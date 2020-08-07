MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Employment Situation 0 08/07/2020 | 08:49am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Transmission of material in this news release is embargoed until USDL-20-1503 8:30 a.m. (ET) Friday, August 7, 2020 Technical information: Household data: cpsinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cps Establishment data: cesinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/ces Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION - JULY 2020 Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care. Chart 1. Unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, July 2018 - July 2020 Chart 2. Nonfarm payroll employment over-the-month change, seasonally adjusted, July 2018 - July 2020 Percent 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 Apr-20 Jul-20 Thousands 10,000 5,000 0 -5,000 -10,000 -15,000 -20,000 -25,000 Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 Apr-20 Jul-20 This news release presents statistics from two monthly surveys. The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics. The establishment survey measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodology used in these two surveys, see the Technical Note. Household Survey Data In July, the unemployment rate declined by 0.9 percentage point to 10.2 percent, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 1.4 million to 16.3 million. Despite declines over the past 3 months, these measures are up by 6.7 percentage points and 10.6 million, respectively, since February. (See table A-1. For more information about how the household survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.) Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates declined in July for adult men (9.4 percent), adult women (10.5 percent), teenagers (19.3 percent), Whites (9.2 percent), Asians (12.0 percent), and Hispanics (12.9 percent). The jobless rate for Blacks (14.6 percent) showed little change over the month. (See tables A-1,A-2, and A-3.) The number of unemployed persons who were on temporary layoff decreased by 1.3 million in July to million, about half its April level. In July, the number of permanent job losers and the number of unemployed reentrants to the labor force were virtually unchanged over the month, at 2.9 million and million, respectively. (Reentrants are persons who previously worked but were not in the labor force prior to beginning their job search.) (See table A-11.) Among the unemployed, those who were jobless less than 5 weeks increased by 364,000 to 3.2 million in July, and the number of persons jobless 15 to 26 weeks rose by 4.6 million to 6.5 million. By contrast, the number of unemployed persons who were jobless 5 to 14 weeks fell by 6.3 million to 5.2 million. The number of long-termunemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more), at 1.5 million, was little changed over the month. (See table A-12.) The labor force participation rate, at 61.4 percent, changed little in July, following increases in May and June. Total employment, as measured by the household survey, rose by 1.4 million in July to 143.5 million. The employment-populationratio rose by 0.5 percentage point to 55.1 percent but remains lower than in February (61.1 percent). (See table A-1.) In July, the number of persons who usually work part time rose by 803,000 to 24.0 million, while the number who usually work full time, at 119.5 million, was little changed. (See table A-9.) The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) declined by 619,000 to 8.4 million in July, reflecting a decline in the number of people whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions (-658,000). The number of involuntary part-time workers is 4.1 million higher than in February. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs. This group includes persons who usually work full time and persons who usually work part time. (See table A-8.) In July, the number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job declined by 463,000 to 7.7 million; this measure is 2.8 million higher than in February. These individuals were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work during the last 4 weeks or were unavailable to take a job. (See table A-1.) Among those not in the labor force who currently want a job, persons marginally attached to the labor force fell by 492,000 to 2.0 million in July. These individuals were not in the labor force, wanted and were available for work, and had looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months but had not looked for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey. Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached who believed that no jobs were available for them, numbered 665,000 in July, essentially unchanged from the previous month. (See Summary table A.) -2- Establishment Survey Data Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, less than the increases of 4.8 million in June and 2.7 million in May. In July, nonfarm employment was lower than its February level by 12.9 million, or 8.4 percent. The largest employment increases in July occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care. (See table B-1. For more information about how the establishment survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note on page 5.) Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 592,000, accounting for about one-third of the gain in total nonfarm employment in July. Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 502,000, following gains of 2.9 million in May and June combined. Despite the gains over the last 3 months, employment in food services and drinking places is down by 2.6 million since February. Over the month, employment also rose in amusements, gambling, and recreation (+100,000). Government employment rose by 301,000 in July but is 1.1 million below its February level. Typically, public-sector education employment declines in July (before seasonal adjustment). However, employment declines occurred earlier than usual this year due to the pandemic, resulting in unusually large July increases in local government education (+215,000) and state government education (+30,000) after seasonal adjustment. A July job gain in federal government (+27,000) reflected the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. In July, retail trade added 258,000 jobs. Employment in the industry is 913,000 lower than in February. In July, nearly half of the job gain in retail trade occurred in clothing and clothing accessories stores (+121,000). By contrast, the component of general merchandise stores that includes warehouse clubs and supercenters lost jobs (-64,000). Employment in professional and business services increased in July (+170,000) but remains 1.6 million below its February level. The majority of July's gain occurred in temporary help services (+144,000). In July, the other services industry added 149,000 jobs, with most of the increase occurring in personal and laundry services (+119,000). Since February, employment in other services is down by 627,000. In July, health care added 126,000 jobs, with employment growth in offices of dentists (+45,000), hospitals (+27,000), offices of physicians (+26,000), and home health care services (+16,000). Job losses continued in nursing and residential care facilities (-28,000). Employment in health care is down by 797,000 since February. In July, employment in social assistance increased by 66,000, with child day care services accounting for most of the gain (+45,000). Employment in social assistance is 460,000 lower than in February. Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 38,000 in July, following an increase of 87,000 in June. Despite job gains over the past 2 months, employment in the industry is down by 470,000 since a recent peak in January. In July, employment rose in transit and ground passenger transportation (+20,000), air transportation (+16,000), and couriers and messengers (+9,000). Manufacturing employment increased by 26,000 in July. An employment gain in motor vehicles and parts (+39,000) was partially offset by losses in fabricated metal products (-11,000), machinery (-7,000), -3- and computer and electronic products (-6,000). Although manufacturing has added 623,000 jobs over the past 3 months, employment is 740,000 lower than in February. Financial activities added 21,000 jobs in July, with most of the gain in real estate and rental and leasing (+15,000). Since February, employment in financial activities is down by 216,000. In July, construction employment changed little (+20,000), following job gains of 619,000 in May and June combined. However, employment in the industry remains 444,000 below its February level. Mining continued to shed jobs in July (-7,000), reflecting a loss in support activities for mining (-11,000). Mining has lost 127,000 jobs since a recent peak in January 2019, although nearly three- fourths of this decline has occurred since February 2020. In July, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 7 cents to $29.39, following large changes in recent months. Average hourly earnings of private-sectorproduction and nonsupervisory employees decreased by 11 cents to $24.63 in July. The large employment fluctuations-especially in lower-paidindustries-over the past several months complicate the analysis of recent trends in average hourly earnings. (See tables B-3 and B-8.) The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours in July. In manufacturing, the workweek rose by 0.7 hour to 39.7 hours, and overtime increased by 0.3 hour to 2.8 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.0 hours. (See tables B-2 and B-7.) The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up by 26,000, from +2,699,000 to +2,725,000, and the change for June was revised down by 9,000, from +4,800,000 to +4,791,000. With these revisions, employment in May and June combined was 17,000 higher than previously reported. (Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.) _____________ The Employment Situation for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). -4- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on July 2020 Establishment and Household Survey Data Data collection for both surveys was affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the establishment survey, approximately one-fifth of the establishments are assigned to four regional data collection centers for collection. Although these centers were closed, interviewers at these centers worked remotely to collect data by telephone. Additionally, BLS encouraged businesses to report electronically. The collection rate for the establishment survey-which had a longer-than-average collection period in July-was 78 percent, higher than the average for the 12 months ending in February 2020. The household survey is generally conducted through in-person and telephone interviews. However, for the safety of both interviewers and respondents, the vast majority of interviews were done by telephone, with in-person interviews conducted on an extremely limited basis in some areas of the country. The household survey response rate was 67 percent, up from the rate of 65 percent in June but much lower than the average rate of 83 percent for the 12 months prior to the pandemic. In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. In the household survey, individuals are classified as employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on their answers to a series of questions about their activities during the survey reference week (July 12th through July 18th). Workers who indicate they were not working during the entire survey reference week and expect to be recalled to their jobs should be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff. As in recent months, a large number of persons were classified as unemployed on temporary layoff in July. Since March, household survey interviewers have been instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to temporary, coronavirus-related business closures or cutbacks as unemployed on temporary layoff. BLS and Census Bureau analyses of the underlying data suggest that this group still may include some workers affected by the pandemic who should have been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff. The share of responses that may have been misclassified was much smaller in June and July than in prior months. For March through June, BLS published an estimate of what the unemployment rate would have been had misclassified workers been included. Repeating this same approach, the overall July unemployment rate would have been about 1 percentage point higher than reported. However, this represents the upper bound of our estimate of misclassification and probably overstates the size of the misclassification error. According to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses. More information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july- 2020.htm . -5- 2020 Preliminary Benchmark Revision to Establishment Survey Data to be released on August 19, 2020 Each year, the establishment survey estimates are benchmarked to comprehensive counts of employment from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for the month of March. These counts are derived from state unemployment insurance (UI) tax records that nearly all employers are required to file. On August 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), BLS will release the preliminary estimate of the upcoming annual benchmark revision. This is the same day that the first-quarter 2020 data from QCEW will be issued. Preliminary benchmark revisions for all major industry sectors, as well as total nonfarm and total private employment, will be available at www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesprelbmk.htm . The final benchmark revision will be issued with the publication of the January 2021 Employment Situation news release in February 2021. -6- HOUSEHOLD DATA Summary table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] July May June July Change from: Category June 2020- 2019 2020 2020 2020 July 2020 Employment status Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 259,225 260,047 260,204 260,373 169 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 163,373 158,227 159,932 159,870 -62 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.0 60.8 61.5 61.4 -0.1 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 157,346 137,242 142,182 143,532 1,350 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60.7 52.8 54.6 55.1 0.5 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,027 20,985 17,750 16,338 -1,412 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 -0.9 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95,852 101,820 100,273 100,503 230 Unemployment rates Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 -0.9 Adult men (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 11.6 10.2 9.4 -0.8 Adult women (20 years and over). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 13.9 11.2 10.5 -0.7 Teenagers (16 to 19 years). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.7 29.9 23.2 19.3 -3.9 White. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 12.4 10.1 9.2 -0.9 Black or African American. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.9 16.8 15.4 14.6 -0.8 Asian. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.8 15.0 13.8 12.0 -1.8 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.5 17.6 14.5 12.9 -1.6 Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.0 11.6 9.7 9.1 -0.6 Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.2 19.9 16.6 15.4 -1.2 High school graduates, no college. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 15.3 12.1 10.8 -1.3 Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.2 13.3 10.9 10.0 -0.9 Bachelor's degree and higher. