23.2

19.3

-3.9

White. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

12.4

10.1

9.2

-0.9

Black or African American. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.9

16.8

15.4

14.6

-0.8

Asian. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.8

15.0

13.8

12.0

-1.8

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.5

17.6

14.5

12.9

-1.6

Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

11.6

9.7

9.1

-0.6

Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

19.9

16.6

15.4

-1.2

High school graduates, no college. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

15.3

12.1

10.8

-1.3

Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.2

13.3

10.9

10.0

-0.9

Bachelor's degree and higher. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.1

7.4

6.9

6.7

-0.2

Reason for unemployment

Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,796

18,291

14,272

12,924

-1,348

Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

832

554

565

571

6

Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,794

1,645

2,356

2,358

2

New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

597

536

563

513

-50

Duration of unemployment

Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,222

3,875

2,838

3,202

364

5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,795

14,814

11,496

5,169

-6,327

15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

909

1,078

1,903

6,484

4,581

27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,170

1,164

1,391

1,501

110

Employed persons at work part time

Part time for economic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,973

10,633

9,062

8,443

-619

Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,392

9,543

7,939

7,281

-658

Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,357

843

942

1,048

106

Part time for noneconomic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,448

14,394

17,137

17,792

655

Persons not in the labor force

Marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,436

2,394

2,471

1,979

-492

Discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

342

662

681

665

-16

NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

Summary table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted

Category

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

EMPLOYMENT BY SELECTED INDUSTRY

(Over-the-month change, in thousands)

Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

194

2,725

4,791

1,763

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

160

3,236

4,737

1,462

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

676

515

39

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-5

-20

-5

-7

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

456

163

20

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

240

357

26

Durable goods1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

143

290

15

Motor vehicles and parts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-3.3

39.1

210.8

39.3

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

97

67

11

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

151

2,560

4,222

1,423

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.3

23.4

63.0

-5.3

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.0

385.9

826.9

258.3

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-0.5

-25.1

87.0

37.9

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-0.9

-1.6

-3.2

0.3

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-3

-40

10

-15

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

19

23

21

Professional and business services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43

160

318

170

Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-4.6

46.9

143.8

143.7

Education and health services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73

388

567

215

Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45.9

359.4

462.9

191.4

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

1,405

1,981

592

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

245

349

149

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34

-511

54

301

(3-month average change, in thousands)

Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

154

-6,478

-4,424

3,093

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

142

-5,985

-3,954

3,145

WOMEN AND PRODUCTION AND NONSUPERVISORY EMPLOYEES

AS A PERCENT OF ALL EMPLOYEES2

Total nonfarm women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

49.9

49.2

49.5

49.7

Total private women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

48.5

47.6

48.1

48.2

Total private production and nonsupervisory employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

82.3

80.6

81.0

81.2

HOURS AND EARNINGS

ALL EMPLOYEES

Total private

Average weekly hours. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.3

34.7

34.6

34.5

Average hourly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$28.05

$29.70

$29.32

$29.39

Average weekly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$962.12

$1,030.59

$1,014.47

$1,013.96

Index of aggregate weekly hours (2007=100)3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.5

97.4

101.2

102.2

Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-0.2

4.5

3.9

1.0

Index of aggregate weekly payrolls (2007=100)4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

148.2

138.2

141.8

143.6

Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.1

3.3

2.6

1.3

DIFFUSION INDEX

(Over 1-month span)5

Total private (258 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.1

63.2

75.0

61.4

Manufacturing (76 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53.3

69.7

77.0

43.4

  • Includes other industries, not shown separately.
  • Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries.
  • The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding annual average aggregate hours.
  • The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding annual average aggregate weekly payrolls.
  • Figures are the percent of industries with employment increasing plus one-half of the industries with unchanged employment, where 50 percent indicates an equal balance between industries with increasing and decreasing employment.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Frequently Asked Questions about Employment and Unemployment Estimates

1. Why are there two monthly measures of employment?

The household survey and establishment survey both produce sample-based estimates of employment, and both have strengths and limitations. The establishment survey employment series has a smaller margin of error on the measurement of month-to-month change than the household survey because of its much larger sample size. An over-the-month employment change of about 100,000 is statistically significant in the establishment survey, while the threshold for a statistically significant change in the household survey is about 500,000. However, the household survey has a more expansive scope than the establishment survey because it includes self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, agricultural workers, and private household workers, who are excluded by the establishment survey. The household survey also provides estimates of employment for demographic groups. For more information on the differences between the two surveys, please visit https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/ces_cps_trends.htm.

2. Are undocumented immigrants counted in the surveys?

It is likely that both surveys include at least some undocumented immigrants. However, neither the establishment nor the household survey is designed to identify the legal status of workers. Therefore, it is not possible to determine how many are counted in either survey. The establishment survey does not collect data on the legal status of workers. The household survey does include questions which identify the foreign and native born, but it does not include questions about the legal status of the foreign born. Data on the foreign and native born are published each month in table A-7 of The Employment Situation news release.

3. Why does the establishment survey have revisions?

The establishment survey revises published estimates to improve its data series by incorporating additional information that was not available at the time of the initial publication of the estimates. The establishment survey revises its initial monthly estimates twice, in the immediately succeeding 2 months, to incorporate additional sample receipts from respondents in the survey and recalculated seasonal adjustment factors. For more information on the monthly revisions, please visit https://www.bls.gov/ces/cesrevinfo.htm.

On an annual basis, the establishment survey incorporates a benchmark revision that re-anchors estimates to nearly complete employment counts available from unemployment insurance tax records. The benchmark helps to control for sampling and modeling errors in the estimates. For more information on the annual benchmark revision, please visit https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbmart.htm.

4. Does the establishment survey sample include small firms?

Yes; about 40 percent of the establishment survey sample is comprised of business establishments with fewer than 20 employees. The establishment survey sample is designed to maximize the reliability of the statewide total nonfarm employment estimate; firms from all states, size classes, and industries are appropriately sampled to achieve that goal.

5. Does the establishment survey account for employment from new businesses?

Yes; monthly establishment survey estimates include an adjustment to account for the net employment change generated by business births and deaths. The adjustment comes from an econometric model that forecasts the monthly net jobs impact of business births and deaths based on the actual past values of the net impact that can be observed with a lag from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The establishment survey uses modeling rather than sampling for this purpose because the survey is not immediately able to bring new businesses into the sample. There is an unavoidable lag between the birth of a new firm and its appearance on the sampling frame and availability for selection. BLS adds new businesses to the survey twice a year.

6. Is the count of unemployed persons limited to just those people receiving unemployment insurance benefits?

No; the estimate of unemployment is based on a monthly sample survey of households. All persons who are without jobs and are actively seeking and available to work are included among the unemployed. (People on temporary layoff are included even if they do not actively seek work.) There is no requirement or question relating to unemployment insurance benefits in the monthly survey.

7. Does the official unemployment rate exclude people who want a job but are not currently looking for work?

Yes; however, there are separate estimates of persons outside the labor force who want a job, including those who are not currently looking because they believe no jobs are available (discouraged workers). In addition, alternative measures of labor underutilization (some of which include discouraged workers and other groups not officially counted as unemployed) are published each month in table A-15 of The Employment Situation news release. For more information about these alternative measures, please visit https://www.bls.gov/cps/lfcharacteristics.htm#altmeasures.

8. How can unusually severe weather affect employment and hours estimates?

In the establishment survey, the reference period is the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Unusually severe weather is more likely to have an impact on average weekly hours than on employment. Average weekly hours are estimated for paid time during the pay period, including pay for holidays, sick leave, or other time off. The impact of severe weather on hours estimates typically, but not always, results in a reduction in average weekly hours. For example, some employees may be off work for part of the pay period and not receive pay for the time missed, while some workers, such as those dealing with cleanup or repair, may work extra hours.

Typically, it is not possible to precisely quantify the effect of extreme weather on payroll employment estimates. In order for severe weather conditions to reduce employment estimates, employees have to be off work without pay for the entire pay period. Employees

who receive pay for any part of the pay period, even 1 hour, are counted in the payroll employment figures. For more information on how often employees are paid, please visit https://www.bls.gov/opub/btn/volume-3/how-frequently-do-private-businesses-pay-workers.htm.

In the household survey, the reference period is generally the calendar week that includes the 12th of the month. Persons who miss the entire week's work for weather-related events are counted as employed whether or not they are paid for the time off. The household survey collects data on the number of persons who had a job but were not at work due to bad weather. It also provides a measure of the number of persons who usually work full time but had reduced hours due to bad weather. Current and historical data are available on the household survey's most requested statistics page, please visit https://data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/surveymost?ln.

Technical Note

This news release presents statistics from two major surveys, the Current Population Survey (CPS; household survey) and the Current Employment Statistics survey (CES; establishment survey). The household survey provides information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment that appears in the "A" tables, marked HOUSEHOLD DATA. It is a sample survey of about 60,000 eligible households conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The establishment survey provides information on employment, hours, and earnings of employees on nonfarm payrolls; the data appear in the "B" tables, marked ESTABLISHMENT DATA. BLS collects these data each month from the payroll records of a sample of nonagricultural business establishments. Each month the CES program surveys about 145,000 businesses and government agencies, representing approximately 697,000 individual worksites, in order to provide detailed industry data on employment, hours, and earnings of workers on nonfarm payrolls. The active sample includes approximately one-third of all nonfarm payroll jobs.

For both surveys, the data for a given month relate to a particular week or pay period. In the household survey, the reference period is generally the calendar week that contains the 12th day of the month. In the establishment survey, the reference period is the pay period including the 12th, which may or may not correspond directly to the calendar week.

Coverage, definitions, and differences between surveys

Household survey. The sample is selected to reflect the entire civilian noninstitutional population. Based on responses to a series of questions on work and job search activities, each person 16 years and over in a sample household is classified as employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force.

People are classified as employed if they did any work at all as paid employees during the reference week; worked in their own business, profession, or on their own farm; or worked without pay at least 15 hours in a family business or farm. People are also counted as employed if they were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, bad weather, vacation, labor-management disputes, or personal reasons.

People are classified as unemployed if they meet all of the following criteria: they had no employment during the reference week; they were available for work at that time; and they made specific active efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons laid off from a job and expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The unemployment data derived from the household survey in no way depend upon the eligibility for or receipt of unemployment insurance benefits.

The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. Those persons not classified as employed or unemployed are not in the labor force. The

unemployment rate is the number unemployed as a percent of the labor force. The labor force participation rate is the labor force as a percent of the population, and the employment-populationratio is the employed as a percent of the population. Additional information about the household survey can be found at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm.

Establishment survey. The sample establishments are drawn from private nonfarm businesses such as factories, offices, and stores, as well as from federal, state, and local government entities. Employees on nonfarm payrolls are those who worked or received pay for any part of the reference pay period, including persons on paid leave. Persons are counted in each job they hold. Hours and earnings data are produced for the private sector for all employees and for production and nonsupervisory employees. Production and nonsupervisory employees are defined as production and related employees in manufacturing and mining and logging, construction workers in construction, and non-supervisory employees in private service-providing industries.

Industries are classified on the basis of an establishment's principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Additional information about the establishment survey can be found at www.bls.gov/ces/.

