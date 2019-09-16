Log in
Empower Consulting Partners : Launches National PEO Consulting Firm with Over 50 Years of Collective Industry Experience

09/16/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

On September 16th, Empower Consulting Partners announced the launch of their PEO consulting firm, spearheaded by industry veterans Andrea S. Garcia, CEO, Jeffrey Farber, COO, and Rachel Barden, President.

Empower Consulting Partners provides businesses the resources and knowledge to confidently make decisions on their company’s behalf. Providing a boutique, concierge-style service, they create custom solutions based on the needs of each individual client as it relates to the areas of Payroll, Human Resources, Benefits, and Risk & Safety.

“Regardless of what type of business you run, we’re here to help you navigate the PEO marketplace and ensure that your business is always compliant, keeping tabs on fast-changing rules and regulations, and building a timely action plan to effectively adapt to them,” explains Empower Consulting Partners, CEO, Andrea S. Garcia.

Empower Consulting Partners is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, but will serve local, regional, and national clientele across all industries.

“We have long standing relationships within the Boca Raton community and throughout the tri-county area, and our team felt it was important to stay connected within the community which we all have worked in for so many years. Boca Raton is a vibrant and growing city, and we look forward to expanding our current network and forming new relationships,” states President, Rachel Barden.

Empower Consulting Partners’ mission includes an ongoing initiative to give back and impact the community through volunteering, sponsorships and collaboration with local businesses.

For more information, visit https://empowerconsulting.com/. To request an interview with Representatives from Empower Consulting Partners, please contact Sara Shake at 954.336.3275 or sara@yeswearemad.com.


© Business Wire 2019
