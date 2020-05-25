Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Employment and Labour on UIF in final preparations for intake of May's Coronavirus COVID-19 TERS relief benefit claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:28am EDT

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is finalising its testing process on the Covid-19 TERS online application system in preparation for the new intake of the May 2020 relief benefit claims.

Since the inception of the system on 16 April 2020, UIF has processed more than 200 000 valid claims from employers with more than 2.5 million employees benefiting from the more than R14-billion paid so far.

With the move to alert level 4 of the Coronavirus lockdown, some businesses have resumed operations either in full or in part. With this change, the UIF expects employers to submit claims in varying degrees since some will either claim for all employees or part of them. Therefore, the UIF had to reconfigure its system to accommodate various scenarios pertaining to May applications.

Testing will be finalised over the weekend and the plan is to open the May 2020 claims early next week. Employers applying for the first time will be expected to register on the uifecc.labour.gov.za portal and follow the rest of the steps. Repeat employers submitting claims for May will be expected to submit proof of payment to employees for the payments made in April 2020.

Social partners at NEDLAC have endorsed the plan by the UIF to ramp up payment of funds directly into the employees' bank accounts.

'We have received numerous complaints from employees about not receiving their salaries even after UIF has made payments to their employers. This and other reasons prompted the Department to appeal to the social partners at Nedlac to allow UIF to deposit funds directly into employees' bank accounts', says UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Maruping said that even though the UIF will be paying directly into employees' bank accounts, employers are still expected to apply on behalf of their employees. He said the employers will still receive the payment breakdown from UIF as confirmation of payment to employees.

The system has also been enhanced to allow users to edit banking details for those employees whose payments were declined due to Bank verification or branch code errors.

To date the UIF has processed 204 177 valid claims from employers at a value of just under R14.5-billion (R14 473 283 036.84) for the benefit of 2 633 834 workers around the country.

For more information contact:

Makhosonke Buthelezi
Director: UIF Communication
082359 5584 or 071 491 7236

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aAFCON : Uzoho Dismisses Rivalry With Akpeyi, Ezenwa but Okoye
AQ
03:07aUNITED CAPITAL : Raises N10 Billion in Series 1 Bond Issuance
AQ
03:06aCHAMPIGNON BRANDS : Appoints Dr. Bill Wilkerson, Executive Chairman of Mental Health International to Board of Directors
AQ
03:05aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
EQ
03:05aTYROS : CGift AG launches Android applications to serve 2.5 billion users of most popular mobile operating system
EQ
03:03aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : 910th meeting
PU
03:03aRETELIT S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for june 24, 2020
PU
03:02aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
AQ
03:02aSienna Resources Acquires the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in Finland
GL
03:01aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Ulf Wretskog
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
3SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL) : SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : announces the final terms of its fully underwritten rig..
4AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Presented New Data at the European Aca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group