Differences in employment estimates. The numerous conceptual and methodological differences between the household and establishment surveys result in important distinctions in the employment estimates derived from the surveys. Among these are:

  • The household survey includes agricultural workers, self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, and private household workers among the employed. These groups are excluded from the establishment survey.
  • The household survey includes people on unpaid leave among the employed. The establishment survey does not.
  • The household survey is limited to workers 16 years of age and older. The establishment survey is not limited by age.
  • The household survey has no duplication of individuals, because individuals are counted only once, even if they hold more than one job. In the establishment survey, employees working at more than one job and thus appearing on more than one payroll are counted separately for each appearance.

Seasonal adjustment

Over the course of a year, the size of the nation's labor force and the levels of employment and unemployment undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These events may result from seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, and the opening and closing of schools. The effect of such seasonal variation can be very large.

Because these seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make nonseasonal developments, such as declines in employment or increases in the participation of women in the labor force, easier to spot. For example, in the household survey, the large number of youth entering the labor force each June is likely to obscure any other changes that have taken place relative to May, making it difficult to determine if the level of economic activity has risen or declined. Similarly, in the establishment survey, payroll employment in education declines by about 20 percent at the end of the spring term and later rises with the start of the fall term, obscuring the underlying employment trends in the industry. Because seasonal employment changes at the end and beginning of the school year can be estimated, the statistics can be adjusted to make underlying employment patterns more discernable. The seasonally adjusted figures provide a more useful tool with which to analyze changes in month-to-month economic activity.

Many seasonally adjusted series are independently adjusted in both the household and establishment surveys. However, the adjusted series for many major estimates, such as total payroll employment, employment in most major sectors, total employment, and unemployment are computed by aggregating independently adjusted component series. For example, total unemployment is derived by summing the adjusted series for four major age-sex components; this differs from the unemployment estimate that would be obtained by directly adjusting the total or by combining the duration, reasons, or more detailed age categories. Percentage distributions of unemployment by reason and duration are derived from the sum of the independently seasonally adjusted component series, and will not necessarily match calculations made using the seasonally adjusted total unemployment level. Additional information about seasonal adjustment in the household survey can be found at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#sa.

For both the household and establishment surveys, a concurrent seasonal adjustment methodology is used in which new seasonal factors are calculated each month using all relevant data, up to and including the data for the current month. In the household survey, new seasonal factors are used to adjust only the current month's data. In the establishment survey, however, new seasonal factors are used each month to adjust the three most recent monthly estimates. The prior 2 months are routinely revised to incorporate additional sample reports and recalculated seasonal adjustment factors. In both surveys, 5-year revisions to historical data are made once a year.

Reliability of the estimates

Statistics based on the household and establishment surveys are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.

For example, the confidence interval for the monthly change in total nonfarm employment from the establishment survey is on the order of plus or minus 110,000. Suppose the estimate of nonfarm employment increases by 50,000 from one month to the next. The 90-percent confidence interval on the monthly change would range from -60,000 to +160,000 (50,000 +/- 110,000). These figures do not mean that the sample results are off by these magnitudes, but rather that there is about a 90-percent chance that the true over-the- month change lies within this interval. Since this range includes values of less than zero, we could not say with confidence that nonfarm employment had, in fact, increased that month. If, however, the reported nonfarm employment rise was 250,000, then all of the values within the 90-percent confidence interval would be greater than zero. In this case, it is likely (at least a 90-percent chance) that nonfarm employment had, in fact, risen that month. At an unemployment rate of around 6.0 percent, the 90-percent confidence interval for the monthly change in unemployment as measured by the household survey is about +/- 300,000, and for the monthly change in the unemployment rate it is about +/- 0.2 percentage point.

In general, estimates involving many individuals or establishments have lower standard errors (relative to the size of the estimate) than estimates which are based on a small number of observations. The precision of estimates also is improved when the data are cumulated over time, such as for quarterly and annual averages.

The household and establishment surveys are also affected by nonsampling error, which can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information on a timely basis, mistakes made by respondents, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

For example, in the establishment survey, estimates for the most recent 2 months are based on incomplete returns; for this reason, these estimates are labeled preliminary in the tables. It is only after two successive revisions to a monthly estimate, when nearly all sample reports have been received, that the estimate is considered final.

Another major source of nonsampling error in the establishment survey is the inability to capture, on a timely

basis, employment generated by new firms. To correct for this systematic underestimation of employment growth, an estimation procedure with two components is used to account for business births. The first component excludes employment losses from business deaths from sample-based estimation in order to offset the missing employment gains from business births. This is incorporated into the sample- based estimation procedure by simply not reflecting sample units going out of business, but imputing to them the same employment trend as the other firms in the sample. This procedure accounts for most of the net birth/death employment.

The second component is an ARIMA time series model designed to estimate the residual net birth/death employment not accounted for by the imputation. The historical time series used to create and test the ARIMA model was derived from the unemployment insurance universe micro-level database, and reflects the actual residual net of births and deaths over the past 5 years.

The sample-based estimates from the establishment survey are adjusted once a year (on a lagged basis) to universe counts of payroll employment obtained from administrative records of the unemployment insurance program. The difference between the March sample-based employment estimates and the March universe counts is known as a benchmark revision, and serves as a rough proxy for total survey error. The new benchmarks also incorporate changes in the classification of industries. Over the past decade, absolute benchmark revisions for total nonfarm employment have averaged 0.2 percent, with a range from -0.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