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.1 7.4 6.9 6.7 -0.2 Reason for unemployment Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,796 18,291 14,272 12,924 -1,348 Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 832 554 565 571 6 Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,794 1,645 2,356 2,358 2 New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 597 536 563 513 -50 Duration of unemployment Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,222 3,875 2,838 3,202 364 5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,795 14,814 11,496 5,169 -6,327 15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 909 1,078 1,903 6,484 4,581 27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,170 1,164 1,391 1,501 110 Employed persons at work part time Part time for economic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,973 10,633 9,062 8,443 -619 Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,392 9,543 7,939 7,281 -658 Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,357 843 942 1,048 106 Part time for noneconomic reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,448 14,394 17,137 17,792 655 Persons not in the labor force Marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,436 2,394 2,471 1,979 -492 Discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 342 662 681 665 -16 NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Summary table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted Category July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p EMPLOYMENT BY SELECTED INDUSTRY (Over-the-month change, in thousands) Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194 2,725 4,791 1,763 Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 160 3,236 4,737 1,462 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 676 515 39 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -5 -20 -5 -7 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 456 163 20 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 240 357 26 Durable goods1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 143 290 15 Motor vehicles and parts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -3.3 39.1 210.8 39.3 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 97 67 11 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151 2,560 4,222 1,423 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.3 23.4 63.0 -5.3 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.0 385.9 826.9 258.3 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.5 -25.1 87.0 37.9 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.9 -1.6 -3.2 0.3 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -3 -40 10 -15 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 19 23 21 Professional and business services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 160 318 170 Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -4.6 46.9 143.8 143.7 Education and health services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73 388 567 215 Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45.9 359.4 462.9 191.4 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 1,405 1,981 592 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 245 349 149 Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 -511 54 301 (3-month average change, in thousands) Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 154 -6,478 -4,424 3,093 Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 142 -5,985 -3,954 3,145 WOMEN AND PRODUCTION AND NONSUPERVISORY EMPLOYEES AS A PERCENT OF ALL EMPLOYEES2 Total nonfarm women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49.9 49.2 49.5 49.7 Total private women employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 48.5 47.6 48.1 48.2 Total private production and nonsupervisory employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82.3 80.6 81.0 81.2 HOURS AND EARNINGS ALL EMPLOYEES Total private Average weekly hours. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.3 34.7 34.6 34.5 Average hourly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $28.05 $29.70 $29.32 $29.39 Average weekly earnings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $962.12 $1,030.59 $1,014.47 $1,013.96 Index of aggregate weekly hours (2007=100)3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.5 97.4 101.2 102.2 Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.2 4.5 3.9 1.0 Index of aggregate weekly payrolls (2007=100)4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 148.2 138.2 141.8 143.6 Over-the-month percent change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 3.3 2.6 1.3 DIFFUSION INDEX (Over 1-month span)5 Total private (258 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.1 63.2 75.0 61.4 Manufacturing (76 industries). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53.3 69.7 77.0 43.4 Includes other industries, not shown separately. Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding annual average aggregate hours. The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding annual average aggregate weekly payrolls. Figures are the percent of industries with employment increasing plus one-half of the industries with unchanged employment, where 50 percent indicates an equal balance between industries with increasing and decreasing employment. p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. Frequently Asked Questions about Employment and Unemployment Estimates 1. Why are there two monthly measures of employment? The household survey and establishment survey both produce sample-based estimates of employment, and both have strengths and limitations. The establishment survey employment series has a smaller margin of error on the measurement of month-to-month change than the household survey because of its much larger sample size. An over-the-month employment change of about 100,000 is statistically significant in the establishment survey, while the threshold for a statistically significant change in the household survey is about 500,000. However, the household survey has a more expansive scope than the establishment survey because it includes self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, agricultural workers, and private household workers, who are excluded by the establishment survey. The household survey also provides estimates of employment for demographic groups. For more information on the differences between the two surveys, please visit https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/ces_cps_trends.htm. 2. Are undocumented immigrants counted in the surveys? It is likely that both surveys include at least some undocumented immigrants. However, neither the establishment nor the household survey is designed to identify the legal status of workers. Therefore, it is not possible to determine how many are counted in either survey. The establishment survey does not collect data on the legal status of workers. The household survey does include questions which identify the foreign and native born, but it does not include questions about the legal status of the foreign born. Data on the foreign and native born are published each month in table A-7 of The Employment Situation news release. 3. Why does the establishment survey have revisions? The establishment survey revises published estimates to improve its data series by incorporating additional information that was not available at the time of the initial publication of the estimates. The establishment survey revises its initial monthly estimates twice, in the immediately succeeding 2 months, to incorporate additional sample receipts from respondents in the survey and recalculated seasonal adjustment factors. For more information on the monthly revisions, please visit https://www.bls.gov/ces/cesrevinfo.htm. On an annual basis, the establishment survey incorporates a benchmark revision that re-anchors estimates to nearly complete employment counts available from unemployment insurance tax records. The benchmark helps to control for sampling and modeling errors in the estimates. For more information on the annual benchmark revision, please visit https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbmart.htm. 4. Does the establishment survey sample include small firms? Yes; about 40 percent of the establishment survey sample is comprised of business establishments with fewer than 20 employees. The establishment survey sample is designed to maximize the reliability of the statewide total nonfarm employment estimate; firms from all states, size classes, and industries are appropriately sampled to achieve that goal. 5. Does the establishment survey account for employment from new businesses? Yes; monthly establishment survey estimates include an adjustment to account for the net employment change generated by business births and deaths. The adjustment comes from an econometric model that forecasts the monthly net jobs impact of business births and deaths based on the actual past values of the net impact that can be observed with a lag from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The establishment survey uses modeling rather than sampling for this purpose because the survey is not immediately able to bring new businesses into the sample. There is an unavoidable lag between the birth of a new firm and its appearance on the sampling frame and availability for selection. BLS adds new businesses to the survey twice a year. 6. Is the count of unemployed persons limited to just those people receiving unemployment insurance benefits? No; the estimate of unemployment is based on a monthly sample survey of households. All persons who are without jobs and are actively seeking and available to work are included among the unemployed. (People on temporary layoff are included even if they do not actively seek work.) There is no requirement or question relating to unemployment insurance benefits in the monthly survey. 7. Does the official unemployment rate exclude people who want a job but are not currently looking for work? Yes; however, there are separate estimates of persons outside the labor force who want a job, including those who are not currently looking because they believe no jobs are available (discouraged workers). In addition, alternative measures of labor underutilization (some of which include discouraged workers and other groups not officially counted as unemployed) are published each month in table A-15 of The Employment Situation news release. For more information about these alternative measures, please visit https://www.bls.gov/cps/lfcharacteristics.htm#altmeasures. 8. How can unusually severe weather affect employment and hours estimates? In the establishment survey, the reference period is the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Unusually severe weather is more likely to have an impact on average weekly hours than on employment. Average weekly hours are estimated for paid time during the pay period, including pay for holidays, sick leave, or other time off. The impact of severe weather on hours estimates typically, but not always, results in a reduction in average weekly hours. For example, some employees may be off work for part of the pay period and not receive pay for the time missed, while some workers, such as those dealing with cleanup or repair, may work extra hours. Typically, it is not possible to precisely quantify the effect of extreme weather on payroll employment estimates. In order for severe weather conditions to reduce employment estimates, employees have to be off work without pay for the entire pay period. Employees who receive pay for any part of the pay period, even 1 hour, are counted in the payroll employment figures. For more information on how often employees are paid, please visit https://www.bls.gov/opub/btn/volume-3/how-frequently-do-private-businesses-pay-workers.htm. In the household survey, the reference period is generally the calendar week that includes the 12th of the month. Persons who miss the entire week's work for weather-related events are counted as employed whether or not they are paid for the time off. The household survey collects data on the number of persons who had a job but were not at work due to bad weather. It also provides a measure of the number of persons who usually work full time but had reduced hours due to bad weather. Current and historical data are available on the household survey's most requested statistics page, please visit https://data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/surveymost?ln. Technical Note This news release presents statistics from two major surveys, the Current Population Survey (CPS; household survey) and the Current Employment Statistics survey (CES; establishment survey). The household survey provides information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment that appears in the "A" tables, marked HOUSEHOLD DATA. It is a sample survey of about 60,000 eligible households conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The establishment survey provides information on employment, hours, and earnings of employees on nonfarm payrolls; the data appear in the "B" tables, marked ESTABLISHMENT DATA. BLS collects these data each month from the payroll records of a sample of nonagricultural business establishments. Each month the CES program surveys about 145,000 businesses and government agencies, representing approximately 697,000 individual worksites, in order to provide detailed industry data on employment, hours, and earnings of workers on nonfarm payrolls. The active sample includes approximately one-third of all nonfarm payroll jobs. For both surveys, the data for a given month relate to a particular week or pay period. In the household survey, the reference period is generally the calendar week that contains the 12th day of the month. In the establishment survey, the reference period is the pay period including the 12th, which may or may not correspond directly to the calendar week. Coverage, definitions, and differences between surveys Household survey. The sample is selected to reflect the entire civilian noninstitutional population. Based on responses to a series of questions on work and job search activities, each person 16 years and over in a sample household is classified as employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force. People are classified as employed if they did any work at all as paid employees during the reference week; worked in their own business, profession, or on their own farm; or worked without pay at least 15 hours in a family business or farm. People are also counted as employed if they were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, bad weather, vacation, labor-management disputes, or personal reasons. People are classified as unemployed if they meet all of the following criteria: they had no employment during the reference week; they were available for work at that time; and they made specific active efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons laid off from a job and expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The unemployment data derived from the household survey in no way depend upon the eligibility for or receipt of unemployment insurance benefits. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. Those persons not classified as employed or unemployed are not in the labor force. The unemployment rate is the number unemployed as a percent of the labor force. The labor force participation rate is the labor force as a percent of the population, and the employment-populationratio is the employed as a percent of the population. Additional information about the household survey can be found at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm. Establishment survey. The sample establishments are drawn from private nonfarm businesses such as factories, offices, and stores, as well as from federal, state, and local government entities. Employees on nonfarm payrolls are those who worked or received pay for any part of the reference pay period, including persons on paid leave. Persons are counted in each job they hold. Hours and earnings data are produced for the private sector for all employees and for production and nonsupervisory employees. Production and nonsupervisory employees are defined as production and related employees in manufacturing and mining and logging, construction workers in construction, and non-supervisory employees in private service-providing industries. Industries are classified on the basis of an establishment's principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Additional information about the establishment survey can be found at www.bls.gov/ces/. Differences in employment estimates. The numerous conceptual and methodological differences between the household and establishment surveys result in important distinctions in the employment estimates derived from the surveys. Among these are: The household survey includes agricultural workers, self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, and private household workers among the employed. These groups are excluded from the establishment survey.

self-employed workers whose businesses are unincorporated, unpaid family workers, and private household workers among the employed. These groups are excluded from the establishment survey. The household survey includes people on unpaid leave among the employed. The establishment survey does not.

The household survey is limited to workers 16 years of age and older. The establishment survey is not limited by age.

