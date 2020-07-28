Log in
Employment and labor lawyer rejoins Norton Rose Fulbright in Los Angeles

07/28/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

Los Angeles, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that employment and labor lawyer Ryan McCoy has rejoined its Los Angeles office as a partner. Part of Norton Rose Fulbright’s dispute resolution and litigation practice from 2005-13, McCoy split the last seven years between Alston & Bird and Baute Crochetiere Hartley & Velkei.

McCoy focuses on wage and hour class actions, discrimination suits, wrongful termination and retaliation, commercial litigation, and complex insurance coverage. He represents clients from an array of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transport, warehousing, retail and insurance. 

Additionally, McCoy has an active arbitration practice, defending before the American Arbitration Association in wage and hour violations, sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, disability discrimination as well as meal and rest period disputes.

McCoy is the sixth lateral partner to join Norton Rose Fulbright in California in the last 10 months. Another employment litigator, Josh Henderson, joined the firm’s Los Angeles and San Francisco offices in March.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Starting his legal career at Norton Rose Fulbright, Ryan is deeply familiar with collaborative culture and client service focus. Ryan is an excellent lawyer and with his arrival, we continue to strengthen our capabilities to serve clients in California, the US and around the world.”

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Employment and Labor, commented:

“Ryan impressed us as a young lawyer, and we are thrilled to have him return in his prime. The client demand for employment and labor law seems to be at an all-time high during this unusual time for businesses.”

McCoy, who provided pro bono support to homeless citizens issued quality of life citations in Los Angeles’ skid row area, said:

“I am delighted to return to Norton Rose Fulbright and collaborate once again with these talented lawyers. The firm’s unmatched global reach and wide range of offerings will benefit my clients significantly.”

Licensed to practice in California, McCoy earned his JD at Loyola Law School and his BS in microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Notes for editors:
Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment 

Andrew J. Ferraro
Norton Rose Fulbright
+1 713 651 5235
andrew.ferraro@nortonrosefulbright.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