Other information

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted1

Employment status, sex, and age

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

TOTAL

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

259,225

260,204

260,373

259,225

259,758

259,896

260,047

260,204

260,373

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

164,941

160,883

161,374

163,373

162,913

156,481

158,227

159,932

159,870

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.6

61.8

62.0

63.0

62.7

60.2

60.8

61.5

61.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

158,385

142,811

144,492

157,346

155,772

133,403

137,242

142,182

143,532

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61.1

54.9

55.5

60.7

60.0

51.3

52.8

54.6

55.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,556

18,072

16,882

6,027

7,140

23,078

20,985

17,750

16,338

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.0

11.2

10.5

3.7

4.4

14.7

13.3

11.1

10.2

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94,284

99,321

98,998

95,852

96,845

103,415

101,820

100,273

100,503

Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,289

8,633

8,003

5,016

5,509

9,916

8,962

8,195

7,732

Men, 16 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125,378

125,860

125,944

125,378

125,639

125,707

125,782

125,860

125,944

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

88,025

85,429

85,685

86,793

86,123

83,139

83,900

84,596

84,533

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70.2

67.9

68.0

69.2

68.5

66.1

66.7

67.2

67.1

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84,798

76,425

77,375

83,589

82,357

71,916

73,702

75,629

76,212

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.6

60.7

61.4

66.7

65.6

57.2

58.6

60.1

60.5

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,227

9,004

8,310

3,204

3,765

11,223

10,199

8,967

8,321

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.7

10.5

9.7

3.7

4.4

13.5

12.2

10.6

9.8

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37,353

40,431

40,258

38,585

39,516

42,569

41,881

41,264

41,411

Men, 20 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

116,939

117,492

117,580

116,939

117,254

117,330

117,410

117,492

117,580

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84,284

82,203

82,353

83,771

83,176

80,461

81,057

81,995

81,904

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.1

70.0

70.0

71.6

70.9

68.6

69.0

69.8

69.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81,561

74,002

74,756

80,975

79,832

69,977

71,672

73,641

74,184

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

69.7

63.0

63.6

69.2

68.1

59.6

61.0

62.7

63.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,723

8,201

7,597

2,796

3,344

10,483

9,385

8,354

7,720

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.2

10.0

9.2

3.3

4.0

13.0

11.6

10.2

9.4

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32,655

35,289

35,227

33,168

34,078

36,870

36,352

35,497

35,676

Women, 16 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

133,847

134,344

134,429

133,847

134,119

134,189

134,265

134,344

134,429

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76,916

75,454

75,689

76,580

76,790

73,343

74,327

75,336

75,337

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57.5

56.2

56.3

57.2

57.3

54.7

55.4

56.1

56.0

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73,587

66,386

67,117

73,757

73,415

61,487

63,540

66,552

67,320

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55.0

49.4

49.9

55.1

54.7

45.8

47.3

49.5

50.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,329

9,068

8,572

2,823

3,375

11,855

10,787

8,783

8,017

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.3

12.0

11.3

3.7

4.4

16.2

14.5

11.7

10.6

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56,931

58,890

58,740

57,267

57,329

60,847

59,938

59,009

59,092

Women, 20 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125,604

126,155

126,243

125,604

125,915

125,991

126,072

126,155

126,243

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73,269

72,214

72,404

73,585

73,840

70,913

71,558

72,580

72,720

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58.3

57.2

57.4

58.6

58.6

56.3

56.8

57.5

57.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70,415

63,925

64,384

71,120

70,886

59,947

61,638

64,426

65,113

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56.1

50.7

51.0

56.6

56.3

47.6

48.9

51.1

51.6

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,853

8,289

8,020

2,465

2,954

10,966

9,920

8,154

7,607

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.9

11.5

11.1

3.3

4.0

15.5

13.9

11.2

10.5

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52,336

53,940

53,839

52,019

52,075

55,079

54,514

53,575

53,523

Both sexes, 16 to 19 years

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,682

16,557

16,550

16,682

16,590

16,574

16,566

16,557

16,550

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,389

6,466

6,618

6,017

5,897

5,108

5,612

5,356

5,245

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.3

39.1

40.0

36.1

35.5

30.8

33.9

32.3

31.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,409

4,884

5,353

5,250

5,054

3,479

3,932

4,114

4,235

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.4

29.5

32.3

31.5

30.5

21.0

23.7

24.8

25.6

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

980

1,582

1,265

767

843

1,628

1,681

1,242

1,011

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13.3

24.5

19.1

12.7

14.3

31.9

29.9

23.2

19.3

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,293

10,092

9,932

10,665

10,693

11,467

10,953

11,201

11,304

  • The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted1

Employment status, race, sex, and age

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

WHITE

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

200,843

201,233

201,319

200,843

201,023

201,082

201,154

201,233

201,319

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

127,549

124,744

124,664

126,398

126,021

121,242

122,661

124,009

123,618

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.5

62.0

61.9

62.9

62.7

60.3

61.0

61.6

61.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

122,968

112,020

112,913

122,213

121,042

104,065

107,499

111,538

112,226

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

61.2

55.7

56.1

60.8

60.2

51.8

53.4

55.4

55.7

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,580

12,725

11,752

4,185

4,979

17,176

15,162

12,470

11,392

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

10.2

9.4

3.3

4.0

14.2

12.4

10.1

9.2

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73,294

76,488

76,655

74,445

75,002

79,840

78,493

77,224

77,701

Men, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66,301

64,888

64,672

65,988

65,522

63,645

64,125

64,688

64,420

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.1

70.3

70.1

71.7

71.1

69.1

69.5

70.1

69.8

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64,399

59,214

59,432

64,007

63,120

55,776

57,263

58,898

59,054

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70.0

64.2

64.4

69.6

68.5

60.5

62.1

63.8

64.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,902

5,674

5,240

1,980

2,402

7,869

6,862

5,790

5,367

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.9

8.7

8.1

3.0

3.7

12.4

10.7

9.0

8.3

Women, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55,479

54,800

54,843

55,726

55,878

53,634

54,294

55,147

55,124

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57.4

56.6

56.6

57.7

57.8

55.4

56.1

56.9

56.9

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53,481

48,957

49,214

54,060

53,878

45,563

47,195

49,440

49,822

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55.4

50.6

50.8

56.0

55.7

47.1

48.8

51.1

51.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,998

5,843

5,629

1,666

2,000

8,071

7,099

5,707

5,302

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

10.7

10.3

3.0

3.6

15.0

13.1

10.3

9.6

Both sexes, 16 to 19 years

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,768

5,056

5,150

4,684

4,621

3,963

4,242

4,174

4,074

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.1

41.6

42.4

38.3

38.0

32.6

34.9

34.4

33.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,088

3,848

4,266

4,145

4,043

2,727

3,041

3,201

3,350

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.6

31.7

35.1

33.9

33.2

22.4

25.0

26.4

27.6

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

680

1,208

884

539

578

1,236

1,202

973

724

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.8

23.9

17.2

11.5

12.5

31.2

28.3

23.3

17.8

BLACK OR AFRICAN AMERICAN

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33,045

33,323

33,353

33,045

33,238

33,267

33,294

33,323

33,353

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,942

20,134

20,321

20,722

20,596

19,487

19,858

20,010

20,094

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.4

60.4

60.9

62.7

62.0

58.6

59.6

60.0

60.2

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,622

17,019

17,283

19,502

19,208

16,240

16,523

16,927

17,161

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.4

51.1

51.8

59.0

57.8

48.8

49.6

50.8

51.5

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,319

3,115

3,038

1,220

1,387

3,247

3,334

3,083

2,933

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.3

15.5

15.0

5.9

6.7

16.7

16.8

15.4

14.6

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,103

13,189

13,031

12,323

12,642

13,780

13,436

13,313

13,258

Men, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,600

9,204

9,319

9,500

9,477

8,880

8,970

9,161

9,229

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

69.1

65.5

66.3

68.4

67.7

63.4

63.9

65.2

65.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,061

7,752

7,923

8,956

8,812

7,448

7,583

7,670

7,827

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65.3

55.2

56.4

64.5

63.0

53.2

54.1

54.6

55.7

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

540

1,453

1,396

543

665

1,432

1,388

1,492

1,402

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.6

15.8

15.0

5.7

7.0

16.1

15.5

16.3

15.2

Women, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,388

10,082

10,136

10,431

10,374

9,995

10,097

10,113

10,156

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62.2

59.8

60.0

62.5

61.7

59.4

59.9

60.0

60.2

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,800

8,661

8,702

9,893

9,830

8,351

8,426

8,693

8,785

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58.7

51.4

51.6

59.2

58.5

49.6

50.0

51.6

52.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

588

1,422

1,433

537

543

1,644

1,671

1,420

1,371

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.7

14.1

14.1

5.2

5.2

16.4

16.5

14.0

13.5

Both sexes, 16 to 19 years

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

954

848

866

792

745

612

791

735

709

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.8

35.1

35.9

32.2

30.7

25.2

32.7

30.4

29.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

762

607

657

653

566

441

515

564

549

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31.0

25.1

27.2

26.5

23.3

18.2

21.3

23.3

22.7

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

192

241

209

139

180

171

276

171

160

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.1

28.4

24.2

17.6

24.1

28.0

34.9

23.2

22.5

See footnotes at end of table.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age - Continued

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted1

Employment status, race, sex, and age

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

ASIAN

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,399

16,471

16,420

16,399

16,419

16,363

16,385

16,471

16,420

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,519

10,202

10,481

10,452

10,470

9,938

9,968

10,108

10,408

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64.1

61.9

63.8

63.7

63.8

60.7

60.8

61.4

63.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,205

8,786

9,207

10,163

10,037

8,499

8,475

8,717

9,163

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62.2

53.3

56.1

62.0

61.1

51.9

51.7

52.9

55.8

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

314

1,416

1,274

290

433

1,438

1,493

1,392

1,245

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

13.9

12.2

2.8

4.1

14.5

15.0

13.8

12.0

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,881

6,269

5,939

5,947

5,948

6,425

6,417

6,362

6,012

  • The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns.

NOTE: Estimates for the above race groups will not sum to totals shown in table A-1 because data are not presented for all races. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted1

Employment status, sex, and age

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

HISPANIC OR LATINO ETHNICITY

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43,537

44,132

44,212

43,537

43,895

43,975

44,053

44,132

44,212

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29,097

29,006

28,737

28,916

29,443

27,841

28,218

28,907

28,560

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66.8

65.7

65.0

66.4

67.1

63.3

64.1

65.5

64.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,733

24,794

24,998

27,610

27,672

22,579

23,241

24,711

24,885

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.7

56.2

56.5

63.4

63.0

51.3

52.8

56.0

56.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,365

4,212

3,739

1,305

1,771

5,263

4,977

4,195

3,675

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.7

14.5

13.0

4.5

6.0

18.9

17.6

14.5

12.9

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,440

15,126

15,475

14,622

14,452

16,133

15,834

15,225

15,652

Men, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,702

15,604

15,538

15,653

15,844

15,337

15,493

15,588

15,488

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.9

78.3

77.8

79.6

80.0

77.2

77.9

78.2

77.6

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,133

13,654

13,832

15,028

15,037

12,776

13,154

13,590

13,728

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.0

68.5

69.3

76.5

75.9

64.3

66.1

68.2

68.8

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

569

1,950

1,706

625

807

2,561

2,338

1,999

1,761

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

12.5

11.0

4.0

5.1

16.7

15.1

12.8

11.4

Women, 20 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,869

11,969

11,825

11,943

12,245

11,348

11,510

11,999

11,881

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.7

59.3

58.5

60.0

61.0

56.4

57.1

59.4

58.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,382

10,125

10,124

11,493

11,507

9,060

9,326

10,158

10,217

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57.2

50.1

50.0

57.8

57.3

45.0

46.3

50.3

50.5

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

487

1,844

1,701

450

738

2,288

2,184

1,841

1,664

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.1

15.4

14.4

3.8

6.0

20.2

19.0

15.3

14.0

Both sexes, 16 to 19 years

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,527

1,434

1,374

1,320

1,354

1,157

1,216

1,319

1,191

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.3

35.7

34.2

33.1

33.8

28.9

30.3

32.9

29.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,218

1,016

1,042

1,090

1,128

743

761

964

940

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.5

25.3

25.9

27.3

28.2

18.6

19.0

24.0

23.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

309

418

332

230

225

414

454

355

251

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.2

29.1

24.2

17.4

16.7

35.8

37.4

26.9

21.0

  • The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns.

NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Educational attainment

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Less than a high school diploma

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,812

8,537

8,093

9,974

9,251

8,595

8,212

8,342

8,255

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46.3

43.9

44.0

47.1

45.7

42.8

41.9

42.9

44.9

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,358

7,218

6,884

9,458

8,626

6,774

6,577

6,958

6,981

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.2

37.1

37.4

44.6

42.6

33.7

33.5

35.7

38.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

455

1,319

1,209

517

625

1,821

1,634

1,385

1,274

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.6

15.4

14.9

5.2

6.8

21.2

19.9

16.6

15.4

High school graduates, no college1

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36,303

33,324

33,934

36,324

35,232

33,252

33,792

33,598

33,942

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57.5

54.8

55.4

57.6

57.4

54.6

55.0

55.3

55.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35,005

29,355

30,274

35,018

33,687

27,505

28,605

29,519

30,266

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55.5

48.3

49.4

55.5

54.9

45.1

46.6

48.6

49.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,297

3,969

3,660

1,306

1,545

5,747

5,187

4,079

3,677

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

11.9

10.8

3.6

4.4

17.3

15.3

12.1

10.8

Some college or associate degree

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37,213

36,615

36,459

37,227

37,381

35,860

36,381

36,661

36,455

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65.0

63.8

63.4

65.0

64.7

62.5

63.3

63.8

63.4

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35,982

32,643

32,755

36,035

36,013

30,485

31,559

32,662

32,816

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62.8

56.9

57.0

62.9

62.3

53.1

54.9

56.9

57.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,230

3,972

3,704

1,192

1,368

5,376

4,821

3,999

3,639

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

10.8

10.2

3.2

3.7

15.0

13.3

10.9

10.0

Bachelor's degree and higher2

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58,303

61,339

61,410

58,702

60,487

60,127

60,442

61,861

61,847

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.0

72.1

71.6

73.5

73.0

71.6

71.9

72.7

72.1

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

56,844

57,043

57,072

57,445

59,000

55,084

55,992

57,614

57,710

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

71.1

67.1

66.6

71.9

71.2

65.6

66.6

67.7

67.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,459

4,296

4,338

1,257

1,487

5,043

4,450

4,247

4,137

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.5

7.0

7.1

2.1

2.5

8.4

7.4

6.9

6.7

  • Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
  • Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals for those 25 years and over because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

Total

Men

Women

Employment status, veteran status, and period of service

July

July

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

VETERANS, 18 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18,805

18,450

16,920

16,546

1,885

1,904

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,287

8,853

8,210

7,838

1,077

1,015

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

49.4

48.0

48.5

47.4

57.1

53.3

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,970

8,153

7,948

7,247

1,022

906

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.7

44.2

47.0

43.8

54.2

47.6

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316

699

262

591

54

108

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.4

7.9

3.2

7.5

5.0

10.7

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,518

9,597

8,710

8,708

808

889

Gulf War-era II veterans

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,374

4,572

3,656

3,806

718

765

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,536

3,600

3,040

3,132

495

468

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.8

78.7

83.2

82.3

69.0

61.1

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,407

3,304

2,928

2,873

479

431

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.9

72.3

80.1

75.5

66.8

56.2

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

128

296

112

259

16

37

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

8.2

3.7

8.3

3.2

7.9

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

838

972

616

674

222

298

Gulf War-era I veterans

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,030

2,993

2,518

2,495

512

499

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,309

2,257

1,973

1,924

336

333

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76.2

75.4

78.4

77.1

65.5

66.8

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,234

2,099

1,913

1,810

321

289

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.7

70.1

76.0

72.5

62.7

58.0

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75

158

60

114

14

44

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.2

7.0

3.1

5.9

4.3

13.2

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

721

736

545

571

177

166

World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era veterans

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,196

6,809

6,948

6,571

248

238

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,479

1,189

1,439

1,159

41

31

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.6

17.5

20.7

17.6

16.3

12.8

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,425

1,091

1,391

1,074

34

18

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.8

16.0

20.0

16.3

13.9

7.4

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54

98

48

85

6

13

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.7

8.3

3.4

7.4

-

-

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,717

5,620

5,509

5,412

207

207

Veterans of other service periods

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,205

4,076

3,798

3,674

407

402

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,963

1,807

1,758

1,623

205

184

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46.7

44.3

46.3

44.2

50.4

45.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,904

1,660

1,717

1,490

187

169

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45.3

40.7

45.2

40.6

46.0

42.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59

147

41

133

18

14

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

8.1

2.3

8.2

8.7

7.9

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,242

2,269

2,040

2,051

202

218

NONVETERANS, 18 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

231,909

233,036

104,120

104,921

127,789

128,115

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

153,054

149,881

78,490

76,557

74,564

73,325

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66.0

64.3

75.4

73.0

58.3

57.2

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

147,260

134,215

75,735

69,143

71,525

65,072

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.5

57.6

72.7

65.9

56.0

50.8

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,794

15,667

2,755

7,414

3,040

8,252

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.8

10.5

3.5

9.7

4.1

11.3

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

78,855

83,154

25,630

28,364

53,225

54,790

NOTE: Veterans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were not on active duty at the time of the survey. Nonveterans never served on active duty in the