The household survey has no duplication of individuals, because individuals are counted only once, even if they hold more than one job. In the establishment survey, employees working at more than one job and thus appearing on more than one payroll are counted separately for each appearance. Seasonal adjustment Over the course of a year, the size of the nation's labor force and the levels of employment and unemployment undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These events may result from seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, and the opening and closing of schools. The effect of such seasonal variation can be very large. Because these seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make nonseasonal developments, such as declines in employment or increases in the participation of women in the labor force, easier to spot. For example, in the household survey, the large number of youth entering the labor force each June is likely to obscure any other changes that have taken place relative to May, making it difficult to determine if the level of economic activity has risen or declined. Similarly, in the establishment survey, payroll employment in education declines by about 20 percent at the end of the spring term and later rises with the start of the fall term, obscuring the underlying employment trends in the industry. Because seasonal employment changes at the end and beginning of the school year can be estimated, the statistics can be adjusted to make underlying employment patterns more discernable. The seasonally adjusted figures provide a more useful tool with which to analyze changes in month-to-month economic activity. Many seasonally adjusted series are independently adjusted in both the household and establishment surveys. However, the adjusted series for many major estimates, such as total payroll employment, employment in most major sectors, total employment, and unemployment are computed by aggregating independently adjusted component series. For example, total unemployment is derived by summing the adjusted series for four major age-sex components; this differs from the unemployment estimate that would be obtained by directly adjusting the total or by combining the duration, reasons, or more detailed age categories. Percentage distributions of unemployment by reason and duration are derived from the sum of the independently seasonally adjusted component series, and will not necessarily match calculations made using the seasonally adjusted total unemployment level. Additional information about seasonal adjustment in the household survey can be found at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#sa. For both the household and establishment surveys, a concurrent seasonal adjustment methodology is used in which new seasonal factors are calculated each month using all relevant data, up to and including the data for the current month. In the household survey, new seasonal factors are used to adjust only the current month's data. In the establishment survey, however, new seasonal factors are used each month to adjust the three most recent monthly estimates. The prior 2 months are routinely revised to incorporate additional sample reports and recalculated seasonal adjustment factors. In both surveys, 5-year revisions to historical data are made once a year. Reliability of the estimates Statistics based on the household and establishment surveys are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence. For example, the confidence interval for the monthly change in total nonfarm employment from the establishment survey is on the order of plus or minus 110,000. Suppose the estimate of nonfarm employment increases by 50,000 from one month to the next. The 90-percent confidence interval on the monthly change would range from -60,000 to +160,000 (50,000 +/- 110,000). These figures do not mean that the sample results are off by these magnitudes, but rather that there is about a 90-percent chance that the true over-the- month change lies within this interval. Since this range includes values of less than zero, we could not say with confidence that nonfarm employment had, in fact, increased that month. If, however, the reported nonfarm employment rise was 250,000, then all of the values within the 90-percent confidence interval would be greater than zero. In this case, it is likely (at least a 90-percent chance) that nonfarm employment had, in fact, risen that month. At an unemployment rate of around 6.0 percent, the 90-percent confidence interval for the monthly change in unemployment as measured by the household survey is about +/- 300,000, and for the monthly change in the unemployment rate it is about +/- 0.2 percentage point. In general, estimates involving many individuals or establishments have lower standard errors (relative to the size of the estimate) than estimates which are based on a small number of observations. The precision of estimates also is improved when the data are cumulated over time, such as for quarterly and annual averages. The household and establishment surveys are also affected by nonsampling error, which can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information on a timely basis, mistakes made by respondents, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data. For example, in the establishment survey, estimates for the most recent 2 months are based on incomplete returns; for this reason, these estimates are labeled preliminary in the tables. It is only after two successive revisions to a monthly estimate, when nearly all sample reports have been received, that the estimate is considered final. Another major source of nonsampling error in the establishment survey is the inability to capture, on a timely basis, employment generated by new firms. To correct for this systematic underestimation of employment growth, an estimation procedure with two components is used to account for business births. The first component excludes employment losses from business deaths from sample-based estimation in order to offset the missing employment gains from business births. This is incorporated into the sample- based estimation procedure by simply not reflecting sample units going out of business, but imputing to them the same employment trend as the other firms in the sample. This procedure accounts for most of the net birth/death employment. The second component is an ARIMA time series model designed to estimate the residual net birth/death employment not accounted for by the imputation. The historical time series used to create and test the ARIMA model was derived from the unemployment insurance universe micro-level database, and reflects the actual residual net of births and deaths over the past 5 years. The sample-based estimates from the establishment survey are adjusted once a year (on a lagged basis) to universe counts of payroll employment obtained from administrative records of the unemployment insurance program. The difference between the March sample-based employment estimates and the March universe counts is known as a benchmark revision, and serves as a rough proxy for total survey error. The new benchmarks also incorporate changes in the classification of industries. Over the past decade, absolute benchmark revisions for total nonfarm employment have averaged 0.2 percent, with a range from -0.7 percent to 0.3 percent. Other information Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted1 Employment status, sex, and age July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 TOTAL Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 259,225 260,204 260,373 259,225 259,758 259,896 260,047 260,204 260,373 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 164,941 160,883 161,374 163,373 162,913 156,481 158,227 159,932 159,870 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.6 61.8 62.0 63.0 62.7 60.2 60.8 61.5 61.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 158,385 142,811 144,492 157,346 155,772 133,403 137,242 142,182 143,532 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61.1 54.9 55.5 60.7 60.0 51.3 52.8 54.6 55.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,556 18,072 16,882 6,027 7,140 23,078 20,985 17,750 16,338 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.0 11.2 10.5 3.7 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94,284 99,321 98,998 95,852 96,845 103,415 101,820 100,273 100,503 Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,289 8,633 8,003 5,016 5,509 9,916 8,962 8,195 7,732 Men, 16 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125,378 125,860 125,944 125,378 125,639 125,707 125,782 125,860 125,944 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88,025 85,429 85,685 86,793 86,123 83,139 83,900 84,596 84,533 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70.2 67.9 68.0 69.2 68.5 66.1 66.7 67.2 67.1 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84,798 76,425 77,375 83,589 82,357 71,916 73,702 75,629 76,212 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.6 60.7 61.4 66.7 65.6 57.2 58.6 60.1 60.5 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,227 9,004 8,310 3,204 3,765 11,223 10,199 8,967 8,321 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 10.5 9.7 3.7 4.4 13.5 12.2 10.6 9.8 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37,353 40,431 40,258 38,585 39,516 42,569 41,881 41,264 41,411 Men, 20 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 116,939 117,492 117,580 116,939 117,254 117,330 117,410 117,492 117,580 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84,284 82,203 82,353 83,771 83,176 80,461 81,057 81,995 81,904 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.1 70.0 70.0 71.6 70.9 68.6 69.0 69.8 69.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81,561 74,002 74,756 80,975 79,832 69,977 71,672 73,641 74,184 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69.7 63.0 63.6 69.2 68.1 59.6 61.0 62.7 63.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,723 8,201 7,597 2,796 3,344 10,483 9,385 8,354 7,720 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.2 10.0 9.2 3.3 4.0 13.0 11.6 10.2 9.4 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32,655 35,289 35,227 33,168 34,078 36,870 36,352 35,497 35,676 Women, 16 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133,847 134,344 134,429 133,847 134,119 134,189 134,265 134,344 134,429 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76,916 75,454 75,689 76,580 76,790 73,343 74,327 75,336 75,337 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57.5 56.2 56.3 57.2 57.3 54.7 55.4 56.1 56.0 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73,587 66,386 67,117 73,757 73,415 61,487 63,540 66,552 67,320 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55.0 49.4 49.9 55.1 54.7 45.8 47.3 49.5 50.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,329 9,068 8,572 2,823 3,375 11,855 10,787 8,783 8,017 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.3 12.0 11.3 3.7 4.4 16.2 14.5 11.7 10.6 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56,931 58,890 58,740 57,267 57,329 60,847 59,938 59,009 59,092 Women, 20 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125,604 126,155 126,243 125,604 125,915 125,991 126,072 126,155 126,243 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73,269 72,214 72,404 73,585 73,840 70,913 71,558 72,580 72,720 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58.3 57.2 57.4 58.6 58.6 56.3 56.8 57.5 57.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,415 63,925 64,384 71,120 70,886 59,947 61,638 64,426 65,113 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56.1 50.7 51.0 56.6 56.3 47.6 48.9 51.1 51.6 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,853 8,289 8,020 2,465 2,954 10,966 9,920 8,154 7,607 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.9 11.5 11.1 3.3 4.0 15.5 13.9 11.2 10.5 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,336 53,940 53,839 52,019 52,075 55,079 54,514 53,575 53,523 Both sexes, 16 to 19 years Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,682 16,557 16,550 16,682 16,590 16,574 16,566 16,557 16,550 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,389 6,466 6,618 6,017 5,897 5,108 5,612 5,356 5,245 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.3 39.1 40.0 36.1 35.5 30.8 33.9 32.3 31.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,409 4,884 5,353 5,250 5,054 3,479 3,932 4,114 4,235 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.4 29.5 32.3 31.5 30.5 21.0 23.7 24.8 25.6 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 980 1,582 1,265 767 843 1,628 1,681 1,242 1,011 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.3 24.5 19.1 12.7 14.3 31.9 29.9 23.2 19.3 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,293 10,092 9,932 10,665 10,693 11,467 10,953 11,201 11,304 The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted1 Employment status, race, sex, and age July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 WHITE Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200,843 201,233 201,319 200,843 201,023 201,082 201,154 201,233 201,319 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127,549 124,744 124,664 126,398 126,021 121,242 122,661 124,009 123,618 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.5 62.0 61.9 62.9 62.7 60.3 61.0 61.6 61.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122,968 112,020 112,913 122,213 121,042 104,065 107,499 111,538 112,226 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61.2 55.7 56.1 60.8 60.2 51.8 53.4 55.4 55.7 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,580 12,725 11,752 4,185 4,979 17,176 15,162 12,470 11,392 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 10.2 9.4 3.3 4.0 14.2 12.4 10.1 9.2 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73,294 76,488 76,655 74,445 75,002 79,840 78,493 77,224 77,701 Men, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66,301 64,888 64,672 65,988 65,522 63,645 64,125 64,688 64,420 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.1 70.3 70.1 71.7 71.1 69.1 69.5 70.1 69.8 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64,399 59,214 59,432 64,007 63,120 55,776 57,263 58,898 59,054 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70.0 64.2 64.4 69.6 68.5 60.5 62.1 63.8 64.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,902 5,674 5,240 1,980 2,402 7,869 6,862 5,790 5,367 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 8.7 8.1 3.0 3.7 12.4 10.7 9.0 8.3 Women, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55,479 54,800 54,843 55,726 55,878 53,634 54,294 55,147 55,124 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57.4 56.6 56.6 57.7 57.8 55.4 56.1 56.9 56.9 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53,481 48,957 49,214 54,060 53,878 45,563 47,195 49,440 49,822 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55.4 50.6 50.8 56.0 55.7 47.1 48.8 51.1 51.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,998 5,843 5,629 1,666 2,000 8,071 7,099 5,707 5,302 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 10.7 10.3 3.0 3.6 15.0 13.1 10.3 9.6 Both sexes, 16 to 19 years Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,768 5,056 5,150 4,684 4,621 3,963 4,242 4,174 4,074 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.1 41.6 42.4 38.3 38.0 32.6 34.9 34.4 33.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,088 3,848 4,266 4,145 4,043 2,727 3,041 3,201 3,350 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.6 31.7 35.1 33.9 33.2 22.4 25.0 26.4 27.6 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 680 1,208 884 539 578 1,236 1,202 973 724 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.8 23.9 17.2 11.5 12.5 31.2 28.3 23.3 17.8 BLACK OR AFRICAN AMERICAN Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33,045 33,323 33,353 33,045 33,238 33,267 33,294 33,323 33,353 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,942 20,134 20,321 20,722 20,596 19,487 19,858 20,010 20,094 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.4 60.4 60.9 62.7 62.0 58.6 59.6 60.0 60.2 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,622 17,019 17,283 19,502 19,208 16,240 16,523 16,927 17,161 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.4 51.1 51.8 59.0 57.8 48.8 49.6 50.8 51.5 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,319 3,115 3,038 1,220 1,387 3,247 3,334 3,083 2,933 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.3 15.5 15.0 5.9 6.7 16.7 16.8 15.4 14.6 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,103 13,189 13,031 12,323 12,642 13,780 13,436 13,313 13,258 Men, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,600 9,204 9,319 9,500 9,477 8,880 8,970 9,161 9,229 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69.1 65.5 66.3 68.4 67.7 63.4 63.9 65.2 65.