U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans could have served anywhere in the world during these periods of service: Gulf War era II (September 2001-present), Gulf War era I (August 1990-August 2001), Vietnam era (August 1964-April 1975), Korean War (July 1950-January 1955), World War II (December 1941-December 1946), and other service periods (all other time periods). Veterans who served in more than one wartime period are classiﬁed only in the most recent one. Veterans who served during one of the selected wartime periods and another period are classiﬁed only in the wartime period. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Updated population controls introduced with the release of January 2020 data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

Persons with a disability

Persons with no disability

Employment status, sex, and age

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

TOTAL, 16 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29,847

28,980

229,378

231,392

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,218

5,862

158,724

155,512

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.8

20.2

69.2

67.2

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,744

5,025

152,641

139,467

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.2

17.3

66.5

60.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

474

837

6,082

16,045

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.6

14.3

3.8

10.3

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23,629

23,118

70,655

75,880

Men, 16 to 64 years

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,610

2,589

79,382

77,256

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.5

35.5

84.0

82.1

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,402

2,256

76,526

69,751

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.6

31.0

81.0

74.1

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

208

334

2,856

7,505

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8.0

12.9

3.6

9.7

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,532

4,698

15,078

16,822

Women, 16 to 64 years

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,455

2,180

69,725

68,841

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31.8

30.4

71.9

70.8

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,232

1,807

66,764

61,163

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.9

25.2

68.9

62.9

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

223

372

2,962

7,678

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9.1

17.1

4.2

11.2

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,276

4,985

27,203

28,374

Both sexes, 65 years and over

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,152

1,093

9,616

9,415

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.7

7.5

25.3

23.5

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,110

962

9,351

8,553

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.4

6.6

24.6

21.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43

131

265

863

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.7

12.0

2.8

9.2

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,820

13,435

28,373

30,684

NOTE: A person with a disability has at least one of the following conditions: is deaf or has serious difficulty hearing; is blind or has serious difficulty seeing even when wearing glasses; has serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition; has serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs; has difficulty dressing or bathing; or has difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor's office or shopping because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

Total

Men

Women

Employment status and nativity

July

July

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Foreign born, 16 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42,715

42,079

20,687

20,322

22,028

21,757

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,982

27,349

16,153

15,532

11,829

11,817

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65.5

65.0

78.1

76.4

53.7

54.3

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,140

23,946

15,757

13,867

11,383

10,079

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.5

56.9

76.2

68.2

51.7

46.3

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

842

3,404

397

1,666

445

1,738

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

12.4

2.5

10.7

3.8

14.7

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,733

14,730

4,534

4,789

10,199

9,940

Native born, 16 years and over

Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

216,509

218,294

104,690

105,622

111,819

112,672

Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

136,959

134,025

71,872

70,153

65,087

63,872

Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.3

61.4

68.7

66.4

58.2

56.7

Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

131,245

120,546

69,041

63,508

62,204

57,038

Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

60.6

55.2

65.9

60.1

55.6

50.6

Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,714

13,479

2,831

6,644

2,884

6,834

Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.2

10.1

3.9

9.5

4.4

10.7

Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79,550

84,269

32,819

35,469

46,732

48,799

NOTE: The foreign born are those residing in the United States who were not U.S. citizens at birth. That is, they were born outside the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam, to parents neither of whom was a U.S. citizen. The native born are persons who were born in the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam or who were born abroad of at least one parent who was a U.S. citizen. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status

[In thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Category

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

CLASS OF WORKER

Agriculture and related industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,569

2,353

2,271

2,400

2,399

2,424

2,341

2,298

2,129

Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,707

1,547

1,518

1,583

1,715

1,695

1,568

1,530

1,448

Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . .

821

769

714

785

660

701

738

716

677

Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

37

39

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nonagricultural industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

155,816

140,458

142,221

155,035

153,359

131,052

134,965

139,943

141,486

Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

146,774

131,946

133,580

146,004

144,494

123,401

126,942

131,444

132,893

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,006

20,466

19,619

20,877

21,081

19,156

19,692

20,889

20,594

Private industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

126,768

111,480

113,961

125,099

123,412

104,200

107,228

110,579

112,358

Private households. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

808

564

708

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125,960

110,916

113,253

124,303

122,693

103,713

106,723

110,039

111,662

Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . .

8,995

8,449

8,558

8,942

8,818

7,544

7,945

8,376

8,557

Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46

64

82

-

-

-

-

-

-

PERSONS AT WORK PART TIME2

All industries

Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,102

9,306

8,572

3,973

5,765

10,887

10,633

9,062

8,443

Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,387

8,043

7,280

2,392

4,043

9,939

9,543

7,939

7,281

Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,374

978

1,034

1,357

1,321

697

843

942

1,048

Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,038

16,210

16,384

21,448

20,601

12,355

14,394

17,137

17,792

Nonagricultural industries

Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,017

9,210

8,521

3,876

5,681

10,730

10,485

8,961

8,382

Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,329

7,966

7,239

2,328

3,965

9,780

9,408

7,860

7,234

Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,354

974

1,026

1,344

1,312

695

836

941

1,047

Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,656

15,868

15,998

21,057

20,236

11,971

14,009

16,793

17,404

  • Includes self-employed workers whose businesses are incorporated.
  • Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the survey reference week and excludes employed persons who were absent from their jobs for the entire week.
  • Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for an economic reason such as slack work or unfavorable business conditions, inability to ﬁnd full-time work, or seasonal declines in demand.
  • Refers to persons who usually work part time for noneconomic reasons such as childcare problems, family or personal obligations, school or training, retirement or Social Security limits on earnings, and other reasons. This excludes persons who usually work full time but worked only 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for reasons such as vacations, holidays, illness, and bad weather.

- Data not available.

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-9. Selected employment indicators

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Characteristic

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

AGE AND SEX

Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

158,385

142,811

144,492

157,346

155,772

133,403

137,242

142,182

143,532

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,409

4,884

5,353

5,250

5,054

3,479

3,932

4,114

4,235

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,154

1,744

2,124

1,725

1,800

1,302

1,420

1,501

1,727

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,254

3,139

3,229

3,566

3,269

2,154

2,495

2,649

2,581

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

151,976

137,927

139,139

152,096

150,719

129,924

133,310

138,068

139,297

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,787

11,669

12,154

14,223

13,428

10,023

10,608

11,249

11,593

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

137,189

126,259

126,985

137,921

137,392

119,906

122,691

126,771

127,741

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99,911

92,407

92,504

100,439

100,313

87,769

89,943

92,702

93,068

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35,369

32,009

31,962

35,506

35,501

30,453

31,299

32,028

32,105

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32,904

30,909

31,215

33,082

33,168

29,607

30,088

30,991

31,398

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31,638

29,489

29,327

31,851

31,644

27,709

28,555

29,683

29,565

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37,278

33,851

34,481

37,482

37,079

32,137

32,748

34,069

34,673

Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84,798

76,425

77,375

83,589

82,357

71,916

73,702

75,629

76,212

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,237

2,423

2,619

2,614

2,525

1,939

2,030

1,988

2,028

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,115

878

985

859

817

632

659

714

753

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,123

1,545

1,634

1,768

1,715

1,277

1,355

1,302

1,297

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81,561

74,002

74,756

80,975

79,832

69,977

71,672

73,641

74,184

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,620

5,997

6,347

7,220

6,818

5,222

5,445

5,726

5,949

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73,941

68,005

68,409

73,775

73,159

64,758

66,271

67,865

68,243

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53,775

49,575

49,744

53,706

53,374

47,236

48,488

49,471

49,683

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,143

17,079

17,062

19,104

19,002

16,396

16,822

16,987

17,019

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,842

16,644

16,911

17,796

17,790

16,049

16,335

16,582

16,867

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,789

15,852

15,771

16,807

16,582

14,792

15,330

15,903

15,796

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,166

18,430

18,665

20,068

19,785

17,522

17,783

18,394

18,560

Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73,587

66,386

67,117

73,757

73,415

61,487

63,540

66,552

67,320

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,172

2,461

2,734

2,637

2,529

1,541

1,902

2,126

2,207

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,040

866

1,139

866

983

670

761

788

974

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,132

1,595

1,595

1,797

1,554

877

1,140

1,347

1,284

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70,415

63,925

64,384

71,120

70,886

59,947

61,638

64,426

65,113

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,168

5,671

5,807

7,003

6,610

4,801

5,163

5,523

5,644

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63,248

58,254

58,577

64,146

64,232

55,147

56,420

58,906

59,498

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46,136

42,832

42,761

46,733

46,939

40,533

41,455

43,231

43,385

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,225

14,930

14,900

16,403

16,499

14,058

14,478

15,041

15,086

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,062

14,265

14,304

15,286

15,378

13,558

13,753

14,409

14,531

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,848

13,637

13,557

15,044

15,062

12,917

13,225

13,781

13,769

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,112

15,421

15,816

17,413

17,293

14,615

14,964

15,675

16,113

MARITAL STATUS

Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45,868

43,717

43,615

46,008

45,920

41,683

42,822

43,702

43,768

Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35,338

33,903

33,934

36,175

36,353

31,860

32,978

34,440

34,794

Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,661

8,218

8,602

-

-

-

-

-

-

FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS

Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

132,153

120,169

121,198

130,494

129,298

114,322

116,523

118,941

119,532

Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26,232

22,642

23,294

26,884

26,553

19,106

20,741

23,179

23,982

MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS

Total multiple jobholders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,310

6,114

6,569

8,374

7,268

5,451

5,598

6,279

6,602

Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

4.3

4.5

5.3

4.7

4.1

4.1

4.4

4.6

SELF-EMPLOYMENT

Self-employed workers, incorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,225

6,208

6,274

-

-

-

-

-

-

Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,816

9,218

9,273

9,727

9,478

8,245

8,682

9,092

9,235

  • Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
  • Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse.
  • Employed full-time workers are persons who usually work 35 hours or more per week.
  • Employed part-time workers are persons who usually work less than 35 hours per week. - Data not available.

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted

Number of

unemployed persons

Unemployment rates

Characteristic

(in thousands)

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

AGE AND SEX

Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,027

17,750

16,338

3.7

4.4

14.7

13.3

11.1

10.2

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

767

1,242

1,011

12.7

14.3

31.9

29.9

23.2

19.3

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

312

470

368

15.3

16.4

27.6

30.1

23.8

17.6

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

440

771

636

11.0

12.8

34.3

29.8

22.5

19.8

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,260

16,508

15,327

3.3

4.0

14.2

12.6

10.7

9.9

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,027

2,770

2,595

6.7

8.7

25.7

23.2

19.8

18.3

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,245

13,691

12,736

3.0

3.5

13.1

11.6

9.7

9.1

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,220

10,072

9,408

3.1

3.6

12.8

11.5

9.8

9.2

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,377

4,261

4,137

3.7

4.1

14.5

13.4

11.7

11.4

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

958

3,108

2,772

2.8

3.4

11.5

10.2

9.1

8.1

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

885

2,703

2,499

2.7

3.2

12.3

10.7

8.3

7.8

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,041

3,651

3,331

2.7

3.3

13.6

11.8

9.7

8.8

Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,204

8,967

8,321

3.7

4.4

13.5

12.2

10.6

9.8

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408

613

601

13.5

14.3

27.6

28.6

23.6

22.8

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

155

167

240

15.3

14.8

21.0

27.8

19.0

24.2

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

238

448

354

11.9

13.4

30.8

29.1

25.6

21.5

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,796

8,354

7,720

3.3

4.0

13.0

11.6

10.2

9.4

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

589

1,339

1,286

7.5

9.1

23.5

22.4

19.0

17.8

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,208

6,990

6,442

2.9

3.5

12.1

10.5

9.3

8.6

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,695

5,199

4,828

3.1

3.5

12.1

10.6

9.5

8.9

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

740

2,282

2,257

3.7

4.2

14.2

13.0

11.8

11.7

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

479

1,621

1,438

2.6

3.2

10.4

9.5

8.9

7.9

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

476

1,296

1,134

2.8

3.1

11.4

9.2

7.5

6.7

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

513

1,791

1,614

2.5

3.4

12.1

10.3

8.9

8.0

Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,823

8,783

8,017

3.7

4.4

16.2

14.5

11.7

10.6

16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

359

629

410

12.0

14.3

36.6

31.3

22.8

15.7

16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

157

303

128

15.3

17.8

32.9

32.0

27.8

11.6

18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

202

323

282

10.1

12.1

38.9

30.6

19.4

18.0

20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,465

8,154

7,607

3.3

4.0

15.5

13.9

11.2

10.5

20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

438

1,431

1,309

5.9

8.3

28.0

24.0

20.6

18.8

25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,036

6,701

6,294

3.1

3.5

14.2

12.8

10.2

9.6

25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,526

4,873

4,580

3.2

3.6

13.7

12.5

10.1

9.5

25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

638

1,980

1,880

3.7

4.0

14.9

13.9

11.6

11.1

35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

479

1,487

1,335

3.0

3.6

12.7

11.0

9.4

8.4

45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

409

1,406

1,365

2.6

3.3

13.3

12.5

9.3

9.0

55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

505

1,842

1,707

2.8

3.3

15.5

13.6

10.5

9.6

MARITAL STATUS

Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

862

3,259

2,892

1.8

2.3

9.7

8.3

6.9

6.2

Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

819

3,367

3,283

2.2

3.0

13.1

11.5

8.9

8.6

Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

622

1,242

1,216

6.0

5.3

15.9

15.8

13.1

12.4

FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS

Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,855

13,755

12,920

3.6

4.1

12.9

12.0

10.4

9.8

Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,203

4,007

3,447

4.3

6.1

24.5

19.7

14.7

12.6

  1. Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only.
  2. Data are not seasonally adjusted. Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse.
  3. Full-timeworkers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work full time (35 hours or more per week) or are on layoff from full-time jobs.
  4. Part-timeworkers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work part time (less than 35 hours per week) or are on layoff from part-time jobs.

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Reason

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED

Job losers and persons who completed

temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,986

14,198

13,079

2,796

3,946

20,626

18,291

14,272

12,924

On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,050

10,596

9,444

828

1,848

18,063

15,343

10,565

9,225

Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,935

3,602

3,635

1,968

2,099

2,563

2,948

3,707

3,699

Permanent job losers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,362

2,825

2,862

1,360

1,456

2,000

2,295

2,883

2,877

Persons who completed temporary jobs. . . .

573

776

773

609

643

563

653

824

823

Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

877

545

614

832

727

570

554

565

571

Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,881

2,495

2,448

1,794

1,778

1,477

1,645

2,356

2,358

New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

813

834

741

597

509

389

536

563

513

PERCENT DISTRIBUTION

Job losers and persons who completed

temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45.5

78.6

77.5

46.5

56.7

89.4

87.0

80.4

79.0

On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16.0

58.6

55.9

13.8

26.5

78.3

73.0

59.5

56.4

Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.5

19.9

21.5

32.7

30.2

11.1

14.0

20.9

22.6

Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13.4

3.0

3.6

13.8

10.5

2.5

2.6

3.2

3.5

Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.7

13.8

14.5

29.8

25.5

6.4

7.8

13.3

14.4

New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.4

4.6

4.4

9.9

7.3

1.7

2.5

3.2

3.1

UNEMPLOYED AS A PERCENT OF THE

CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE

Job losers and persons who completed

temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.8

8.8

8.1

1.7

2.4

13.2

11.6

8.9

8.1

Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.1

1.6

1.5

1.1

1.1

0.9

1.0

1.5

1.5

New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.3

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to total unemployed in table A-1 because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment

[Numbers in thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Duration

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED

Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,387

3,620

3,430

2,222

3,542

14,283

3,875

2,838

3,202

5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,164

11,300

5,556

1,795

1,794

7,004

14,814

11,496

5,169

15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,005

3,152

7,896

2,079

1,971

1,772

2,242

3,294

7,986

15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

773

1,867

6,328

909

808

833

1,078

1,903

6,484

27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,232

1,285

1,569

1,170

1,164

939

1,164

1,391

1,501

Average (mean) duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18.7

13.4

16.1

19.7

17.1

6.1

9.9

15.7

17.9

Median duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.9

11.1

13.7

9.0

7.0

2.0

7.7

13.6

15.0

PERCENT DISTRIBUTION

Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.4

20.0

20.3

36.4

48.5

61.9

18.5

16.1

19.6

5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.0

62.5

32.9

29.5

24.5

30.4

70.8

65.2

31.6

15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.6

17.4

46.8

34.1

27.0

7.7

10.7

18.7

48.8

15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.8

10.3

37.5

14.9

11.1

3.6

5.2

10.8

39.6

27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18.8

7.1

9.3

19.2

15.9

4.1

5.6

7.9

9.2

NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to total unemployed in table A-1 because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

Employed

Unemployed

Unemployment

rates

Occupation

July

July

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

158,385

144,492

6,556

16,882

4.0

10.5

Management, professional, and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . .

63,394

62,451

1,591

4,400

2.4

6.6

Management, business, and ﬁnancial operations

occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26,877

26,904

492

1,460

1.8

5.1

Professional and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36,517

35,548

1,099

2,940

2.9

7.6

Service occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,975

21,930

1,319

4,248

4.5

16.2

Sales and office occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33,686

29,507

1,274

3,384

3.6

10.3

Sales and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,998

14,239

523

1,734

3.2

10.9

Office and administrative support occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,688

15,268

751

1,650

4.1

9.8

Natural resources, construction, and maintenance

occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,705

13,183

640

1,339

4.2

9.2

Farming, ﬁshing, and forestry occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,211

983

61

78

4.8

7.3

Construction and extraction occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,545

7,675

406

876

4.5

10.2

Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. . . . . . . . . . .

4,948

4,524

174

386

3.4

7.9

Production, transportation, and material moving

occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18,625

17,422

903

2,754

4.6

13.7

Production occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,415

7,322

362

929

4.1

11.3

Transportation and material moving occupations. . . . . . . . . . . .

10,209

10,100

541

1,825

5.0

15.3

  • Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total.

NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, occupations reﬂect the introduction of the 2018 Census occupational classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey, or household survey. This classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2018 Standard Occupational Classiﬁcation (SOC). No historical data have been revised. Data for 2020 are not strictly comparable with earlier years.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted

Number of

unemployed

Unemployment

Industry and class of worker

persons

rates

(in thousands)

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,556

16,882

4.0

10.5

Nonagricultural private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,633

13,460

3.5

10.6

Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

110

2.3

15.6

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

386

870

3.8

8.9

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

472

1,306

3.0

8.6

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

295

796

3.0

8.4

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

178

510

3.1

9.0

Wholesale and retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

779

1,924

3.9

9.7

Transportation and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

277

1,067

3.7

13.8

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103

311

3.9

12.3

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

169

463

1.7

4.7

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

635

1,340

3.4

7.6

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

757

1,920

3.1

8.0

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

805

3,456

5.3

25.0

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

233

691

3.4

10.6

Agriculture and related private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77

88

4.4

5.7

Government workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

816

1,794

3.9

8.4

Self-employed workers, unincorporated, and unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . .

216

799

2.1

7.8

  • Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total.

NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, industries reﬂect the introduction of the 2017 Census industry classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey. This industry classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2017 North American Industry Classiﬁcation System (NAICS). No historical data have been revised.

TABLE A-15.ALTERNATIVE MEASURES OF LABOR UNDERUTILIZATION

[Percent]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Measure

July

June

July

July

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

U-1 Persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer,

as a percent of the civilian labor force. . . . . . . . .

1.2

2.0

4.9

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.4

2.1

5.0

U-2 Job losers and persons who completed

temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian

labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.8

8.8

8.1

1.7

2.4

13.2

11.6

8.9

8.1

U-3 Total unemployed, as a percent of the

civilian labor force (official unemployment

rate). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.0

11.2

10.5

3.7

4.4

14.7

13.3

11.1

10.2

U-4 Total unemployed plus discouraged

workers, as a percent of the civilian labor

force plus discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.2

11.6

10.8

3.9

4.7

15.1

13.6

11.5

10.6

U-5 Total unemployed, plus discouraged

workers, plus all other persons marginally

attached to the labor force, as a percent of

the civilian labor force plus all persons

marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . .

4.8

12.6

11.6

4.5

5.2

16.0

14.6

12.5

11.3

U-6 Total unemployed, plus all persons

marginally attached to the labor force, plus

total employed part time for economic

reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor

force plus all persons marginally attached to

the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.3

18.3

16.8

6.9

8.7

22.8

21.2

18.0

16.5

NOTE: Persons marginally attached to the labor force are those who currently are neither working nor looking for work but indicate that they want and are available for a job and have looked for work sometime in the past 12 months. Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached, have given a job-market related reason for not currently looking for work. Persons employed part time for economic reasons are those who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

HOUSEHOLD DATA

Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted

[Numbers in thousands]

Total

Men

Women

Category

July

July

July

July

July

July

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE

Total not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94,284

98,998

37,353

40,258

56,931

58,740

Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,289

8,003

2,465

3,728

2,824

4,275

Marginally attached to the labor force1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,478

2,027

795

1,088

683

938

Discouraged workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

368

701

212

426

156

274

Other persons marginally attached to the labor force3. . .

1,110

1,326

583

662

527

664

MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS

Total multiple jobholders4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,310

6,569

4,080

3,353

4,230

3,215

Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

4.5

4.8

4.3

5.7

4.8

Primary job full time, secondary job part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,503

3,702

2,387

2,136

2,116

1,567

Primary and secondary jobs both part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,091

1,495

725

485

1,367

1,010

Primary and secondary jobs both full time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

376

330

268

206

108

125

Hours vary on primary or secondary job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,277

981

678

507

599

474

  • Data refer to persons who want a job, have searched for work during the prior 12 months, and were available to take a job during the reference week, but had not looked for work in the past 4 weeks.
  • Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for reasons such as thinks no work available, could not ﬁnd work, lacks schooling or training, employer thinks too young or old, and other types of discrimination.
  • Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for such reasons as school or family responsibilities, ill health, and transportation problems, as well as a number for whom reason for nonparticipation was not determined.
  • Includes a small number of persons who work part time on their primary job and full time on their secondary job(s), not shown separately. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail

[In thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Change

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

from:

June2020

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

-

July2020p

Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

150,699

133,432

138,509

139,100

150,953

133,028

137,819

139,582

1,763

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

129,395

111,866

117,312

118,763

128,366

111,763

116,500

117,962

1,462

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,418

19,404

20,159

20,236

21,085

19,374

19,889

19,928

39

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

746

631

631

632

736

633

628

621

-7

Logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

51.4

50.0

51.6

52.7

50.2

51.2

51.5

51.8

0.3

Mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

695.0

581.0

579.6

579.2

685.6

582.2

576.1

569.1

-7.0

Oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

151.9

152.7

154.5

156.8

149.9

153.5

153.8

155.1

1.3

Mining, except oil and gas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

194.8

179.3

180.4

182.9

190.8

178.1

177.0

179.3

2.3

Coal mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

51.0

43.8

44.0

45.1

51.3

44.5

44.0

45.4

1.4

Metal ore mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43.4

39.5

40.3

41.1

42.4

39.5

39.9

40.6

0.7

Nonmetallic mineral mining and

quarrying. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100.4

96.0

96.1

96.7

97.1

94.1

93.1

93.3

0.2

Support activities for mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

348.3

249.0

244.7

239.5

344.9

250.6

245.3

234.7

-10.6

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,753

7,076

7,365

7,419

7,504

7,012

7,175

7,195

20

Construction of buildings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,700.6

1,555.8

1,618.3

1,637.4

1,658.6

1,557.8

1,589.6

1,596.6

7.0

Residential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

838.8

778.7

813.8

828.8

818.3

779.1

798.3

814.6

16.3

Nonresidential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

861.8

777.1

804.5

808.6

840.3

778.7

791.3

782.0

-9.3

Heavy and civil engineering construction. . . . . .