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,061 7,752 7,923 8,956 8,812 7,448 7,583 7,670 7,827 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65.3 55.2 56.4 64.5 63.0 53.2 54.1 54.6 55.7 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 540 1,453 1,396 543 665 1,432 1,388 1,492 1,402 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.6 15.8 15.0 5.7 7.0 16.1 15.5 16.3 15.2 Women, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,388 10,082 10,136 10,431 10,374 9,995 10,097 10,113 10,156 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.2 59.8 60.0 62.5 61.7 59.4 59.9 60.0 60.2 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,800 8,661 8,702 9,893 9,830 8,351 8,426 8,693 8,785 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58.7 51.4 51.6 59.2 58.5 49.6 50.0 51.6 52.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 588 1,422 1,433 537 543 1,644 1,671 1,420 1,371 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.7 14.1 14.1 5.2 5.2 16.4 16.5 14.0 13.5 Both sexes, 16 to 19 years Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 954 848 866 792 745 612 791 735 709 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.8 35.1 35.9 32.2 30.7 25.2 32.7 30.4 29.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 762 607 657 653 566 441 515 564 549 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31.0 25.1 27.2 26.5 23.3 18.2 21.3 23.3 22.7 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192 241 209 139 180 171 276 171 160 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.1 28.4 24.2 17.6 24.1 28.0 34.9 23.2 22.5 See footnotes at end of table. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age - Continued [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted1 Employment status, race, sex, and age July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 ASIAN Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,399 16,471 16,420 16,399 16,419 16,363 16,385 16,471 16,420 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,519 10,202 10,481 10,452 10,470 9,938 9,968 10,108 10,408 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64.1 61.9 63.8 63.7 63.8 60.7 60.8 61.4 63.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,205 8,786 9,207 10,163 10,037 8,499 8,475 8,717 9,163 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.2 53.3 56.1 62.0 61.1 51.9 51.7 52.9 55.8 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 314 1,416 1,274 290 433 1,438 1,493 1,392 1,245 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.0 13.9 12.2 2.8 4.1 14.5 15.0 13.8 12.0 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,881 6,269 5,939 5,947 5,948 6,425 6,417 6,362 6,012 The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns. NOTE: Estimates for the above race groups will not sum to totals shown in table A-1 because data are not presented for all races. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted1 Employment status, sex, and age July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 HISPANIC OR LATINO ETHNICITY Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43,537 44,132 44,212 43,537 43,895 43,975 44,053 44,132 44,212 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,097 29,006 28,737 28,916 29,443 27,841 28,218 28,907 28,560 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66.8 65.7 65.0 66.4 67.1 63.3 64.1 65.5 64.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,733 24,794 24,998 27,610 27,672 22,579 23,241 24,711 24,885 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.7 56.2 56.5 63.4 63.0 51.3 52.8 56.0 56.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,365 4,212 3,739 1,305 1,771 5,263 4,977 4,195 3,675 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.7 14.5 13.0 4.5 6.0 18.9 17.6 14.5 12.9 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,440 15,126 15,475 14,622 14,452 16,133 15,834 15,225 15,652 Men, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,702 15,604 15,538 15,653 15,844 15,337 15,493 15,588 15,488 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.9 78.3 77.8 79.6 80.0 77.2 77.9 78.2 77.6 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,133 13,654 13,832 15,028 15,037 12,776 13,154 13,590 13,728 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.0 68.5 69.3 76.5 75.9 64.3 66.1 68.2 68.8 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 569 1,950 1,706 625 807 2,561 2,338 1,999 1,761 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 12.5 11.0 4.0 5.1 16.7 15.1 12.8 11.4 Women, 20 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,869 11,969 11,825 11,943 12,245 11,348 11,510 11,999 11,881 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.7 59.3 58.5 60.0 61.0 56.4 57.1 59.4 58.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,382 10,125 10,124 11,493 11,507 9,060 9,326 10,158 10,217 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57.2 50.1 50.0 57.8 57.3 45.0 46.3 50.3 50.5 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 487 1,844 1,701 450 738 2,288 2,184 1,841 1,664 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 15.4 14.4 3.8 6.0 20.2 19.0 15.3 14.0 Both sexes, 16 to 19 years Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,527 1,434 1,374 1,320 1,354 1,157 1,216 1,319 1,191 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.3 35.7 34.2 33.1 33.8 28.9 30.3 32.9 29.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,218 1,016 1,042 1,090 1,128 743 761 964 940 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.5 25.3 25.9 27.3 28.2 18.6 19.0 24.0 23.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 309 418 332 230 225 414 454 355 251 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.2 29.1 24.2 17.4 16.7 35.8 37.4 26.9 21.0 The population ﬁgures are not adjusted for seasonal variation; therefore, identical numbers appear in the unadjusted and seasonally adjusted columns. NOTE: Persons whose ethnicity is identiﬁed as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Educational attainment July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Less than a high school diploma Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,812 8,537 8,093 9,974 9,251 8,595 8,212 8,342 8,255 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46.3 43.9 44.0 47.1 45.7 42.8 41.9 42.9 44.9 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,358 7,218 6,884 9,458 8,626 6,774 6,577 6,958 6,981 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.2 37.1 37.4 44.6 42.6 33.7 33.5 35.7 38.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 455 1,319 1,209 517 625 1,821 1,634 1,385 1,274 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.6 15.4 14.9 5.2 6.8 21.2 19.9 16.6 15.4 High school graduates, no college1 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36,303 33,324 33,934 36,324 35,232 33,252 33,792 33,598 33,942 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57.5 54.8 55.4 57.6 57.4 54.6 55.0 55.3 55.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,005 29,355 30,274 35,018 33,687 27,505 28,605 29,519 30,266 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55.5 48.3 49.4 55.5 54.9 45.1 46.6 48.6 49.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,297 3,969 3,660 1,306 1,545 5,747 5,187 4,079 3,677 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 11.9 10.8 3.6 4.4 17.3 15.3 12.1 10.8 Some college or associate degree Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37,213 36,615 36,459 37,227 37,381 35,860 36,381 36,661 36,455 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65.0 63.8 63.4 65.0 64.7 62.5 63.3 63.8 63.4 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,982 32,643 32,755 36,035 36,013 30,485 31,559 32,662 32,816 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.8 56.9 57.0 62.9 62.3 53.1 54.9 56.9 57.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,230 3,972 3,704 1,192 1,368 5,376 4,821 3,999 3,639 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 10.8 10.2 3.2 3.7 15.0 13.3 10.9 10.0 Bachelor's degree and higher2 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58,303 61,339 61,410 58,702 60,487 60,127 60,442 61,861 61,847 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.0 72.1 71.6 73.5 73.0 71.6 71.9 72.7 72.1 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56,844 57,043 57,072 57,445 59,000 55,084 55,992 57,614 57,710 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71.1 67.1 66.6 71.9 71.2 65.6 66.6 67.7 67.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,459 4,296 4,338 1,257 1,487 5,043 4,450 4,247 4,137 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.5 7.0 7.1 2.1 2.5 8.4 7.4 6.9 6.7 Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent. Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees. NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals for those 25 years and over because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] Total Men Women Employment status, veteran status, and period of service July July July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 VETERANS, 18 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18,805 18,450 16,920 16,546 1,885 1,904 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,287 8,853 8,210 7,838 1,077 1,015 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49.4 48.0 48.5 47.4 57.1 53.3 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,970 8,153 7,948 7,247 1,022 906 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.7 44.2 47.0 43.8 54.2 47.6 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316 699 262 591 54 108 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.4 7.9 3.2 7.5 5.0 10.7 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,518 9,597 8,710 8,708 808 889 Gulf War-era II veterans Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,374 4,572 3,656 3,806 718 765 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,536 3,600 3,040 3,132 495 468 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.8 78.7 83.2 82.3 69.0 61.1 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,407 3,304 2,928 2,873 479 431 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.9 72.3 80.1 75.5 66.8 56.2 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128 296 112 259 16 37 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 8.2 3.7 8.3 3.2 7.9 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 838 972 616 674 222 298 Gulf War-era I veterans Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,030 2,993 2,518 2,495 512 499 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,309 2,257 1,973 1,924 336 333 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76.2 75.4 78.4 77.1 65.5 66.8 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,234 2,099 1,913 1,810 321 289 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.7 70.1 76.0 72.5 62.7 58.0 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75 158 60 114 14 44 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.2 7.0 3.1 5.9 4.3 13.2 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 721 736 545 571 177 166 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era veterans Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,196 6,809 6,948 6,571 248 238 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,479 1,189 1,439 1,159 41 31 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.6 17.5 20.7 17.6 16.3 12.8 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,425 1,091 1,391 1,074 34 18 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.8 16.0 20.0 16.3 13.9 7.4 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 98 48 85 6 13 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 8.3 3.4 7.4 - - Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,717 5,620 5,509 5,412 207 207 Veterans of other service periods Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,205 4,076 3,798 3,674 407 402 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,963 1,807 1,758 1,623 205 184 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46.7 44.3 46.3 44.2 50.4 45.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,904 1,660 1,717 1,490 187 169 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45.3 40.7 45.2 40.6 46.0 42.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 147 41 133 18 14 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.0 8.1 2.3 8.2 8.7 7.9 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,242 2,269 2,040 2,051 202 218 NONVETERANS, 18 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 231,909 233,036 104,120 104,921 127,789 128,115 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 153,054 149,881 78,490 76,557 74,564 73,325 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66.0 64.3 75.4 73.0 58.3 57.2 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147,260 134,215 75,735 69,143 71,525 65,072 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.5 57.6 72.7 65.9 56.0 50.8 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,794 15,667 2,755 7,414 3,040 8,252 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.8 10.5 3.5 9.7 4.1 11.3 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78,855 83,154 25,630 28,364 53,225 54,790 NOTE: Veterans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were not on active duty at the time of the survey. Nonveterans never served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans could have served anywhere in the world during these periods of service: Gulf War era II (September 2001-present), Gulf War era I (August 1990-August 2001), Vietnam era (August 1964-April 1975), Korean War (July 1950-January 1955), World War II (December 1941-December 1946), and other service periods (all other time periods). Veterans who served in more than one wartime period are classiﬁed only in the most recent one. Veterans who served during one of the selected wartime periods and another period are classiﬁed only in the wartime period. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Updated population controls introduced with the release of January 2020 data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] Persons with a disability Persons with no disability Employment status, sex, and age July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 TOTAL, 16 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,847 28,980 229,378 231,392 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,218 5,862 158,724 155,512 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.8 20.2 69.2 67.2 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,744 5,025 152,641 139,467 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.2 17.3 66.5 60.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 474 837 6,082 16,045 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.6 14.3 3.8 10.3 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,629 23,118 70,655 75,880 Men, 16 to 64 years Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,610 2,589 79,382 77,256 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.5 35.5 84.0 82.1 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,402 2,256 76,526 69,751 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.6 31.0 81.0 74.1 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208 334 2,856 7,505 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.0 12.9 3.6 9.7 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,532 4,698 15,078 16,822 Women, 16 to 64 years Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,455 2,180 69,725 68,841 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31.8 30.4 71.9 70.8 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,232 1,807 66,764 61,163 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.9 25.2 68.9 62.9 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 223 372 2,962 7,678 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.1 17.1 4.2 11.2 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,276 4,985 27,203 28,374 Both sexes, 65 years and over Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,152 1,093 9,616 9,415 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.7 7.5 25.3 23.5 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,110 962 9,351 8,553 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.4 6.6 24.6 21.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 131 265 863 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 12.0 2.8 9.2 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,820 13,435 28,373 30,684 NOTE: A person with a disability has at least one of the following conditions: is deaf or has serious difficulty hearing; is blind or has serious difficulty seeing even when wearing glasses; has serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition; has serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs; has difficulty dressing or bathing; or has difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor's office or shopping because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] Total Men Women Employment status and nativity July July July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Foreign born, 16 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42,715 42,079 20,687 20,322 22,028 21,757 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,982 27,349 16,153 15,532 11,829 11,817 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65.5 65.0 78.1 76.4 53.7 54.3 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,140 23,946 15,757 13,867 11,383 10,079 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.5 56.9 76.2 68.2 51.7 46.3 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 842 3,404 397 1,666 445 1,738 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.0 12.4 2.5 10.7 3.8 14.7 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,733 14,730 4,534 4,789 10,199 9,940 Native born, 16 years and over Civilian noninstitutional population. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216,509 218,294 104,690 105,622 111,819 112,672 Civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136,959 134,025 71,872 70,153 65,087 63,872 Participation rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.3 61.4 68.7 66.4 58.2 56.7 Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 131,245 120,546 69,041 63,508 62,204 57,038 Employment-population ratio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60.6 55.2 65.9 60.1 55.6 50.6 Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,714 13,479 2,831 6,644 2,884 6,834 Unemployment rate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 10.1 3.9 9.5 4.4 10.7 Not in labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79,550 84,269 32,819 35,469 46,732 48,799 NOTE: The foreign born are those residing in the United States who were not U.S. citizens at birth. That is, they were born outside the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam, to parents neither of whom was a U.S. citizen. The native born are persons who were born in the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam or who were born abroad of at least one parent who was a U.S. citizen. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status [In thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Category July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 CLASS OF WORKER Agriculture and related industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,569 2,353 2,271 2,400 2,399 2,424 2,341 2,298 2,129 Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,707 1,547 1,518 1,583 1,715 1,695 1,568 1,530 1,448 Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . . 821 769 714 785 660 701 738 716 677 Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 37 39 - - - - - - Nonagricultural industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 155,816 140,458 142,221 155,035 153,359 131,052 134,965 139,943 141,486 Wage and salary workers1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146,774 131,946 133,580 146,004 144,494 123,401 126,942 131,444 132,893 Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,006 20,466 19,619 20,877 21,081 19,156 19,692 20,889 20,594 Private industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126,768 111,480 113,961 125,099 123,412 104,200 107,228 110,579 112,358 Private households. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 808 564 708 - - - - - - Other industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125,960 110,916 113,253 124,303 122,693 103,713 106,723 110,039 111,662 Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . . 8,995 8,449 8,558 8,942 8,818 7,544 7,945 8,376 8,557 Unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46 64 82 - - - - - - PERSONS AT WORK PART TIME2 All industries Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,102 9,306 8,572 3,973 5,765 10,887 10,633 9,062 8,443 Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,387 8,043 7,280 2,392 4,043 9,939 9,543 7,939 7,281 Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,374 978 1,034 1,357 1,321 697 843 942 1,048 Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,038 16,210 16,384 21,448 20,601 12,355 14,394 17,137 17,792 Nonagricultural industries Part time for economic reasons3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,017 9,210 8,521 3,876 5,681 10,730 10,485 8,961 8,382 Slack work or business conditions. . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,329 7,966 7,239 2,328 3,965 9,780 9,408 7,860 7,234 Could only ﬁnd part-time work. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,354 974 1,026 1,344 1,312 695 836 941 1,047 Part time for noneconomic reasons4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,656 15,868 15,998 21,057 20,236 11,971 14,009 16,793 17,404 Includes self-employed workers whose businesses are incorporated. Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the survey reference week and excludes employed persons who were absent from their jobs for the entire week. Refers to those who worked 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for an economic reason such as slack work or unfavorable business conditions, inability to ﬁnd full-time work, or seasonal declines in demand. Refers to persons who usually work part time for noneconomic reasons such as childcare problems, family or personal obligations, school or training, retirement or Social Security limits on earnings, and other reasons. This excludes persons who usually work full time but worked only 1 to 34 hours during the reference week for reasons such as vacations, holidays, illness, and bad weather. - Data not available. NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-9. Selected employment indicators [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Characteristic July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 AGE AND SEX Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 158,385 142,811 144,492 157,346 155,772 133,403 137,242 142,182 143,532 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,409 4,884 5,353 5,250 5,054 3,479 3,932 4,114 4,235 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,154 1,744 2,124 1,725 1,800 1,302 1,420 1,501 1,727 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,254 3,139 3,229 3,566 3,269 2,154 2,495 2,649 2,581 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151,976 137,927 139,139 152,096 150,719 129,924 133,310 138,068 139,297 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,787 11,669 12,154 14,223 13,428 10,023 10,608 11,249 11,593 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137,189 126,259 126,985 137,921 137,392 119,906 122,691 126,771 127,741 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99,911 92,407 92,504 100,439 100,313 87,769 89,943 92,702 93,068 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,369 32,009 31,962 35,506 35,501 30,453 31,299 32,028 32,105 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32,904 30,909 31,215 33,082 33,168 29,607 30,088 30,991 31,398 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31,638 29,489 29,327 31,851 31,644 27,709 28,555 29,683 29,565 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37,278 33,851 34,481 37,482 37,079 32,137 32,748 34,069 34,673 Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84,798 76,425 77,375 83,589 82,357 71,916 73,702 75,629 76,212 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,237 2,423 2,619 2,614 2,525 1,939 2,030 1,988 2,028 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,115 878 985 859 817 632 659 714 753 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,123 1,545 1,634 1,768 1,715 1,277 1,355 1,302 1,297 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81,561 74,002 74,756 80,975 79,832 69,977 71,672 73,641 74,184 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,620 5,997 6,347 7,220 6,818 5,222 5,445 5,726 5,949 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73,941 68,005 68,409 73,775 73,159 64,758 66,271 67,865 68,243 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53,775 49,575 49,744 53,706 53,374 47,236 48,488 49,471 49,683 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,143 17,079 17,062 19,104 19,002 16,396 16,822 16,987 17,019 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,842 16,644 16,911 17,796 17,790 16,049 16,335 16,582 16,867 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,789 15,852 15,771 16,807 16,582 14,792 15,330 15,903 15,796 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,166 18,430 18,665 20,068 19,785 17,522 17,783 18,394 18,560 Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73,587 66,386 67,117 73,757 73,415 61,487 63,540 66,552 67,320 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,172 2,461 2,734 2,637 2,529 1,541 1,902 2,126 2,207 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,040 866 1,139 866 983 670 761 788 974 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,132 1,595 1,595 1,797 1,554 877 1,140 1,347 1,284 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,415 63,925 64,384 71,120 70,886 59,947 61,638 64,426 65,113 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,168 5,671 5,807 7,003 6,610 4,801 5,163 5,523 5,644 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63,248 58,254 58,577 64,146 64,232 55,147 56,420 58,906 59,498 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46,136 42,832 42,761 46,733 46,939 40,533 41,455 43,231 43,385 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,225 14,930 14,900 16,403 16,499 14,058 14,478 15,041 15,086 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,062 14,265 14,304 15,286 15,378 13,558 13,753 14,409 14,531 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,848 13,637 13,557 15,044 15,062 12,917 13,225 13,781 13,769 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,112 15,421 15,816 17,413 17,293 14,615 14,964 15,675 16,113 MARITAL STATUS Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45,868 43,717 43,615 46,008 45,920 41,683 42,822 43,702 43,768 Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,338 33,903 33,934 36,175 36,353 31,860 32,978 34,440 34,794 Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,661 8,218 8,602 - - - - - - FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 132,153 120,169 121,198 130,494 129,298 114,322 116,523 118,941 119,532 Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26,232 22,642 23,294 26,884 26,553 19,106 20,741 23,179 23,982 MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS Total multiple jobholders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,310 6,114 6,569 8,374 7,268 5,451 5,598 6,279 6,602 Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.2 4.3 4.5 5.3 4.7 4.1 4.1 4.4 4.6 SELF-EMPLOYMENT Self-employed workers, incorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,225 6,208 6,274 - - - - - - Self-employed workers, unincorporated. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,816 9,218 9,273 9,727 9,478 8,245 8,682 9,092 9,235 Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only. Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse. Employed full-time workers are persons who usually work 35 hours or more per week. Employed part-time workers are persons who usually work less than 35 hours per week. - Data not available. NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted Number of unemployed persons Unemployment rates Characteristic (in thousands) July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 AGE AND SEX Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,027 17,750 16,338 3.7 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 767 1,242 1,011 12.7 14.3 31.9 29.9 23.2 19.3 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 312 470 368 15.3 16.4 27.6 30.1 23.8 17.6 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 440 771 636 11.0 12.8 34.3 29.8 22.5 19.8 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,260 16,508 15,327 3.3 4.0 14.2 12.6 10.7 9.9 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,027 2,770 2,595 6.7 8.7 25.7 23.2 19.8 18.3 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,245 13,691 12,736 3.0 3.5 13.1 11.6 9.7 9.1 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,220 10,072 9,408 3.1 3.6 12.8 11.5 9.8 9.2 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,377 4,261 4,137 3.7 4.1 14.5 13.4 11.7 11.4 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 958 3,108 2,772 2.8 3.4 11.5 10.2 9.1 8.1 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 885 2,703 2,499 2.7 3.2 12.3 10.7 8.3 7.8 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,041 3,651 3,331 2.7 3.3 13.6 11.8 9.7 8.8 Men, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,204 8,967 8,321 3.7 4.4 13.5 12.2 10.6 9.8 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408 613 601 13.5 14.3 27.6 28.6 23.6 22.8 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 155 167 240 15.3 14.8 21.0 27.8 19.0 24.2 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238 448 354 11.9 13.4 30.8 29.1 25.6 21.5 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,796 8,354 7,720 3.3 4.0 13.0 11.6 10.2 9.4 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 589 1,339 1,286 7.5 9.1 23.5 22.4 19.0 17.8 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,208 6,990 6,442 2.9 3.5 12.1 10.5 9.3 8.6 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,695 5,199 4,828 3.1 3.5 12.1 10.6 9.5 8.9 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 740 2,282 2,257 3.7 4.2 14.2 13.0 11.8 11.7 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 479 1,621 1,438 2.6 3.2 10.4 9.5 8.9 7.9 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 476 1,296 1,134 2.8 3.1 11.4 9.2 7.5 6.7 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 513 1,791 1,614 2.5 3.4 12.1 10.3 8.9 8.0 Women, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,823 8,783 8,017 3.7 4.4 16.2 14.5 11.7 10.6 16 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 359 629 410 12.0 14.3 36.6 31.3 22.8 15.7 16 to 17 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 157 303 128 15.3 17.8 32.9 32.0 27.8 11.6 18 to 19 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202 323 282 10.1 12.1 38.9 30.6 19.4 18.0 20 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,465 8,154 7,607 3.3 4.0 15.5 13.9 11.2 10.5 20 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 438 1,431 1,309 5.9 8.3 28.0 24.0 20.6 18.8 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,036 6,701 6,294 3.1 3.5 14.2 12.8 10.2 9.6 25 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,526 4,873 4,580 3.2 3.6 13.7 12.5 10.1 9.5 25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 638 1,980 1,880 3.7 4.0 14.9 13.9 11.6 11.1 35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 479 1,487 1,335 3.0 3.6 12.7 11.0 9.4 8.4 45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 409 1,406 1,365 2.6 3.3 13.3 12.5 9.3 9.0 55 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 505 1,842 1,707 2.8 3.3 15.5 13.6 10.5 9.6 MARITAL STATUS Married men, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 862 3,259 2,892 1.8 2.3 9.7 8.3 6.9 6.2 Married women, spouse present1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 819 3,367 3,283 2.2 3.0 13.1 11.5 8.9 8.6 Women who maintain families2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 622 1,242 1,216 6.0 5.3 15.9 15.8 13.1 12.4 FULL- OR PART-TIME STATUS Full-time workers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,855 13,755 12,920 3.6 4.1 12.9 12.0 10.4 9.8 Part-time workers4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,203 4,007 3,447 4.3 6.1 24.5 19.7 14.7 12.6 Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to persons in both opposite-sex and same-sex married couples. Prior to January 2020, referred to persons in opposite-sex married couples only. Data are not seasonally adjusted. Beginning with data for January 2020, refers to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not a spouse of either sex. Prior to January 2020, referred to female householders residing with one or more family members, but not an opposite-sex spouse. Full-time workers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work full time (35 hours or more per week) or are on layoff from full-time jobs. Part-time workers are unemployed persons who have expressed a desire to work part time (less than 35 hours per week) or are on layoff from part-time jobs. NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to totals because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Reason July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,986 14,198 13,079 2,796 3,946 20,626 18,291 14,272 12,924 On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,050 10,596 9,444 828 1,848 18,063 15,343 10,565 9,225 Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,935 3,602 3,635 1,968 2,099 2,563 2,948 3,707 3,699 Permanent job losers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,362 2,825 2,862 1,360 1,456 2,000 2,295 2,883 2,877 Persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . 573 776 773 609 643 563 653 824 823 Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 877 545 614 832 727 570 554 565 571 Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,881 2,495 2,448 1,794 1,778 1,477 1,645 2,356 2,358 New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 813 834 741 597 509 389 536 563 513 PERCENT DISTRIBUTION Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45.5 78.6 77.5 46.5 56.7 89.4 87.0 80.4 79.0 On temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16.0 58.6 55.9 13.8 26.5 78.3 73.0 59.5 56.4 Not on temporary layoff. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.5 19.9 21.5 32.7 30.2 11.1 14.0 20.9 22.6 Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.4 3.0 3.6 13.8 10.5 2.5 2.6 3.2 3.5 Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.7 13.8 14.5 29.8 25.5 6.4 7.8 13.3 14.4 New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.4 4.6 4.4 9.9 7.3 1.7 2.5 3.2 3.1 UNEMPLOYED AS A PERCENT OF THE CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 8.8 8.1 1.7 2.4 13.2 11.6 8.9 8.1 Job leavers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Reentrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.1 1.6 1.5 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.0 1.5 1.5 New entrants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to total unemployed in table A-1 because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment [Numbers in thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Duration July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,387 3,620 3,430 2,222 3,542 14,283 3,875 2,838 3,202 5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,164 11,300 5,556 1,795 1,794 7,004 14,814 11,496 5,169 15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,005 3,152 7,896 2,079 1,971 1,772 2,242 3,294 7,986 15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 773 1,867 6,328 909 808 833 1,078 1,903 6,484 27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,232 1,285 1,569 1,170 1,164 939 1,164 1,391 1,501 Average (mean) duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18.7 13.4 16.1 19.7 17.1 6.1 9.9 15.7 17.9 Median duration, in weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.9 11.1 13.7 9.0 7.0 2.0 7.7 13.6 15.0 PERCENT DISTRIBUTION Less than 5 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.4 20.0 20.3 36.4 48.5 61.9 18.5 16.1 19.6 5 to 14 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.0 62.5 32.9 29.5 24.5 30.4 70.8 65.2 31.6 15 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.6 17.4 46.8 34.1 27.0 7.7 10.7 18.7 48.8 15 to 26 weeks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.8 10.3 37.5 14.9 11.1 3.6 5.2 10.8 39.6 27 weeks and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18.8 7.1 9.3 19.2 15.9 4.1 5.6 7.9 9.2 NOTE: Detail for the seasonally adjusted data shown in this table will not necessarily add to total unemployed in table A-1 because of the independent seasonal adjustment of the various series. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] Employed Unemployed Unemployment rates Occupation July July July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 158,385 144,492 6,556 16,882 4.0 10.5 Management, professional, and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . 63,394 62,451 1,591 4,400 2.4 6.6 Management, business, and ﬁnancial operations occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26,877 26,904 492 1,460 1.8 5.1 Professional and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36,517 35,548 1,099 2,940 2.9 7.6 Service occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,975 21,930 1,319 4,248 4.5 16.2 Sales and office occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33,686 29,507 1,274 3,384 3.6 10.3 Sales and related occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,998 14,239 523 1,734 3.2 10.9 Office and administrative support occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,688 15,268 751 1,650 4.1 9.8 Natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,705 13,183 640 1,339 4.2 9.2 Farming, ﬁshing, and forestry occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,211 983 61 78 4.8 7.3 Construction and extraction occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,545 7,675 406 876 4.5 10.2 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. . . . . . . . . . . 4,948 4,524 174 386 3.4 7.9 Production, transportation, and material moving occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18,625 17,422 903 2,754 4.6 13.7 Production occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,415 7,322 362 929 4.1 11.3 Transportation and material moving occupations. . . . . . . . . . . . 10,209 10,100 541 1,825 5.0 15.3 Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, occupations reﬂect the introduction of the 2018 Census occupational classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey, or household survey. This classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2018 Standard Occupational Classiﬁcation (SOC). No historical data have been revised. Data for 2020 are not strictly comparable with earlier years. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted Number of unemployed Unemployment Industry and class of worker persons rates (in thousands) July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total, 16 years and over1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,556 16,882 4.0 10.5 Nonagricultural private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,633 13,460 3.5 10.6 Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 110 2.3 15.6 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 386 870 3.8 8.9 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 472 1,306 3.0 8.6 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 295 796 3.0 8.4 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178 510 3.1 9.0 Wholesale and retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 779 1,924 3.9 9.7 Transportation and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 277 1,067 3.7 13.8 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103 311 3.9 12.3 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 169 463 1.7 4.7 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 635 1,340 3.4 7.6 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 757 1,920 3.1 8.0 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 805 3,456 5.3 25.0 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 233 691 3.4 10.6 Agriculture and related private wage and salary workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 88 4.4 5.7 Government workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 816 1,794 3.9 8.4 Self-employed workers, unincorporated, and unpaid family workers. . . . . . . . . . . . 216 799 2.1 7.8 Persons with no previous work experience and persons whose last job was in the U.S. Armed Forces are included in the unemployed total. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Effective with January 2020 data, industries reﬂect the introduction of the 2017 Census industry classiﬁcation system into the Current Population Survey. This industry classiﬁcation system is derived from the 2017 North American Industry Classiﬁcation System (NAICS). No historical data have been revised. HOUSEHOLD DATA TABLE A-15.ALTERNATIVE MEASURES OF LABOR UNDERUTILIZATION [Percent] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Measure July June July July Mar. Apr. May June July 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 U-1 Persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . 1.2 2.0 4.9 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.4 2.1 5.0 U-2 Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 8.8 8.1 1.7 2.4 13.2 11.6 8.9 8.1 U-3 Total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (official unemployment rate). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.0 11.2 10.5 3.7 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 U-4 Total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 11.6 10.8 3.9 4.7 15.1 13.6 11.5 10.6 U-5 Total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other persons marginally attached to the labor force, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . . 4.8 12.6 11.6 4.5 5.2 16.0 14.6 12.5 11.3 U-6 Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.3 18.3 16.8 6.9 8.7 22.8 21.2 18.0 16.5 NOTE: Persons marginally attached to the labor force are those who currently are neither working nor looking for work but indicate that they want and are available for a job and have looked for work sometime in the past 12 months. Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached, have given a job-market related reason for not currently looking for work. Persons employed part time for economic reasons are those who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. HOUSEHOLD DATA Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted [Numbers in thousands] Total Men Women Category July July July July July July 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE Total not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94,284 98,998 37,353 40,258 56,931 58,740 Persons who currently want a job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,289 8,003 2,465 3,728 2,824 4,275 Marginally attached to the labor force1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,478 2,027 795 1,088 683 938 Discouraged workers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 368 701 212 426 156 274 Other persons marginally attached to the labor force3. . . 1,110 1,326 583 662 527 664 MULTIPLE JOBHOLDERS Total multiple jobholders4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,310 6,569 4,080 3,353 4,230 3,215 Percent of total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.2 4.5 4.8 4.3 5.7 4.8 Primary job full time, secondary job part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,503 3,702 2,387 2,136 2,116 1,567 Primary and secondary jobs both part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,091 1,495 725 485 1,367 1,010 Primary and secondary jobs both full time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 376 330 268 206 108 125 Hours vary on primary or secondary job. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,277 981 678 507 599 474 Data refer to persons who want a job, have searched for work during the prior 12 months, and were available to take a job during the reference week, but had not looked for work in the past 4 weeks. Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for reasons such as thinks no work available, could not ﬁnd work, lacks schooling or training, employer thinks too young or old, and other types of discrimination. Includes those who did not actively look for work in the prior 4 weeks for such reasons as school or family responsibilities, ill health, and transportation problems, as well as a number for whom reason for nonparticipation was not determined. Includes a small number of persons who work part time on their primary job and full time on their secondary job(s), not shown separately. NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail [In thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Change Industry July May June July July May June July from: June2020 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p - July2020p Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150,699 133,432 138,509 139,100 150,953 133,028 137,819 139,582 1,763 Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129,395 111,866 117,312 118,763 128,366 111,763 116,500 117,962 1,462 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,418 19,404 20,159 20,236 21,085 19,374 19,889 19,928 39 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 746 631 631 632 736 633 628 621 -7 Logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51.4 50.0 51.6 52.7 50.2 51.2 51.5 51.8 0.3 Mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 695.0 581.0 579.6 579.2 685.6 582.2 576.1 569.1 -7.0 Oil and gas extraction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151.9 152.7 154.5 156.8 149.9 153.5 153.8 155.1 1.3 Mining, except oil and gas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194.8 179.3 180.4 182.9 190.8 178.1 177.0 179.3 2.3 Coal mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51.0 43.8 44.0 45.1 51.3 44.5 44.0 45.4 1.4 Metal ore mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.4 39.5 40.3 41.1 42.4 39.5 39.9 40.6 0.7 Nonmetallic mineral mining and quarrying. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.4 96.0 96.1 96.7 97.1 94.1 93.1 93.3 0.2 Support activities for mining. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 348.3 249.0 244.7 239.5 344.9 250.6 245.3 234.7 -10.6 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,753 7,076 7,365 7,419 7,504 7,012 7,175 7,195 20 Construction of buildings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,700.6 1,555.8 1,618.3 1,637.4 1,658.6 1,557.8 1,589.6 1,596.6 7.0 Residential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 838.8 778.7 813.8 828.8 818.3 779.1 798.3 814.6 16.3 Nonresidential building. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 861.8 777.1 804.5 808.6 840.3 778.7 791.3 782.0 -9.3 Heavy and civil engineering construction. . . . . . 1,131.7 1,053.0 1,069.5 1,075.0 1,072.0 1,024.2 1,015.8 1,017.6 1.8 Specialty trade contractors. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,920.7 4,467.5 4,677.5 4,706.2 4,773.2 4,430.0 4,569.2 4,580.4 11.2 Residential specialty trade contractors. . . . . . 2,158.4 1,979.9 2,076.3 2,091.8 2,088.6 1,957.4 2,023.2 2,030.9 7.7 Nonresidential specialty trade contractors. . . 2,762.3 2,487.6 2,601.2 2,614.4 2,684.6 2,472.6 2,546.0 2,549.5 3.5 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,919 11,697 12,163 12,185 12,845 11,729 12,086 12,112 26 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,093 7,259 7,609 7,598 8,067 7,269 7,559 7,574 15 Wood products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 412.2 385.0 391.3 390.4 408.7 385.2 388.5 387.2 -1.3 Nonmetallic mineral products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 427.6 395.2 407.2 408.1 421.1 392.0 400.3 402.0 1.7 Primary metals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 385.6 333.0 338.6 336.0 385.6 333.6 336.6 335.4 -1.2 Fabricated metal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,501.4 1,387.9 1,406.8 1,393.6 1,493.5 1,389.2 1,397.6 1,386.2 -11.4 Machinery. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,134.1 1,037.0 1,052.6 1,045.1 1,127.2 1,038.0 1,045.5 1,038.8 -6.7 Computer and electronic products. . . . . . . . . . . 1,089.0 1,079.4 1,096.0 1,092.8 1,082.2 1,083.6 1,091.9 1,085.5 -6.4 Computer and peripheral equipment. . . . . . 163.3 169.3 171.8 170.6 162.4 169.7 171.6 170.7 -0.9 Communications equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83.5 81.2 82.4 82.2 83.1 81.4 82.2 82.1 -0.1 Semiconductors and electronic components. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 381.7 370.5 377.9 376.5 378.9 373.3 375.8 372.7 -3.1 Electronic instruments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 427.7 425.5 429.3 427.5 425.0 426.0 428.0 424.6 -3.4 Miscellaneous computer and electronic products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.8 32.9 34.6 36.0 32.8 33.2 34.3 35.4 1.1 Electrical equipment and appliances. . . . . . . . 408.9 375.8 382.5 380.3 405.7 377.5 382.2 377.7 -4.5 Transportation equipment1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,723.8 1,382.8 1,602.1 1,611.0 1,737.2 1,385.9 1,591.1 1,624.3 33.2 Motor vehicles and parts2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 980.8 677.0 896.3 910.1 998.8 677.8 888.6 927.9 39.3 Furniture and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 389.5 336.0 350.6 350.1 387.4 336.1 348.5 348.0 -0.5 Miscellaneous durable goods manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 621.0 546.9 580.8 590.8 618.5 547.6 577.2 588.9 11.7 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,826 4,438 4,554 4,587 4,778 4,460 4,527 4,538 11 Food manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,665.0 1,558.3 1,595.1 1,622.6 1,639.0 1,580.6 1,586.3 1,593.6 7.3 Textile mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.7 88.5 93.7 91.9 108.7 88.1 93.5 92.0 -1.5 Textile product mills. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 114.2 99.3 103.7 102.1 113.6 99.3 104.0 100.9 -3.1 Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.8 77.7 84.6 85.6 111.4 77.6 83.8 86.0 2.2 Paper and paper products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 366.8 353.6 354.8 357.8 365.6 353.0 353.5 355.8 2.3 Printing and related support activities. . . . . . . 