1,131.7

1,053.0

1,069.5

1,075.0

1,072.0

1,024.2

1,015.8

1,017.6

1.8

Specialty trade contractors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,920.7

4,467.5

4,677.5

4,706.2

4,773.2

4,430.0

4,569.2

4,580.4

11.2

Residential specialty trade contractors. . . . . .

2,158.4

1,979.9

2,076.3

2,091.8

2,088.6

1,957.4

2,023.2

2,030.9

7.7

Nonresidential specialty trade contractors. . .

2,762.3

2,487.6

2,601.2

2,614.4

2,684.6

2,472.6

2,546.0

2,549.5

3.5

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,919

11,697

12,163

12,185

12,845

11,729

12,086

12,112

26

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,093

7,259

7,609

7,598

8,067

7,269

7,559

7,574

15

Wood products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

412.2

385.0

391.3

390.4

408.7

385.2

388.5

387.2

-1.3

Nonmetallic mineral products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

427.6

395.2

407.2

408.1

421.1

392.0

400.3

402.0

1.7

Primary metals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

385.6

333.0

338.6

336.0

385.6

333.6

336.6

335.4

-1.2

Fabricated metal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,501.4

1,387.9

1,406.8

1,393.6

1,493.5

1,389.2

1,397.6

1,386.2

-11.4

Machinery. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,134.1

1,037.0

1,052.6

1,045.1

1,127.2

1,038.0

1,045.5

1,038.8

-6.7

Computer and electronic products. . . . . . . . . . .

1,089.0

1,079.4

1,096.0

1,092.8

1,082.2

1,083.6

1,091.9

1,085.5

-6.4

Computer and peripheral equipment. . . . . .

163.3

169.3

171.8

170.6

162.4

169.7

171.6

170.7

-0.9

Communications equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

83.5

81.2

82.4

82.2

83.1

81.4

82.2

82.1

-0.1

Semiconductors and electronic

components. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

381.7

370.5

377.9

376.5

378.9

373.3

375.8

372.7

-3.1

Electronic instruments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

427.7

425.5

429.3

427.5

425.0

426.0

428.0

424.6

-3.4

Miscellaneous computer and electronic

products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.8

32.9

34.6

36.0

32.8

33.2

34.3

35.4

1.1

Electrical equipment and appliances. . . . . . . .

408.9

375.8

382.5

380.3

405.7

377.5

382.2

377.7

-4.5

Transportation equipment1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,723.8

1,382.8

1,602.1

1,611.0

1,737.2

1,385.9

1,591.1

1,624.3

33.2

Motor vehicles and parts2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

980.8

677.0

896.3

910.1

998.8

677.8

888.6

927.9

39.3

Furniture and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

389.5

336.0

350.6

350.1

387.4

336.1

348.5

348.0

-0.5

Miscellaneous durable goods

manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

621.0

546.9

580.8

590.8

618.5

547.6

577.2

588.9

11.7

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,826

4,438

4,554

4,587

4,778

4,460

4,527

4,538

11

Food manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,665.0

1,558.3

1,595.1

1,622.6

1,639.0

1,580.6

1,586.3

1,593.6

7.3

Textile mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.7

88.5

93.7

91.9

108.7

88.1

93.5

92.0

-1.5

Textile product mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114.2

99.3

103.7

102.1

113.6

99.3

104.0

100.9

-3.1

Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.8

77.7

84.6

85.6

111.4

77.6

83.8

86.0

2.2

Paper and paper products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

366.8

353.6

354.8

357.8

365.6

353.0

353.5

355.8

2.3

Printing and related support activities. . . . . . .

426.4

357.4

364.2

364.0

424.8

357.9

363.4

363.8

0.4

Petroleum and coal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117.8

105.7

106.4

107.2

114.2

104.5

103.2

103.3

0.1

Chemicals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

854.7

828.6

832.8

829.4

849.9

830.1

829.7

825.2

-4.5

Plastics and rubber products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

739.2

696.2

723.8

722.0

736.2

695.3

718.8

717.8

-1.0

Miscellaneous nondurable goods

manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

321.9

273.1

295.3

304.4

314.1

273.1

290.7

299.2

8.5

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107,977

92,462

97,153

98,527

107,281

92,389

96,611

98,034

1,423

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,671

24,765

25,851

26,094

27,692

24,858

25,832

26,123

291

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,933.8

5,559.5

5,648.2

5,644.3

5,906.2

5,560.4

5,623.4

5,618.1

-5.3

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,218.4

3,013.3

3,064.5

3,075.0

3,205.4

3,016.1

3,054.6

3,061.9

7.3

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,185.5

2,046.9

2,082.0

2,066.1

2,173.0

2,043.0

2,067.7

2,053.3

-14.4

See footnotes at end of table.

Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail

- Continued

[In thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Change

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

from:

June2020

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

-

July2020p

Wholesale trade - Continued

Electronic markets and agents and

brokers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

529.9

499.3

501.7

503.2

527.8

501.3

501.1

502.9

1.8

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,634.2

13,637.7

14,519.4

14,778.7

15,614.4

13,673.5

14,500.4

14,758.7

258.3

Motor vehicle and parts dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,046.5

1,777.7

1,866.9

1,892.4

2,031.5

1,771.7

1,856.2

1,880.9

24.7

Automobile dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,304.9

1,110.5

1,170.9

1,188.2

1,300.0

1,110.7

1,169.0

1,185.6

16.6

Other motor vehicle dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

171.0

141.1

156.8

158.8

162.4

135.3

148.3

150.3

2.0

Auto parts, accessories, and tire stores. . .

570.6

526.1

539.2

545.4

569.2

525.7

538.9

545.0

6.1

Furniture and home furnishings stores. . . . . .

465.8

290.7

368.1

393.9

471.7

295.5

372.2

399.8

27.6

Electronics and appliance stores. . . . . . . . . . . .

466.6

350.9

375.3

403.5

473.1

355.2

380.4

411.0

30.6

Building material and garden supply

stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,327.5

1,394.5

1,428.5

1,413.2

1,293.1

1,332.3

1,363.2

1,371.9

8.7

Food and beverage stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,098.6

3,097.3

3,154.0

3,136.6

3,076.3

3,103.2

3,133.6

3,114.7

-18.9

Health and personal care stores. . . . . . . . . . . .

1,042.6

898.8

932.0

952.2

1,050.0

904.4

934.9

956.6

21.7

Gasoline stations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

958.2

891.7

915.2

923.1

946.9

890.9

904.4

910.2

5.8

Clothing and clothing accessories stores. . . .

1,294.8

557.8

790.3

923.7

1,296.2

573.9

803.7

924.5

120.8

Sporting goods, hobby, book, and music

stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

538.1

358.0

408.2

427.5

550.9

369.4

418.7

437.4

18.7

General merchandise stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,986.8

2,896.2

3,059.6

3,051.5

3,025.5

2,947.7

3,115.2

3,096.7

-18.5

Department stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,045.7

826.2

937.0

983.4

1,071.5

856.8

971.3

1,016.4

45.1

General merchandise stores, including

warehouse clubs and supercenters. . . . .

1,941.1

2,070.0

2,122.6

2,068.1

1,954.1

2,090.9

2,143.9

2,080.3

-63.6

Miscellaneous store retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

849.2

611.0

691.3

723.4

836.0

607.9

684.2

712.4

28.2

Nonstore retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

559.5

513.1

530.0

537.7

563.2

521.4

533.7

542.6

8.9

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,547.9

5,027.8

5,143.3

5,130.3

5,622.2

5,083.3

5,170.3

5,208.2

37.9

Air transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

509.5

385.3

382.2

398.6

505.2

383.8

378.9

395.1

16.2

Rail transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

175.2

148.0

144.6

142.0

174.8

148.0

144.7

141.5

-3.2

Water transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.3

57.1

57.2

58.1

65.6

56.5

55.2

55.6

0.4

Truck transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,553.6

1,430.0

1,449.6

1,457.1

1,535.4

1,432.4

1,436.6

1,438.6

2.0

Transit and ground passenger

transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

429.7

328.9

307.0

271.4

491.1

311.4

313.2

332.8

19.6

Pipeline transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52.0

50.4

50.0

49.7

51.7

50.5

49.9

49.8

-0.1

Scenic and sightseeing transportation. . . . . . .

47.9

18.2

25.7

26.0

36.2

16.7

20.3

19.7

-0.6

Support activities for transportation. . . . . . . . . .

757.1

661.3

669.4

671.6

755.8

664.6

669.4

669.5

0.1

Couriers and messengers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

773.6

824.3

874.1

877.2

816.2

885.4

907.7

916.9

9.2

Warehousing and storage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,181.0

1,124.3

1,183.5

1,178.6

1,190.2

1,134.0

1,194.4

1,188.7

-5.7

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

554.6

539.5

540.0

541.0

549.6

540.7

537.5

537.8

0.3

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,883

2,562

2,585

2,578

2,862

2,569

2,579

2,564

-15

Publishing industries, except Internet. . . . . . . . . .

767.5

734.9

741.2

736.5

762.7

740.0

739.0

732.1

-6.9

Motion picture and sound recording

industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

459.3

213.9

223.7

224.6

446.7

209.5

216.9

212.7

-4.2

Broadcasting, except Internet. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

264.4

237.4

238.1

237.9

266.2

238.5

238.7

238.8

0.1

Telecommunications. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

707.7

684.8

681.8

679.0

707.3

688.4

683.5

681.2

-2.3

Data processing, hosting and related

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

342.3

340.2

344.1

342.1

340.4

339.5

344.8

342.9

-1.9

Other information services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

342.0

350.5

356.4

357.4

338.9

353.2

355.6

355.9

0.3

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,836

8,564

8,648

8,697

8,753

8,585

8,608

8,629

21

Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,466.4

6,428.0

6,457.1

6,482.0

6,431.5

6,445.4

6,448.2

6,455.3

7.1

Monetary authorities - central bank. . . . . . . . . .

19.9

19.7

19.9

20.4

19.7

19.8

19.8

19.9

0.1

Credit intermediation and related

activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,664.0

2,646.4

2,659.9

2,665.4

2,647.5

2,650.2

2,652.1

2,652.8

0.7

Depository credit intermediation1. . . . . . . . . .

1,787.3

1,771.7

1,781.2

1,776.5

1,775.9

1,772.1

1,772.5

1,767.0

-5.5

Commercial banking. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,400.8

1,383.6

1,391.0

1,386.9

1,391.9

1,383.6

1,384.3

1,379.4

-4.9

Nondepository credit intermediation. . . . . . .