426.4 357.4 364.2 364.0 424.8 357.9 363.4 363.8 0.4 Petroleum and coal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117.8 105.7 106.4 107.2 114.2 104.5 103.2 103.3 0.1 Chemicals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 854.7 828.6 832.8 829.4 849.9 830.1 829.7 825.2 -4.5 Plastics and rubber products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 739.2 696.2 723.8 722.0 736.2 695.3 718.8 717.8 -1.0 Miscellaneous nondurable goods manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 321.9 273.1 295.3 304.4 314.1 273.1 290.7 299.2 8.5 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107,977 92,462 97,153 98,527 107,281 92,389 96,611 98,034 1,423 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27,671 24,765 25,851 26,094 27,692 24,858 25,832 26,123 291 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,933.8 5,559.5 5,648.2 5,644.3 5,906.2 5,560.4 5,623.4 5,618.1 -5.3 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,218.4 3,013.3 3,064.5 3,075.0 3,205.4 3,016.1 3,054.6 3,061.9 7.3 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,185.5 2,046.9 2,082.0 2,066.1 2,173.0 2,043.0 2,067.7 2,053.3 -14.4 See footnotes at end of table. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail - Continued [In thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Change Industry July May June July July May June July from: June2020 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p - July2020p Wholesale trade - Continued Electronic markets and agents and brokers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 529.9 499.3 501.7 503.2 527.8 501.3 501.1 502.9 1.8 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,634.2 13,637.7 14,519.4 14,778.7 15,614.4 13,673.5 14,500.4 14,758.7 258.3 Motor vehicle and parts dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,046.5 1,777.7 1,866.9 1,892.4 2,031.5 1,771.7 1,856.2 1,880.9 24.7 Automobile dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,304.9 1,110.5 1,170.9 1,188.2 1,300.0 1,110.7 1,169.0 1,185.6 16.6 Other motor vehicle dealers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171.0 141.1 156.8 158.8 162.4 135.3 148.3 150.3 2.0 Auto parts, accessories, and tire stores. . . 570.6 526.1 539.2 545.4 569.2 525.7 538.9 545.0 6.1 Furniture and home furnishings stores. . . . . . 465.8 290.7 368.1 393.9 471.7 295.5 372.2 399.8 27.6 Electronics and appliance stores. . . . . . . . . . . . 466.6 350.9 375.3 403.5 473.1 355.2 380.4 411.0 30.6 Building material and garden supply stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,327.5 1,394.5 1,428.5 1,413.2 1,293.1 1,332.3 1,363.2 1,371.9 8.7 Food and beverage stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,098.6 3,097.3 3,154.0 3,136.6 3,076.3 3,103.2 3,133.6 3,114.7 -18.9 Health and personal care stores. . . . . . . . . . . . 1,042.6 898.8 932.0 952.2 1,050.0 904.4 934.9 956.6 21.7 Gasoline stations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 958.2 891.7 915.2 923.1 946.9 890.9 904.4 910.2 5.8 Clothing and clothing accessories stores. . . . 1,294.8 557.8 790.3 923.7 1,296.2 573.9 803.7 924.5 120.8 Sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 538.1 358.0 408.2 427.5 550.9 369.4 418.7 437.4 18.7 General merchandise stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,986.8 2,896.2 3,059.6 3,051.5 3,025.5 2,947.7 3,115.2 3,096.7 -18.5 Department stores. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,045.7 826.2 937.0 983.4 1,071.5 856.8 971.3 1,016.4 45.1 General merchandise stores, including warehouse clubs and supercenters. . . . . 1,941.1 2,070.0 2,122.6 2,068.1 1,954.1 2,090.9 2,143.9 2,080.3 -63.6 Miscellaneous store retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 849.2 611.0 691.3 723.4 836.0 607.9 684.2 712.4 28.2 Nonstore retailers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 559.5 513.1 530.0 537.7 563.2 521.4 533.7 542.6 8.9 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,547.9 5,027.8 5,143.3 5,130.3 5,622.2 5,083.3 5,170.3 5,208.2 37.9 Air transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 509.5 385.3 382.2 398.6 505.2 383.8 378.9 395.1 16.2 Rail transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 175.2 148.0 144.6 142.0 174.8 148.0 144.7 141.5 -3.2 Water transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.3 57.1 57.2 58.1 65.6 56.5 55.2 55.6 0.4 Truck transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,553.6 1,430.0 1,449.6 1,457.1 1,535.4 1,432.4 1,436.6 1,438.6 2.0 Transit and ground passenger transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 429.7 328.9 307.0 271.4 491.1 311.4 313.2 332.8 19.6 Pipeline transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.0 50.4 50.0 49.7 51.7 50.5 49.9 49.8 -0.1 Scenic and sightseeing transportation. . . . . . . 47.9 18.2 25.7 26.0 36.2 16.7 20.3 19.7 -0.6 Support activities for transportation. . . . . . . . . . 757.1 661.3 669.4 671.6 755.8 664.6 669.4 669.5 0.1 Couriers and messengers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 773.6 824.3 874.1 877.2 816.2 885.4 907.7 916.9 9.2 Warehousing and storage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,181.0 1,124.3 1,183.5 1,178.6 1,190.2 1,134.0 1,194.4 1,188.7 -5.7 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 554.6 539.5 540.0 541.0 549.6 540.7 537.5 537.8 0.3 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,883 2,562 2,585 2,578 2,862 2,569 2,579 2,564 -15 Publishing industries, except Internet. . . . . . . . . . 767.5 734.9 741.2 736.5 762.7 740.0 739.0 732.1 -6.9 Motion picture and sound recording industries. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 459.3 213.9 223.7 224.6 446.7 209.5 216.9 212.7 -4.2 Broadcasting, except Internet. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 264.4 237.4 238.1 237.9 266.2 238.5 238.7 238.8 0.1 Telecommunications. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 707.7 684.8 681.8 679.0 707.3 688.4 683.5 681.2 -2.3 Data processing, hosting and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 342.3 340.2 344.1 342.1 340.4 339.5 344.8 342.9 -1.9 Other information services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 342.0 350.5 356.4 357.4 338.9 353.2 355.6 355.9 0.3 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,836 8,564 8,648 8,697 8,753 8,585 8,608 8,629 21 Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,466.4 6,428.0 6,457.1 6,482.0 6,431.5 6,445.4 6,448.2 6,455.3 7.1 Monetary authorities - central bank. . . . . . . . . . 19.9 19.7 19.9 20.4 19.7 19.8 19.8 19.9 0.1 Credit intermediation and related activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,664.0 2,646.4 2,659.9 2,665.4 2,647.5 2,650.2 2,652.1 2,652.8 0.7 Depository credit intermediation1. . . . . . . . . . 1,787.3 1,771.7 1,781.2 1,776.5 1,775.9 1,772.1 1,772.5 1,767.0 -5.5 Commercial banking. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,400.8 1,383.6 1,391.0 1,386.9 1,391.9 1,383.6 1,384.3 1,379.4 -4.9 Nondepository credit intermediation. . . . . . . 576.8 571.0 572.5 578.8 573.3 572.8 571.8 575.6 3.8 Activities related to credit intermediation.. . 299.9 303.7 306.2 310.1 298.3 305.3 307.8 310.2 2.4 Securities, commodity contracts, investments, and funds and trusts. . . . . . . . 978.7 962.4 969.2 978.3 968.8 968.5 968.1 969.7 1.6 Insurance carriers and related activities. . . . . 2,803.8 2,799.5 2,808.1 2,817.9 2,795.5 2,806.9 2,808.2 2,812.9 4.7 Real estate and rental and leasing. . . . . . . . . . . . 2,369.2 2,135.8 2,191.1 2,214.5 2,321.6 2,139.6 2,159.5 2,174.0 14.5 Real estate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,744.8 1,647.6 1,684.4 1,696.2 1,719.8 1,652.9 1,669.0 1,675.0 6.0 See footnotes at end of table. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail - Continued [In thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Change Industry July May June July July May June July from: June2020 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p - July2020p Real estate and rental and leasing - Continued Rental and leasing services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 600.8 465.3 483.3 495.1 578.8 463.8 467.7 476.2 8.5 Lessors of nonﬁnancial intangible assets. . . . 23.6 22.9 23.4 23.2 23.0 22.9 22.8 22.8 0.0 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,456 19,396 19,844 20,024 21,337 19,414 19,732 19,902 170 Professional and technical services. . . . . . . . . . . . 9,590.6 9,137.1 9,250.8 9,312.0 9,566.7 9,210.0 9,284.1 9,298.8 14.7 Legal services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,159.3 1,095.5 1,115.6 1,116.0 1,149.1 1,098.4 1,105.7 1,107.6 1.9 Accounting and bookkeeping services. . . . . . 980.8 945.9 946.1 950.4 1,033.0 1,000.0 1,014.6 1,015.5 0.9 Architectural and engineering services. . . . . . 1,539.9 1,459.7 1,487.9 1,495.7 1,515.7 1,461.1 1,470.0 1,470.0 0.0 Specialized design services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.3 125.5 131.9 131.8 143.7 125.3 131.4 131.9 0.5 Computer systems design and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,229.9 2,161.5 2,155.5 2,176.7 2,212.2 2,166.4 2,159.2 2,152.2 -7.0 Management and technical consulting services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,537.3 1,474.0 1,491.9 1,502.4 1,531.3 1,480.1 1,491.4 1,496.2 4.8 Scientiﬁc research and development services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 741.1 728.3 742.8 749.5 729.9 729.4 736.2 740.3 4.1 Advertising and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . . 495.3 449.3 454.1 446.8 492.4 449.7 452.1 443.9 -8.2 Other professional and technical services. . . 763.7 697.4 725.0 742.7 759.5 699.6 723.5 741.2 17.7 Management of companies and enterprises. . . 2,447.6 2,335.9 2,360.9 2,350.1 2,428.8 2,339.2 2,344.2 2,332.0 -12.2 Administrative and waste services. . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,417.8 7,922.8 8,232.3 8,361.9 9,341.7 7,864.7 8,104.0 8,271.1 167.1 Administrative and support services. . . . . . . . . 8,955.8 7,469.0 7,774.9 7,902.6 8,887.7 7,412.0 7,652.4 7,820.5 168.1 Office administrative services. . . . . . . . . . . . . 530.5 495.2 497.5 507.1 528.3 494.5 493.9 505.8 11.9 Facilities support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 164.7 150.9 155.1 158.6 165.0 151.5 155.9 159.4 3.5 Employment services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,572.9 2,676.2 2,847.4 2,959.9 3,626.5 2,691.5 2,847.5 2,996.9 149.4 Temporary help services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,883.1 2,080.8 2,234.7 2,336.7 2,938.1 2,094.8 2,238.6 2,382.3 143.7 Business support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 868.4 737.0 748.8 753.2 881.7 747.0 761.1 762.7 1.6 Travel arrangement and reservation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221.7 169.4 165.3 162.2 218.5 168.1 162.4 159.7 -2.7 Investigation and security services. . . . . . . . 957.9 889.2 903.4 897.6 957.1 888.5 903.4 899.2 -4.2 Services to buildings and dwellings. . . . . . . 2,300.9 2,059.3 2,153.6 2,174.1 2,173.0 1,980.0 2,030.2 2,045.7 15.5 Other support services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338.8 291.8 303.8 289.9 337.6 290.9 298.0 291.1 -6.9 Waste management and remediation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 462.0 453.8 457.4 459.3 454.0 452.7 451.6 450.6 -1.0 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,863 22,231 22,556 22,641 24,204 22,193 22,760 22,975 215 Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,464.0 3,375.0 3,240.7 3,166.5 3,777.8 3,345.7 3,450.1 3,473.6 23.5 Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,399.3 18,856.0 19,314.8 19,474.4 20,425.9 18,847.1 19,310.0 19,501.4 191.4 Health care3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,300.3 15,211.5 15,598.7 15,734.0 16,282.1 15,233.6 15,585.2 15,710.7 125.5 Ambulatory health care services. . . . . . . . . . 7,704.5 6,912.4 7,284.8 7,412.7 7,704.4 6,911.5 7,279.3 7,405.5 126.2 Offices of physicians. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,675.4 2,488.1 2,563.2 2,590.5 2,673.3 2,490.5 2,564.3 2,590.2 25.9 Offices of dentists. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 970.2 675.7 867.7 911.5 970.0 675.8 865.6 910.4 44.8 Offices of other health practitioners. . . . . 970.7 818.4 868.4 891.2 970.9 816.9 866.2 888.4 22.2 Outpatient care centers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 963.6 910.7 932.4 940.7 963.5 911.0 933.5 941.2 7.7 Medical and diagnostic laboratories. . . . 283.4 258.0 268.2 276.6 282.9 259.1 267.9 275.8 7.9 Home health care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,527.4 1,466.6 1,484.0 1,500.0 1,530.3 1,464.0 1,482.1 1,497.7 15.6 Other ambulatory health care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 313.8 294.9 300.9 302.2 313.5 294.2 299.7 301.8 2.1 Hospitals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,198.6 5,086.8 5,108.2 5,136.6 5,194.6 5,104.5 5,106.6 5,134.0 27.4 Nursing and residential care facilities. . . . . 3,397.2 3,212.3 3,205.7 3,184.7 3,383.1 3,217.6 3,199.3 3,171.2 -28.1 Nursing care facilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,605.3 1,505.8 1,495.3 1,480.3 1,600.4 1,509.5 1,494.1 1,476.6 -17.5 Residential mental health facilities. . . . . . 652.3 614.9 616.7 622.1 649.1 615.3 614.3 618.0 3.7 Community care facilities for the elderly. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 973.5 932.3 933.2 921.3 969.2 932.8 931.7 917.1 -14.6 Other residential care facilities. . . . . . . . . . 166.1 159.3 160.5 161.0 164.3 160.0 159.2 159.5 0.3 Social assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,099.0 3,644.5 3,716.1 3,740.4 4,143.8 3,613.5 3,724.8 3,790.7 65.9 Individual and family services. . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,620.7 2,481.4 2,500.3 2,514.5 2,613.4 2,472.7 2,496.8 2,509.2 12.4 Emergency and other relief services. . . . . . 184.8 177.1 179.7 184.4 184.6 177.9 179.2 185.2 6.0 Vocational rehabilitation services. . . . . . . . . 326.8 263.2 274.6 279.4 321.3 263.4 272.1 274.5 2.4 Child day care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 966.7 722.8 761.5 762.1 1,024.6 699.5 776.7 821.8 45.1 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,289 10,109 12,440 13,111 16,528 9,954 11,935 12,527 592 Arts, entertainment, and recreation. . . . . . . . . . . . 2,782.1 1,232.0 1,660.6 1,806.9 2,418.3 1,196.8 1,482.7 1,569.8 87.1 Performing arts and spectator sports. . . . . . . . 542.3 274.5 283.5 269.3 514.2 258.2 266.5 253.7 -12.8 See footnotes at end of table. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail - Continued [In thousands] Not seasonally adjusted Seasonally adjusted Change Industry July May June July July May June July from: June2020 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p - July2020p Arts, entertainment, and recreation - Continued Museums, historical sites, and similar institutions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 189.7 125.6 136.3 139.4 171.5 122.0 125.2 125.5 0.3 Amusements, gambling, and recreation. . . . . 2,050.1 831.9 1,240.8 1,398.2 1,732.6 816.6 1,091.0 1,190.6 99.6 Accommodation and food services. . . . . . . . . . . . 14,506.8 8,876.6 10,779.0 11,304.5 14,109.8 8,757.0 10,452.2 10,957.0 504.8 Accommodation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,233.3 1,071.5 1,395.4 1,442.5 2,074.2 1,068.7 1,287.4 1,290.2 2.8 Food services and drinking places. . . . . . . . . . 12,273.5 7,805.1 9,383.6 9,862.0 12,035.6 7,688.3 9,164.8 9,666.8 502.0 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,979 4,835 5,229 5,382 5,905 4,816 5,165 5,314 149 Repair and maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,364.8 1,222.0 1,281.2 1,290.7 1,357.6 1,212.9 1,273.2 1,283.7 10.5 Personal and laundry services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,535.5 849.9 1,105.1 1,220.7 1,525.6 841.4 1,093.3 1,211.9 118.6 Membership associations and organizations. . . 3,079.0 2,763.5 2,842.9 2,870.9 3,021.6 2,761.3 2,798.3 2,818.1 19.8 Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,304 21,566 21,197 20,337 22,587 21,265 21,319 21,620 301 Federal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,848.0 2,884 2,904 2,931 2,831.0 2,885 2,885 2,912 27 Federal, except U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,241.2 2,282.8 2,300.0 2,337.8 2,223.7 2,282.8 2,282.4 2,314.2 31.8 U.S. Postal Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 607.1 601.0 603.5 593.6 607.4 602.0 602.9 597.5 -5.4 State government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,835.0 4,943 4,698 4,669 5,168.0 4,956 4,966 4,999 33 State government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,127.7 2,250.0 1,990.6 1,958.7 2,477.6 2,261.3 2,274.0 2,303.8 29.8 State government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . . 2,706.9 2,692.7 2,707.4 2,710.5 2,690.2 2,694.3 2,691.7 2,695.5 3.8 Local government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,621.0 13,739 13,595 12,737 14,588.0 13,424 13,468 13,709 241 Local government education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,792.2 7,615.2 7,314.2 6,385.9 8,006.4 7,308.0 7,372.2 7,587.3 215.1 Local government, excluding education. . . . . . . . . . 6,828.9 6,123.3 6,280.6 6,351.5 6,581.3 6,115.9 6,095.8 6,121.5 25.7 Includes other industries, not shown separately. Includes motor vehicles, motor vehicle bodies and trailers, and motor vehicle parts. Includes ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted Industry July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.3 34.7 34.6 34.5 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.1 38.9 39.1 39.5 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46.2 42.9 43.4 43.8 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.1 38.9 38.9 38.9 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.4 38.7 39.0 39.7 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.9 38.7 39.0 39.9 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.6 38.7 39.0 39.2 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.2 33.8 33.6 33.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.1 34.3 34.3 34.0 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.8 38.0 38.2 38.4 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.6 31.2 31.2 30.5 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.2 37.8 38.1 38.3 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.0 42.3 42.4 42.5 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.2 36.5 36.4 36.3 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.5 37.7 37.5 37.6 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.1 36.4 36.3 36.3 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.0 32.9 33.1 33.4 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25.8 25.9 25.7 25.3 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31.9 32.7 32.4 32.2 AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 2.4 2.5 2.8 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 2.0 2.2 2.5 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 3.0 3.0 3.2 p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted Average hourly earnings Average weekly earnings Industry July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $28.05 $29.70 $29.32 $29.39 $962.12 $1,030.59 $1,014.47 $1,013.96 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.05 30.15 29.94 30.07 1,164.91 1,172.84 1,170.65 1,187.77 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.11 35.26 35.20 35.14 1,575.88 1,512.65 1,527.68 1,539.13 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.75 31.49 31.62 31.73 1,202.33 1,224.96 1,230.02 1,234.30 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.75 29.03 28.64 28.81 1,121.10 1,123.46 1,116.96 1,143.76 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.19 30.50 30.00 30.22 1,193.87 1,180.35 1,170.00 1,205.78 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25.25 26.63 26.35 26.43 999.90 1,030.58 1,027.65 1,036.06 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.81 29.60 29.18 29.22 923.29 1,000.48 980.45 978.87 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.28 25.36 25.06 25.34 827.95 869.85 859.56 861.56 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31.39 32.49 32.30 32.46 1,217.93 1,234.62 1,233.86 1,246.46 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19.73 20.74 20.60 20.99 603.74 647.09 642.72 640.20 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.95 25.69 25.28 25.40 953.09 971.08 963.17 972.82 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.54 43.04 43.33 43.42 1,744.68 1,820.59 1,837.19 1,845.35 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.26 43.61 43.39 44.12 1,529.81 1,591.77 1,579.40 1,601.56 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.93 37.59 37.80 37.80 1,347.38 1,417.14 1,417.50 1,421.28 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.75 35.40 35.16 35.10 1,218.38 1,288.56 1,276.31 1,274.13 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.64 28.40 28.39 28.45 912.12 934.36 939.71 950.23 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16.59 17.42 17.00 16.86 428.02 451.18 436.90 426.56 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25.21 27.23 26.66 26.58 804.20 890.42 863.78 855.88 p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted [2007=100] Index of aggregate weekly hours1 Index of aggregate weekly payrolls2 Percent Percent change change Industry July May June July from: July May June July from: June June 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2020 - 2020 - July July 2020p 2020p Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.5 97.4 101.2 102.2 1.0 148.2 138.2 141.8 143.6 1.3 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96.3 85.9 88.6 89.7 1.2 126.5 117.0 119.9 121.9 1.7 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 106.8 85.3 85.6 85.5 -0.1 146.3 120.8 121.0 120.6 -0.3 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101.1 94.0 96.2 96.5 0.3 135.1 128.7 132.2 133.0 0.6 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.4 81.7 84.8 86.5 2.0 120.5 110.2 112.9 115.9 2.7 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92.9 79.2 83.0 85.1 2.5 120.4 107.3 110.6 114.2 3.3 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.4 86.2 88.1 88.8 0.8 121.0 116.4 117.8 119.1 1.1 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 114.7 100.5 104.5 105.7 1.1 155.0 144.6 148.2 150.2 1.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . 103.0 93.0 96.7 96.9 0.2 134.9 127.2 130.7 132.4 1.3 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101.1 93.2 94.8 95.2 0.4 132.7 126.7 128.0 129.2 0.9 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 97.0 86.6 91.9 91.4 -0.5 126.5 118.7 125.1 126.8 1.4 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . 123.4 110.4 113.2 114.6 1.2 156.6 144.3 145.6 148.1 1.7 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99.9 99.0 98.6 98.9 0.3 137.1 140.7 141.2 141.9 0.5 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.6 85.6 85.7 85.0 -0.8 142.4 133.0 132.5 133.5 0.8 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107.5 106.0 105.8 106.3 0.5 150.7 155.5 155.9 156.7 0.5 Professional and business services. . . . . 120.8 110.8 112.3 113.3 0.9 165.0 158.8 159.9 161.0 0.7 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . 130.4 119.2 123.0 125.3 1.9 173.4 162.9 168.0 171.5 2.1 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 121.7 73.6 87.5 90.4 3.3 162.8 103.4 120.0 123.0 2.5 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.6 90.8 96.5 98.7 2.3 150.1 135.5 141.0 143.7 1.9 The indexes of aggregate weekly hours are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate hours by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate hours. Aggregate hours estimates are the product of estimates of average weekly hours and employment. The indexes of aggregate weekly payrolls are calculated by dividing the current month's estimates of aggregate weekly payrolls by the corresponding 2007 annual average aggregate weekly payrolls. Aggregate payrolls estimates are the product of estimates of average hourly earnings, average weekly hours, and employment. p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted Women employees (in thousands) Percent of all employees Industry July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p Total nonfarm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75,319 65,388 68,250 69,389 49.9 49.2 49.5 49.7 Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62,275 53,186 55,997 56,911 48.5 47.6 48.1 48.2 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,723 4,333 4,483 4,497 22.4 22.4 22.5 22.6 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 97 94 93 93 13.2 14.8 14.8 15.0 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 975 933 952 953 13.0 13.3 13.3 13.2 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,651 3,306 3,438 3,451 28.4 28.2 28.4 28.5 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,944 1,741 1,833 1,840 24.1 24.0 24.2 24.3 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,707 1,565 1,605 1,611 35.7 35.1 35.5 35.5 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57,552 48,853 51,514 52,414 53.6 52.9 53.3 53.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11,088 9,517 10,075 10,241 40.0 38.3 39.0 39.2 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,777.9 1,645.4 1,674.5 1,680.5 30.1 29.6 29.8 29.9 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,741.0 6,512.5 7,017.4 7,174.5 49.6 47.6 48.4 48.6 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,436.5 1,227.0 1,251.5 1,253.0 25.6 24.1 24.2 24.1 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 132.5 132.5 131.7 132.6 24.1 24.5 24.5 24.7 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,138 1,024 1,037 1,022 39.8 39.9 40.2 39.9 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,958 4,852 4,863 4,872 56.6 56.5 56.5 56.5 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . 9,725 8,796 8,977 9,103 45.6 45.3 45.5 45.7 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18,709 17,039 17,546 17,706 77.3 76.8 77.1 77.1 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,781 5,194 6,332 6,678 53.1 52.2 53.1 53.3 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,153 2,431 2,684 2,792 53.4 50.5 52.0 52.5 Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,044 12,202 12,253 12,478 57.8 57.4 57.5 57.7 p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1 [In thousands] Industry July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105,604 90,081 94,378 95,748 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,093 13,609 14,115 14,135 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 540 442 438 428 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,586 5,158 5,291 5,291 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,967 8,009 8,386 8,416 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,549 4,806 5,131 5,149 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,418 3,203 3,255 3,267 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90,511 76,472 80,263 81,613 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,432 20,852 21,730 21,961 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,738.1 4,410.6 4,458.7 4,459.2 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,332.0 11,624.0 12,370.0 12,569.6 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,921.1 4,385.7 4,474.7 4,502.6 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 440.7 431.9 426.4 429.1 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,306 2,028 2,033 2,040 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,768 6,562 6,572 6,582 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,343 15,446 15,718 15,896 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,261 19,389 19,867 20,084 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,515 8,319 10,159 10,738 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,886 3,876 4,184 4,312 Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls. p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1 Industry July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p AVERAGE WEEKLY HOURS Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.5 34.1 34.0 34.0 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.0 39.5 39.8 40.2 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.2 43.7 44.1 44.2 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.6 39.4 39.4 39.4 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.5 39.4 39.8 40.6 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.8 39.4 39.7 40.8 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.9 39.4 39.9 40.1 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.3 33.1 33.0 32.9 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.7 34.2 34.1 34.1 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.6 37.6 37.9 38.1 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.2 31.3 31.0 30.9 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.7 37.9 38.1 38.5 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.0 41.9 42.3 42.6 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.1 35.9 36.1 36.0 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.8 37.0 36.9 37.0 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.4 35.8 35.8 35.8 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.1 32.1 32.6 32.7 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.6 24.3 24.2 24.0 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.8 31.8 31.7 31.3 AVERAGE OVERTIME HOURS Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 3.1 3.2 3.6 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 2.9 3.0 3.5 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 3.5 3.6 3.8 Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls. p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1 Average hourly earnings Average weekly earnings Industry July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $23.54 $24.97 $24.74 $24.63 $788.59 $851.48 $841.16 $837.42 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.74 25.39 25.40 25.48 1,014.34 1,002.91 1,010.92 1,024.30 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.80 30.72 30.72 30.62 1,406.56 1,342.46 1,354.75 1,353.40 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.45 28.97 29.31 29.29 1,126.62 1,141.42 1,154.81 1,154.03 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22.19 22.75 22.65 22.87 920.89 896.35 901.47 928.52 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23.09 23.61 23.52 23.82 965.16 930.23 933.74 971.86 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.68 21.46 21.29 21.33 845.81 845.52 849.47 855.33 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23.29 24.89 24.60 24.45 752.27 823.86 811.80 804.41 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.68 21.66 21.62 21.26 696.92 740.77 737.24 724.97 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.05 26.96 26.84 26.82 1,005.53 1,013.70 1,017.24 1,021.84 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16.64 17.87 18.08 17.47 502.53 559.33 560.48 539.82 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22.55 22.91 22.64 22.48 850.14 868.29 862.58 865.48 Utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.75 37.82 38.51 38.51 1,543.50 1,584.66 1,628.97 1,640.53 Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.84 35.46 35.75 35.99 1,187.78 1,273.01 1,290.58 1,295.64 Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.71 29.09 29.03 29.18 1,019.73 1,076.33 1,071.21 1,079.66 Professional and business services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.84 29.58 29.28 29.23 985.54 1,058.96 1,048.22 1,046.43 Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.39 25.29 25.26 25.24 782.92 811.81 823.48 825.35 Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.49 14.51 14.53 14.50 356.45 352.59 351.63 348.00 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21.37 22.95 22.52 22.43 658.20 729.81 713.88 702.06 Data relate to production employees in mining and logging and manufacturing, construction employees in construction, and nonsupervisory employees in the service-providing industries. These groups account for approximately four-ﬁfths of the total employment on private nonfarm payrolls. p Preliminary NOTE: Data have been revised to reﬂect March 2019 benchmark levels and updated seasonal adjustment factors. ESTABLISHMENT DATA Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted1 [2002=100] Index of aggregate weekly hours2 Index of aggregate weekly payrolls3 Percent Percent change change Industry July May June July from: July May June July from: June June 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2019 2020 2020p 2020p 2020 - 2020 - July July 2020p 2020p Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117.9 102.4 106.9 108.5 1.5 185.5 170.8 176.8 178.6 1.0 Goods-producing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.6 82.1 85.8 86.8 1.2 143.3 127.7 133.5 135.5 1.5 Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135.4 102.6 102.6 100.5 -2.0 234.7 183.4 183.4 179.0 -2.4 Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.8 101.8 104.4 104.4 0.0 170.1 159.2 165.2 165.1 -0.1 Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85.4 72.4 76.6 78.4 2.3 124.0 107.8 113.5 117.3 3.3 Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.2 71.2 76.5 78.9 3.1 125.6 104.9 112.4 117.4 4.4 Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82.4 74.4 76.5 77.2 0.9 120.4 112.8 115.1 116.3 1.0 Private service-providing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124.6 107.8 112.9 114.4 1.3 199.0 184.1 190.4 191.9 0.8 Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . 110.4 99.7 103.6 104.7 1.1 163.2 154.4 160.1 159.1 -0.6 Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.5 98.4 100.3 100.8 0.5 166.9 156.6 158.9 159.6 0.4 Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101.9 92.1 97.0 98.3 1.3 145.3 141.0 150.3 147.1 -2.1 Transportation and warehousing. . . . . . 140.4 125.8 129.0 131.2 1.7 201.5