576.8

571.0

572.5

578.8

573.3

572.8

571.8

575.6

3.8

Activities related to credit intermediation.. .

299.9

303.7

306.2

310.1

298.3

305.3

307.8

310.2

2.4

Securities, commodity contracts,

investments, and funds and trusts. . . . . . . .

978.7

962.4

969.2

978.3

968.8

968.5

968.1

969.7

1.6

Insurance carriers and related activities. . . . .

2,803.8

2,799.5

2,808.1

2,817.9

2,795.5

2,806.9

2,808.2

2,812.9

4.7

Real estate and rental and leasing. . . . . . . . . . . .

2,369.2

2,135.8

2,191.1

2,214.5

2,321.6

2,139.6

2,159.5

2,174.0

14.5

Real estate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,744.8

1,647.6

1,684.4

1,696.2

1,719.8

1,652.9

1,669.0

1,675.0

6.0

See footnotes at end of table.

Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail

- Continued

[In thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Change

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

from:

June2020

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

-

July2020p

Real estate and rental and leasing -

Continued

Rental and leasing services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

600.8

465.3

483.3

495.1

578.8

463.8

467.7

476.2

8.5

Lessors of nonﬁnancial intangible assets. . . .

23.6

22.9

23.4

23.2

23.0

22.9

22.8

22.8

0.0

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,456

19,396

19,844

20,024

21,337

19,414

19,732

19,902

170

Professional and technical services. . . . . . . . . . . .

9,590.6

9,137.1

9,250.8

9,312.0

9,566.7

9,210.0

9,284.1

9,298.8

14.7

Legal services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,159.3

1,095.5

1,115.6

1,116.0

1,149.1

1,098.4

1,105.7

1,107.6

1.9

Accounting and bookkeeping services. . . . . .

980.8

945.9

946.1

950.4

1,033.0

1,000.0

1,014.6

1,015.5

0.9

Architectural and engineering services. . . . . .

1,539.9

1,459.7

1,487.9

1,495.7

1,515.7

1,461.1

1,470.0

1,470.0

0.0

Specialized design services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.3

125.5

131.9

131.8

143.7

125.3

131.4

131.9

0.5

Computer systems design and related

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,229.9

2,161.5

2,155.5

2,176.7

2,212.2

2,166.4

2,159.2

2,152.2

-7.0

Management and technical consulting

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,537.3

1,474.0

1,491.9

1,502.4

1,531.3

1,480.1

1,491.4

1,496.2

4.8

Scientiﬁc research and development

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

741.1

728.3

742.8

749.5

729.9

729.4

736.2

740.3

4.1

Advertising and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . .

495.3

449.3

454.1

446.8

492.4

449.7

452.1

443.9

-8.2

Other professional and technical services. . .

763.7

697.4

725.0

742.7

759.5

699.6

723.5

741.2

17.7

Management of companies and enterprises. . .

2,447.6

2,335.9

2,360.9

2,350.1

2,428.8

2,339.2

2,344.2

2,332.0

-12.2

Administrative and waste services. . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,417.8

7,922.8

8,232.3

8,361.9

9,341.7

7,864.7

8,104.0

8,271.1

167.1

Administrative and support services. . . . . . . . .

8,955.8

7,469.0

7,774.9

7,902.6

8,887.7

7,412.0

7,652.4

7,820.5

168.1

Office administrative services. . . . . . . . . . . . .

530.5

495.2

497.5

507.1

528.3

494.5

493.9

505.8

11.9

Facilities support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

164.7

150.9

155.1

158.6

165.0

151.5

155.9

159.4

3.5

Employment services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,572.9

2,676.2

2,847.4

2,959.9

3,626.5

2,691.5

2,847.5

2,996.9

149.4

Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,883.1

2,080.8

2,234.7

2,336.7

2,938.1

2,094.8

2,238.6

2,382.3

143.7

Business support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

868.4

737.0

748.8

753.2

881.7

747.0

761.1

762.7

1.6

Travel arrangement and reservation

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

221.7

169.4

165.3

162.2

218.5

168.1

162.4

159.7

-2.7

Investigation and security services. . . . . . . .

957.9

889.2

903.4

897.6

957.1

888.5

903.4

899.2

-4.2

Services to buildings and dwellings. . . . . . .

2,300.9

2,059.3

2,153.6

2,174.1

2,173.0

1,980.0

2,030.2

2,045.7

15.5

Other support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

338.8

291.8

303.8

289.9

337.6

290.9

298.0

291.1

-6.9

Waste management and remediation

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

462.0

453.8

457.4

459.3

454.0

452.7

451.6

450.6

-1.0

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23,863

22,231

22,556

22,641

24,204

22,193

22,760

22,975

215

Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,464.0

3,375.0

3,240.7

3,166.5

3,777.8

3,345.7

3,450.1

3,473.6

23.5

Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,399.3

18,856.0

19,314.8

19,474.4

20,425.9

18,847.1

19,310.0

19,501.4

191.4

Health care3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,300.3

15,211.5

15,598.7

15,734.0

16,282.1

15,233.6

15,585.2

15,710.7

125.5

Ambulatory health care services. . . . . . . . . .

7,704.5

6,912.4

7,284.8

7,412.7

7,704.4

6,911.5

7,279.3

7,405.5

126.2

Offices of physicians. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,675.4

2,488.1

2,563.2

2,590.5

2,673.3

2,490.5

2,564.3

2,590.2

25.9

Offices of dentists. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

970.2

675.7

867.7

911.5

970.0

675.8

865.6

910.4

44.8

Offices of other health practitioners. . . . .

970.7

818.4

868.4

891.2

970.9

816.9

866.2

888.4

22.2

Outpatient care centers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

963.6

910.7

932.4

940.7

963.5

911.0

933.5

941.2

7.7

Medical and diagnostic laboratories. . . .

283.4

258.0

268.2

276.6

282.9

259.1

267.9

275.8

7.9

Home health care services. . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,527.4

1,466.6

1,484.0

1,500.0

1,530.3

1,464.0

1,482.1

1,497.7

15.6

Other ambulatory health care

services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

313.8

294.9

300.9

302.2

313.5

294.2

299.7

301.8

2.1

Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,198.6

5,086.8

5,108.2

5,136.6

5,194.6

5,104.5

5,106.6

5,134.0

27.4

Nursing and residential care facilities. . . . .

3,397.2

3,212.3

3,205.7

3,184.7

3,383.1

3,217.6

3,199.3

3,171.2

-28.1

Nursing care facilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,605.3

1,505.8

1,495.3

1,480.3

1,600.4

1,509.5

1,494.1

1,476.6

-17.5

Residential mental health facilities. . . . . .

652.3

614.9

616.7

622.1

649.1

615.3

614.3

618.0

3.7

Community care facilities for the

elderly. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

973.5

932.3

933.2

921.3

969.2

932.8

931.7

917.1

-14.6

Other residential care facilities. . . . . . . . . .

166.1

159.3

160.5

161.0

164.3

160.0

159.2

159.5

0.3

Social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,099.0

3,644.5

3,716.1

3,740.4

4,143.8

3,613.5

3,724.8

3,790.7

65.9

Individual and family services. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,620.7

2,481.4

2,500.3

2,514.5

2,613.4

2,472.7

2,496.8

2,509.2

12.4

Emergency and other relief services. . . . . .

184.8

177.1

179.7

184.4

184.6

177.9

179.2

185.2

6.0

Vocational rehabilitation services. . . . . . . . .

326.8

263.2

274.6

279.4

321.3

263.4

272.1

274.5

2.4

Child day care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

966.7

722.8

761.5

762.1

1,024.6

699.5

776.7

821.8

45.1

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,289

10,109

12,440

13,111

16,528

9,954

11,935

12,527

592

Arts, entertainment, and recreation. . . . . . . . . . . .

2,782.1

1,232.0

1,660.6

1,806.9

2,418.3

1,196.8

1,482.7

1,569.8

87.1

Performing arts and spectator sports. . . . . . . .

542.3

274.5

283.5

269.3

514.2

258.2

266.5

253.7

-12.8

See footnotes at end of table.

Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail

- Continued

[In thousands]

Not seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Change

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

from:

June2020

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

-

July2020p

Arts, entertainment, and recreation -

Continued

Museums, historical sites, and similar

institutions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

189.7

125.6

136.3

139.4

171.5

122.0

125.2

125.5

0.3

Amusements, gambling, and recreation. . . . .

2,050.1

831.9

1,240.8

1,398.2

1,732.6

816.6

1,091.0

1,190.6

99.6

Accommodation and food services. . . . . . . . . . . .

14,506.8

8,876.6

10,779.0

11,304.5

14,109.8

8,757.0

10,452.2

10,957.0

504.8

Accommodation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,233.3

1,071.5

1,395.4

1,442.5

2,074.2

1,068.7

1,287.4

1,290.2

2.8

Food services and drinking places. . . . . . . . . .

12,273.5

7,805.1

9,383.6

9,862.0

12,035.6

7,688.3

9,164.8

9,666.8

502.0

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,979

4,835

5,229

5,382

5,905

4,816

5,165

5,314

149

Repair and maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,364.8

1,222.0

1,281.2

1,290.7

1,357.6

1,212.9

1,273.2

1,283.7

10.5

Personal and laundry services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,535.5

849.9

1,105.1

1,220.7

1,525.6

841.4

1,093.3

1,211.9

118.6

Membership associations and organizations. . .

3,079.0

2,763.5

2,842.9

2,870.9

3,021.6

2,761.3

2,798.3

2,818.1

19.8

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,304

21,566

21,197

20,337

22,587

21,265

21,319

21,620

301

Federal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,848.0

2,884

2,904

2,931

2,831.0

2,885

2,885

2,912

27

Federal, except U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,241.2

2,282.8

2,300.0

2,337.8

2,223.7

2,282.8

2,282.4

2,314.2

31.8

U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

607.1

601.0

603.5

593.6

607.4

602.0

602.9

597.5

-5.4

State government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,835.0

4,943

4,698

4,669

5,168.0

4,956

4,966

4,999

33

State government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,127.7

2,250.0

1,990.6

1,958.7

2,477.6

2,261.3

2,274.0

2,303.8

29.8

State government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . .

2,706.9

2,692.7

2,707.4

2,710.5

2,690.2

2,694.3

2,691.7

2,695.5

3.8

Local government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,621.0

13,739

13,595

12,737

14,588.0

13,424

13,468

13,709

241

Local government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,792.2

7,615.2

7,314.2

6,385.9

8,006.4

7,308.0

7,372.2

7,587.3

215.1

Local government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . .

6,828.9

6,123.3

6,280.6

6,351.5

6,581.3

6,115.9

6,095.8

6,121.5

25.7

  • Includes other industries, not shown separately.
  • Includes motor vehicles, motor vehicle bodies and trailers, and motor vehicle parts.
  • Includes ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. p Preliminary
    NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted

Industry

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.3

34.7

34.6

34.5

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.1

38.9

39.1

39.5

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46.2

42.9

43.4

43.8

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.1

38.9

38.9

38.9

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.4

38.7

39.0

39.7

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.9

38.7

39.0

39.9

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.6

38.7

39.0

39.2

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.2

33.8

33.6

33.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.1

34.3

34.3

34.0

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.8

38.0

38.2

38.4

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.6

31.2

31.2

30.5

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.2

37.8

38.1

38.3

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42.0

42.3

42.4

42.5

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.2

36.5

36.4

36.3

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37.5

37.7

37.5

37.6

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.1

36.4

36.3

36.3

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.0

32.9

33.1

33.4

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.8

25.9

25.7

25.3

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31.9

32.7

32.4

32.2

AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

2.4

2.5

2.8

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

2.0

2.2

2.5

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

3.0

3.0

3.2

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted

Average hourly earnings

Average weekly earnings

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$28.05

$29.70

$29.32

$29.39

$962.12

$1,030.59

$1,014.47

$1,013.96

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.05

30.15

29.94

30.07

1,164.91

1,172.84

1,170.65

1,187.77

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.11

35.26

35.20

35.14

1,575.88

1,512.65

1,527.68

1,539.13

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.75

31.49

31.62

31.73

1,202.33

1,224.96

1,230.02

1,234.30

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.75

29.03

28.64

28.81

1,121.10

1,123.46

1,116.96

1,143.76

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.19

30.50

30.00

30.22

1,193.87

1,180.35

1,170.00

1,205.78

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.25

26.63

26.35

26.43

999.90

1,030.58

1,027.65

1,036.06

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.81

29.60

29.18

29.22

923.29

1,000.48

980.45

978.87

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.28

25.36

25.06

25.34

827.95

869.85

859.56

861.56

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31.39

32.49

32.30

32.46

1,217.93

1,234.62

1,233.86

1,246.46

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.73

20.74

20.60

20.99

603.74

647.09

642.72

640.20

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.95

25.69

25.28

25.40

953.09

971.08

963.17

972.82

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.54

43.04

43.33

43.42

1,744.68

1,820.59

1,837.19

1,845.35

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42.26

43.61

43.39

44.12

1,529.81

1,591.77

1,579.40

1,601.56

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.93

37.59

37.80

37.80

1,347.38

1,417.14

1,417.50

1,421.28

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.75

35.40

35.16

35.10

1,218.38

1,288.56

1,276.31

1,274.13

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.64

28.40

28.39

28.45

912.12

934.36

939.71

950.23

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16.59

17.42

17.00

16.86

428.02

451.18

436.90

426.56

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.21

27.23

26.66

26.58

804.20

890.42

863.78

855.88

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted

[2007=100]

Index of aggregate weekly hours1

Index of aggregate weekly payrolls2

Percent

Percent

change

change

Industry

July

May

June

July

from:

July

May

June

July

from:

June

June

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2020 -

2020 -

July

July

2020p

2020p

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.5

97.4

101.2

102.2

1.0

148.2

138.2

141.8

143.6

1.3

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

96.3

85.9

88.6

89.7

1.2

126.5

117.0

119.9

121.9

1.7

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106.8

85.3

85.6

85.5

-0.1

146.3

120.8

121.0

120.6

-0.3

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101.1

94.0

96.2

96.5

0.3

135.1

128.7

132.2

133.0

0.6

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93.4

81.7

84.8

86.5

2.0

120.5

110.2

112.9

115.9

2.7

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

92.9

79.2

83.0

85.1

2.5

120.4

107.3

110.6

114.2

3.3

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.4

86.2

88.1

88.8

0.8

121.0

116.4

117.8

119.1

1.1

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114.7

100.5

104.5

105.7

1.1

155.0

144.6

148.2

150.2

1.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . .

103.0

93.0

96.7

96.9

0.2

134.9

127.2

130.7

132.4

1.3

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101.1

93.2

94.8

95.2

0.4

132.7

126.7

128.0

129.2

0.9

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

97.0

86.6

91.9

91.4

-0.5

126.5

118.7

125.1

126.8

1.4

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . .

123.4

110.4

113.2

114.6

1.2

156.6

144.3

145.6

148.1

1.7

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99.9

99.0

98.6

98.9

0.3

137.1

140.7

141.2

141.9

0.5

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.6

85.6

85.7

85.0

-0.8

142.4

133.0

132.5

133.5

0.8

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107.5

106.0

105.8

106.3

0.5

150.7

155.5

155.9

156.7

0.5

Professional and business services. . . . .

120.8

110.8

112.3

113.3

0.9

165.0

158.8

159.9

161.0

0.7

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . .

130.4

119.2

123.0

125.3

1.9

173.4

162.9

168.0

171.5

2.1

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

121.7

73.6

87.5

90.4

3.3

162.8

103.4

120.0

123.0

2.5

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.6

90.8

96.5

98.7

2.3

150.1

135.5

141.0

143.7

1.9

  • The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate hours. Aggregate hours estimates are the product of estimates of average weekly hours and employment.
  • The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate weekly payrolls. Aggregate payrolls estimates are the product of estimates of average hourly earnings, average weekly hours, and employment.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted

Women employees (in thousands)

Percent of all employees

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75,319

65,388

68,250

69,389

49.9

49.2

49.5

49.7

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62,275

53,186

55,997

56,911

48.5

47.6

48.1

48.2

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,723

4,333

4,483

4,497

22.4

22.4

22.5

22.6

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

97

94

93

93

13.2

14.8

14.8

15.0

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

975

933

952

953

13.0

13.3

13.3

13.2

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,651

3,306

3,438

3,451

28.4

28.2

28.4

28.5

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,944

1,741

1,833

1,840

24.1

24.0

24.2

24.3

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,707

1,565

1,605

1,611

35.7

35.1

35.5

35.5

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

57,552

48,853

51,514

52,414

53.6

52.9

53.3

53.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,088

9,517

10,075

10,241

40.0

38.3

39.0

39.2

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,777.9

1,645.4

1,674.5

1,680.5

30.1

29.6

29.8

29.9

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,741.0

6,512.5

7,017.4

7,174.5

49.6

47.6

48.4

48.6

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,436.5

1,227.0

1,251.5

1,253.0

25.6

24.1

24.2

24.1

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

132.5

132.5

131.7

132.6

24.1

24.5

24.5

24.7

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,138

1,024

1,037

1,022

39.8

39.9

40.2

39.9

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,958

4,852

4,863

4,872

56.6

56.5

56.5

56.5

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . .

9,725

8,796

8,977

9,103

45.6

45.3

45.5

45.7

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18,709

17,039

17,546

17,706

77.3

76.8

77.1

77.1

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,781

5,194

6,332

6,678

53.1

52.2

53.1

53.3

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,153

2,431

2,684

2,792

53.4

50.5

52.0

52.5

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,044

12,202

12,253

12,478

57.8

57.4

57.5

57.7

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1

[In thousands]

Industry

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105,604

90,081

94,378

95,748

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,093

13,609

14,115

14,135

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

540

442

438

428

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,586

5,158

5,291

5,291

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,967

8,009

8,386

8,416

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,549

4,806

5,131

5,149

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,418

3,203

3,255

3,267

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90,511

76,472

80,263

81,613

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23,432

20,852

21,730

21,961

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,738.1

4,410.6

4,458.7

4,459.2

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,332.0

11,624.0

12,370.0

12,569.6

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,921.1

4,385.7

4,474.7

4,502.6

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

440.7

431.9

426.4

429.1

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,306

2,028

2,033

2,040

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,768

6,562

6,572

6,582

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,343

15,446

15,718

15,896

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21,261

19,389

19,867

20,084

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,515

8,319

10,159

10,738

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,886

3,876

4,184

4,312

  • Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1

Industry

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.5

34.1

34.0

34.0

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.0

39.5

39.8

40.2

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.2

43.7

44.1

44.2

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.6

39.4

39.4

39.4

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.5

39.4

39.8

40.6

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.8

39.4

39.7

40.8

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.9

39.4

39.9

40.1

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.3

33.1

33.0

32.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.7

34.2

34.1

34.1

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.6

37.6

37.9

38.1

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.2

31.3

31.0

30.9

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37.7

37.9

38.1

38.5

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42.0

41.9

42.3

42.6

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.1

35.9

36.1

36.0

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.8

37.0

36.9

37.0

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.4

35.8

35.8

35.8

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.1

32.1

32.6

32.7

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.6

24.3

24.2

24.0

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.8

31.8

31.7

31.3

AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.2

3.1

3.2

3.6

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.2

2.9

3.0

3.5

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.1

3.5

3.6

3.8

  • Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1

Average hourly earnings

Average weekly earnings

Industry

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$23.54

$24.97

$24.74

$24.63

$788.59

$851.48

$841.16

$837.42

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.74

25.39

25.40

25.48

1,014.34

1,002.91

1,010.92

1,024.30

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.80

30.72

30.72

30.62

1,406.56

1,342.46

1,354.75

1,353.40

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.45

28.97

29.31

29.29

1,126.62

1,141.42

1,154.81

1,154.03

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22.19

22.75

22.65

22.87

920.89

896.35

901.47

928.52

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23.09

23.61

23.52

23.82

965.16

930.23

933.74

971.86

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.68

21.46

21.29

21.33

845.81

845.52

849.47

855.33

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23.29

24.89

24.60

24.45

752.27

823.86

811.80

804.41

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.68

21.66

21.62

21.26

696.92

740.77

737.24

724.97

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.05

26.96

26.84

26.82

1,005.53

1,013.70

1,017.24

1,021.84

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16.64

17.87

18.08

17.47

502.53

559.33

560.48

539.82

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22.55

22.91

22.64

22.48

850.14

868.29

862.58

865.48

Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.75

37.82

38.51

38.51

1,543.50

1,584.66

1,628.97

1,640.53

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.84

35.46

35.75

35.99

1,187.78

1,273.01

1,290.58

1,295.64

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.71

29.09

29.03

29.18

1,019.73

1,076.33

1,071.21

1,079.66

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.84

29.58

29.28

29.23

985.54

1,058.96

1,048.22

1,046.43

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.39

25.29

25.26

25.24

782.92

811.81

823.48

825.35

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14.49

14.51

14.53

14.50

356.45

352.59

351.63

348.00

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21.37

22.95

22.52

22.43

658.20

729.81

713.88

702.06

  • Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors.

Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1

[2002=100]

Index of aggregate weekly hours2

Index of aggregate weekly payrolls3

Percent

Percent

change

change

Industry

July

May

June

July

from:

July

May

June

July

from:

June

June

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2019

2020

2020p

2020p

2020 -

2020 -

July

July

2020p

2020p

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117.9

102.4

106.9

108.5

1.5

185.5

170.8

176.8

178.6

1.0

Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.6

82.1

85.8

86.8

1.2

143.3

127.7

133.5

135.5

1.5

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

135.4

102.6

102.6

100.5

-2.0

234.7

183.4

183.4

179.0

-2.4

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.8

101.8

104.4

104.4

0.0

170.1

159.2

165.2

165.1

-0.1

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

85.4

72.4

76.6

78.4

2.3

124.0

107.8

113.5

117.3

3.3

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.2

71.2

76.5

78.9

3.1

125.6

104.9

112.4

117.4

4.4

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

82.4

74.4

76.5

77.2

0.9

120.4

112.8

115.1

116.3

1.0

Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

124.6

107.8

112.9

114.4

1.3

199.0

184.1

190.4

191.9

0.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . .

110.4

99.7

103.6

104.7

1.1

163.2

154.4

160.1

159.1

-0.6

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.5

98.4

100.3

100.8

0.5

166.9

156.6

158.9

159.6

0.4

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101.9

92.1

97.0

98.3

1.3

145.3

141.0

150.3

147.1

-2.1

Transportation and warehousing. . . . . .

140.4

125.8

129.0

131.2

1.7

201.5